Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NEUROTIC DISORDER PHOBIA, ANXIETY, OCD BY – SAURABH KUMAR, DEPT OF MHN, RCN, KANPUR
Neurotic disorder: neurotic disorder is less severe from of psychiatric disorder where patients show excessive or prolonge...
PHOBIC ANXIETY DISORDER A phobia is an unreasonable fear of a specific object , activity or situation. This irrational fea...
TYPES OF PHOBIA 1.SIMPLE PHOBIA 2.SOCIAL PHOBIA 3.AGORAPHOBIA
1.SIMPLE PHOBIA( Specific phobia): simple phobia is an irrational fear of a specific object or stimulus . Simple phobia ar...
2. Social Phobia : Social Phobia is an irrational fear of performing activities in the presence of other people or interac...
ETIOLOGY Psychodynamic theory : • Anxiety is usually dealt with repression • When repression fails to function adequately....
Learning Theory: According to classical conditioning a stressful stimulus produces an conditioned response – fear. When th...
Cognitive theory : Some individuals engage in negative and irrational thinking that produce anxiety reactions. The individ...
Clinical Features : • sweating. • trembling. • hot flushes or chills. • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. • a c...
TEATMENT Pharmacotherapy : Antidepressants Antidepressants are often prescribed to help reduce anxiety. Selective serotoni...
Beta-blockers Beta-blockers are often used to treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart problems and high blood press...
• Behaviour therapy • Cognitive therapy • psychotherapy
Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) CBT is a type of counselling that can help you manage your problems by changing the way...
NURSING MANAGEMENT Orientation. Orient client to environment, equipment, and routines. Familiarization. Familiarize patien...
Neurotic disorder, DEPRESSION
Neurotic disorder, DEPRESSION
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Neurotic disorder, DEPRESSION

12 views

Published on

NEURO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Neurotic disorder, DEPRESSION

  1. 1. NEUROTIC DISORDER PHOBIA, ANXIETY, OCD BY – SAURABH KUMAR, DEPT OF MHN, RCN, KANPUR
  2. 2. Neurotic disorder: neurotic disorder is less severe from of psychiatric disorder where patients show excessive or prolonged emotional reaction to any given stress. These disorders are not caused by organic disease of the brain , do not involve
  3. 3. PHOBIC ANXIETY DISORDER A phobia is an unreasonable fear of a specific object , activity or situation. This irrational fear to a specific object. in phobic anxiety disorders , the individual experiences intermittent anxiety which arises in particular
  4. 4. TYPES OF PHOBIA 1.SIMPLE PHOBIA 2.SOCIAL PHOBIA 3.AGORAPHOBIA
  5. 5. 1.SIMPLE PHOBIA( Specific phobia): simple phobia is an irrational fear of a specific object or stimulus . Simple phobia are common in childhood. By early teenage most of these fears are lost , but a few persist till adult life. Examples of some specific phobia : • Acrophobia • Hematophobia • Claustrophobia • Gamophobia • Insectophobia • AIDS phobia
  6. 6. 2. Social Phobia : Social Phobia is an irrational fear of performing activities in the presence of other people or interacting with others. The patient is afraid of his own actions being viewed by others critically, resulting in embarrassment or humiliation. 3. Agoraphobia : it is characterized by an irrational fear of being in places away from the familiar setting of home, In crowds, or in situations that the patient cannot leave easily.
  7. 7. ETIOLOGY Psychodynamic theory : • Anxiety is usually dealt with repression • When repression fails to function adequately. Phobia may occur.
  8. 8. Learning Theory: According to classical conditioning a stressful stimulus produces an conditioned response – fear. When the stressful stimulus is repeatedly paired with a harmless object, eventually the harmless object alone produce the fear , which is now a conditioned response. If the person avoids the harmless object to avoid phobia , the fear becomes a phobia.
  9. 9. Cognitive theory : Some individuals engage in negative and irrational thinking that produce anxiety reactions. The individual seek out avoidance behaviours to prevent the anxiety reaction and phobia result.
  10. 10. Clinical Features : • sweating. • trembling. • hot flushes or chills. • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. • a choking sensation. • rapid heartbeat (tachycardia) • pain or tightness in the chest. • a sensation of butterflies in the
  11. 11. TEATMENT Pharmacotherapy : Antidepressants Antidepressants are often prescribed to help reduce anxiety. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are most often prescribed to treat anxiety, social phobia or panic disorder. These can include: Tranquillizers Benzodiazepines are a group of medicines that are categorized as minor tranquillizers. They include medicines such as diazepam (Valium) and are sometimes used on a short-term basis at the lowest possible dose to treat severe
  12. 12. Beta-blockers Beta-blockers are often used to treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart problems and high blood pressure (hypertension). They are also sometimes prescribed to help reduce the symptoms of anxiety, such as palpitations (irregular heartbeat).
  13. 13. • Behaviour therapy • Cognitive therapy • psychotherapy
  14. 14. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) CBT is a type of counselling that can help you manage your problems by changing the way you think and behave. It can be used to develop practical ways of dealing with your phobia. One part of the CBT treatment process that's often used to treat simple phobias involves gradual exposure to your fear, so you feel less anxious about it. This is known as desensitization or exposure therapy. For example, if you have a fear of snakes (ophidiophobia), your therapist may start by asking you to read about snakes. They may later show you a picture of a snake. They may then arrange for you to visit the reptile house of your local zoo to look at some real snakes. The final step would be for
  15. 15. NURSING MANAGEMENT Orientation. Orient client to environment, equipment, and routines. Familiarization. Familiarize patient with new experiences or people as needed to provide awareness and decrease anxiety. Acceptance. Accept patient’s defenses; do not dare, argue, or debate so that the patient may feel secure and protected enough. Determine factors to anxiety. Help patient determine precipitants of anxiety that may indicate interventions. Allow verbalization of anxiety. Allow patient to talk about anxious feelings and examine anxiety-provoking situations. Develop skills to avoid anxiety. Assist the patient in developing anxiety- reducing skills to provide a variety of ways to manage anxiety. Education. Educate patient and family about the symptoms of anxiety. Medication instruction. Instruct the patient in the appropriate use of anti- anxiety medications.

×