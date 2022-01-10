Successfully reported this slideshow.
THIS IS THE PERFECT PLR FOR THE SELF-HELP NICHE

Download to read offline

Business
Jan. 10, 2022
28 views

A Never seen before, 100% Done-For-You Package ready to resell!
Properly-Researched Hot Niche selling like pancakes (We’ve done the research)
Fully integrated sales funnel with all sales material! Just push a button and sell!
Slap your name on it and claim it as your OWN
Grab all high quality content for your eBook, blog, articles, or sell it & keep all profits… without all the hard work!
Finally… Build your buyers list effortlessly!

THIS IS THE PERFECT PLR FOR THE SELF-HELP NICHE

  1. 1. THIS IS THE PERFECT PLR FOR THE SELF-HELP NICHE... Here's How To Own The Highest-Quality " " Product With Powerful Techniques That'll Transform Your Clients' Lives! ...Without Having To Spend Weeks And A Fortune On Product Creation! G E T T H E A RT O F R E I N VE N T I N G YO U R S E L F PL R Includes Full PLR Rights To High-Quality Content & Promotional Materials Why Grab This PLR Package Today? Done-For-You
  2. 2. A Never seen before, 100% Done-For-You Package ready to resell! Properly-Researched Hot Niche selling like pancakes (We’ve done the research) Fully integrated sales funnel with all sales material! Just push a button and sell! Slap your name on it and claim it as your OWN Grab all high quality content for your eBook, blog, articles, or sell it & keep all pro몭ts… without all the hard work! Finally… Build your buyers list effortlessly! "Commit To Reinventing Yourself, To Know That In A Place Of Discomfort." - Les Brown Real Growth Happens
  3. 3. From Shaun & Cally, Part of life is our identity. You might know yourself by your career, hobbies, personality, or your family.  But what if you could rede몭ne who you are to include new things?  Become someone totally different from who you were a year ago? Perhaps you no longer want to be known as a workaholic... Perhaps you no longer want to be the person who is always late... Perhaps you no longer want to be called fat and lazy... I know it's hard when people look at you in a certain way because of the person they know you as for decades... as if your identity is hardcoded in their subconscious mind and you are struggling to erase that 'identity'.  But what if, deep down you know you are more than that? You know you CAN reinvent your life! As George Bernard Shaw once said: Life Isn’t About Finding Yourself. Life Is About Creating Yourself. I'm too old for that. I'm afraid of what others think of me if I do something different now. I'm not as lucky. I'm comfortable with where I'm at right now. ...yet they wondered why they are still struggling and hoped that a miracle would appear out of nowhere. Even if they want to reinvent themselves, they have no idea where to start... 
  4. 4. ... People Are Desperate For A REAL SOLUTION In Order To ! The truth is: You're NEVER too old to reinvent yourself. Every day is a chance to reinvent yourself and become brand new. Life is not about doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. It's about experiencing new things, to learn and grow from them. The New Year is coming. You know, life has a way of throwing curveballs at us: death and taxes, hard times and good. The only thing that's certain is uncertainty. You can’t predict the future or even your own choices.  What we do know though, is that we all need to reinvent ourselves every now and then in order to be our best selves. So if you are not where you want to be...  Now Is The Best Time To Reinvent Your Life. Luckily, there's a simple framework for reinventing your life and creating your best year yet! In the next few minutes, I’m going to share the best resources I’ve found to reinvent your life - And how you can easily apply these simple strategies to catapult your life to a whole new stratosphere while easily build a 6-7 Figure Self-Help business empire at the same time by helping others succeed... Trust me… Anyone who is into Personal Development will  LOVE what this transformational blueprint has to offer! DID YOU KNOW THAT... Turn Their Life Around
  5. 5. The Online Self-Help Industry Is A Growing $20B Business Today And this number is still growing annually at 6.2% average despite bad economy and recession! ... And Self-Help is one of the largest, most popular and undying niche in the market. Guess what? That's just a conservative number to look at... With over 20,000 life coaches in the US alone, with a coaching industry worth about $1.5 Billion… And more people are looking online for solutions to their problems than ever before, a no-brainer will know that Digital Marketing is the modern way of marketing for ANY Businesses (Coaches, Consultants, Marketers, and even Offline Business Owners) So We Are Targeting One Of The Most Popular & In-Demand Topics Today... REINVENTING YOURSELF But Wait... Who Are The Target Audiences? The young, old, men, women regardless of their profession and even teenagers and school kids are all targeted audience in this niche... as everyone wants to experience 'change' in their life for the better! Think about it... Who doesn't want to free themselves from the guilt of under-achieving when they have the potential to achieve 10X more by simply recreating themselves
