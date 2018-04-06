Reconstructing Amelia Free Audiobooks For Iphone

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Lifestyle
  2. 2. Reconstructing�Amelia When�Kate,�single�mother�and�law�firm�partner,�gets�an�urgent�phone�call�summoning�her�to�her�daughter's exclusive�private�school,�she's�shocked.�Amelia�has�been�suspended�for�cheating,�something�that�would�be completely�out�of�character�for�her�over�achieving,�well�behaved�daughter. Kate�rushes�to�Grace�Hall,�but�what�she�finds�when�she�finally�arrives�is�beyond�comprehension. Her�daughter�Amelia�is�dead. Despondent�over�having�been�caught�cheating,�Amelia�has�jumped�from�the�school's�roof�in�an�act�of�impulsive suicide.�At�least�that's�the�story�Grace�Hall�and�the�police�tell�Kate.�In�a�state�of�shock�and�overcome�by�grief,�Kate tries�to�come�to�grips�with�this�life�shattering�news.�Then�she�gets�an�anonymous�text: Amelia�didn't�jump. The�moment�she�sees�that�message,�Kate�knows�in�her�heart�it's�true.�Clearly�Amelia�had�secrets,�and�a�life�Kate knew�nothing�about.�Wracked�by�guilt,�Kate�is�determined�to�find�out�what�those�secrets�were�and�who�could�have hated�her�daughter�enough�to�kill.�She�searches�through�Amelia's�e�mails,�texts,�and�Facebook�updates,�piecing together�the�last�troubled�days�of�her�daughter's�life. Reconstructing�Amelia�is�a�stunning�debut�page�turner�that�brilliantly�explores�the�secret�world�of�teenagers,�their clandestine�first�loves,�hidden�friendships,�and�the�dangerous�cruelty�that�can�spill�over�into�acts�of�terrible�betrayal.
