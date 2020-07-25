Pyschophramacology , antipsychiatrics drugs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BY – SAURABH KUMAR, DEPT OF MHN, RCN, KANPUR
PSYCHOPHARMACOLOGY •THE understanding of the biological regulation of thought, behavior and mood is the basis of all somat...
Classification of psychiatric drugs 1. Antipsychotics 2.Antidepressants 3.Mood stabilizing drugs 4.Anxiolytics or antianxi...
1- ANTIPSYCHOTICS Antipsychotics are those psychotropic drugs which are used for the treatment of psychotic symptoms.
indications Organic psychiatric symptoms: •Delirium •Dementia •Delirium tremens FUNCTIONAL DISORDER •Schizophrenia •Schizo...
MOOD DISORDER •Mania •Major depression with psychotic symptoms CHILDHOOD DISORDER Autism Enuresis NEUROTIC DISORDER •Anore...
Mechanism of action
ADVERSE EFFECTS A.EPS ( EXTRAPYRAMIDAL SYMPTOMS) 1. Neuroleptic induced Parkinson: rigidity, tremors, stooped posture, ata...
B. AUTONOMIC SIDE-EFFECTS – Dry mouth, constipation, orthostatic hypotension, impaired ejaculation, impotence. C. SEIZURES...
NURSING RESPONSIBILITY •Instruct the patient to take frequently water intake to relive mouth dry. •To reduce constipation ...
ANTIDEPRESSANTS Antidepressants are those drugs, which are used for the treatment of depressive illness. These are also ca...
Classification
Indication -DEPRESSION : -Depressive episode -Reactive depression -Dysthymia -Secondary depression CHILDHOOD PSYCHIATRIC D...
OTHER : -Chronic pain -Migraine -Peptic ulcer -Eating disorder -Borderline personality disorder
Mechanism of action : The exact mechanism is unknown . The predominant action is by increasing catecholamine levels in the...
2. MAOIs instead act on MAO ( mono amine oxidase) which is responsible for the degradation of catecholamine after re-uptak...
Side effects 1. Autonomic side – effects : dry mouth, constipation, cycloplegia, urinary retension, orthostatic hypotensio...
Nursing responsibility 1. Patients on MAOIs should be warned against the danger of ingesting tyramin – rich foods which ca...
AND OTHER MOOD STABILIZING DRUGS
MOOD STABLIZER Mood stabilizers are used for the treatment of bipolar affective disorders. Some commonly used mood stabili...
LITHIUM Lithium is an element with atomic number 3 and atomic weight 7. it was discovered by FJ Cade in 1949 and is most e...
Indication •Acute mania •Bipolar and unipolar disorder •Schizoeffective disorder •Cyclothymia •Impulsivity and aggression ...
Mechanism of action •It accelerate presynaptic re-uptake and destruction of Ach , like norepinephrine. •It inhibits the re...
Dosage : the usual rage of dose per day in acute mania is 900 – 2100 mg given in 2 -3 divided doses. Blood lithium levels ...
Side Effects 1. Neurological : tremors, motor hyperactivity , muscular weakness, seizures 2. Renal : polydipsia , polyuria...
Signs and symptoms of lithium toxicity : •Ataxia •Coarse tremor ( hand) •Nausea and vomiting •Impaired memory •Impaired co...
MANAGEMENT OF LITHIUM TOXICITY •Discontinue the drug immediately. •For significant short – term ingestions, residual gastr...
Contraindication •Cardiac , renal, thyroid, or neurological dysfunction. •Presence of blood dyscrasias. •During first trim...
Nursing responsibilities •Before initiate lithium treatment , a complete physical history , ECG, blood studies must be car...
ANXIOLYTICS
ANITANXIETY DRUG These are also called as minor tranquilizers, most of them belong being to the benzodiazepine group of dr...
CLASSIFICATION : 1. Barbiturates : phenobarbital, pentobarbital, secobarital 2. Non – Barbiturates : meprobamate glutethim...
INDICATION •Anxiety disorders •Insomnia •Depression •Panic disorder ad social phobia •OCD •Post –traumatic stress disorder...
