Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Marketing Management Introduction
Aldi is one of the UK's fastest-growing supermarket chain market founded in 1913. Since the incorporation, the company is ...
advance technology to maintain consistency in the quality of Aldi products. Aldi has invested a huge amount to build a str...
opportunity to enter a new emerging market. As the UK has a lower inflation rate, Aldi can bring more stability in the bus...
Target audience event during peak seasons of highly profitable products can pose a serious threat to Aldi. get clear insig...
Aldi considers different attributes to segment the market. According to Heesen (2018), They target people with limited inc...
1. Increase average customer satisfaction The marketing campaign aims is to increase the average customer satisfaction sco...
Aldi sells different brands under a particular umbrella to cater to the needs of different groups of people. The campaign ...
Marketing mix Products In the first 3-month, Aldi will sell household appliances and other non-food items. According to Ry...
Promotion Aldi will not invest a great amount for advertising and promotional cost. As the products are of low price and t...
layout of the Aldi stores will be well suited with the environment and the functionality will direct toward accomplishing ...
At first, Aldi needs to employ a skilled researcher team to conduct the research. According to Vincent and Kumar (2018), T...
Conclusion Aldi has the competencies to maintain the high quality of the product at lower prices. But in present situation...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mm

22 views

Published on

MM

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mm

  1. 1. Marketing Management Introduction
  2. 2. Aldi is one of the UK's fastest-growing supermarket chain market founded in 1913. Since the incorporation, the company is enjoying tremendous success due to marketing strategy and tactics. Aldi's primary focus is to provide customers a quality life at a low cost. The report will provide an in-depth understanding of different strategies applied by Aldi. It will outline the factors that Aldi can utilise to reach its objectives and will also provide a guideline to minimise the weaknesses and threats. It will also recommend how Aldi can execute the 12 months marketing campaign 'expressing ourselves', how they can structure marketing mix elements and how they can capture a positive impression among customers to earn sustainable brand equity. TOWS Matrices Internal factors Strengths (S) Weaknesses(W) External factors Aldi has a strong distribution network that helps them to reach a majority of its potential market. They have a healthy relationship with suppliers who help to overcome the complexity of the supply chain. Aldi has built expertise to enter a new market and make it successful. They have generated good returns on capital expenditure by building new revenue streams. They utilise different There are many drawbacks to Aldi's strategy planning and execution. Aldi's financial planning is not effective enough to generate a stream of revenue consistently. They gained limited success from the products that are out of core business. Aldi faces challenges in moving to other product categories with its present culture. They have a high attrition rate in the workforce due to
  3. 3. advance technology to maintain consistency in the quality of Aldi products. Aldi has invested a huge amount to build a strong brand portfolio over the years that give them an advantage to successfully enter the new market. the narrow focus on the training and development of employees. They need to invest more in new technology to integrate the processes across the board Opportunities(O) SO WO Aldi can take more effective action to utilise its core competencies in business. The new environmental policies can encounter new opportunities for Aldi by driving advantage to new technologies to gain market share in the new product category. government free trade agreement has provided ALDI an Aldi can utilise its strengths to take advantage of opportunities in the market. They can improve their distribution channel to build a more profitable relationship with suppliers. It will help to minimise cost and provide quality products at reasonable prices. They can enter an emerging market by adopting new Aldi needs to employ a more skilled workforce to operate business activities. they should come up with better strategic planning to make the best uses of capital and manpower and capture large market share in the market. At present policies and regulations are more concerned with environmental and social welfare issues. So, Aldi needs to be
  4. 4. opportunity to enter a new emerging market. As the UK has a lower inflation rate, Aldi can bring more stability in the business to allow credit at a lower interest rate to customers. technologies and considering new environmental and trade policies. more effective in training and empowering employees and making the planet more sustainable Threats (T) ST WT Competitors are being more expert in developing new technology that could be a serious threat to Aldi. Increasing the trend toward isolation in the American economy and rising pay level in other countries can negatively impact the profitability of Aldi. Intense competition among different players in the market has created serious pressure on overall sales. Any unlikely Aldi needs to be proactive to tackle uncertain situations. They should always be connected with customers and markets to know the latest market trend and forecast the probable outcome. They need. Their strong brand portfolio will help them to win customers' trust and confidence and give them superior service. As Aldi has a good relationship with supply chain members, they can Aldi needs to invest a huge amount to develop new technologies and train employees to make them more efficient at their respective job. they should gain comprehensive idea before entering a new market and provide customised service to meet the expectation of different customers. they should ensure the availability of products and give customers a smooth shopping
  5. 5. Target audience event during peak seasons of highly profitable products can pose a serious threat to Aldi. get clear insight regarding customer's preferences and competitors' activities that will help to provide customers the desired value at better price and quality. experience.
