Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1
“Effect of Conservation Agriculture with INM Under Rice-Wheat cropping system” Presented By- SAUHARD DUBEY ID No - 4905 Ph...
• Rice (Oryza sativa L.) - Wheat (Triticum aestivum) (RW) cropping system is one of the largest cropping systems in the wo...
• Development of herbicide resistance . • Formation of sub-soil hard pan with a consequent increase in bulk density. • Ove...
Herbicide Resistance Hard pan soil Multi nutrient deficiency Reduced organic matter Pictures of problems related to R-W Cr...
6
INM in Rice-wheat cropping system 7
• Enhance the availability soil nutrient • Synchronise the nutrient demand of resources • Provide balance nutrition to cro...
• Conservation Agriculture (CA) is a production system that- Has minimum soil disturbances Practices suitable crop rotatio...
Principles of Conservation Agriculture 10
11
Conservation Tillage Non inversion Tillage No Tillage Deep cultivation (10-20cm Shallow cultivation( 5-10cm) Strip tillage...
Improved seeds • Fast Maturity Rate • High Yield • Resistance to Pest and Diseases • Clean Seed • Modified to survive extr...
Crop cover Managed natural flora Stubble and crop residues Soil Cover 14
• Reduced erosion and environmental degradation • Improved soil structure and biology • Improved soil moisture retention •...
Conservation technologies in rice-wheat cropping system 16
SRI Brown manuring Methods of CA in Rice 17
 AWD is also called “intermittent irrigation‟ or “controlled irrigation‟  Alternate flooding  Compared with the traditi...
FIRB Zero Tillage Methods of CA in Wheat 19
SWI Crop residue management 20
Table 1. Effect of different CA practices on different soil properties Management practices Effect on soil physical proper...
Table 2. Grain, straw yield and harvest index as influenced by planting methods and integrated nutrient management of rice...
Table 3. Effect of various crop establishment method and Integrated Nutrient Management on growth attributes of rice Treat...
Table 4. Effect of various crop establishment method and integrated nutrient management on yield attributes and yield of r...
Table 5. Effect of crop-establishment methods, integrated nitrogen management on growth attributes of rice (pooled data of...
Table 6. Effect of rice establishment methods, tillage and rice straw as mulch on grain yield, straw yield and thousand gr...
Table 7. Effect of crop-establishment methods, hybrids and integrated nitrogen management on yield, crop productivity, ret...
Table 8. Yield of different tillage practices with five nutrient-residue combination Tillage Yield (Kg/ha) Zero tillage (Z...
Table 9. Effect of tillage and nutrient management practices on plant population at 25 days after sowing of wheat crop dur...
Table 10. Performance of wheat varieties under CA and CT in rice-wheat system Treatments Plant height(cm) Ear head length(...
Table 11. Effect of rice establishment methods, tillage and rice straw as mulch on yield attributing characters of wheat c...
Table 12. Influence on net returns in rice and wheat with integrated nutrient management over inorganic alone, organic alo...
Fig. 1. Effect of different nutrient residues and tillage system on wheat yield Source - Sahely kanthal et al (2019) , Wes...
Table 13. Grain yield(t/ha) of rice and wheat and soil studies as influenced by various treatments Source - S.P Singh et a...
Table 14. Effect of different Rice planting methods and INM on yield of rice and wheat Source - Rajiv Kumar et al. (2015),...
Table 15. Eﬀect of CA based technologies on yield gain, water saving and increase in water productivity (WPI) over convent...
• The role and importance of an integrated nutrient management system as a management strategy can bring sustainability to...
• To conclude, the findings of the present review suggested that INM with CA can be one of the viable nutrient management ...
39
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Environment
62 views
May. 15, 2021

Effect of Conservation Agriculture with INM Under Rice-Wheat cropping system”

Effect of Conservation Agriculture with INM Under Rice-Wheat cropping system”

