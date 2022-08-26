Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why Dr Viveka Kumar is the best in heart surgery.docx

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Why Dr Viveka Kumar is the best in heart surgery.docx

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Business

You may be experiencing stress right now when you've been told that you have esophageal, lung, as well as coronary arterial cancer. Breathe in deeply. Finding the ideal cardiothoracic surgeon to collaborate with your physician, oncologist, as well as pulmonologist and manage your treatment comes next. This cardiothoracic surgeon is an expert in operations on the oesophagus, heart, airways, and related thoracic systems.

Why Dr Viveka Kumar is the best in heart surgery.docx

  1. 1. Why Dr VivekaKumar is the best inheart surgery? You may be experiencing stress right now when you’ve been told that you have esophageal, lung, as well as coronary arterial cancer. Breathe in deeply. Finding the ideal cardiothoracic surgeon to collaborate with your physician, oncologist, as well as pulmonologist and manage your treatment comes next. This cardiothoracic surgeon is an expert in operations on the oesophagus, heart, airways, and related thoracic systems.
  2. 2. Your overall fitness and rehabilitation may be significantly impacted by selecting the best option for you as well as your family. Dr. Viveka Kumar does have a wealth of expertise in electrophysiology as well as cardiac procedures. He excels in performing difficult angioplasties using FFR, Rota Ablation, IABP, IVUS, or even IMPELLA devices, such as multivessel, bifurcation, and left major angioplasties. He has successfully completed more over 7500 coronary bypass surgery plus 2500 balloon valvotomies. He has great experience Experience is important while undergoing cardiac surgery. The greater your outcomes are expected to be, the greater expertise a cardiac specialist possesses with a specific ailment or operation. A high number of patients were examined by Dr. Viveka Kumar. He has a lot of expertise in this field. His technical skills Good cardiac surgeons require a wide variety of technical expertise. This includes in-depth familiarity with the human biology of this cardiovascular and respiratory systems, the capacity to decipher challenging and unexpected CT scans as well as other radiological data, the capability to fully understand the most recent surgical gear and technological advancements, and a personal qualities to able to adjust to the ongoing new breakthroughs in this kind of a technologically advanced surgical profession. Additionally, they should possess every one of the fundamental surgical abilities, including manual dexterity as well as hand stability. All of the technical abilities listed above are possessed by Dr. Viveka Kumar. He is among the top in India's field of cardiac surgery. His non-technical Knowledge: Heart surgeons must also possess a variety of non-technical talents and qualities. They must possess excellent leadership qualities in order to manage their surgical team under pressure. They must comprehend the economic complexity of the contemporary health service, including the dynamics between the administration and also the hospital as well as the variables influencing the hospital's operational choices. Additionally, they should be excellent at instructing surgical trainees so that they can produce the next round of effective cardiac surgeons. Dr. Viveka Kumar’s non-technical qualities are way too good. He single handedly manage a full team of surgeons. He is also a great teacher for other trainee doctors.
  3. 3. The skilled cardiac surgeon Dr. Viveka Kumar has training in the classic humanistic fields of ethical philosophy, history, culture, and literature. He believes that despite the fact that none of those topics are specifically relevant to the abilities required for cardiac surgery; the field of cardiac surgery is naturally ethical, logical, and humanistic. To prevent surgery from turning into a cold practice in technical expertise without regard for the individual as a living being, this is therefore necessary to have a far deeper grasp of that and dedication to the history of humanist ideals and education.

