Contemporary Business Environment
Executive Summary Business Environment consists of a large number of factors that affect the business both directly and indirectly.
managed to renegotiate with some of these countries. Both sides of the EU-UK have proclaimed the desirability of creating ...
2. Literature review Baines (2019) stated that to survive in this era of competitive business environment every business n...
3. Economic factors that shape the behaviour of M & S There are two types of the business environment and these are econom...
3.1.2. Economic condition The Brexit has affected the economy with serious uncertainty and dwarfed the UK’s economy. The G...
Figure 2: The effect of Brexit on living standards across the countries. Source: (Dhingra, 2016) Although our main focus i...
3.1.3. Economic System In the UK the personal income tax rate is 45% and the corporate tax rate is 20%(Paul, 2017). There ...
The rate of inflation has been slightly increased but it remains under the limit. The bank of England declares the rate of...
summer(Worthington, Britton and Thompson, 2018).So, M & S try to be mindful of this fact while designing the products. 3.2...
to this, Religion also plays a major part in shaping the behaviour, it largely creates a bias in choosing products. For ex...
4. PESTEL analysis of the M & S 4.1. Political Political aspects play a crucial part in shaping M & S's business policy. N...
4.2. Economic There have been several economic issues that affected the retail industry’s growth rate. The growth rate of ...
4.4. Technological Customers are shifting to online shopping and this has been a major phenomenon in the retail industry. ...
well-known brand can franchise its business to several countries to increase international sales. Moreover, their website ...
6. Conclusion Retail Industry where the M & S belongs is significantly affected by several economic and non-economic issue...
  2. 2. Executive Summary Business Environment consists of a large number of factors that affect the business both directly and indirectly. The business also includes economic and non-economic factors. These factors largely impact the internal and external issues of a business. Economic factors include factors such as economic systems, conditions, and policies. On the other hand, the non-economic factors contain natural, demographic, social and political factors. It has a significant impact to judge all the related factors such as macroeconomic and microeconomic factors, legal issues, economic systems, and current economic situations. These issues largely shaping the behaviour of the consumers and producers ofparticular products. Besides, the number of political factors also impact on consumer behaviour. Therefore, every business tries to understand the economic issues along with specific risks, strengths related to business. So, the key purpose of a business is to serve and delight its customers. The business certainly should have a clear idea and intension towards what they are serving and making the worth of. Again,in today's scenario of the M & S, the company is struggling due to a decline in the country's GDP over the past few years. Again, the country's overall income per capita GDP has also reduced (Worthington, Britton and Thompson, 2018). 1. Introduction Analysing the environment in which a business belongs is very important to become successful. The success of the business largely depends on the Critical analysis of the internal and external factors. M & S is committed to providing world-class services by ensuring a sustainable business that is commercially and ethically responsible(Marks & Spencer, 2020). The company is based on the motto of providing a business environment with a safe and healthy culture in the UK and overseas. They also maintain the worker's law, there according to this law the weekly total working hours shall not exceed 60 hours. This report will focus on analysing how M & S is committed to providing world-class services by ensuring a sustainable business that is commercially and ethically responsible. The company ensures international benchmarks and complies with rules and regulations. Their employees are committed to compliance with the national law of food and safety, Human resource policy, and data protection laws(Marks & Spencer, 2020). Again, Brexit- the UK hurts from Brexit by losing initial access from this benefit but after that, it is thought that the UK, however, has
  3. 3. managed to renegotiate with some of these countries. Both sides of the EU-UK have proclaimed the desirability of creating a positive and constructive relationship in the future. They also express the desire to benefit from the partnership. The paper will also present details about the effects of the non-economic environment such as geographical environment, ecological environment, demographical environment and cultural environment on shaping the behaviour of the consumer. The report will also provide a PESTEL analysis and SWOT analysis in detail. 1.1. Company Overview Marks & Spencer (M & S) is one of the largest retailers in the UK operating its business with more than 1380 stores all over the world (Marks & Spencer, 2020). The company operated its business depending on two segments and these are: United Kingdom (UK) based and International. The Company has 300 line items with offerings of menswear, women wear, lingerie, kids wear, and many other beauty products and food shops
  4. 4. 2. Literature review Baines (2019) stated that to survive in this era of competitive business environment every business needs to build an environment of trust among the employees and customers, there is a need to develop strong communication among the stakeholder of the business. Houben, (1999) also acknowledged the fact that there is an importance of flawless communication with established rules and regulations along with the strong corporate culture. The current business boom in the UK is following a strong culture of strengthening the sustainability of the business. In 2019 the total retail sales in the UK have been 394 billion pounds. More than 12% of stores are now standing empty, compared with the last year with 11.5%. Again, Helms (2010) argues that looking forward, the public’s confidence in the UK trade negotiation will affect the spending behaviourof the people in the UK within the coming year.Wright and Wickens (2015) declares that there is a sharp decrease in the sale than the previous year due to Brexit. The UK’s exit from the EU is termed as Brexit. According to Roberts (2007), this Brexit is considered as the step-change in the international relationship bloc. Baron, (2016) emphasizesthis will put the country in jeopardy in terms of trade and oversea business with EU countries. The EU-UK governments have been under an agreement to become a better partner in the future also. Again, Worthington and Thompson (2018) argued against and suggest that the Brexit will reopen the opportunity to make a trade relationship with non-EU countries and the economy will grow further.
