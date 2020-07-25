Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MOOD DISORDERS MANIA AND DEPRESSION BY – SAURABH KUMAR, DEPT. OF MHN, RCN KANPUR
  2. 2. MOOD DISORDERS Mood disorders are characterized by a disturbance of mood , accompanied by a full or partial manic and depressive syndrome, which is not due to any other physical or mental disorder. The prevalence rate of mood disorders is 1.5 percent and it is uniform throughout the world.
  3. 3. Classification of mood disorders : According to ICD 10 ( F30) mood disorders classified as follows : • Manic episode • Depressive episode • Bipolar mood • Recurrent depressive disorder • Persistent mood disorder • Other mood disorders
  4. 4. Etiology : The etiology of mood disorders is currently unknown . However, several theories have been propounded which include . Biological theories : Genetic hypothesis - Genetic factors are very important in predisposing an individual to mood disorders. Biochemical theories : A deficiency of norepinephrine and serotonin has been found in depressed patients and they are elevated in mania. Dopamine , GABA and acetylcholine are also presumably involved.
  5. 5. Psychosocial theories : . Psychoanalytic theory – depression results due to loss of a “ loved object “ and fixation in the oral sadistic phase of development. . Behavioural theory : According to this model , depression is conditioned by repeated losses in the past. Sociological theory : stressful events ,e.g. death , marriage, financial loss before the onset the disease.
  6. 6. Manic episode : mania refers to a syndrome in which the central features are over – activity , mood change and self – imported ideas. Classification of mania ( ICD10) . Hypomania . Mania without psychotic symptoms . Mania with psychotic symptoms . Manic episode unspecified.
  7. 7. Clinical features : an acute mania episode is characterized by the following features which should last for at least one week. Elevated, Expansive or irritable mood : It has four stage depending on severity of manic episodes : 1. Euphoria ( stage I) : increased sense of psychological well being and happiness not in keeping with ongoing events. 2. Elation ( stage II) : moderate elevation of mood with increased psychomotor activity.
  8. 8. 3. Exaltation ( stage III) : intense elevation of mood with delusions of grandeur. 4. Ecstasy ( Stage IV) : severe elevation of mood, intense sense of rupture or blissfulness seen in delirious or stuporous mania.
  9. 9. Speech and thought : Flight of ideas Pressure of speech Delusions of grandeur Delusions of persecution distractibility
  10. 10. Other features : Increased socialites Impulsive behaviour Disinhibition Hypersexual and promiscuous behaviour Poor judgement High risk activities ( buying speers, reckless driving, foolish business) Dressed up in gaudy and flamboyant clothes Decreased need for sleep ( < 3hr) Decreased food intake due to over activity Deceased attention and concentration Poor judgment Absent insight
  11. 11. Symptoms of hypomania : hypomania is a lesser degree of mania. There is a persistent mild elevation of mood and increased sense of psychological well being and happiness . Concentration and attention may be impaired. Decreased need of sleep Flight of ideas Distractibility Increase in goal directed Excessive involvement
  12. 12. Treatment : Pharmacology  Lithium : (900 – 2100 mg/day)  Carbamazepine : ( 600 – 1800 mg/day)  Sodium valproate : ( 600-2600 mg/day) ECT : ECT can be used for acute manic excitement if not adequately responding to antipyschotics and lithium.
  13. 13. Psychomotor treatment : family and marital therapy is used to decrease intrafamilial and interpersonal difficulties and to reduce or modify stressors.
  14. 14. Nursing management : Nursing assessment nursing assessment of the manic patient should include assessing the severity of the disorder, forming an opinion about the causes, assessing the patient’s resources and judging the effects of patient’s behaviour on other people.
  15. 15. Depressive episode : Depression is a widespread mental health problem affecting many people. Life time risk of depression in males is 8 to 12% In female it is 20 to 26 % . Classification according to ICD10 :  MILD depression  MODERATE depression  SEVERE depression  SEVERE depression with psychotic symptoms

