Defining Marketing and the Marketing Process -3 November, 2020
The Marketing Process (simple 5-phased model) ted A) B) C) D) E) Understandthe Marketplace & Customer needs andwants Desig...
Marketing process (Last phase) Capturevaluefrom customers in formof sales,profit and long-term relationship E) Sales (curr...
Marketing process (Last phase) Superior customer value leads to satisfied loyal customers that buy MORE! Customer Loyalty ...
Customer Loyalty and RetentionA) Delighted customers are LOYAL! Marketing process (Last phase) Delight = company promises ...
Customer Loyalty and RetentionA) StewLeonard “math”: Marketing process (Last phase) It’s 5 times cheaper to keep an old cu...
Customer Loyalty and RetentionA) StewLeonard created “Disneylandof Dairy Stores”: Marketing process (Last phase)
Customer Loyalty and RetentionA) StewLeonard created“Disneyland of Dairy Stores”: Marketing process (Last phase)
Customer Loyalty and RetentionA) StewLeonard created“Disneyland of Dairy Stores”: Marketing process (Last phase) Costumed ...
Growing Share of CustomersB) Difference Marketing process (Last phase) Market Share Focus on attracting a new customer! Co...
Growing Share of CustomersB) Amazon Marketing process (Last phase) HOW? By offering varietyof products to customers! offic...
Building Customer EquityC) Marketing process (Last phase) The total combinedcustomer lifetimevalues of ALL the company’s c...
Building Customer EquityC) Marketing process (Last phase) CADILLAC BMW 1970/1980-es - “Symbol of American Luxury” 51% mark...
Building the Right Relationships with Right Customers! Marketing process (Last phase) Not all customers are a good investm...
Building the Right Relationships with Right Customers! Marketing process (Last phase) BUTTERFLIES TRUEFRIENDS STRANGERS BA...
Homework Explain & give examples for the 4 relationship groups: Butterflies, Strangers, True friends and Barnacles!
Lecture 3 Defining marketing and Marketing process 3

  1. 1. Defining Marketing and the Marketing Process -3 November, 2020
  2. 2. The Marketing Process (simple 5-phased model) ted A) B) C) D) E) Understandthe Marketplace & Customer needs andwants Designa Customer- driven Marketing Strategy Construct an Integrated Marketing program that delivers superior value Buildprofitable relationships and createcustomer satisfaction Capturevaluefrom customers in formof sales,profit and long-term relationship Understand customers, create value & build relationship Reap rewards of created superior value
  3. 3. Marketing process (Last phase) Capturevaluefrom customers in formof sales,profit and long-term relationship E) Sales (current & future) Market share Profits
  4. 4. Marketing process (Last phase) Superior customer value leads to satisfied loyal customers that buy MORE! Customer Loyalty and Retention Share of Customers Customer equity OUTCOMES of creating customer value: A) B) C)
  5. 5. Customer Loyalty and RetentionA) Delighted customers are LOYAL! Marketing process (Last phase) Delight = company promises only what it can deliver and delivers more than promised! Retention programs can be: FrequencyMarketingprograms = rewarding loyal customers who buy frequently or in large quantities! ClubMarketingprograms= companies offer financial or social benefits to customers!
  6. 6. Customer Loyalty and RetentionA) StewLeonard “math”: Marketing process (Last phase) It’s 5 times cheaper to keep an old customer than to acquire a new one! Losinga customer means losing the entire stream of purchases that the customer would make over a lifetime An average customer: Buys products for $100/ a week Shops 50 weeks / year Remains in the area for 10 years Loss of $50,000/customer
  7. 7. Customer Loyalty and RetentionA) StewLeonard created “Disneylandof Dairy Stores”: Marketing process (Last phase)
  8. 8. Customer Loyalty and RetentionA) StewLeonard created“Disneyland of Dairy Stores”: Marketing process (Last phase)
  9. 9. Customer Loyalty and RetentionA) StewLeonard created“Disneyland of Dairy Stores”: Marketing process (Last phase) Costumed characters Scheduled entertainment Petting ZOO Animatronic music 29 stores serving 250.000 customers/week!
  10. 10. Growing Share of CustomersB) Difference Marketing process (Last phase) Market Share Focus on attracting a new customer! Consumer Share Focus on retaining a current customer! “The portion of the customer’s purchasing that a company gets in its product categories” “share of wallet” (banks) “share of stomach” (restaurant) “share of garage” (car companies) “share of travel” (airlines)
  11. 11. Growing Share of CustomersB) Amazon Marketing process (Last phase) HOW? By offering varietyof products to customers! office products music books videos apparel garden productsjewelry home appliances toys
  12. 12. Building Customer EquityC) Marketing process (Last phase) The total combinedcustomer lifetimevalues of ALL the company’s current andpotential customers! Companies want not only to create profitablerelationships with customers, but to “own” themfor life, capture their lifetimevalue and earn a greatershareof their purchases! More Loyal consumers – Higher Customer equity
  13. 13. Building Customer EquityC) Marketing process (Last phase) CADILLAC BMW 1970/1980-es - “Symbol of American Luxury” 51% market share of luxury cars Now, customers are old = market share good, equity falling! 2020 – targeting young and rich customers! High market share in a long run, high equity! Important: customerlifetimevalue+ customer equity!
  14. 14. Building the Right Relationships with Right Customers! Marketing process (Last phase) Not all customers are a good investment! Classifying customers according their PROFIABILITY & LOYALTY!
  15. 15. Building the Right Relationships with Right Customers! Marketing process (Last phase) BUTTERFLIES TRUEFRIENDS STRANGERS BARNACLES PROFITABLE/ NOT LOYAL Good fit between the company’s offerings and their needs. Marketing strategy: invest, retain and grow them!Marketing strategy: Enjoy the moment! PROFITABLE/ LOYAL Strong fit between the company’s offerings and their needs. NOT PROFITABLE/ NOT LOYAL Little fit between the company’s offerings and their needs. Marketing strategy: No investment in them! NOT PROFITABLE/ LOYAL Marketing strategy: Make them profitable! Limited fit between the company’s offerings and their needs.
  16. 16. Homework Explain & give examples for the 4 relationship groups: Butterflies, Strangers, True friends and Barnacles!

×