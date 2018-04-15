Simulink Selling: Onboarding

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CDA APPLICATIONS AREA Trainer: Saurabh Mahapatra 1
But First… You Must Learn The Basics 2 HEAVY WOODEN STICK
3 Absorb Information Reflect Recognize the Forces Discover
CDA Subculture: How We Work 4
I Am a CDA Warrior 5 Technology Battles Customer Battles LTC CDA SPC CDA=Control Design Automation MathWorks Lingo Frontli...
The Control Problem 6 Get a machine especially unstable ones (usually mechanical-electrical) to do desirable things WHY IT...
7 Recognize the Language : Machine is an abstraction of a “thing” to be controlled and is called a PLANT “Controlling” ent...
100+ Years of Beautiful Mathematics • Laplace (Early 1800s): Think probability (frequency) instead of in time • Routh (188...
Major Events 9 Embedded (Dedicated) Control Systems “Software-in-everything” Electro-Mechanical Controls Microprocessor-Ba...
MATLAB Control Systems Toolbox 101980s Text-Based
11 Control Design Engineers Are Artists circa 1945 circa 1993Simulink
Power Generation and Distribution 12
Process Control 13
Discrete Manufacturing 14 SOURCE: KARL J. ASTROM
Vehicles 15
Consumer Electronics 16
Biomedical 17
Recognize the Force of Convergence : People+Ideas+Technologies= Great Things 18
Reflect: Which is Better- Words or Pictures? 19
20 Ideology has shaped the very sofa on which I sit. -Mason Cooley We have our own when it comes to solving control design...
Ideology: Classical Thought 21 Use mathematical modeling techniques in software to represent the plant and the control alg...
Ideology: Modern Thought 22 Simulink models will be increasingly complex Design critique should be welcomed! Nobody is a g...
Recognize the Force of Diffusion : A good IDEA has a tendency to spread 23
Recognize the Force of Inertia: Human Nature RESISTS change and extra work 24
Reflect: Why Don’t We Trademark Model-Based Design? Why Not Call it Model-Based Development? 25
Tools We Sell Support the Ideology 26 Group of such tools are called the Simulink Platform
Plant Modeling: Block-Based 27SIMULINK
Plant Modeling: Physics-Based 28SIMSCAPE
Control Design: Block-Based 29 SIMULINK CONTROL DESIGN
Control Design: Logic 30STATEFLOW
Remember Cousin Vinny? How Could You Be So Sure? 31 SIMULINK VERIFICATION & VALIDATION
Reflect: Why Have So Many Products? Hint 1: Why Have So Many Countries? Hint 2: Why Have So Many of Anything? 32
Recognize the Warrior Code : Your customer is like you but fights a different battle- Empathy, Respect, Humility 33
Control Systems Engineer 34 Typically has a degree in Electrical or Mechanical or Aerospace Knows a lot about machines (ai...
Embedded Systems Engineer 35 May not know anything about control systems or Simulink Expert with hand C/C++ May not be an ...
36 Complex Moves With Our Tools
37 RAPID CONTROL PROTOYPING HARDWARE-IN-THE-LOOP INTEGRATION MODELING & SIMULATION CALIBRATION C/C++ Real-Time Real-Time
38 REAL-TIME WORKSHOP xPC TARGET
Tool Can Impede Skill 39 Functionality Usability
Battlefield Basics • WAR: Ideological – Attack on the platform (core) • Duels: In OUR alley – Attack on a product(s) • Rec...
41 Recognize the Forces of History: Handwritten C/C++ In-House Tools POLYSPACE
Certification Wars 42 Architecture Wars Modeling Wars Hardware Wars MAP FOR DEMONSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY
43
Fights in OUR Alley 44 ADAMS, EASY5
Test: Know Thy Past • Control Systems • SPC • Technical Computing • Image Processing • Comp Bio • Finance • Test Measurmen...
Test: Know Thy Past • Aerospace • Automotive • Industrial Automation & Machinery • CES 46 • ~30% • ~40% • ~20% • ~9% New P...
Which of the Following Statements Are Incorrect? • 40% of CDA new sales revenue is coming from Asia in 2008 & 2009. • 60% ...
All Good Things Must Come To An End BUT Reflect… Embedded Control System Modeling Simulation Real-Time Rapid Control Proto...
