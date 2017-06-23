Page 1 of 8 Competitive English teacher Set -5 (B) Mob.:- 8820544918 SAMBHU NATH BAYEN Place :- BARASAT, DIAMOND HARBOUR, ...
Spoken english

  1. 1. Page 1 of 8 Competitive English teacher Set -5 (B) Mob.:- 8820544918 SAMBHU NATH BAYEN Place :- BARASAT, DIAMOND HARBOUR, BARUIPUR,JADAVPUR & GOKARNEE(HOME) RULE--70. -L¡-e¡ ¢LR¥l -Q-u Lj eu HC A-bÑ ¢euj¢V q-µR....... S + v + no less + obj + than + R. example:- -p a¡l i¡C-ul -Q-u Lj c¤ù¥ euz He is noless naughty than his brother. RULE--71. Noun + to + Same noun = Singular verb. example:- hwn flÇfl¡u f¢lh¡-ll I¢aqÉ hS¡u -l-M-Rz Generation to generation has maintained the traditional of the family. RULE--72. Noun + after + Same noun = Singular verb. example:- B­j¢lL¡ k¤š²l¡ù ­b­L a¡l L¡­R ¢Q¢Wl fl ¢Q¢W f¡W¡­e¡ qmz Letter after letter was sent to him from U.S.A. . RULE--73. More than one + Singular noun = Singular verb. example:- HLS-el -hn£ j¡e¤o -pM¡-e Ef¢ÙÛp ¢Rmz More than one man was present there. * More than plural noun(two,three,four) + plural verb. example:- c¤C S-el -hn£ j¡e¤o -pM¡-e Ef¢ÙÛp ¢Rmz More than two men were present there. RULE--74. "As well as" ............ (H¢L lLj i¡-h) As well as= First subject . As well as hp¡-m First subject Ae¤k¡¢u verb h-pz
  2. 2. Page 2 of 8 Competitive English teacher Set -5 (B) Mob.:- 8820544918 SAMBHU NATH BAYEN Place :- BARASAT, DIAMOND HARBOUR, BARUIPUR,JADAVPUR & GOKARNEE(HOME) example:- Bjl¡ a¡-cl ja Ae¤n£me Llhz We as well as they shall / will practise. RULE--75. "c¤C¢Vl j-dÉ HL¢V -h¡T¡-a" "Either.... or.." h-pz AbÑ¡v, qu HV¡ Abh¡ JV¡z HM¡-e ¢àa£u subject Ae¤k¡u£ verb h-pz example:-Either he or his brother will go there. RULE--76. "c¤C¢Vl j-dÉ -L¡e¢V J e¡" AbÑ¡v, "Neither..... nor"..... h-pz HM¡-e J àa£u subject Ae¤k¡u£ verb h-pz example:- Neither they nor we shall / will go there. RULE--77. May "pñ¡he¡,Ae¤-l¡d,Ae¤j¢a,fË¡bÑe¡,CµR¡" H…¢m A­bÑ h­pz May + assertive. May + sub. + verb + obj. + adv. example:- May I come in ,sir . RULE--78. "BCe,L«aNÉa¡,djÑ,fËi«¢al fË¢a LaÑhÉ" A-bÑ "Ought to" h-pz S + ought to + present verb + obj. + adv . example:-Bj¡-cl fË¢a-h¢n-cl p¡q¡kÉ Ll¡E¢Qaz We ought to help neighbours. RULE--79. "fR¾c h¡ CµR¡" -h¡T¡-a.......... Sub. + would rather/would sooner/would prefer + present verb + remaining. example:- Bj¡l CµR¡ -k B¢j BN¡¢jL¡m fkÑ¿¹ A-fyyyr¡ L¢lz I would rather wait till tomorrow.
