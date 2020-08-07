Ansible day02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANSIBLE COMPONENTS • Ansible Inventory • Ansible configuration File • Ansible Ad Hoc Commands
ANSIBLE INVENTORY Ansible Inventory Files are simple text files which describes your Servers . Location of inventory file ...
ANSIBLE CONFIGURATION FILE • Ansible configuration file is located in /etc/ansible/ansible.cfg • You can define your custo...
ANSIBLE AD-HOC COMMANDS • One of the simplest ways Ansible can be used is by using ad-hoc commands. These can be used when...
ANSIBLE PLAYBOOK • Writing YAML Files • Ansible Moudules • Ansible playbooks
WRITING YAML FILES
SYNTAX OF YAML
ANSIBLE MODULES
ANSIBLE PLAYBOOKS • Playbooks are text file written in YAML format. Compared to the languages used in other configuration ...
A SIMPLE PLAYBOOK
MULTIPLE PLAYS
COMMANDS • ansible-playbook playbook.yml –syntax-check //checking the syntax of the playbook • ansible-playbook playbook.y...
  1. 1. ANSIBLE COMPONENTS • Ansible Inventory • Ansible configuration File • Ansible Ad Hoc Commands
  2. 2. ANSIBLE INVENTORY Ansible Inventory Files are simple text files which describes your Servers . Location of inventory file is /etc/ansible/hosts [deault] You can make your own inventory file and it can be defined in ansible configuration file . Some syntax of defining the servers in Inventory Files. [mongo_master] 168.197.1.14 [mongo_slaves] 168.197.1.15 168.197.1.16 168.197.1.17 [www] 168.197.1.2
  3. 3. ANSIBLE CONFIGURATION FILE • Ansible configuration file is located in /etc/ansible/ansible.cfg • You can define your custom parameter inside the configuration file
  4. 4. ANSIBLE AD-HOC COMMANDS • One of the simplest ways Ansible can be used is by using ad-hoc commands. These can be used when you want to issue some commands on a server or a bunch of servers. Ad-hoc commands are not stored for future uses but represent a fast way to interact with the desired servers. • For this tutorial, a simple two servers hosts file will be configured, containing control host and managed host. • You can make sure that the managed is accessible from the ansible server (control) by issuing a ping command. ansible all –m ping
  5. 5. ANSIBLE PLAYBOOK • Writing YAML Files • Ansible Moudules • Ansible playbooks
  6. 6. WRITING YAML FILES
  7. 7. SYNTAX OF YAML
  8. 8. ANSIBLE MODULES
  9. 9. ANSIBLE PLAYBOOKS • Playbooks are text file written in YAML format. Compared to the languages used in other configuration management tools such as puppet, the syntax used in playbook is much easier to write and comprehend. • In comparison with ad-hoc commands, playbooks are used in complex scenarios, and they offer increased flexibility. • Playbooks use YAML format, so there is not much syntax needed, but indentation must be respected. Ansible playbooks tend to be more of a configuration language than a programming language. • Like the name is saying, a playbook is a collection of plays. Through a playbook, you can designate specific roles to some of the hosts and other roles to other hosts. By doing so, you can orchestrate multiple servers in very diverse scenarios, all in one playbook.
  10. 10. A SIMPLE PLAYBOOK
  11. 11. MULTIPLE PLAYS
  12. 12. COMMANDS • ansible-playbook playbook.yml –syntax-check //checking the syntax of the playbook • ansible-playbook playbook.yml //run the playbook • ansible-playbook –i inventory playbook.yml // run the playbook with custom inventory • ansible-playbook --step playbook.yml //run the playbook with step by step execution

