ATTIVITA’ DI CODING UNPLUGGED CLASSE 3 A e 2 A Della scuola secondaria «Don Milani» A.S. 2016-2017 Il gioco degli scacchi ...
Questo progetto è stato scelto sulla base di diversi studi che hanno dimostrato quanto il gioco degli scacchi sviluppi div...
GIOCARE A SCACCHI Il gioco degli scacchi è una passione antica che affascina da quindici secoli persone di tutte le genera...
E’ possibile realizzare gli oggetti necessari con materiali poveri e tanta pazienza.
GIOVANI ARTIGIANI ALL’OPERA È fondamentale un lavoro di concentrazione e precisione …
… può essere paragonato a una sfida con se stessi per la riuscita. Bisogna infatti affinare sempre più le proprie capacità.
I pezzi del gioco
…una volta preparati tutti i pezzi necessari, si può iniziare a giocare!
E dopo essersi esercitati e confrontati con diverse partite..
…si può dare il via al torneo!
Ora è il momento di insegnare le regole del gioco ai più piccoli…
Gli alunni della scuola primaria di San Pietro che hanno partecipato come visitatori interessati sono state le classi IV A...
Nella vita, a differenza che negli scacchi, il gioco continua anche dopo lo scaccomatto. (Isaac Asimov ) Gli scacchi si gi...
Attivita’ di coding unplugged
Attivita' di coding unplugged

Laboratorio e pratica sul gioco degli scacchi

Attivita’ di coding unplugged

  1. 1. ATTIVITA’ DI CODING UNPLUGGED CLASSE 3 A e 2 A Della scuola secondaria «Don Milani» A.S. 2016-2017 Il gioco degli scacchi «Nei miei 23 anni d'esperienza con gli scacchi ho scoperto che gli allievi che imparano a scuola questo gioco riescono meglio nei loro studi. Gli scacchi aiutano i bambini a migliorare in matematica, fisica e nel compimento delle loro ricerche. Essi aiutano anche i giovani a sviluppare il buon senso e la concentrazione, a pianificare la loro vita ed a seguire le leggi, dando altresì loro confidenza in altre aree di abilità per tutta la vita.» (Orrin Hudson) A cura della prof.ssa Renna Saveria
  2. 2. Questo progetto è stato scelto sulla base di diversi studi che hanno dimostrato quanto il gioco degli scacchi sviluppi diverse capacità. Gli obiettivi sono stati quelli di aiutare i ragazzi a: -potenziare memoria visiva; -aumentare il livello di attenzione; -incrementare le abilità di ragionamento spaziale; -ampliare le capacità di ragionamento logico; -accrescere la fiducia in se stessi.
  3. 3. GIOCARE A SCACCHI Il gioco degli scacchi è una passione antica che affascina da quindici secoli persone di tutte le generazioni.
  4. 4. E’ possibile realizzare gli oggetti necessari con materiali poveri e tanta pazienza.
  5. 5. GIOVANI ARTIGIANI ALL’OPERA È fondamentale un lavoro di concentrazione e precisione …
  6. 6. … può essere paragonato a una sfida con se stessi per la riuscita. Bisogna infatti affinare sempre più le proprie capacità.
  7. 7. I pezzi del gioco
  8. 8. …una volta preparati tutti i pezzi necessari, si può iniziare a giocare!
  9. 9. E dopo essersi esercitati e confrontati con diverse partite..
  10. 10. …si può dare il via al torneo!
  11. 11. Ora è il momento di insegnare le regole del gioco ai più piccoli…
  12. 12. Gli alunni della scuola primaria di San Pietro che hanno partecipato come visitatori interessati sono state le classi IV A e IV B che si augurano per l’anno prossimo di prendere parte attivamente al progetto.
  13. 13. Nella vita, a differenza che negli scacchi, il gioco continua anche dopo lo scaccomatto. (Isaac Asimov ) Gli scacchi si giocano con la mente, non con le mani. (Renaud Kahn). In questo gioco il penultimo sbaglio farà guadagnare. (Tartakower) Gli scacchi sono l'arte della guerra senza le carneficine, sono la resurrezione dei morti sul campo dell'onore, la perpetua speranza, la supremazia dell'intelligenza sulla forza, la cultura dello spirito. (F. Spriner) Un vero giocatore di scacchi preferisce una bella partita ad una vittoria. (F. Arrabal) Quelli che vogliono basarsi sulla fortuna, meglio che giochino a carte o alla roulette. Gli scacchi sono qualcosa totalmente diverso. (T. Petrosian)