  3. 3. Page 3 of 8 Competitive English teacher Set -5 (B) Mob.:- 8820544918 SAMBHU NATH BAYEN Place :- BARASAT, DIAMOND HARBOUR, BARUIPUR,JADAVPUR & GOKARNEE(HOME) y RULE--80. j§m verb Ae¤¢øa -q¡u¡l B-N -L¡-e¡ OVe¡ O-V-R HlLj -h¡T¡-a perfect indefinite hÉhq¡l quz example:- a¡-L -cM-m j-equ ¢a¢e HLL¡-m de£ ¢R-mez He seems to have been rich once . S + present verb + to have been + obj. + adv. RULE--81.` Hope ,wish,desire fËi«¢a verb Hlf-l past indefinite tense Hlfl perfect indefinite hÉhq©a q-m h¤T-a q-h -pC Bn¡ h¡ CµR¡ f¤le qu ¢ez example:- B¢j Naj¡-p LmL¡a¡u k¡Ju¡l CµR¡ L-l¢Rm¡j ¢L¿¹¥ k¡Ju¡ qu ¢ez I wished to have gone to kolkata last month. RULE--82. sense Be¤k¡u£ english quz HM¡-e -L¡e p¡d¡le ¢euj e¡ j¡e¡C E¢Qaz example:- j¡e¤o ka¢ce h¡-Q aa¢ce -n-Mz Man learns from womb to tomb . RULE--83. B-eL pju -cM¡ k¡u -k Aa£a L¡-ml -L¡e L¡-Sl Jf-l a¡l HL¢V L¡-Sl f¢le¢a ¢eiÑl L-lz -kje:- l¢h je ¢c-u fs¡öe¡ Ll-m fl£r¡u i¡-m¡ gm Ll-a f¡laz AbÑ¡v HC h¡-LÉ fl£r¡u i¡-m¡ gm Ll¡ ¢eiÑl Ll-R a¡l je ¢c-u fs¡öe¡l Jfl z HC dl-el ¢eiÑln£m h¡LÉ¡w­nl Cwl¡S£ Ae¤h¡c Ll­a q­m p¤¤œ¢V qm........... Could have/might have J would have hÉhq¡l Ll-a quz a¡lfl pw¢nÔø Verb P.P quz k¢c Present verb ¢Vl pyy­‰ "f¡la,f¡l-ae" k¤š² b¡­L a¡q­m Could have h-pz Bl k¢c "Ll-a f¡la,Ll-aJ f¡la"AbÑ¡v "-aJ f¡la" b¡L-m might have h-pz example:- k¢c -p ¢WLpj-u Bj¡-cl h¡s£-a Bpa a¡q-m a¥¢j a¡-L dl-a f¡l-az If he came at our home , you could have caught him . RULE--84. ENGLISH h¡LÉ Ll¡l p¡d¡le ¢euj ¢V qm ........ S+ v + obj. + adv . k¢c HL¢V h¡­LÉ A­eL …¢m adv. b¡-L a¡q-m
  4. 4. Page 4 of 8 Competitive English teacher Set -5 (B) Mob.:- 8820544918 SAMBHU NATH BAYEN Place :- BARASAT, DIAMOND HARBOUR, BARUIPUR,JADAVPUR & GOKARNEE(HOME) fËb-j BQle (manner) + SuN¡ (place) + pju (time). example:- B¢j O-ll j-dÉ ¢hL¡-m ¢el-h HL¢V hC f¢sz I read a book silently in the room in the afternoon. RULE--85. "Subject" L¡-L h-m ? k¡l à¡l¡ -L¡e L¡S Ll¡ qu a¡-L Subject h-mz Verb -L -"-L" h¡ "L¡l¡" ¢c-u fËnÀ Ll-m Subject f¡Ju¡ k¡uz RULE--86. "VERB" L¡-L h-m ? Verb qm -k -L¡e dl-el L¡Sz example:- play,read,eat etc. RULE--87. "Object" ....... qm " LjÑ " Verb -L --- "¢L" h¡ "L¡-L" ¢c-u fËnÀ Ll-m Object f¡Ju¡ k¡uz example:- B¢j i¡a M¡Cz(¢L M¡C? Ešl :- i¡a ) RULE--88. "Adverb"........ qm " h¡-LÉl ÙÛ¡e,L¡m Hhw BQle " Verb -L --- "-L¡b¡u" "LMe" Hhw "¢Li¡-h" ¢c-u fËnÀ Ll-m Adverb f¡Ju¡ k¡uz example:- B¢j O-ll j-dÉ ¢hL¡-m ¢el-h HL¢V hC f¢s z I read a book silently in the room in the afternoon. ¢Li¡-h -L¡b¡u LMe RULE--89. Apposition ........qm HLC hÉ¢š² h¡ hÙ¹¥l pjbÑL nëz Subject , pjbÑL në + verb + obj. + adverb. example:- lh£¾cÊe¡b , c¡nÑ¢eL ¢m­M¢R­me N£am”m£ z RULE--90. Of Hhw From Hl hÉhq¡lz EiuC -k fc¡bÑ -b-L -L¡e hÙ¹¥ °al£ qu a¡l B-N h-pz
