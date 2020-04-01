Essential Hotel Amenities

-
Larica Group Of hotels functions in three places that is Puri, Rajarhat - Kolkata and Tarapith. All of these hotels give great amenities and facilities that you can't refuse.
Contact Larica Group Of Hotels at their Website:- http://laricahotels.com/
Corporate Office
41, Bb Ganguly street,
Central Plaza Building
1st floor.Kolkata 12.
9830875192.
Head Office
10 Bt Road Khardah
Near silver spoon restaurant
Kolkata 700116.
25837892.
