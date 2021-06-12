Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 bhk apartments for sale in urban skyline ravet building specification

Urban Skyline demonstrating luxury and innovation in every facet, Urban Skyline is a landmark development in Ravet. It encompasses the spirit of Pune while mirroring city life’s essence. Owing to good civic and social infrastructure and proximity to Pimpri Chinchwad Industrial Zone and Hinjewadi IT hub, Ravet is emerging as the popular destination for home buyers and developers. The Urban Skyline in Ravet offers premium 2-BHKflats for sale in the most happening place of Pune.

2 bhk apartments for sale in urban skyline ravet building specification

  1. 1. BUILDING SPECIFICATION OF URBAN SKYLINE PUNE Buy 2 BHK Luxury flats in Ravet Pune By Urban Space Creators urbanspacecreators.com Call- 8951438484
  2. 2. Urban Skyline Ravet 2 BHK Spacious Flats for Sale in Ravet Status:- Under Construction Area :- 1000 – 1500 Sq ft Location :- BRTS Ravet, Pune Type :- Apartment Apartments:- 1200 Total Towers :- 6 Flat Size :- 750 Sq ft Price Range :- Rs. 52L Onwards
  3. 3. STRUCTURE  Strong earthquake resistant IS Code complied RCC framed structure.  High environmental performance enhancing natural light and ventilation. DOOR AND FRAMES  Decorative main door with both side laminated flush door with laminated/polished wooden door frames in living and bed rooms.  Granite door frames in toilets and terraces with both side.  Sliding / French doors for terraces attached to living rooms.  PLASTER External sand faced, sponge finished plaster for increased  protection from weathering and formations.  Smooth POP/Gypsum finish for internal walls. KITCHEN  Granite kitchen platform with stainless steel sink.  600×300 mms digital wall tiles up to ceiling.  Provision for exhaust fan.  R.O. water purifier. Specification
  4. 4. TOILETS  600x300mm digital wall tiles in all toilets up to lintel level.  Provision for exhaust fans.  Provision for geysers.  Hot and cold mixer unit in bathrooms.  JAQUAR/GROHE/CERA or equivalent CP fittings.  HINDWARE/RAK/CERA or equivalent sanitary ware.  Concealed plumbing. ELECTRIFICATION  Concealed copper wiring (ANCHOR/POLYCAB/FINOLEX or equivalent)  TV and telephone points in living rooms and master bed rooms.  LEGRAND/L&T/SCHINDLER/VINAY switches.  Adequate electrical points in all rooms with MCB & CLEB.  AC point in master bed room.  Automatic switching system for water tanks. PAINTING  Internal plastic emulsion paint (ASIAN/NEROLAC).  External acrylic paint.  MASONRY WORK  6”/4”thick internal and external walls.  WINDOWS High density powder coated aluminum sliding windows with mosquito net and M.S. grills.  Granite windows frames.  Clear 4 mm glass (ASAHI / MODI or equivalent brand).  Toughen glass railing for terraces. FLOORING  800×800 mm double charged vitrified tiled flooring in all rooms.  600×600 mm rustic tiles in terraces and balconies.  300x300mm matte finished tiled flooring in all toilets.
  5. 5. Floor Plan Presenting fast- selling 2 BHK Homes in Urban Skyline at BRTS Ravet
  6. 6. Location
  7. 7. ThankYou www.urbanspacecreators.com Call Us :- 8951438484

