Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.iqminds.com
Welcome to IQMinds Technology DESIGN CREATIVITY SOFTWARE / ERP MOBILE APP E-COMMERCE DIGITAL SOCIAL MEDIA IQMinds Technolo...
Saeed Khamis Almheiri CEO - Founder Mr. Saeed is the Board Member & Audit Committee Chairman Oman & Emirates Investment Co...
Roderick Alan Smith Senior Vice President Experienced insurance practitioner with a wide knowledge of different classes of...
200+ Projects We have catered t o hundreds of clients i n diverse industries i n UAE, Europe, USA, UK, AFrica, GCC, Canada...
OUR PARTNERS www.iqminds.com
200+ Clients www.iqminds.com
ERP Solutions Content Writing Software Development Mobile App Development Ecommerce solutions Digital Marketing & Branding...
9IQMinds.com Digital Marketing Our marketing campaign creates visible results without using unethical techniques. Services...
10IQMinds.com Design & Branding IQMinds is a premier graphic design company that offers incredible design and branding ser...
11IQMinds.com Web Development Our developers and designers have considerable expertise in responsive design and build appl...
12IQMinds.com Mobile App Development Department High-Performance Mobile Applications That Help You Achieve Your Business O...
13IQMinds.com ERP Solutions Our own ERP Solution named ERP Master is your best business companion to streamline your busin...
14IQMinds.com Ecommerce Solutions A scalable, all-in-one solution, ecommerce solutions is the most feature-rich ecommerce ...
Our Products Ecommerce Solutions B2B & B2C Sports Website B2B Classified Websites B2B & B2C Insurance Comparison B2C Payme...
Thank You! DUBAI OFFICE 1617, The Binary Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE P.O. Box 444866 USA OFFICE 3104 E Camelback Rd #2...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

IQMinds Technology Profile

18 views

Published on

IQMinds Technology LLC is one of the leading IT services Company in Dubai, specifically known for catering to the IT requirements of businesses. Being the renowned IT service solution providers, the ambition of our agency is to provide the finest IT solutions to the organizations based across the UAE. IQMinds is run by a dedicated team of IT experts who are committed to offering high-quality IT services to the clients. No matter whether you are a startup or own a multi-national and established company in Dubai.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

IQMinds Technology Profile

  1. 1. www.iqminds.com
  2. 2. Welcome to IQMinds Technology DESIGN CREATIVITY SOFTWARE / ERP MOBILE APP E-COMMERCE DIGITAL SOCIAL MEDIA IQMinds Technology LLC is one of the leading IT services Company in Dubai, specifically known for catering to the IT requirements of businesses. Being the renowned IT service solution providers, the ambition of our agency is to provide the finest IT solutions to the organizations based across the UAE. IQMinds is run by a dedicated team of IT experts who are committed to offering high-quality IT services to the clients. No matter whether you are a startup or own a multi-national and established company in Dubai. www.iqminds.com
  3. 3. Saeed Khamis Almheiri CEO - Founder Mr. Saeed is the Board Member & Audit Committee Chairman Oman & Emirates Investment Company (OEIC). He joined OEIC since the beginning of 2018 as in Independent & Non-Executive Director and was an active member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC-UAE). www.iqminds.com Management and Board Sayed Imran Qamar CTO Entrepreneurial-spirited, a pioneering technologist with 15+ years of IT Industry experience. Executive-level experience in identifying, qualifying, building consensus for and implementing enabling technologies and enterprise systems that facilitate business processes and strategic objectives.
  4. 4. Roderick Alan Smith Senior Vice President Experienced insurance practitioner with a wide knowledge of different classes of business Based in the Middle East for over 15 years with excellent relationships with Brokers, Insurers and Clients alike. Successfully held senior positions, including SEO and Senior Operating Officer of DIFC Companies. www.iqminds.com Board Members Prof. Sabah Alkass Dean, College of Engineering, UAE University The students in the College of Engineering are provided with fantastic opportunities to be involved in many career development aspects; including, among others, extracurricular activities, participation in faculty research, and taking internships in high-tech companies
  5. 5. 200+ Projects We have catered t o hundreds of clients i n diverse industries i n UAE, Europe, USA, UK, AFrica, GCC, Canada, Australia Our Team 25 + team comprising Designers and Developers, Content writers, interface developers, software coders, paid search specialists and content marketers. International Location We are located in Dubai and US, production facilities in India. All Services Software Development, ERP Software Solutions, Web & Mobile App Development, E-commerce Solution, Payment Gateway Services, Designing & Branding and Digital Marketing Services QUICK OVERVIEW www.iqminds.com
  6. 6. OUR PARTNERS www.iqminds.com
  7. 7. 200+ Clients www.iqminds.com
  8. 8. ERP Solutions Content Writing Software Development Mobile App Development Ecommerce solutions Digital Marketing & Branding Web Hosting Customer Support Our Services www.iqminds.com
  9. 9. 9IQMinds.com Digital Marketing Our marketing campaign creates visible results without using unethical techniques. Services offered • Search Engine Optimization • Social Media Marketing • Social Media Optimization • PPC advertising • Email marketing • Reputation management • Lead generation • Content development www.iqminds.com
  10. 10. 10IQMinds.com Design & Branding IQMinds is a premier graphic design company that offers incredible design and branding services. Our Specialties • Develop Unique websites that are enough to surpass your competitors. • The team of extremely talented web designers • We make search engine optimized websites the help in expanding your business. • Our interactive websites are made with an attractive user interface for a great customer experience. www.iqminds.com
  11. 11. 11IQMinds.com Web Development Our developers and designers have considerable expertise in responsive design and build applications that work on every platform with the same efficiency. Features: • Our applications offer a great flexibility to meet different demands of the customers. • Our web applications provide your customers a pleasant experience to ensure repeat visits. • Solid team to design web applications that are compatible with any operating system and are capable of running on any screen resolution. • Responsive Web Design experts www.iqminds.com
  12. 12. 12IQMinds.com Mobile App Development Department High-Performance Mobile Applications That Help You Achieve Your Business Objectives • Outstanding iPhone App Development • Highly Extensible Android Apps • Matchless Custom Application Development • Power Packed Mobile Game Development www.iqminds.com
  13. 13. 13IQMinds.com ERP Solutions Our own ERP Solution named ERP Master is your best business companion to streamline your business operations and increase the efficiency. Our featured solutions are • Customer Relationship Management • VAT Enabled Finance & Accounting • HR & Payroll Management • Inventory Management • Manufacturing • Project Management • Point of Sale Solution for Retail Shops • Purchase Management Application • Sales Management and so on. www.iqminds.com
  14. 14. 14IQMinds.com Ecommerce Solutions A scalable, all-in-one solution, ecommerce solutions is the most feature-rich ecommerce solution available for small businesses, providing the best ROI for your company. Ecommerce platforms we are expert in • Magento • Prestashop • Opencart • Woocommerce www.iqminds.com
  15. 15. Our Products Ecommerce Solutions B2B & B2C Sports Website B2B Classified Websites B2B & B2C Insurance Comparison B2C Payment Solution B2B ERP Solutions B2B www.iqminds.com
  16. 16. Thank You! DUBAI OFFICE 1617, The Binary Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE P.O. Box 444866 USA OFFICE 3104 E Camelback Rd #2228, Phoenix, AZ . 85016 USA INDIA OFFICE B-47, Sector-6 Noida (UP) INDIA www.iqminds.com

×