  6. 6. Aldi considers different attributes to segment the market. According to Heesen (2018), They target people with limited income to spend. Geographically Aldi divides the market into suburban and rural areas as in both locations people have very much similar expectations and affordability besides less customisation effort is needed to fulfil the needs of these markets. People in these locations are less concerned with after-sale service. They want quality products at a cheaper price. Aldi also doesn't need to invest a large amount in advertising and packaging of the products as people are satisfied with the product's price and quality. Aldi also analyse consumer's knowledge, attitude, and usages of products or services. Important factors within these units include occasions, benefits sought, user status, usage rate, loyalty status, readiness stage and attitude toward the product. Customers' personalities, lifestyles, and attitudes are also important factors Aldi examines to know the market better and meet customer's expectations to keep them loyal and satisfied. The target market for the 12-month marketing campaign are people aged 18-35 living in Liverpool and Brighton. These cities are highly dominated by middle-class people. According to Williamson (2016), They prefer the products that cost low as well as contain satisfactory quality. Aldi has a good distribution network that helps to collect raw materials at a lower price and distribute the products efficiently to different locations. Such peoples maintain a very simple lifestyle and spend money consciously. So, Aldi can make huge money from the segment as Aldi have exactly the competencies and resources to fulfil the demand of middle-class and lower-class people. Liverpool and Brighton's cities are popular for cheap prices. By executing business operations in such a market Aldi can reach a large number of people, increase sales and give tough competition in the market. Aldi also has a good reputation in the market. It also reduces their advertising and promotional cost to a great extent. Objectives of the marketing campaign
  7. 7. 1. Increase average customer satisfaction The marketing campaign aims is to increase the average customer satisfaction score by 15% within 12 months. Aldi needs to go through extensive marketing research to deliver the desired satisfaction. They need to understand the importance of the products to customers and benchmark their performance with competitors to find out the flaws and take proper action to overcome the obstacles. This marketing campaign is dedicated to providing excellent customer service to keep customers on board and attract a new one. Because,according toGoldfarb and Tucker (2016), at present, services related to the products are much more important to the customers than the products. Aldi needs to train its workforce to interact with the customers more effectively as a service team has a huge influence on the way the brand is perceived and the customer's tendency to stick to it long-term. as the campaign target the people aged 18-35, the reputation Aldi will make from the campaign will take the peak of the success because Surveys says millennials are more loyal than any other generation. 2. Boost sales growth One of the main purposes of the campaign is to increase sales growth by 10% both in Liverpool and Brighton market. Currently, Aldi facing difficulties in maintaining consistency in generating a stream of revenue. According to the executive manager of Aldi, Recently Aldi's profits dived by nearly a fifth last year as it poured money into new stores and cut prices to boost sales. They focused more on attracting new shoppers rather than increasing profits. But a company cannot sustain itself in the market long-term without profit. So the campaign will focus on increasing sales growth stores along with customer numbers. the campaign will help to sell a bulk amount of products to a large number of customers and exert a significant amount from the market. The campaign will attempt to attain new customers and keep the existing ones loyal to the brand. Aldi needs to set a citation mission to accomplish and direct the actions following the mission. Good sales growth can always be used for the benefits of the customers, employees, and company in terms of providing salary raise, acquiring new assets, an expansion of the company or the product line. 3. Increase the efficiency of the brand portfolio
  8. 8. Aldi sells different brands under a particular umbrella to cater to the needs of different groups of people. The campaign will aim to increase the efficiency of the brand portfolio by expanding brand reach among the customers. Though the duration of the campaign is 12- months by successfully executing Aldi can enjoy long-term advantages of it. a firm's product's value is enhanced when it is associated with a brand name and the meanings attached to it, such as quality, higher cost-benefit ration, attitude towards environmental concerns, among others. Aldi is highly recognised in the market for its low pricing and satisfactory services. Aldi needs to provide a unified and consistent brand message through all the brands they provide to match customers' needs and expectations. Aldi will provide superior brand experiences throughout the campaign. The campaign will maintain balance among all of the brands and employ a more skilled workforce to effectively operate business activities so that Aldi can portray a strong brand character and be committed toward their words.