CONTRAINDICATION •overweight •suicidal thoughts •alcohol intoxication •drug abuse •chronic lung disease •liver problems •d...
Mechanism of action Benzodiazepines binds to specific sites on the GABA receptors and increase GABA level. Since GABA is a...
Side effects •Nausea •Vomiting •Weakness •Vertigo •Blurred vision •Body ache •Epigastric pain •Drarrhea •Ataxia •amnesia
Nursing responsibilities •Administer with food to minimize gasrtic irritation •Advise the patient to take medication exact...
ANTIPARKINSON AGENTS In clinical practice anticholinergic drugs, amantadine and the antihistamines have their primary use ...
Classification 1- ANTICHOLINERGIC •Trihexyphenidyl •Benztropine •Diperiden 2- DOPAMINERGIC AGENTS •Bromocriptine •Carbidop...
Indications •Drug – induced parkinsonism •Adjunct in the the management of parkonsonism
Mechanism of action •It acts by increasing the release of dopamine from presynaptic vesicles, •Blocking the re-uptake of d...
Dosage •Dizziness •Nervousness •Drowsiness •Weaknes •Headache •Confusion •Blurred vision •Mydriasis •Tachycardia •Orthosta...
Nursing responsibilites 1. Assess parkinsonian and EPS. Medication should be tapered gradually. 2. Caution patient to make...
Pyschophramacology , antipsychiatrics drugs
Pyschophramacology , antipsychiatrics drugs
Pyschophramacology , antipsychiatrics drugs
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pyschophramacology , antipsychiatrics drugs

28 views

Published on

antipsychotics, mood stablizers

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pyschophramacology , antipsychiatrics drugs

  1. 1. BY – SAURABH KUMAR, DEPT OF MHN, RCN, KANPUR
  2. 2. PSYCHOPHARMACOLOGY •THE understanding of the biological regulation of thought, behavior and mood is the basis of all somatic therapies used in modern psychiatric . • Psychopharmacological agents are now the first line treatment . •The various drugs are used in psychiatry are called as psychotropic or psychoactive drugs. •Because it have significant action on mental function.
  3. 3. Classification of psychiatric drugs 1. Antipsychotics 2.Antidepressants 3.Mood stabilizing drugs 4.Anxiolytics or antianxiety drugs 5.Antiepileptic 6.Antiparkinson drugs 7.anta abuse
  4. 4. 1- ANTIPSYCHOTICS Antipsychotics are those psychotropic drugs which are used for the treatment of psychotic symptoms.
  5. 5. indications Organic psychiatric symptoms: •Delirium •Dementia •Delirium tremens FUNCTIONAL DISORDER •Schizophrenia •Schizoaffective disorder •Paranoid disorder
  6. 6. MOOD DISORDER •Mania •Major depression with psychotic symptoms CHILDHOOD DISORDER Autism Enuresis NEUROTIC DISORDER •Anorexia nervosa •OCD
  7. 7. Mechanism of action
  8. 8. ADVERSE EFFECTS A.EPS ( EXTRAPYRAMIDAL SYMPTOMS) 1. Neuroleptic induced Parkinson: rigidity, tremors, stooped posture, ataxia 2. Acute dystonia : slow sustained muscular spasm that lead to an involuntary movement. 3. Akathisia : feeling of muscular discomfort . 4. Tardive dyskinesia : abnormal irregular choreoathetoid movements.
  9. 9. B. AUTONOMIC SIDE-EFFECTS – Dry mouth, constipation, orthostatic hypotension, impaired ejaculation, impotence. C. SEIZURES D. SEDATION
  10. 10. NURSING RESPONSIBILITY •Instruct the patient to take frequently water intake to relive mouth dry. •To reduce constipation take high fiber diet. •Advise the patient to get up from the bed or chair slowly. •Observe the patient regularly for abnormal movements. •Take all seizure precautions. •Patient should be warned about driving a car or operating machinery . •Teach the importance of drug compliance , side – effects of drugs and reporting if too severe.