  5. 5. 3. Economic factors that shape the behaviour of M & S There are two types of the business environment and these are economic and non-economic environment. 3.1. Economic environment 3.1.1. Economic policies In the area of the economic policy, the UK ranked 15 and fall into the upper-middle rank. The consumer spending is largely affecting the UK economy by affecting a stronger earnings growth over the recent years. Although the business investment has been slowed down the overall the housing market is being cooled. Again the fiscal policy and monetary policy have been proved better than ever. In the UK the rights of poverty and contacts are much protected.But due to the Brexit and the global economy’s flaws, the Bank of England would like to rest the rate of interest on hold (Baines, 2019). There are well-developed rules and laws followed by the people of the country. The UK ranked 8th out of the total 137 countries on the World’s economic forum’s global competitiveness report (2017- 18)(Tradingeconomics.com, 2020). Again all the organizations are bound to obey the rules and regulations along with international standards. So, M & S is committed to providing world-class services by ensuring a sustainable business that is commercially and ethically responsible.
  6. 6. 3.1.2. Economic condition The Brexit has affected the economy with serious uncertainty and dwarfed the UK’s economy. The GDP growth rate has been declined to 1.1% as of the January first quarter as shown in Figure (Wright, Harker and Wickens, 2015). Figure 1: GDP Growth Rate Source: (Tradingeconomics.com, 2020) The export-import sectors have been affected crucially; the financial sectors have seen a decline. There has been a shortfall in productivity due to a lack of investment in the research and development sector in the UK. Several studies have found that the total investment in the business sector has been decreased.Recent statistics have found that the UK's output per employee or worker has been fallen behind Sweden, France, and Germany by 10-15%(Retail Insight & Analytics, 2020). Again, as a member of the EU, the UK benefits from more than 60 countries by getting a lower tariff. These trade benefits amounted to 12% and 13% respectively from import and export(Wright, Harker and Wickens, 2015).
  7. 7. Figure 2: The effect of Brexit on living standards across the countries. Source: (Dhingra, 2016) Although our main focus is on the UK, the other countries have also lost their major part of income due to Brexit. From the above figure, overall, the UK loses about £25- £55 billion from Brexit. And the rest of the EU has altogether lost £12- £28 billion which is about from - 0.12% to -0.29% of the GDP(Retail Insight & Analytics, 2020).
  8. 8. 3.1.3. Economic System In the UK the personal income tax rate is 45% and the corporate tax rate is 20%(Paul, 2017). There are other taxes in the UK which are value-added-taxes, environmental taxes, etc. the government spending and budget deficit have respectively amounted to 39.3% and 1.9% (of GDP) recently in 2018-2019 fiscal year(Wright, Harker and Wickens, 2015). Figure 3: government spending Source: (Tradingeconomics.com, 2020) In the year 2019, the economy was affected largely due to political unrest. This hit the investment and the consumption pattern of the people. Export and import also affected by this factor although it was temporarily affected.
