Instructor: By SAYED GHAYOOR ALI SHAH Electrical Engineering Department
By SAYED GAHYOOR ALI SHAH 2  A system of linear equations (or a linear system) is a collection of one or more linear equa...
By SAYED GAHYOOR ALI SHAH 3 Here for some idea lets see the examples: 0x + 0y + 0z = 0 like 0 = 0 Let, we have; 0x + 0y + ...
By SAYED GAHYOOR ALI SHAH 4 Determine if the following system is consistent: x2 – 4x3 = 8 2x1 – 3x2 + 2x3 = 1 4x1 – 8x2 + ...
By SAYED GAHYOOR ALI SHAH 5 2 −3 2 1 0 1 −4 8 0 −2 8 −1 Next, use the term x2 in the second equation to eliminate the -2x2...
By SAYED GAHYOOR ALI SHAH 6 Solve the following system: x2 + 4x3 = - 5 x1 + 3x2 + 5x3 = - 2 3x1 + 7x2 + 7x3 = 6 SOLUTION: ...
By SAYED GAHYOOR ALI SHAH 7 = 1 3 5 −2 0 1 4 −5 0 −2 8 12 -4R2 + R3 = 1 3 5 −2 0 1 4 −5 0 0 0 22 Here 0x3 = 22 0 = 22 ( 0 ...
Condition (linear algebra)

Here I summarized the conditions on a system of linear equation
1) Consistent
2) Non-Consistent

Condition (linear algebra)

  1. 1. Instructor: By SAYED GHAYOOR ALI SHAH Electrical Engineering Department
  2. 2. By SAYED GAHYOOR ALI SHAH 2  A system of linear equations (or a linear system) is a collection of one or more linear equations involving the same variables. There are three possibilities for a linear system: A system of linear equations has 1. No solution, or 2. Exactly one solution, or 3. Infinitely many solutions. This whole system is classified in two things 1) CONSISTENT: A system of linear equations is said to be consistent if it has either one solution or infinitely many solutions. 2) INCONSISTENT: A system is inconsistent if it has no solution.
  3. 3. By SAYED GAHYOOR ALI SHAH 3 Here for some idea lets see the examples: 0x + 0y + 0z = 0 like 0 = 0 Let, we have; 0x + 0y + 0z = a – 2 Or 0 = a – 2 Here we can determine value of variable a as, a = 2 And a  – 2 (Infinitely many solutions) (Many solutions) Consistent ( No solutions) Inconsistent
  4. 4. By SAYED GAHYOOR ALI SHAH 4 Determine if the following system is consistent: x2 – 4x3 = 8 2x1 – 3x2 + 2x3 = 1 4x1 – 8x2 + 12x3 = 1 SOLUTION: The augmented matrix is: 0 1 −4 8 2 −3 2 1 4 −8 12 1 By elementary row operation; To obtain an x1 in the first equation, interchange rows 1 and 2: 2 −3 2 1 0 1 −4 8 4 −8 12 1 To eliminate the term 4x1 in the third equation, add -2 times row 1 to row 3: (1)
  5. 5. By SAYED GAHYOOR ALI SHAH 5 2 −3 2 1 0 1 −4 8 0 −2 8 −1 Next, use the term x2 in the second equation to eliminate the -2x2 term from the third equation. Add 2 times row 2 to row 3: 2 −3 2 1 0 1 −4 8 0 0 0 15 The augmented matrix is now in triangular form. To interpret it correctly, go back to equation notation: 2x1 – 3x2 + 2x3 = 1 x2 - 4x3 = 8 0 = 15 the equation is never true. The original system is inconsistent (i.e., has no solution).
  6. 6. By SAYED GAHYOOR ALI SHAH 6 Solve the following system: x2 + 4x3 = - 5 x1 + 3x2 + 5x3 = - 2 3x1 + 7x2 + 7x3 = 6 SOLUTION: The augmented matrix is: = 0 1 4 −5 1 3 5 −2 3 7 7 6 R1 R2 = 1 3 5 −2 0 1 4 −5 3 7 7 6 R3 + (-3)R1 = 1 3 5 −2 0 1 4 −5 0 −2 8 12 2R2 + R3 (2)
  7. 7. By SAYED GAHYOOR ALI SHAH 7 = 1 3 5 −2 0 1 4 −5 0 −2 8 12 -4R2 + R3 = 1 3 5 −2 0 1 4 −5 0 0 0 22 Here 0x3 = 22 0 = 22 ( 0  22 ) The original system is inconsistent ( has no solution)

