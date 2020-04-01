Essential Hotel Amenities

Larica Group Of hotels functions in three places that is Puri, Rajarhat - Kolkata and Tarapith. All of these hotels give great amenities and facilities that you can't refuse.

Contact Larica Group Of Hotels at their Website:- http://laricahotels.com/

Corporate Office

41, Bb Ganguly street,

Central Plaza Building

1st floor.Kolkata 12.

9830875192.

Head Office

10 Bt Road Khardah

Near silver spoon restaurant

Kolkata 700116.

25837892.

