Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
i University of Suffolk Marketing Management
ii
1 Introduction Marketing is the collection of activities undertaken to communicate anddeliver the offerings of a company. ...
2 TOWS Matrix of Aldi SWOT analysis is a very important tool for the marketers to analyse the internal and external enviro...
3 product mix; 25% of which is comprised by general merchandises (Schmid et al, 2018). 5. Reliable suppliers. 6. Strong br...
4 has grown by 3.8% which means new market opportunity (Woo, 2018). 5. The increase of inflation rate means people will ea...
5 The campaign will target both men and women who are adults and matured in age. These people are the purchase decision ma...
6 Marketing Objectives of Aldi Based on the analysis above, Aldi will look to achieve three marketing objectives through i...
7 social media will be increased by 30% in the next 12 months. Twitter, and Instagramto increase customer engagement. Meas...
8 customer perception. The social media can be extensively used for engaging customers with the brand. Marketing Mix of Al...
9 3rdQuarter (July to September) Competitive pricing will also be adopted for the vegan customers and parents. This segmen...
10 the festival. It will attract younger segment of the customers. 3rdQuarter (July to September) A half-yearly review of ...
11 How Aldi can Improve Their Levels of Customer Service “Expressing ourselves” campaign will reinvent the brand perceptio...
12 customer grievances and collecting feedbacks. Customer engagement in the social media will enable the organisation to p...
13
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Marketing assignment

21 views

Published on

MM Assignment

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Marketing assignment

  1. 1. i University of Suffolk Marketing Management
  2. 2. ii
  3. 3. 1 Introduction Marketing is the collection of activities undertaken to communicate anddeliver the offerings of a company. The function is a core function of every organisation and has a profound impact on the success of every organisation. The function streamlines sales and generates revenues for the organisations. Many organisationsin the 21st century spends a huge portion of their revenue on marketing activities so that sales can be increased. According to Kotler et al (2019), the activities of planning, organising, controlling and implementing the marketing programmes, policies and strategies are known as marketing management. One such programme that is going to be undertaken by Aldi is “Expressing Ourselves. The report aims at formulating the TOWS matrix for the company and setting three marketing objectives based on the matrix. The report also seeks to design a new marketing mix for the campaign and identifying ways how the company can enhance the level of customer service.
  4. 4. 2 TOWS Matrix of Aldi SWOT analysis is a very important tool for the marketers to analyse the internal and external environment of organisations like Aldi. TOWS matrix goes beyond the SWOT analysis and thinks other way around (Weihrich, 2012). The matrix connects internal strengths and weaknesses with the external opportunities and threats. It articulates the strengths that can exploit the opportunities and neutralise weaknesses. It also determines the weaknesses that hinders the organisation from grabbing opportunities and makes it vulnerable to threats. Before making TOWS matrix; a SWOT analysis is produced below. TOWS Matrix of Aldi Internal Strengths: 1. Aldi is a discount retailer who sales products of day to day needs at cheaper prices than most other retailers in the UK (Morgan, 2017). 2. Due to the low price point; the supermarket gets high level of preferences from the customers (Clarke et al, 2017). 3. Aldi provides discounts on advertised products and also sells non- advertised products at a low price which means more savings for the customers. 4. Aldi has a balanced Internal Weaknesses: 1. Positioning problem as the customer perceives the brand as low quality provider. 2. Poor interior ambience. 3. Marred by scandals in the past years (Mortimer, 2016). 4. Poor employee satisfactions. 5. Inability to reach high income groups. 6. The net profitability ratio is below the industry average.