  9. 9. Marketing mix Products In the first 3-month, Aldi will sell household appliances and other non-food items. According to Ryan (2017), People with low-income face many difficulties in decorating their houses according to their wishes and affording expensive appliances to smooth and ease their household activities due to the high price of the products. In the next 3-month, Aldi will focus on food items. Customers can get quality food products like bakery, meat, fruits, vegetables, dairy products. These will also continue in the next 3-months. Here they will expand the product categories and emphasise on frozen foods, deli items. In the final months, Aldi will promote combine all of the products and services and set a common ground among them to deliver a unified brand message to customers. Price Aldi will follow a penetration pricing strategy for houseware essentials and non-food items. Aldi will provide houseware products at a low price to medium-class and lower-class people. as Aldi concerns about customer's financial statements,it will eventually help to generate more leads and prospects. The food items in the second 3-month will follow a competitive pricing strategy considering the price set by similar competitors. For the next 3-month, Aldi will follow a value-based pricing strategy. Because, according to Bowman (2014), Frozen products and deli items have high demand in the market because customers are getting readymade products at a reasonable price and limited effort. So, the customers will pay based on their perception regarding product value and worth. Finally, Aldi will maintain its penetration pricing strategy to be committed to their brand statement. Place The campaign will be executed in the different crowded location of Liverpool and Brighton. According to Longfield & Lupu (2016), The majority of these cities are price-sensitive and prefer the products that offer products of satisfactory quality at a low price. Aldi's products will be available in different streets of the cities so that customers can easily give look at the products and get their desired ones. Customers can also get information on the products online by visiting Aldi's websites and other social platforms. They can easily place an order and pay for their selected products. Customers will also get the product in various renowned shopping centres.
  10. 10. Promotion Aldi will not invest a great amount for advertising and promotional cost. As the products are of low price and targeted for lower and medium income class people, Aldi's primary focus will be on maintaining product quality to increase product reach. Aldi needs to find a way to cut costs in promotion so that they can invest the money in improving product quality and services. The products will be promoted on different print media and social media. Aldi will also build a beneficiary relationship with other public relations members so that Aldi can portray a positive impression in the minds of customers. email marketing, referral marketing, and influencer marketing also will be strategically used to convey the brand message and keep customers engaged with the products. Aldi also will offer discount products at festivals and special events. People The whole campaign will be monitored and controlled by experienced and skilled managers. They will provide an effective guideline to the sales teams so that they can perform their responsibilities perfectly and bring the best outcome. Aldi will provide training to the sales teams to make them experts at their job and interact with the customers better. The marketing team will consistently work on analysing market trends and tailor the brand message according to customers' needs and preferences. The managers will have a close eye on all departments to ensure the activities are going according to the plan and make changes if needed. Process Aldi will adopt new technologies to minimise the complexity of work and provide customers superior shopping experiences. The websites will be optimised for quick loading and mobile- friendly because if the sites take too long to load, customers may click away before they even see the homepage. The stocks will be replenished before getting finished to ensure the availability of the products at any time customers want. customers can easily contact to customer service department regarding their confusion or complaints and can get instant feedback. Physical evidence The interior of the stores will be designed by skilled people. The corporate image and identity of the Aldi will support the signs, symbols, and artefacts of the business itself. The spatial