  6. 6. they have the potential to achieve 10X more by simply recreating themselves from scratch today? Who doesn't want to have access to information that help them reach greater heights in their career, relationships and life?  Who doesn't want to put themselves back in the driver's seat in life and shape their own destiny? Who doesn’t want to discover the secret formula to reshaping their identity, re-evaluating their life purpose, and rebuilding their life from rock bottom? Who doesn't want to get rid of all the pain, disappointments, missed opportunities, and broken relationships simply due to complacency? That said, The Reachability of This Niche is Mind-Boggling Want more?  Unlike most niches, you not only able to make A LOT of money in Self-Help... But also give your clients life-changing information to better their lives, and they will LOVE you for it! But The Challenge is This... Churning Out Continuous Flow Of Content & Products is NOT EASY SO WHAT'S THE SOLUTION? The Fastest & Most Rewarding Way To Dominate This Niche Is By… Investing in High Quality PLR Products to Skyrocket Your Business!
  7. 7. Here's the SECRET... One of the critical keys to bring your business to the next level is to have YOUR OWN quality contents in the market! That’s how you brand yourself as an Authority 몭gure and make your mark in your niche. However… product creation requires TONS of hard work! GOOD NEWS: I Have A Solution For You! My team and I had researched the best Self-Help Topics in the market, compiled them into a massive value-dense blueprint, crystallised them into the most simpli몭ed, digestible, and high-quality Masterpiece that you and your customers will LOVE! This time, we're releasing contents that the current market desperately NEEDS.
  8. 8. This time, we're releasing contents that the current market desperately NEEDS. You'll get the most IN-demand self-help topics that covers how you can reinvent
  9. 9. You'll get the most IN-demand self-help topics that covers how you can reinvent your life. Now you can have access to the  same growth hacks practiced by world- leading experts by following the most effective strategies laid out in this life- changing blueprint. Here’s The Best Part: We’re giving away The Art Of Reinventing Yourself as PLR so that you can grab it, rebrand and sell for 100% Pro몭ts! Meaning you’re about to get a FULL-BLOWN Online Business without almost ZERO effort on your part! We’re con몭dent that this Blueprint will sell so well that we even built all the high- converting sales copies, email swipes, outsourced Voice Over for the Video Sales Letter, beautiful graphics and even throw in a 4000+ words complimentary Special Report as your ready-to-go Lead Magnet! So here's your chance to grab all passionately-written content with NO need for any market research, outsourcing and deliver VALUABLE content straight to your audiences right off the bat! WITHOUT ANY NAME ON IT! The Art Of Reinventing Yourself Covers All The In-Demand Topics Such As... The one thing that you must de몭ne before you start re-inventing yourself. 10 life-changing bene몭ts of building a better version of yourself. Why your comfort zone is the worst place to be. Can you change your personality and build a new you? See
  10. 10. Can you change your personality and build a new you? See chapter 2 for the answer. How to stop being a people pleaser. 12 signs that you might be a people pleaser. The shocking difference between being nice and being a people pleaser. 5 nasty side-effects of being a people pleaser. How to cultivate strong interpersonal relationships. 7 habits that will improve your life. 8 life skills to help you improve your personality. Why you must face your fears. How to let go of stress and negativity. 12 keys to reinventing yourself. 8 signs that you are a nice person. Why you shouldn’t chase perfection. 9 tips to help you change yourself for the better. ... And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! PLUS… You Can Even Sell It As Your OWN And Keep 100% Pro몭t! And I'm Offering You More Than "Just Content"... I’m Going To Give You A Full-Blown Product That You Can Launch Right Away & Pro몭t! G E T T H E A RT O F R E I N VE N T I N G YO U R S E L F PL R Includes Full PLR Rights To High-Quality Content & Promotional Materials 
  11. 11. Includes Full PLR Rights To High-Quality Content & Promotional Materials  Here’s Why You Should Launch Your Own Product… Instantly Be Seen as an AUTHORITY Keep ALL the Pro몭ts You Make 100% pro몭t after just ONE sale.
