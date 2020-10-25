Lecture 2 Process of Marketing research with notes - First step

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROCESS OF MARKETING RESEARCH October, 2020
PROCESS OF MARKETING RESEARCH 8 steps: Problem definition Planning the Research Collection of Data - sources Collection of...
Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition “The formulation of a problem is often more essential than its solution” “A probl...
Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition How to find out what’s the RIGHT problem? Talk to the manager! Talk to the produc...
Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition MANAGER Notices symptoms! Decision-maker! Great responsibility! Plan, coordinate,...
Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition QUIZ Are you a Manager or Marketing Researcher?
Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 1) To explain a particular phenomenon! Ex. W...
Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 1) To explain a particular phenomenon! Ex. W...
Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 2) To predict the future trends! Ex. What wi...
Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 2) To predict the future trends! Ex. What wi...
Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 3) To monitor the shop! Ex. Mystery Shopper!
Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 4) To discover/ invent something new! Ex. Ne...
Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 4) To discover/ invent something new! Ex. Ne...
Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 5) To test hypothesis! Ex. People buy cars i...
HOMEWORK 1. Give two examples for – to explain, to predict and to discover a particular phenomenon! 2. On Internet, find a...
  1. 1. PROCESS OF MARKETING RESEARCH October, 2020
  2. 2. PROCESS OF MARKETING RESEARCH 8 steps: Problem definition Planning the Research Collection of Data - sources Collection of Data - methods Collection of Data - forms Samples Data analysis Report preparation
  3. 3. Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition “The formulation of a problem is often more essential than its solution” “A problem well-defined is a problem half solved” A. Einstein
  4. 4. Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition How to find out what’s the RIGHT problem? Talk to the manager! Talk to the production experts! Check the secondary data! Talk to consumers!
  5. 5. Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition MANAGER Notices symptoms! Decision-maker! Great responsibility! Plan, coordinate, organize, manage, motivate, control MARKET RESEARCHER Research reasons for symptoms! Looks for solutions! Stable, tough, even fierce! Scientific, analytical thinker! Can not make decisions! Explores new things, investigates, curios, active Flexible, friendly Results – oriented!
  6. 6. Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition QUIZ Are you a Manager or Marketing Researcher?
  7. 7. Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 1) To explain a particular phenomenon! Ex. Why people are not buying our products?
  8. 8. Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 1) To explain a particular phenomenon! Ex. Why our sales are declining?
  9. 9. Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 2) To predict the future trends! Ex. What will happen if we reduce the prices by 10%?
  10. 10. Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 2) To predict the future trends! Ex. What will happen if we launch our products to a new market?
  11. 11. Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 3) To monitor the shop! Ex. Mystery Shopper!
  12. 12. Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 4) To discover/ invent something new! Ex. New way of packaging!
  13. 13. Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 4) To discover/ invent something new! Ex. New advertisement!
  14. 14. Step 1: Problem & Opportunity definition What Marketing research is used for? 5) To test hypothesis! Ex. People buy cars in time of crisis! Yes or No? Unproven assumption of a researcher & trial solution of an identified problem that can be confirmed/rejected by empirical analysis
  15. 15. HOMEWORK 1. Give two examples for – to explain, to predict and to discover a particular phenomenon! 2. On Internet, find an example for Mystery Shopper and explain it with your own words!

