GENERALIZED ANXIETY DISORDER NEUROTIC DISORDER BY – SAURABH KUMAR, DEPT OF MHN, RCN, KANPUR
GENERALIZED ANXIETY DISORDER GAD are those in which anxiety is unvarying and persistent ( unlike phobic anxiety disorders ...
Etiology : Genetic theory : anxiety disorder is most frequent among relatives of patients with this condition. Biochemical...
CLINICAL FEATURES : • Excessive, ongoing worry and tension • An unrealistic view of problems • Restlessness • Irritability...
Treatment: Pharmacotherapy : • Benzodiazepine • Antidepressants • Beta blocker
• Behavioural therapy • Muscle relaxion techniques • yoga • pranayama
NURSING MANAGEMENT