  12. 12. Instantly Be Seen as an AUTHORITY A short-cut to brand yourself as an expert in your niche. Keep ALL The Leads You Generate Fast and Zero cost. You’ll have your af몭liates building your list for you. Have Your Own Army of Af몭liates Instead of just being an af몭liate, you now have a huge army of af몭liates promoting your product.
  13. 13. Build BUYERS List No more cold, non-responsive subscribers list. Launch Your Own Business Empire Yes! You can 몭nally focus on building your OWN business that you're proud of, not somebody else’s. Introducing... The Art Of Reinventing Yourself PLR
  14. 14. PLR "THE ART OF REINVENTING YOURSELF: Strategies For Building A New, Better You" is the ultimate blueprint for those who want to build a better version of themselves in order to be happier, more prosperous, and successful.  This transformational blueprint contains everything you need to know about embracing change and maximizing your full potential — Why your comfort zone is the worst place to be, 10 life-changing bene몭ts of building a better version of yourself, how to let go of stress and negativity, 9 tips to help you change yourself, the shocking difference between being nice and being a people pleaser… and many more life-changing tips waiting to be uncovered inside! This system is created with 100% passion and uniqueness that is both Comprehensive & Effective! Information shared in this powerful system WORKS as long as there are massive execution and consistency.
  15. 15. We’ve condensed all valuable information into a 10,000+ words, 70+ pages value-packed book written in a way that is relatable, educational and easy to digest by our readers of any gender or age! This PLR package is also packed with a full-blown sales funnel plus all the necessary sales material to make your marketing effort to pro몭t close to ZERO. Simply said, The Art Of Reinventing Yourself is an irreplaceable Life Tool that your people will love! 4 Reasons Why You Need To Get This NOW! Top Quality Information Secret #1 This guide is written with exceptional quality from our top writers with years of experience producing top quality information products on Self- Help Topics. All quality information comes from my own personal medical notes, condensed into ONE ultimate creation – soon Yours! Passion-Driven Content Reason #2 As mentioned, this guide is written with ABSOLUTE passion from an insider of the Self-Help niche, and we believe that the information we’re about to share is a life-changer.
  16. 16. Hottest Topic in the Biggest Niche Reason #3 In fact, it is of the Most IN-DEMAND topic in the self-help community with millions digging the internet for useful information. Plus, this PLR have unimaginable reach to a broad range of users! We Commit 200%! Reason #4 We’ve create our products with a mindset of releasing it as our own, so we put in our 200% effort to get it done! So the quality you are about to receive is the BEST of its kind. The Art Of Reinventing Yourself is our Best Creation in Self-Help niche yet! And we’re handing it over to you so that you can offer tremendous value to your existing self-help audiences or even kickstart your very own Self-Help empire! So here’s your chance to grab The Art Of Reinventing Yourself with Private Label Rights! Meaning you can take this product and brand it as your OWN! No More Headaches on Content. No More Pain on Product Creation.