  5. 5. 3 product mix; 25% of which is comprised by general merchandises (Schmid et al, 2018). 5. Reliable suppliers. 6. Strong brand portfolio. 7. FDI in the UK 8. Aldi increasingly stocks products from the British farmers and producers. External Opportunities: 1. The company will get customer preferences as disposable income decreased in the UK (Colantone and Stanig, 2018). 2. Many products have been proved to be superior alternatives to other branded products like Aldi Gin. 3. Organic food consumption has risen in the UK by 4% (Rana and Paul, 2019). 4. The grocery market SO: 1. Aldi will increase the organic food stock using the suppliers and its strong brand portfolio. (S5,6O4) 2. Aldi will look to increase the market share by 5%. (S1O5,6) 3. Aldi will increase advertising to get more customers. (S2O1) WO: 1. Investment on branding will be increased otherwise growth will be compromised. (W1O3,4) 2. The proven and reputed products will be highlighted in commercials. (W5O2) 3. Sustainable business practices will be adopted to mend the tarnished reputation and attract the customers. (W2O1)
  6. 6. 4 has grown by 3.8% which means new market opportunity (Woo, 2018). 5. The increase of inflation rate means people will eat home and so grocery demand increased too. External Threats: 1. Amazon is likely to contemplate a move to the UK market through While Foods (Alvarez, Lane and Coughlin, 2017). 2. Although Aldi is a cheaper brand; customers can turn to even cheaper brands like Lidl and B&M. 3. Prominent Foreign suppliers are likely to suffer from high tariff barriers (Morley, 2019). 4. Aldi’s fifth position in the industry may be compromised if Lidl takes over Waitrose. ST 1. The low price point will be maintained to improve the industry position. (S2,3T4) 2. Loyalty programmes will be initiated to prevent customers from switching to Lidl or B&M (S2T2) 3. More emphasis will be on the local producers and farmers. (S8T3) 4. Aldi has foreign direct investments in the UK and so it will not face strict regulations from foreign companies like Amazon and Lidl. (S7T1,2) WT 1. Positioning of the brand will be improved to low cost quality product provider. (W1T2) 2. Takeover initiatives will be taken or strategic alliance with the likes of Co- Op will be formed to fight competition and increase market share (W6T4) Figure 1: TOWS matrix of Aldi
  7. 7. 5 The campaign will target both men and women who are adults and matured in age. These people are the purchase decision makers of the households aging from 28 to 65. The target group is comprised of professionals with families who mostly eats at home and purchases a considerably big amount of products.The age range of the target group is big because the disposable income has been reduced in the country due to inflation (Avram, 2019). So everyone will be looking for cheaper products for their households which opens up a massive potential market for the supermarket.The campaign will target the city areas in the country where the living is costly. The campaign will cover London, Brighton, Bournemouth, Bath, Oxford, Southampton, Winchester, and Cambridge. The campaign will focus on the customers whose consumer expenditure recently curtailed by inflation and who seeks quality at a cheaper price.
  8. 8. 6 Marketing Objectives of Aldi Based on the analysis above, Aldi will look to achieve three marketing objectives through its “Expressing Ourselves” campaign. These objectives are: Objectives SMART Criteria Increasing market share from 8% to 10% to catch Morrison in the next 12 months Specific: The market share will be increased from 8% to 10%. Measurable: The market share can be measured using the industry reports. Attainable: There are new market opportunities as the market has grown by 3.8%. So the objective is attainable. Relevant: Aldi has had a gradual and steady growth rate in the recent years (Brandes and Brandes, 2019). It indicates that the company has the ability to accelerate the growth rate. Time-Bound: The objectives will be achieved in the next 12 months. Retaining 50% of the current customers through loyalty programme such as Aldi Rewards in which each £5 purchase will be counted as points and customers can purchase more products using those points in the next 12 months. Specific: Loyalty programme “Aldi Rewards” will be conducted. Measurable:The points will be calculated in the receipt of purchases and these receipts will prove how many customers have returned for shopping in Aldi. Attainable:Aldi offers discounts on rotational basis on different products (Voigt, Buliga and Michl, 2017). The products sold through points will be adjusted with the discounts. Relevant:Customers may switch to other discount retailers for more savings. The loyalty programme will ensure current shoppers come back to redeem rewards through cashing in the points for more products. Time-Bound: The campaign will initially run for next 12 months. Customer engagement in the Specific:Aldi will mainly use social media likeFacebook,
