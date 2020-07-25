Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EATING DISORDERS ANOREXIA NERVOSA, BULIMIA NERVOSA BY – SAURABH KUMAR, RCN , KANPUR
ANOREXIA NERVOSA • Anorexia nervosa, also called anorexia, is a potentially life-threatening eating disorder that is chara...
Etiology : a. Genetic cause b. A disturbance hypothalamus function c. Social factor d. Individual psychological factors e....
CLINICAL FEATURES • Intense fear of becoming obese. • Body weight is 15 % below than normal body weight • Body image distu...
TREATMENT Pharmacotherapy : • Neuroleptics • Appetite stimulants • Antidepressants Psychological therapy : • Individual ps...
NURSING MANAGEMENT 1.Focus on ensuring weight gain and correcting nutritional deficiencies. 2.Eating must be supervised by...
BULIMIA NERVOSA
BULIMIA NERVOSA Bulimia nervosa is described as repeated bouts of overeating and a preoccupation with control of weight th...
CLINICAL FEATURES • An irresistible craving for food : eat large amount of food within short periods of time. • Self – ind...
TREATMENT • Antidepressants , carbamazepine and lithium for patient with co-morbid mood disorders. • Group therapy • Famil...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Eating disorders, anorexia nervosa

26 views

Published on

anorexia narvosa

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Eating disorders, anorexia nervosa

  1. 1. EATING DISORDERS ANOREXIA NERVOSA, BULIMIA NERVOSA BY – SAURABH KUMAR, RCN , KANPUR
  2. 2. ANOREXIA NERVOSA • Anorexia nervosa, also called anorexia, is a potentially life-threatening eating disorder that is characterized by self- starvation and excessive weight loss. • Majority are female and onset in during adolescence. • Fear of fatness and weight phobia.
  3. 3. Etiology : a. Genetic cause b. A disturbance hypothalamus function c. Social factor d. Individual psychological factors e. Causes with in family : over – protection , unusual interest in food and physical appearance.
  4. 4. CLINICAL FEATURES • Intense fear of becoming obese. • Body weight is 15 % below than normal body weight • Body image disturbance • Starvation • Sensitivity to cold • Delayed gastric emptying • Constipation • Hypothermia • Low BP • Amenorrhea • Hormonal abnormalities
  5. 5. TREATMENT Pharmacotherapy : • Neuroleptics • Appetite stimulants • Antidepressants Psychological therapy : • Individual psychotherapy • Behavioural therapy • Cognitive behaviour therapy • Family therapy
  6. 6. NURSING MANAGEMENT 1.Focus on ensuring weight gain and correcting nutritional deficiencies. 2.Eating must be supervised by the nurse . 3.Provide balance diet ( 3000 cal in 24 hr,) 4.Weight should be check regularly 5.Control vomiting by making the bathroom inaccessible for at least 2 hrs. after food. 6.In severe case give gavage feeding
  7. 7. BULIMIA NERVOSA
  8. 8. BULIMIA NERVOSA Bulimia nervosa is described as repeated bouts of overeating and a preoccupation with control of weight that leads to self – induced vomiting.
  9. 9. CLINICAL FEATURES • An irresistible craving for food : eat large amount of food within short periods of time. • Self – induced vomiting • There is usually no significant weight loss.
  10. 10. TREATMENT • Antidepressants , carbamazepine and lithium for patient with co-morbid mood disorders. • Group therapy • Family therapy • Cognitive behaviour therapy

×