  17. 17. This is a sneak peak at what you're getting inside... The Art Of Reinventing Yourself PLR Module 1 - Premium Quality Ebook VALUE: $700.00 The Art Of Reinventing Yourself is a 100% brand new and unique Ebook that contains the latest and most up-to-date information on "Reinventing Yourself" that was written with heart and real-life experiences. G E T T H E A RT O F R E I N VE N T I N G YO U R S E L F PL R Includes Full PLR Rights To High-Quality Content & Promotional Materials 
  18. 18. Packed with over 10,000+ words written in thoughtful way that will ‘talk’ to your readers, creating 100% engagement and bring your readers into awe. Every bit of information has no fluff, but quality content that your users are gonna LOVE. What's Included? The latest and most up-to-date information on How To Recreate A New, Better You. 10 Powerful Chapters, with over 10,000 words written by pro몭cient writers. Full PLR Rights given along with Editable DOC and PDF format so you can freely edit the book however you wish to customize the content to your personal taste Stunning Chapter Graphics that will keep your readers spellbound. Fantastic information that you might even like it yourself! Stunning Chapter Graphics Included!
  19. 19. Up To 8 Chapter Graphics Inside... Module 2 - Complete Checklist VALUE: $100.00
  20. 20. This Checklist contains step-by-step guidelines for your end users to reap the most bene몭ts from the book. By simply breaking one huge topic into easy chunks, your users will get absolute clarity with the included easy to follow action steps! You will provide your customers with tremendous values and they will love you for it! Module 3 - Comprehensive Mind Map VALUE $100
  21. 21. Perfect for ‘visual’ learners. This complete mind map outlines everything your customers are going to learn throughout the entire course. With just a glance, your clients will have a clear picture of what they are going to expect and they will absorb so much more than reading through the book by the pages. Module 4 - High Converting Sales Page
  22. 22. & Thank You Page VALUE $750 We’ve done the heavy-lifting for you. Your ready-made sales page were written by our professional in-house copywriter specialised in driving crazy conversions. So, you have one of the most dif몭cult parts being taken care of. You can now sell this product right from the get-go! So, instead of braining for high-converting ideas or spending $1000s on professional copywriter, you can now sell this product from the get-go! All you need to do is just simply add a BUY button, put your name on it and your sales funnel is good to go! Just send traf몭c to it, and the sales will keep rolling in even with your eyes- closed. Check Out Your Sales Page!
  23. 23. Module 5 - Hypnotizing Video Sales Letter VALUE $450 To add a 몭nishing touch to your sales letter, we even took one step further to create a hypnotizing Video Sales Letter for you to signi몭cantly boost sales! We know for sure that videos do work. That's why we've hired the best copywriter and voice over talent to produce this key component so that you can simply upload this video into your website and watch your conversions soar sky-high! Go ahead and check out a quick sample below:
  24. 24. Module 6 - Exclusive Lead Magnet VALUE $450 In the Self-Help niche, giving out Free Offers or Gifts have been proven to increase sales up to 40% and we have prepared the perfect Free Offer as lead magnet / bribe for this speci몭c product. We understand that what makes a prospect buy from you is TRUST.
  25. 25. We understand that what makes a prospect buy from you is TRUST. By demonstrating tremendous value through our professionally-written lead magnet, your leads are going to trust you more and become more inclined to buy the actual product, which we will recommend in the backend. What's Included? 4,000+ word Special Report written by top notch writer. Contains link to main product at the backend. DOC and PDF 몭les included for you to edit and customize the book however you want. Module 7 - Professional Landing Page VALUE $250 On top of your lead magnet, We even built the Landing Page for you! Your opt-in page is professionally done and high-converting. We put in a lot of effort in this so that all you need to do is simply plug-in and pro몭t! Here's a Sneak Preview:
  26. 26. Module 8 - Follow-up Email Series VALUE $500 Now that you’ve got the lead magnet and opt-in page ready, you are all set to build your list and even start making sales! But we’re not gonna stop there… Because we understand that preparing follow-up emails are essential to build your customers’ trust can be quite a hassle for most, and 몭guring out high- converting ideas can really crack your head. So, why not we prepare the high-converting e-mail swipes for you! All you need to do is just plug them into your Autoresponder and start growing a QUALITY list that converts!
  27. 27. Module 9 - Stunning, Professional-looking Graphics VALUE $250 We’re giving you all the beautiful, high-quality graphics that were designed by Professional Graphic Designers to have full customization capability. You’ll have full access to the entire graphics vault! Which Includes: eCovers: eBook, Box, CD, DVD, Report and Bundles Banner Ads: sizes 350x250, 250x250, 120x300, 160x600, 728x90 Comes with PNG/JPG and PSD 몭les Why waste away so much time on creating banner ads, e-covers, chapters graphics, when you can just grab some outstanding ones from us?
