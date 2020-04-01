Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Essential Hotel Amenities
Free Breakfast Guests want to save money and enjoy the convenience of either cooking their own breakfast or enjoying break...
Options For Pillows Many guests have allergies or strong preferences for certain types of pillows, so you can make your ho...
Free WIFI Remember the days of hotel WiFi that cost $20 per day? Well, some hotels are still stuck in that era. Free WiFi ...
Free Parking Parking is another way to compete with short-term rentals. Some short-term rentals include a parking space, s...
Gym Or Fitness Center Today’s guest doesn’t want to sacriﬁce their workout routine on the road, so even if your hotel does...
Contact Larica Group Of Hotels :- Book Larica Group Of Hotels in Puri, Rajarhat - Kolkata & Tarapith Corporate Office 41 ,...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Essential Hotel Amenities

26 views

Published on

Larica Group Of hotels functions in three places that is Puri, Rajarhat - Kolkata and Tarapith. All of these hotels give great amenities and facilities that you can't refuse.
Contact Larica Group Of Hotels at their Website:- http://laricahotels.com/
Corporate Office
41, Bb Ganguly street,
Central Plaza Building
1st floor.Kolkata 12.
9830875192.
Head Office
10 Bt Road Khardah
Near silver spoon restaurant
Kolkata 700116.
25837892.

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Essential Hotel Amenities

  1. 1. Essential Hotel Amenities
  2. 2. Free Breakfast Guests want to save money and enjoy the convenience of either cooking their own breakfast or enjoying breakfast just steps from their room. When most short-term rentals include kitchens, hotels can compete on the breakfast front by offering some sort of free breakfast option, whether it’s a continental buffet or a sit-down hot meal.
  3. 3. Options For Pillows Many guests have allergies or strong preferences for certain types of pillows, so you can make your hotel feel more like a home by offering down, foam, and hypoallergenic pillows available.
  4. 4. Free WIFI Remember the days of hotel WiFi that cost $20 per day? Well, some hotels are still stuck in that era. Free WiFi is quickly becoming an amenity just like shampoo: guests expect it, and they don’t want to pay for it. For some guests, no free WiFi can be a deal-breaker.
  5. 5. Free Parking Parking is another way to compete with short-term rentals. Some short-term rentals include a parking space, so if your hotel’s parking comes at a fee, that’s another reason for guests to opt for an Airbnb. We recommend doing some research on short-term rentals in your market to see what the parking trends are.
  6. 6. Gym Or Fitness Center Today’s guest doesn’t want to sacriﬁce their workout routine on the road, so even if your hotel doesn’t have its own ﬁtness center, guests will appreciate discounted rates (or, even better, free classes or gym time) at a nearby ﬁtness facility.
  7. 7. Contact Larica Group Of Hotels :- Book Larica Group Of Hotels in Puri, Rajarhat - Kolkata & Tarapith Corporate Office 41 , Bb Ganguly street, Central plaza Building 1st ﬂoor.Kolkata 12. 9830875192. Website :- http://laricahotels.com/

×