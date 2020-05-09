Startup business registration and taxation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
START-UP BUSINESS REGISTRATION AND TAXATION IN PAKISTAN
Points for discussion • Why register your business? • Which form of registration is suitable for your business? • What are...
Why register your business?
• For fun Why are you in this business in the first place?
• For fun • Boarding the band wagon Why are you in this business in the first place?
• For fun • Boarding the band wagon • Just trying your luck Why are you in this business in the first place?
• For fun • Boarding the band wagon • Just trying your luck • Seriously focusing Why are you in this business in the first...
• For fun • Boarding the band wagon • Just trying your luck • Seriously focusing • What is the scale you are looking at? W...
The Going Concern
Standing of enterprises International • IBM since 1911 • Microsoft 1975 • Apple 1976 • Sony 1946 • Unilever 1929 • P&G 183...
Which form of registration is suitable for your business?
Legal forms of businesses For profit organizations • Sole proprietorship • Partnership/AOP under Partnership Act, 1932 • L...
What are the implications of income tax and sales tax as per the form of registration?
• Income tax • General sales tax (for sale of goods) • Sales tax on services (for rendering services) • Excise duty (on ma...
Implication of taxation for Proprietorships • Income tax at rates for individuals • Services tax if taxable services are r...
Implication of taxation for companies Income Tax • Withholding tax agent – withholding income tax on salaries and other pa...
Implication of taxation for companies Sales Tax on Services • Mandatory registration under services tax acts e.g. Sindh Sa...
Advice for Startups • Concept/trial stage • Sole proprietorship (If single founder) • Development stage • Limited liabilit...
Tax Benefits for Start-Ups
Start-up: Definition under Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 Section 2 [(62A) “startup” means,— • (i) a business of a resident in...
Exemptions under Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 • Second Schedule Part I Exemption from Total Income [(143) Profit and gains d...
Conclusion
Share & Subscribe
Contact us MANSOOB & CO. Cost and Management Accountants Tax, Corporate and Management Consultants Mediators and Arbitrato...
Thank you
See you Insha Allah with the next video
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Startup business registration and taxation

36 views

Published on

In this presentation/video I have discussed issues related to Startup Business Registration and Taxation in Pakistan. I have also provided my advice to Startups for the appropriate business form/legal entity that they should create to protect their personal assets from business liabilities.
Video link: https://youtu.be/JIZouTezVZg

Contact us to discuss more specifically about your needs and situation.

MANSOOB & CO.
Email: info@mncglobal.com
Website: www.mncglobal.com

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Startup business registration and taxation

  1. 1. START-UP BUSINESS REGISTRATION AND TAXATION IN PAKISTAN
  2. 2. Points for discussion • Why register your business? • Which form of registration is suitable for your business? • What are the implications of income tax and sales tax as per the form of registration? • Advice for startups for business registration • What is a start-up as per Income Tax Ordinance, 2001? • What are the tax benefits for start-ups?
  3. 3. Why register your business?
  4. 4. • For fun Why are you in this business in the first place?
  5. 5. • For fun • Boarding the band wagon Why are you in this business in the first place?
  6. 6. • For fun • Boarding the band wagon • Just trying your luck Why are you in this business in the first place?
  7. 7. • For fun • Boarding the band wagon • Just trying your luck • Seriously focusing Why are you in this business in the first place?
  8. 8. • For fun • Boarding the band wagon • Just trying your luck • Seriously focusing • What is the scale you are looking at? Why are you in this business in the first place?
  9. 9. The Going Concern
  10. 10. Standing of enterprises International • IBM since 1911 • Microsoft 1975 • Apple 1976 • Sony 1946 • Unilever 1929 • P&G 1837 • Nestle 1866 • Johnson & Johnson 1886 Pakistani • Adamjee Group 1947 • Attock Cement 1922 • Atlas Group 1962 • CA Sports 1958 • Dawood Group 1948 • Gul Ahmed 1953 • Servis Shoes 1928 • Bata Pakistan 1942 (Swiss 1894)
  11. 11. Which form of registration is suitable for your business?
  12. 12. Legal forms of businesses For profit organizations • Sole proprietorship • Partnership/AOP under Partnership Act, 1932 • LLP Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2017 • Limited liability companies under Companies Act, 2017 • Single member company • Private limited company • Public unlisted company • Public listed company
  13. 13. What are the implications of income tax and sales tax as per the form of registration?
  14. 14. • Income tax • General sales tax (for sale of goods) • Sales tax on services (for rendering services) • Excise duty (on manufacturing of certain products) • Customs duty/import duty Taxation on businesses
  15. 15. Implication of taxation for Proprietorships • Income tax at rates for individuals • Services tax if taxable services are rendered • GST if conditions for mandatory GST registration are met AOPs/LLPs • Income tax at rates of AOPs • Services tax if taxable services are rendered • GST if conditions for mandatory GST registration are met
  16. 16. Implication of taxation for companies Income Tax • Withholding tax agent – withholding income tax on salaries and other payments (filer, non-filer) • Income tax on total income • Small companies 24% (20% in 2023) • Other companies 29% • Income tax on dividend of companies 15% • Turnover tax/minimum tax/minimum corporate tax • Minimum tax (turnover tax) 1.5% • Minimum corporate tax 17% on accounting profit
  17. 17. Implication of taxation for companies Sales Tax on Services • Mandatory registration under services tax acts e.g. Sindh Sales Tax Act, 2011 • Mandatory withholding of services tax on venders’ invoices General Sales Tax • If conditions for mandatory GST registration are met
  18. 18. Advice for Startups • Concept/trial stage • Sole proprietorship (If single founder) • Development stage • Limited liability partnership (LLP) (if more than one founder) • Growth stage • Private limited company • Public unlisted company • Public listed company
  19. 19. Tax Benefits for Start-Ups
  20. 20. Start-up: Definition under Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 Section 2 [(62A) “startup” means,— • (i) a business of a resident individual, AOP or a company that commenced on or after first day of July, 2012 and the person is engaged in or intends to offer technology driven products or services to any sector of the economy provided that the person is registered with and duly certified by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and has turnover of less than one hundred million in each of the last five tax years;
  21. 21. Exemptions under Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 • Second Schedule Part I Exemption from Total Income [(143) Profit and gains derived by a start–up as defined in clause (62A) of section 2 for the tax year in which the start-up is certified by the Pakistan Software Export Board and the following two tax years.] • Second Schedule Part IV - [(43F) The provisions of section 153 shall not apply in the case of a start-up, being recipient of payment, as defined in clause (62A) of section 2.] • Second Schedule Part IV – sub clause xxix of clause 11A Exemption from levy of minimum (turnover) tax u/s 113
  22. 22. Conclusion
  23. 23. Share & Subscribe
  24. 24. Contact us MANSOOB & CO. Cost and Management Accountants Tax, Corporate and Management Consultants Mediators and Arbitrators Phone: +92 21 35881453 WhatsApp: 0092 333 3291290 Email: info@mncglobal.com Website: www.mncglobal.com Find on Google Maps: Write > Mansoob & Co. Links given in comments section below
  25. 25. Thank you
  26. 26. See you Insha Allah with the next video

×