  11. 11. layout of the Aldi stores will be well suited with the environment and the functionality will direct toward accomplishing needs. There will be a broad assortment of products with distinct colours and designs so that customers can easily find out their desired products. The ambience of stores will arise positive vibes among customers concerning the brand. Consumer behaviour According to Belk (2016), Consumer behaviour is the study of consumers and the processes they use to choose, use, and dispose of products or services including customers' emotional, rational and behavioural responses. It provides a comprehensive idea regarding how customers make decisions, what attributes matters to them, what they mean by good quality and how they judge a brand etc. it also helps markets to identify the gap in the market and work on improving the potential products while discarding the obsolete ones. According to Caemmerer (2009), The findings give marketers direction to present their products such that they have maximum impact on consumers. Before implementing the marketing campaign, Aldi needs to go through extensive market research to understand consumer behaviour because knowing the customers first is the most important step to enter any business. Some factors influence customer behaviour. In psychological factors, Aldi needs to consider customers' present situation, attitude, ability to process information, perception. The personal factors are an individual's personal choices and preferences, interests, likes and dislikes, etc. According to Puohiniemi (2011)other socio- cultural factors like Social class, income, society, company an individual keep, workplace, etc. can have a major impact on consumer behaviour. Besides, other influencer and opinion leader also affects the customer's decision-making process. Aldi needs to consider all of the factors to come up with better strategic planning. There are many methods to analyse consumer behaviour. Aldi's strategy is to keep operating costs low so that they can charge the low price as well as maintain the good quality of the products. Aldi can conduct an in-depth interview with a small number of respondents to explore their perspectives on the topics of interest to the marketers. Here marketers can get a deeper insight into customer's evaluations regarding the company's performance and drawbacks and take proper action to meet their expectations. According to Matyjewicz, (2012), It is a cost-effective way to know the target audience better.
  12. 12. At first, Aldi needs to employ a skilled researcher team to conduct the research. According to Vincent and Kumar (2018), The researchers have to specify the purpose of the interviews and topics to be investigated. They should develop careful planning and an overview of the entire process before the interviews begin. When the actual interviews will take place, researchers need to ask relevant questions and consider the respondent's personality, knowledge, experiences, etc. researchers should write down the findings for further process. Then the researcher needs to verify the reliability, validity, and generalisability of the information. After the analysis researcher needs to report the findings to marketers. They will provide rich data and in-depth insight into consumer behaviour. Such interviews help respondents to share their opinion in peace without any time restriction and elaborate on important notes without being influenced by others. Aldi needs to adopt such strategies to keep customers for life. For loyal customers, Aldi can reward customers for their loyalty and offer a special discount. Aldi needs to keep the promises they keep and ensure customers remain satisfied after the sale of the products. They can offer special membership cards to loyal customers for their repeat purchase and give them priority over others as they bring the majority profit for the firm. The card will allow them to get the products at a much lower price than others. Irregular customers have the potentiality to be profitable ones. Aldi needs to treat them well to win their trust and confidence. Aldi can arrange contests, sweepstakes and other exciting games to keep the customers engaged. They can also use social media to involve customers. Aldi also can offer free sampling so that customers can realise the benefits of the products and will be interested to pay for the products in the future.For prospective customers, Aldi needs to structures an effective strategic plan to give them quite an obvious purpose to buy Aldi's products. Aldi can provide discounts and special offers on certain events. Influencers and opinion leaders also can strengthen customer's perceptions regarding the brand.
  13. 13. Conclusion Aldi has the competencies to maintain the high quality of the product at lower prices. But in present situations, Aldi may face different challenges to hold a competitive position in the market. They need to employ a better workforce to effectively operate business activities and create a long-term profitable relationship with customers. they have to be prepared well for the factors that cannot be anticipated especially economic factors, unemployment rate, inflation rate, etc. the marketing campaign should have a clear goal and emphasis on productivity and efficiency. we can conclude that Aldi should keep their brand stand in good quality with lower prices.

×