Disorders due to pyschoative substnace use

Disorders due to psychoactive substance use refer to conditions arising from the abuse of alcohol, psychoactive drugs and ...
NURSING MANAGEMENT
  1. 1. Disorders due to psychoactive substance use refer to conditions arising from the abuse of alcohol, psychoactive drugs and other chemicals such as volatile solvents. These are classified under F in ICD10.
  2. 2. DRUG ABUSE It refers to maladaptive pattern of substance use that impairs health in a board sense.
  3. 3. DRUG DEPENDENCE Substance dependence, also known as drug dependence, is an adaptive state that develops from repeated drug administration, and which results in withdrawal upon cessation of drug use.
  4. 4. TOLERANCE It is a state in which after repeated administration , a drug produces a decreased effect, or increasing doses are required to produce the same effect.
  5. 5. WITHDRAWAL STATE A group of signs and symptoms recurring when a drug is reduced in amount or withdrawn , which last for a limited time. These depends on class of substance used,
  6. 6. MAJOR DEPENDENCE PRODUCING DRUG • Alcohol • Opioids( morphine) • Cannabin's • Cocaine • Amphetamine LSD(Lysergic acid diethylamide) • Sedative • Inhalants ( volatile solvents) • Nicotine • caffeine
  7. 7. ALCOHOL DEPENDENCE SYNDROME Alcoholism refers to the use of alcoholic beverages to the point of causing damage to the individual , society or both.
  8. 8. ETIOLOGY • Genetic vulnerability • Biochemical factors • Withdrawal and reinforcing effects of drugs • Co-morbid medical disorder ( to control chronic pain) • Psychiatric disorder ( depression, anxiety)
  9. 9. Psychological factors: Sense of inferiority Poor impulse control Low self – esteem Inability to cope with stress Desire to experiment Pleasure – seeking Sexual immaturity Easy drug availability
  10. 10. Social factors : • Religious reasons • Urbanization • Unemployment • Poor social support • Occupational condition
  11. 11. COMPLICATION Gastrointestinal system : • Gastritis, peptic ulcer, reflux, carcinoma of stomach • Fatty liver, live cirrhosis, • Acute and chronic pancreatitis Cardiovascular system : • Myocardial infarction CNS: • Epilepsy • Peripheral neuropathy
  12. 12. Other : • Protein malnutrition • Vitamin deficiency • Peripheral muscle weakness • Sexual dysfunction in male and failure to ovulation in female
  13. 13. TREATMENT For withdrawal symptoms : a. Detoxification – for withdrawal symptoms : benzodiazepines b. For Vit. B deficiency 100 mg of thiamine B.D. c. Anticonvulsants Alcohol deterrent therapy : to desensitize the effect of alcohol . Disulfiram : for alcohol dependence Initial dose for 2 weeks is 500mg/day Followed by maintenance dosage 250mg/day
  14. 14. PSYCHOLOGICAL TREATMENT • Motivational interview • Cognitive therapy • Relapse prevention techniques
  15. 15. NURSING MANAGEMENT