  9. 9. 7 social media will be increased by 30% in the next 12 months. Twitter, and Instagramto increase customer engagement. Measurable: Various social media analytics tools are available to measure the customer engagement and interactions. The effectiveness can also be measured using the number of Likes, comments and shares in Facebook and Instagram posts or number of mentions in Twitter (Moreno-Munoz et al, 2016). Attainable: There are hardly any people who is not present in any social media mentioned above. Increasing customer engagement for Aldi through social media is attainable. Relevant:Studies suggest that social media is responsible for largest shifts in brand perceptions. The social media can change Aldi’s poor brand perception of the customers. Time-Bound: Customer engagement will be increased by 30% over the next 12 months. Figure 2: SMART Marketing Objectives of Aldi The marketing objectives reflects the efforts that will be undertaken to exploit the new market opportunities and to neutralise potential threats from the competitors like Lidl. Increasing customer engagement through social media will help Aldi to change the poor brand perception.Aldi currently have 8% of the market share of the United Kingdom market and is in the fifth position behind Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrison but ahead of the likes of Lidl, M&S, Waitrose and Co-op. The company has been steady in growth but the gradual growth can get momentum with the new market opportunities for discount stores. The current economic condition binds the customers to switch to cheaper brands which means many customers will be opting Aldi. The supermarket industry also witnessed a 3.8% growth in the past year which also means that there are additional opportunities for the retailer. But there are even cheaper alternatives like Lidl and ethical brands like Co-Op which can be a major threat (Fuseini et al, 2017). This is why the second objective comes in to retain current customers and prevent them from switching to cheaper brands. Customers perceive that Aldi provides low quality product for low prices and various scandals in the past years also tarnished Aldi’s reputation. Social media is the way to rebrand and change
  10. 10. 8 customer perception. The social media can be extensively used for engaging customers with the brand. Marketing Mix of Aldi to Achieve the Objectives The marketing mix of Aldi needs to be redesigned in order to achieve the marketing objectives. The new marketing mix is produced below: Product 1st Quarter (January to March) Aldi has a wide variety of products such as fresh food, bakery, households, health and beauty, drinks, pet care and whole foods. The supermarket brand provides the products that are required on a daily basis by the customers. The market trend shows that customers want organic products. For the first three months; the retailer will start stocking organic foods. 2nd Quarter (April to June) The market trend also shows that the high income segment will also turn to discount stores for better savings. These customers search for quality especially in the case of baby foods (Ford, 2020). In the second quarter; Aldi will be stocking healthy baby foods for these customers. 3rdQuarter (July to September) More than 14% of the United Kingdom population are vegan and vegetarian. This particular segment has a very unique need that Aldi will begin to cater in the third quarter. 4thQuarter(September to December) The wine of Aldi is much appreciated in Germany that costs around £10. The retailer will bring in the famous alcoholic beverages in the country in fourth quarter. Price 1st Quarter (January to March) The company follows a cost leadership strategy and involves in discounting the products. To increase customer footfalls, Aldi will adopt psychological pricing for the non-discounted products in the first quarter. 2nd Quarter (April to June) Lidl and other low cost providers are a clear challenge in the growth of Aldi. The company will adopt competitive pricing for the competing products of these retailers. These products include bakery items and fresh meat.