  9. 9. The rate of inflation has been slightly increased but it remains under the limit. The bank of England declares the rate of inflation in the first quarter at 1.5% but assumes to be increased to 2% in the first quarter of January 2021(Retail Insight & Analytics, 2020). Figure 4: Inflation rate Source: (Tradingeconomics.com, 2020) In the UK, the foreign assets that are held or controlled by the Bank of England are called Foreign Exchange Reserve. This foreign exchange reserve in the UK has been decreased in the last quarter from 182716.16 USD Million to 176802.07 USD Million(Worthington, Britton and Thompson, 2018). 3.2. Non-economic environment and its impact on the behaviour of M & S The non-economic environment isn't a single factor rather it consists of several factors that affect the M & S in several ways. Some factors affect directly or indirectly. These factors are described below: 3.2.1. Geographical factors M & S focuses on the geographical factors because the preferences, taste differs from region to region. Products that are popular and largely adopted in the North UK may not be suitable or preferred in the south UK. This is mainly because of the changes in the climate, humidity, and rate of rainfall in a different area. According to a recent study it is found that the climate in the South of the UK is warming much more rapidly than that in the North of the country in
  10. 10. summer(Worthington, Britton and Thompson, 2018).So, M & S try to be mindful of this fact while designing the products. 3.2.2. Ecological Factors Ecological factors include natural resources. Businesses collect their raw materials from ecological factors. Every area is not blessed with the same amount of resources rather these resources are limited. So, M & S production pattern largely depends on the ecological factors. Again, the scarcity of recourses is being a major threat to the people of the country. Therefore, the government is continuously updating the rules and regulations so that the monitoring over the wastages made by the companies can be prevented. These rules and regulations are also creating barriers for M & S and largely affecting productivity(Paul, 2017). To make the laws to be more effective the government has recently amended the Air pollution Act 1987(McCullers and Van Daniker, 2018).M & S is also bound to obey The Water Resources Act 1991 (WRA) that legalizes water resources, water quality and pollution, and flood defence. 3.2.3. Demographic Factors Demographic factors include age, gender, income and experiences that largely impact the profitability of a business (Baines, 2019). These factors crucially determine the nature, objectives, and goal of the M & S. Recently the M & S is facing challenges due to several factors of demographic environment such as shifting to web-based shopping, changing income patterns, the difference in experiences, etc. if the income of the people increases, there needs to be accelerated proportionally with the income, therefore expenditures also increases. This is another reason for the shift in the consumption pattern of the consumers. Again the M & S has not an updated product for older people because they give more focus on the young generation. The older people those are being the loyal customer gradually they lose interest to purchase more from the company because of the lack of the focus on the older category. Therefore, the M & S is gradually losing its major customer base(Paul, 2017). 3.2.4. Cultural factors The differences in culture also impact the decision making choices of the M & S(McCullers and Van Daniker, 2018) cultural differences creates demand variations. What is popular in one culture may not be accepted hugely in another culture. Therefore the M & S always takes decisions and makes product variations based on the cultural focus (OSORIO, 2014). Adding
  11. 11. to this, Religion also plays a major part in shaping the behaviour, it largely creates a bias in choosing products. For example, in a Muslim community, there will be a slower sales rate for some dresses like jeans, women t-shirt, etc. however, this is how the changes in customers' income, differences in religion and belief, etc. largely affect the consumer's demand and behaviour.