  11. 11. ANTIDEPRESSANTS Antidepressants are those drugs, which are used for the treatment of depressive illness. These are also called as mood elevators or thymoleptics.
  12. 12. Classification
  13. 13. Indication -DEPRESSION : -Depressive episode -Reactive depression -Dysthymia -Secondary depression CHILDHOOD PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS -Enuresis -Separation anxiety disorder -School phobia -Somnambulism -Night terrors
  14. 14. OTHER : -Chronic pain -Migraine -Peptic ulcer -Eating disorder -Borderline personality disorder
  15. 15. Mechanism of action : The exact mechanism is unknown . The predominant action is by increasing catecholamine levels in the brain. 1. TCAs are also called as mono amine reuptake inhibitors ( MARIs). The main mode of action is by blocking the reuptake of norepinephrine or serotonin at the nerve terminals , thus increasing the NE and serotonin levels at receptor site
  16. 16. 2. MAOIs instead act on MAO ( mono amine oxidase) which is responsible for the degradation of catecholamine after re-uptake.
  17. 17. Side effects 1. Autonomic side – effects : dry mouth, constipation, cycloplegia, urinary retension, orthostatic hypotension. 2. CNS effects : Sedation, tremor, EPS, seizure. 3. Cardiac effects : tachycardia, ECG changes, 4. Allergic side – effects : skin rashes, systemic vasculitis 5. Other : weight gain, hypertension,, hepatic necrosis
  18. 18. Nursing responsibility 1. Patients on MAOIs should be warned against the danger of ingesting tyramin – rich foods which can result in hypertensive crisis. Ex : beef liver, chicken liver , overriped fruits. 2. Report if headache, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, 3. Instruct patient not to take any medication without prescription. 4. Caution patient to change his position slowly to minimize orthostatic hypotension.
  19. 19. AND OTHER MOOD STABILIZING DRUGS
  20. 20. MOOD STABLIZER Mood stabilizers are used for the treatment of bipolar affective disorders. Some commonly used mood stabilizers : 1. LITHIUM 2. CARBAMAZEPINE 3. SODIUM VALPORATE
  21. 21. LITHIUM Lithium is an element with atomic number 3 and atomic weight 7. it was discovered by FJ Cade in 1949 and is most effective and commonly used drug in the treatment of mania.
  22. 22. Indication •Acute mania •Bipolar and unipolar disorder •Schizoeffective disorder •Cyclothymia •Impulsivity and aggression •Other disorder : bulimia nervosa , borderline personality disorder
  23. 23. Mechanism of action •It accelerate presynaptic re-uptake and destruction of Ach , like norepinephrine. •It inhibits the release of catecholamine at the synapse. •It decrease postsynaptic serotonin receptor sensitivity .
  24. 24. Dosage : the usual rage of dose per day in acute mania is 900 – 2100 mg given in 2 -3 divided doses. Blood lithium levels : • therapeutic levels = 0.8 – 1.2 mEq/L •Prophylactic levels = 0.6 – 1.2 mEq/L ( for prevention of relapse in bipolar disorder) •Toxic lithium levels > 2.0 mEq/L
  25. 25. Side Effects 1. Neurological : tremors, motor hyperactivity , muscular weakness, seizures 2. Renal : polydipsia , polyuria, tubular enlargement , nephrotic syndrome . 3. Cardiovascular : T – wave depression 4. Gastrointestinal : Nausea , vomiting , diarrhea, abdominal pain. 5. Endocrine : abnormal thyroid function, weight gain.
  26. 26. Signs and symptoms of lithium toxicity : •Ataxia •Coarse tremor ( hand) •Nausea and vomiting •Impaired memory •Impaired concentration •Muscle weakness •Lethargy •Confusion •Coma •Nephrotoxicity •convuldions
  27. 27. MANAGEMENT OF LITHIUM TOXICITY •Discontinue the drug immediately. •For significant short – term ingestions, residual gastric content should be removed by gastric lavage and aborption with activated charcoal. •If possible instruct the patient to ingest fluids. •Assess serum lithium levels , serum electrolytes, ECG . •Maintenance of fluid and electrolyte balance. •In serious manifestations of lithium toxicity , hemodialysis should be initiated.