  28. 28. Module 10 - License Certi몭cates VALUE: PRICELESS On top of the given Full Private Label Rights, you will also receive Resell Rights and Master Resell Rights license certi몭cates if you choose to sell away the rights of this product to your customers! Brilliant Ways To use Use This PLR: Private Label Rights included to all modules Package may be resold. Suggested resell price: $17.00 Use it for PERSONAL USE and gain tremendous value from it Put your name on it and be the AUTHOR - Great way to Brand yourself as an Expert Give Away as BONUS when customers buy through your af몭liate link Use it as a LEAD MAGNET to grow your list Use as an upsell package for your existing product funnel Repurpose into physical product Upload the product to your Membership Site and charge a monthly fee Breakdown the content for your Social Media Posts Use the product for your Webinar Course Translate the content into different languages Create podcast episodes Can sell standalone/personal use rights Can sell resell rights Can sell master resell rights To protect the value of this Premium Package... Cannot resell Private Label Rights Entire package cannot be given away for free Entire package cannot be added to a free or PLR membership site
  29. 29. Sounds Great So Far? That’s Not All Because I Understand You Do Have ONE More Concern… You’ve seen so many PLR out there and honestly, most of them are garbage! You’ve probably invested in a couple of PLR, just to get disappointed in the end… This is where we come in, because we want to change that notion and offer the BEST quality, top-notch PLR package the internet has to offer, so that you can get started now and start seeing results at last! We’ve done the market research, and we only focus on the hottest topics online today.
  30. 30. We only hire native American or British writers to write our products, thus the quality is always there. You can proudly put your name on them and call them yours. Most of the ideas come from countless closed-doors seminars and workshops by world-renown speakers and trainers. We’ve taken notes to gather the greatest minds and put them into our ultimate PLR packages. So, be rest assured that what we are about to offer, is going to be FIRST-CLASS. Not only you will learn a lot from what’s inside this course itself, but you are also given… FULL, Unlimited PLR (Private Label Rights) - So you can slap your name on it,
  31. 31. FULL, Unlimited PLR (Private Label Rights) - So you can slap your name on it, make it your own, and start making money big time! With our premium quality PLR package, you can succeed without having to spend unnecessary time and money on product creation. Here's What Others Are Saying About The Art Of Reinventing Yourself PLR... Sajan Elanthoor PLRSalesFunnels.com "I love when Yu Shaun and Cally Lee launches new products because I know my customers always get high quality PLR. Their high quality PLR packages truly saves you time, money and solve the product creation headache!" Vikram Firelaunchers.com
  32. 32. "Yu Shaun and Cally always produce supreme quality products that we would always love to promote to our list. Not just that, they also provide cool graphics! Well done Yu Shaun and Cally for bringing out yet another fantastic product. Highly recommended!" Budi T. Pro몭tLeadFunnels.com "When you look at a PLR product, usually you’re feeling iffy and scared because PLR productions are notorious for being boorish, outdated or just plain bad. But not so with Cally and Yu Shaun’s content here. I was provided with a review copy of their PLR content, and am happy to say that if you want something that you can be proud to call your own product, you should get their PLR deal right now." We've Got More Surprises For You:
  33. 33. On Top of This Full-Blown PLR Package... We've Also Prepared These Fast Action Bonuses! Only If You Act Now FAST-ACTION BONUS #1 FAST-ACTION BONUS #2
  34. 34. How Much For All Of These? Considering all the time, hard work and money we spent on creating this product… The value for this Premium Package easily worth a GRAND TOTAL of $8,900! And this is the actual cost we incurred throughout the entire process of product creation. BUT of course, we’re not going to charge you THAT much… Because we want you to get the biggest bang for your buck! Today, you can get your hands on the entire PLR package for just $97! FAST-ACTION BONUS #3
  35. 35. $97 for a PLR Package that can change lives and build your business, it is actually a really good deal! But Hold On... For limited time only, we are giving away this PLR package for the price of A CUP OF COFFEE! Yes… You heard that right! Just skip one cup of coffee or breakfast and you'll get access EVERYTHING in a snap! No on-going fees or monthly fees - It’s a steal! This is one of the BEST investment you can make, because you are purchasing a Full-Blown PLR Package, fully integrated with high-converting sales funnel ready to generate you continuous pro몭ts after making just ONE sale!