  5. 5. Page 5 of 8 Competitive English teacher Set -5 (B) Mob.:- 8820544918 SAMBHU NATH BAYEN Place :- BARASAT, DIAMOND HARBOUR, BARUIPUR,JADAVPUR & GOKARNEE(HOME) k¢c °al£ fc¡bÑ ¢V Af¢lh¢aÑa b¡-L a¡q-m of h-p Bl f¢lh¢aÑa q-m from h-pz example:- (1). I j¡m¡ ¢V g¥-ml °al£ That garland is made of flower. (2). ¢p-j¾V Q¥e¡f¡bl -b-L °al£z Cement is made from limestone. RULE--91. See,hear,smell,notice,recognize,appear,seem,look,want,wish, desire,feel,like,love,hate,fear,hope,refuse,prefer,fancy, HC …¢ml continuous tense qu e¡z example:- I am feeling ill. (incorrect) I feel ill. (correct) RULE--92. "Ha........-k....... f¡-l e¡" A-bÑ p§H ¢V qm........ Sub + verb + so + adjective + that + sub + can not/could not + present verb. note:- fËbj h¡-LÉ verb ¢V present H b¡L-m f-ll h¡-LÉ verb ¢V can not quz fËbj h¡-LÉ verb ¢V past H b¡L-m f-ll h¡-LÉ verb ¢V could not quz example:- -p Ha c¤hÑm -k qy¡V-a f¡-l e¡z He is so weak that he can not walk. RULE--93. HL¢V ­m¡­Ll c¤¢V …e HL­œ b¡L­m p¤H ¢V qm........ Sub + verb + not only + …e¡hm£ + but also + …e¡hm£z example:- l¡j öd¤ HLSe i¡­m¡ R¡œ eu , ­M­m¡u¡s Jz Ram is not only a good student but also a sportsman. RULE--94. "b¡L-a f¡-l (pñ¡he¡e)" A-bÑ p§H ¢V qm....... There + may be + object + remaining. example:- S-m S£h¡e¤ b¡L-a f¡-lz
  6. 6. Page 6 of 8 Competitive English teacher Set -5 (B) Mob.:- 8820544918 SAMBHU NATH BAYEN Place :- BARASAT, DIAMOND HARBOUR, BARUIPUR,JADAVPUR & GOKARNEE(HOME) There may be jerms in the water. RULE--95. "b¡L-a f¡la" A-bÑ p§H ¢V qm....... There + could be + object + remaining. example:- S-m S£h¡e¤ b¡L-a flaz There could be jerms in the water. RULE--96. "L¢l-u ¢em, ¢e-m, p¡¢l-u ¢em", "h¤¢T-u ¢em" CaÉ¡¢c A-bÑ p§H ¢V qm....... Sub + had + object + v.p.p. + remaining. example:- -p a¡l N¡¢s ¢V p¡¢l-u ¢emz He had his car repaired. RULE--97. Notice ¢mM-a q-m -hn£l i¡N h¡LÉ Future Indefinite Tense Hl passive quz HR¡s¡ AeÉ¡æ h¡LÉ …¢m fË­u¡Se ja quz Story ¢mM-a q-m -hn£l i¡N h¡LÉ Past Indefinite Tense J Past Perfect Tense quz HR¡s¡ AeÉ¡æ h¡LÉ …¢m fË­u¡Se ja quz Paragraph ¢mM-a q-m -hn£l i¡N h¡LÉ Present Indefinite Tense J Present Continuous Hhw Present Perfect Tense quz HR¡s¡ AeÉ¡æ h¡LÉ …¢m fË­u¡Se ja quz Letter mM-a q-m -hn£l i¡N h¡LÉ Present Indefinite Tense J Present Continuous Hhw Present Perfect Tense quz HR¡s¡ AeÉ¡æ h¡LÉ …¢m fË­u¡Se ja quz
  7. 7. Page 7 of 8 Competitive English teacher Set -5 (B) Mob.:- 8820544918 SAMBHU NATH BAYEN Place :- BARASAT, DIAMOND HARBOUR, BARUIPUR,JADAVPUR & GOKARNEE(HOME) Processing mM-a q-m -hn£l i¡N h¡LÉ Present Indefinite Tense J Present Continuous Hhw Present Perfect Tense Hl passive quz HR¡s¡ AeÉ¡æ h¡LÉ …¢m fË­u¡Se ja quz RULE--98. "R¡s¡........eu" A-bÑ p§H ¢V qm....... Sub. + verb + no other than + a¥me£u në z example:- a¥¢j ka£eC R¡s¡ Bl -Lq eez You is no other than Jatin. RULE--99. "-Mm¡C", "MlQ¡ Ll¡C", CaÉ¡¢c A-bÑ p§H ¢V qm....... Sub. + make + obj. + present verb + remaining. example:- B¢j -a¡j¡-L fË¢a jÉ¡-Q -Mm¡Cz I make you play in every match. RULE--100. "Infinite verb" (to+ present verb) Sub. ¢qp¡-h L¡S L-lz Infinite verb + verb + remaining. sub. example:- i¥m Ll¡ j¡e¤-ol pi¡hz To err is human.
  8. 8. Page 8 of 8 Competitive English teacher Set -5 (B) Mob.:- 8820544918 SAMBHU NATH BAYEN Place :- BARASAT, DIAMOND HARBOUR, BARUIPUR,JADAVPUR & GOKARNEE(HOME)