  11. 11. 9 3rdQuarter (July to September) Competitive pricing will also be adopted for the vegan customers and parents. This segment can be made loyal with the use of competitive pricing strategy. 4thQuarter(September to December) In the final quarter as the alcoholic beverages will be brought in; Aldi will adopt a market skimming pricing strategy as the products are superior to other alternatives in the market. Place 1st Quarter (January to March) “Expressing Ourselves” campaign targets eight cities in the country. For the first quarter; Aldi will improve store design and supply chain for the stores in Winchester and London. 2nd Quarter (April to June) Customers of Aldi do not get unique shopping experience at the stores. In the second quarter; the stores of Brighton and Oxford will be upgraded with new design. 3rdQuarter (July to September) The third quarter will be marked by improving the stores of Bournemouth and Southampton. The supply chain will be improved so that the product of the local farmers can reach efficiently in these coastal areas. 4thQuarter(September to December) In the fourth quarter; Cambridge and Bath stores will be redesigned and developed to cater to the student population of the two cities. Promotion 1st Quarter (January to March) The loyalty programme “Aldi Rewards” will be initiated in the first quarter of the next year. Social media posts, TV and billboard commercials will be used to promote and educate the customers about the campaign. Billboards will be placed near the “Country to country” festival in London. 2nd Quarter (April to June) In the second quarter; social media will be used for promoting organic and baby food brands. TV commercials and billboard advertisements will also be in a lesser extent in this quarter.Contests will be held during “The Great Escape” festival in Brighton in May. The winners will be given tickets for
  12. 12. 10 the festival. It will attract younger segment of the customers. 3rdQuarter (July to September) A half-yearly review of the social media interaction will be done and demographics based on food habit will be identified. Promotional posts targeting the vegan population will be posted in the social media platforms. 4thQuarter(September to December) The customers will be asked to share their feedbacks about the products in the social media. The constructive ones will be rewarded with coupons and discounts. Aldi will also use social media influencer for promoting the products. People People represent customer interaction interface of Aldi and their interaction communicates what the brand represents. People in Aldi is mostly the salespersons of the stores. The salespersons in the selected areas will be trained intensively and review will be done after every quarter. Matured and adult salespersons will be hired so that they can relate with the target customer segment and can educate them about Aldi’s products. Process The customers now seek unique shopping experience and want the purchasing process as smooth as it gets. Aldi will introduce self-service kiosks for checkout. The retailer will also introduce Aldi wallet app in the first quarter with the “Aldi Reward” programme.It will ensure smooth payment and keep track with the points earned by each customers. Physical Evidence The website of the company will be modified to a great extent and a new look will be introduced. SEO will be done to ensure increased traffic in the website. Figure 3: Marketing Mix of Aldi
  13. 13. 11 How Aldi can Improve Their Levels of Customer Service “Expressing ourselves” campaign will reinvent the brand perception of Aldi. The campaign highlights not only the discount sales of the company; but also the satisfactory quality product it ensures. The brand perception of the customers is poor and the store experience is also not up-to-the mark set by other competitors. The retailer will be using the following strategies to improve the level of customer service. Improved Store Design: Whatever price Aldi may offer; the investment in store design will always going to pay off. The stores that provide unique shopping experiences to people will witness increased footfalls in the stores. The service quality is bound to be improved if the store designed improved as per requirements (Jiang, 2017). Aldi will improve the store buy putting on the shoes of the customers. The retailer will identify what it lacks in the store and what the competitors do with their stores. The store ambience will be enhanced through well- organised products and displays. Aldi will ensure that the most sold products on display will not overshadow other produces. The checkout systems will also be improved through the introduction of app wallets and self-service kiosks. Salesmanship: Salesmen are a crucial factor to the success of any retail store. They manage the customer interaction interface in any stores. The interaction determines whether the customers will return or not (Söderlund, 2018). Aldi requires to retain its loyal customers due to strong competition. This is why Aldi will continuously train the salesmen and store stuffsto improve the in-store purchase experience of the customers. Each customer is different and so the retailer will only hire the ones who are empathetic and patient with every customer and adapt to changing nature of the customers. The retailer will train the salespersons to make them knowledgeable; so much so that they can handle and solve every problem of the customers. They will be also trained to become active listeners to the customer queries and grievances. Social Media Engagement:Social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will be used to engage customers with the retailer. These media can be used to collect honest customer feedback to improve customer service. Grievances can be voiced through Twitter mentions to which the retailer can respond to solve. Besides it is the most cost effective way of handling
  14. 14. 12 customer grievances and collecting feedbacks. Customer engagement in the social media will enable the organisation to penetrate the target market more effectively (Rishika and Janakiraman, 2018). The data collected from the social media can be used for even better customer service. Conclusion Aldi as a discount retailer has fared well in the United Kingdom and is currently in the fifth position in the industry. The company has undertaken a marketing campaign named “Expressing Ourselves”. The report analysed the internal and external environment of the retailer and produced a TOWS matrix. Based on the TOWS matrix; SMART marketing objectives are set. A new marketing mix is developed to achieve the marketing objectives. Finally the report articulated several ways how Aldi can improve their levels of customer service.
  15. 15. 13

×