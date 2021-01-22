4 Weight Loss Tips You Probably Haven't Tried

Everyone has heard that to lose weight you simply must eat fewer calories than your burn. While this is scientifically true, it is now well-known that weight loss is influenced by everything from the environment to the biological size of your fat cells to the amount of stress you face each day.



This makes losing weight more complicated than what once was believed. The good news is there has been so much research done on losing weight in the last 30 years that scientists have found proven things that can help you finally drop those excess pounds.