  28. 28. Contraindication •Cardiac , renal, thyroid, or neurological dysfunction. •Presence of blood dyscrasias. •During first trimester of pregnancy and lactation •Severe dehydration •Hypothyroidism •History of seizures
  29. 29. Nursing responsibilities •Before initiate lithium treatment , a complete physical history , ECG, blood studies must be carried out. •Lithium must be taken on a regular basis, •When lithium therapy is initiated , mild side – effects such as a fine hand tremors, increased thirst and urination, nausea, anorexia may develop. Most of them are transient and do not represent lithium toxicity. •Patient should be advised to drink enough water to compensate for the fluid loss. •Frequent serum lithium should be evaluted.
  30. 30. ANXIOLYTICS
  31. 31. ANITANXIETY DRUG These are also called as minor tranquilizers, most of them belong being to the benzodiazepine group of drugs.
  32. 32. CLASSIFICATION : 1. Barbiturates : phenobarbital, pentobarbital, secobarital 2. Non – Barbiturates : meprobamate glutethimide, diphendydramine and methaqualon 3. BEZODIAZEPINES : presently bezodiazepines are the drugs of first choice in the treatment of anxiety and for the treatment of insomnia. • Very short acting : triazolam, midazolam • Short acting : alprazolam, lorazepam, • Long acting : diazepam, clonazepam, flurazepam
  33. 33. INDICATION •Anxiety disorders •Insomnia •Depression •Panic disorder ad social phobia •OCD •Post –traumatic stress disorder •Bipolar I disorder •Other psychiatric indications include alcohol withdrawal, substance – induced and psychotic agitation
  34. 34. CONTRAINDICATION •overweight •suicidal thoughts •alcohol intoxication •drug abuse •chronic lung disease •liver problems •decreased kidney function •Sleep apnea •weakened patient •pregnancy •a mother who is producing milk and breastfeeding
  35. 35. Mechanism of action Benzodiazepines binds to specific sites on the GABA receptors and increase GABA level. Since GABA is an inhibitory neurotransmitter, it has calming effect on the CNS thus reduce anxiety.
  36. 36. Side effects •Nausea •Vomiting •Weakness •Vertigo •Blurred vision •Body ache •Epigastric pain •Drarrhea •Ataxia •amnesia
  37. 37. Nursing responsibilities •Administer with food to minimize gasrtic irritation •Advise the patient to take medication exactly •Explain about adverse effects and advise him to avoid activities that required alertness •Caution the patient to avoid alcohol or any other CNS DEPRESSANTS along with benzodiazepines
  38. 38. ANTIPARKINSON AGENTS In clinical practice anticholinergic drugs, amantadine and the antihistamines have their primary use as treatments for medication – induced movement disorders, particularly neuroleptic induced parkinsonism and acute dystonia.
  39. 39. Classification 1- ANTICHOLINERGIC •Trihexyphenidyl •Benztropine •Diperiden 2- DOPAMINERGIC AGENTS •Bromocriptine •Carbidopa/levodopa 3- MONOAMINE OXIDASE TYPE B INHIBITORS •Selegiline TRIHEXYPHENIDYL(artane, trihexane, trihexy)
  40. 40. Indications •Drug – induced parkinsonism •Adjunct in the the management of parkonsonism
  41. 41. Mechanism of action •It acts by increasing the release of dopamine from presynaptic vesicles, •Blocking the re-uptake of dopamine in presynapse
  42. 42. Dosage •Dizziness •Nervousness •Drowsiness •Weaknes •Headache •Confusion •Blurred vision •Mydriasis •Tachycardia •Orthostatic hypotensoin •Dry mouth
  43. 43. Nursing responsibilites 1. Assess parkinsonian and EPS. Medication should be tapered gradually. 2. Caution patient to make position changes slowly to minimize orthostatic hypotension. 3. Instruct patient to take rinsing of mouth and good oral hygiene. 4. Caution patient that this medication decreases perspiration and over – heating may occur during hot weather.

×