  36. 36. NOTE: The price tag you see below is just a special introductory offer and this discounted price will increase in coming days without notice! So act now, don’t delay and grab it now while it’s still at the lowest price possible! Remember: The price increases for every sales closed, and WILL go up to $27-37 if you hesitate for too long... "Are You Ready To Make Money Starting From Today?" If your answer is YES, what are you waiting for? Simply Click the button below and get started instantly! All the arsenals to make money online are ready for yours to grab if you Act today! G E T T H E A RT O F R E I N VE N T I N G YO U R S E L F PL R Includes Full PLR Rights To High-Quality Content & Promotional Materials 
  37. 37. Let’s Recap Everything You’re Getting Module 1: Premium Quality Ebook [VALUE: $700] Module 2: Complete Check List   [VALUE: $100] Module 3: Comprehensive Mind Map [VALUE: $750] Module 4: High Converting Sales Page [VALUE: $450] Module 5: Hypnotizing Video Sales Letter  [VALUE: $450] Module 6: Exclusive Lead Magnet  [VALUE: $450] Module 7: Professional Landing Page  [VALUE: $250] Module 8: Follow-up Email Swipes [VALUE: $500] Module 9: Stunning Graphics Pack [VALUE: $250] Module 10: License Certi몭cates [VALUE: PRICELESS] Your Fast-Action Bonuses Fast-Action Bonus 1: PLR Powerhouse [VALUE: $197]
  38. 38. Fast-Action Bonus 2: Sales Funnel Hacks [VALUE: $197] Fast-Action Bonus 3: Unannounced Bonuses [VALUE: $1000] TOTAL VALUE: $5,451+ Get Instant Access At $197 NOW ONLY As You Can See, This Is A No- Brainer Deal! But here's the catch... This Special Offer will only be here for a LIMITED TIME, and the price will increase accordingly. So...Take Advantage of It and Act Now!
  39. 39. Secure Your PLR Package Today! Yours At $197 NOW ONLY To Your Dominating Success, Yu Shaun
  40. 40. Cally Lee Frequently Asked Questions Still here? Here are some Frequently Asked Questions and we are going to answer them all! GET THE FULL PLR NOW Includes 10 PLR Modules & Bonuses What can you do with PLR Rights? How to get started with PLR? I am a newbie and I don’t know how… I’ve bought lousy PLR products in the past… What makes you different? What if I’m not happy with the product?
  41. 41. What if I’m not happy with the product? Are there any hidden or on-going fees? I’m ready to make money now… How do I start? This site is not a part of the Facebook website or Facebook Inc. Additionally, this site is not endorsed by  Facebook in any way. FACEBOOK is a trademark of FACEBOOK, Inc. Copyright (c) AbundancePrint.com. All Rights Reserved. Earnings Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Helpdesk | Af몭liate Programs IMPORTANT: Earnings and Legal Disclaimers We don't believe in get-rich-quick programs. We believe in hard work, adding value and serving others. And that's what our programs are designed to help you do. As stated by law, we can not and do not make any guarantees about your own ability to get results or earn any money with our ideas, information, programs or strategies. We don't know you and, besides, your results in life are up to you. Agreed? We're here to help by giving you our greatest strategies to move you forward, faster. However, nothing on this page or any of our websites or emails is a promise or guarantee of future earnings. Any 몭nancial numbers referenced here, or on any of our sites or emails, are simply estimates or projections or past results, and should not be considered exact, actual or as a promise of potential earnings - all numbers are illustrative only. If you have questions, email support@abundanceprint.com. Thanks for stopping by. Until next time, remember: Keep crushing it.