  12. 12. 4. PESTEL analysis of the M & S 4.1. Political Political aspects play a crucial part in shaping M & S's business policy. Nowadays the company is enjoying one of the major benefits of politics which is free trade. The company is getting the benefit of NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) (eMarketer, 2020). But, due to the Brexit, there have been new changes in the regulation act which might affect free trade. Again, the Brexit also affected the retail industry in the UK, the sales growth has been declined since 2016 as can be shown in the following graph Figure 5: Total retail sales. Source: (eMarketer, 2020)
  13. 13. 4.2. Economic There have been several economic issues that affected the retail industry’s growth rate. The growth rate of GDP has been declined in recent years(OSORIO, 2014). This has largely changed the consumer's income level, as the income of the general public has reduced their demand pattern along with purchasing behaviour has been changed. There have been several clothing budget ups and downs in the retail industry which has largely affected the M & S. 4.3. Socio-cultural The changes in the socio-cultural factors impact the purchasing behaviour of the consumer thus the supplier also faces trendy changes in their production pattern. The M & S is well appreciated for the quality of its products but they failed to grab the trendy market. Again, the outbreak of several diseases like Covid-19 has negatively affected the market.Due to these factors, their sales have been drastically reduced and they have proclaimed to close down 14 shops and they are planning to close down 100 stores by 2022(Roberts, 2007). Figure 6: Stores proposed to close and stores have been closed of M&S Source: (BBC News, 2020)
  14. 14. 4.4. Technological Customers are shifting to online shopping and this has been a major phenomenon in the retail industry. M & S is also focusing on investing more to develop their website. Meanwhile, this shifting has increased the retail sales which are predicted to be increased by up to 8.9% this year (Nytimes.com, 2020). 4.5. Environmental M & S aims at making a sustainable business that will ensure an environment-friendly organization. It focuses on reducing carbon emission from its manufacturing and strictly follows rules and regulations. 4.6. Legal Due to Brexit, there have been several changes in UK law which introduces a prohibition on several activities (Yüksel, 2012). This will affect the M & S’s operational decisions. 5. SWOT analysis of the M & S The SWOT analysis is an effective tool for evaluating the factors that provide a clear view of its internal and external strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. 5.1. Strength M & S has a strong brand value along with a huge customer base. It offers a wide range of products with a variety of products line. It has approximately 1500 stores all over the world along with 85000 employees (Roberts, 2007). 5.2. Weakness Being non-trendy and out-fashioned are the two complain from the customers about the M & S. they are still operating their several logistic operations manually and this increases the overhead costs. They have a lack strong online presence. 5.3. Opportunities According to a recent, due to introducing e-commerce, there will be an increase of 8.9 % in retail sales in the UK, reaching £114.26 billion ($152.33 billion) (Nytimes.com, 2020). So, there is no doubt that there are a large number of opportunities in this sector for improvement. Again, due to the transport facility, the export-import to the overseas can be further improved(Baron, 2016). Also, there is a huge opportunity to start franchising. This
  15. 15. well-known brand can franchise its business to several countries to increase international sales. Moreover, their website needs to be developed further to compete with its competitors. 5.4. Threats Increased competition over the world is not a matter of phenomenon nowadays. M&S is continuously struggling due to severe competition in the market. The company has to come with a new competitive advantage to beat the market strategically (Roberts, 2007). There is a major threat relating to the information security of the employees. Regular squeeze in the price movement of the raw materials is a major threat.
  16. 16. 6. Conclusion Retail Industry where the M & S belongs is significantly affected by several economic and non-economic issues. The political unrest, major laws and regulations sectors directly impact the industry consequently a huge change can be noticed in the industry which in turn impacts the companies regulating under the industry. Again, the country's real growth rate, rate of interest, inflation also indirectly or directly affects the operational decision-making process of the company(Baron, 2016). The retail business is very much sensitive to the demand and supply interaction of the country’s market. With changes in the demand pattern of the customer of M &S, the company's goals and objectives also affected. Among the non- economic factors, demographic changes have major significance. The M&S is very sensitive to the changes in the demographic factors. So the companies have to always be prepared with a strategic plan to deal with any uncertainty in this factor. The demographic pattern can be predicted by analysing the specific targeted customer by classifying the customers into several sections based on their age, taste, and preferences. This will help the company to predict their purchasing behaviour. The M&S is conducting its business over more than 100 years in the UK market. But recently they are facing several challenges in the market. Recent Brexit has also affected the company’s growth negatively. There the days have come, and the UK is no longer a member of the EU. Although the UK is still following some rules and regulations of the EU, the significant effect on the retail industry is yet to happen. Therefore, the company’s management should analyse the economic impact of the Brexit and its possible risks factors and should decide on projecting possible strategic move to deal with the changes, although the economists have already presented several methods, numbers, and tools to highlight the areas in which it may impact. In this report, the possible impacts of the Brexit with logics and judgment have been provided. So, the management of the M & S should focus on the contemporary issues of the current business world to be always updated with the most effective cause and threats. The PESTEL and SWOT analysis will help in this case. These two frameworks help the business to find out the current economic, political, environmental updates (OSORIO, 2014). Again the SWOT analysis will help the manager of the M & S to find out the mosteffective opportunities and possible threats along with weaknesses and strengths.