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th-Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(4.5/5)
Free
Clearing the Air: SHORTLISTED FOR THE ROYAL SOCIETY SCIENCE BOOK PRIZE 2019 Tim Smedley
(5/5)
Free
Unscrewed: Salvage and Reuse Motors, Gears, Switches, and More from Your Old Electronics Ed Sobey
(4.5/5)
Free
Adapt: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future Amina Khan
(0/5)
Free
Eradicating Ecocide 2nd edition: Laws and Governance to Stop the Destruction of the Planet Polly Higgins
(0/5)
Free
Cartographies of Danger: Mapping Hazards in America Mark Monmonier
(0/5)
Free
Junkyard Planet: Travels in the Billion-Dollar Trash Trade Adam Minter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Big Necessity: The Unmentionable World of Human Waste and Why It Matters Rose George
(4.5/5)
Free
Planting in a Post-Wild World: Designing Plant Communities for Resilient Landscapes Thomas Rainer
(4/5)
Free
High Tech Trash: Digital Devices, Hidden Toxics, and Human Health Elizabeth Grossman
(3/5)
Free
Reinventing Electric Utilities: Competition, Citizen Action, and Clean Power Edward Smeloff
(4/5)
Free
Bottled and Sold: The Story Behind Our Obsession with Bottled Water Peter H. Gleick
(3/5)
Free
A Ditch in Time: The City, the West and Water Patricia Nelson Limerick
(4/5)
Free
The Grid: The Fraying Wires Between Americans and Our Energy Future Gretchen Bakke
(3/5)
Free
Greywater, Green Landscape: How to Install Simple Water-Saving Irrigation Systems in Your Yard Laura Allen
(0/5)
Free
Beyond the War on Invasive Species: A Permaculture Approach to Ecosystem Restoration Tao Orion
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Solar Power: Off Grid Power That Anyone Can Use Mark J. Carlton
(4/5)
Free
Burn: Using Fire to Cool the Earth Albert Bates
(4.5/5)
Free
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(5/5)
Free
The Source: How Rivers Made America and America Remade Its Rivers Martin Doyle
(3.5/5)
Free
The Unnatural World: The Race to Remake Civilization in Earth's Newest Age David Biello
(0/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4.5/5)
Free
Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America's Waterways Tyler J. Kelley
(0/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(0/5)
Free
Our Livable World: Creating the Clean Earth of Tomorrow Marc Schaus
(0/5)
Free
The Boom: How Fracking Ignited the American Energy Revolution and Changed the World Russell Gold
(3.5/5)
Free
Zero Waste Home: The Ultimate Guide to Simplifying Your Life by Reducing Your Waste Bea Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair With Trash Edward Humes
(4.5/5)
Free
Pipe Dreams: The Urgent Global Quest to Transform the Toilet Chelsea Wald
(0/5)
Free
Too Good to Be True: Scottsdale and Privatization during the 1980s Paul Redvers Brown
(0/5)
Free
Fighting to breathe in the world's most polluted city PBS NewsHour
(0/5)
Free
Making a Stock and Other Activities for a Healthy Life and Save the Planet at the Same Time R. L. Gemeinhardt
(0/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Effect of Conservation Agriculture with INM Under Rice-Wheat cropping system”

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. “Effect of Conservation Agriculture with INM Under Rice-Wheat cropping system” Presented By- SAUHARD DUBEY ID No - 4905 Ph.D 2nd year Department of Agronomy Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology, Meerut A Seminar on 2
  3. 3. • Rice (Oryza sativa L.) - Wheat (Triticum aestivum) (RW) cropping system is one of the largest cropping systems in the world. • It covers approximately 24 million hectares (Mha) spread over the Indo- Gangetic Plains (IGP) and China. • Indian portion of IGP contributes 33% to the total cereals production of India. • North-western IGP has played a vital role in the food security of India by contributing about 40% of wheat and 30% of rice to the central grain stock every year during the last four decades. INTRODUCTION 3
  4. 4. • Development of herbicide resistance . • Formation of sub-soil hard pan with a consequent increase in bulk density. • Over exploitation of groundwater. . • Sharp decline in soil organic matter. Problems related to R-W Cropping System 4
  5. 5. Herbicide Resistance Hard pan soil Multi nutrient deficiency Reduced organic matter Pictures of problems related to R-W Cropping System 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. INM in Rice-wheat cropping system 7
  8. 8. • Enhance the availability soil nutrient • Synchronise the nutrient demand of resources • Provide balance nutrition to crops • Improves and sustain the physical , chemical and biological functioning of soil. • Minimize the deterioration of soil, water & ecosystem by promoting carbon sequestation • Optimal use of available nutrient sources (cow dung, crop residues, green manuring crops etc.) • Promotion of sustainable agriculture • Minimize the antagonistic effects resulting from hidden deficiency and nutrient balance. Advantages of INM 8
  9. 9. • Conservation Agriculture (CA) is a production system that- Has minimum soil disturbances Practices suitable crop rotations Keeps the soil covered with plant residues CONSERVATION AGRICULTURE 9
  10. 10. Principles of Conservation Agriculture 10
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. Conservation Tillage Non inversion Tillage No Tillage Deep cultivation (10-20cm Shallow cultivation( 5-10cm) Strip tillage Direct drilling No tillage into crops residues Cover crops based no tillage Living cover crop - based nno tillage(LBNT) Cover crop mulch based no tillage(MBNT) 12
  13. 13. Improved seeds • Fast Maturity Rate • High Yield • Resistance to Pest and Diseases • Clean Seed • Modified to survive extreme conditions Design & implementations of crop rotations • Automatic Pests Control • Fallow Fields Periods Shorten • Minimize Greenhouse Gas Emissions • Increased Ability to Store Carbon CROP ROTATION 13
  14. 14. Crop cover Managed natural flora Stubble and crop residues Soil Cover 14
  15. 15. • Reduced erosion and environmental degradation • Improved soil structure and biology • Improved soil moisture retention • Higher soil carbon levels • Increased yields • Reduced input cost. • Reduced CO2 emissions. • Long term sustainability- both environmental and economic Benefits of Conservation Agriculture 15
  16. 16. Conservation technologies in rice-wheat cropping system 16
  17. 17. SRI Brown manuring Methods of CA in Rice 17
  18. 18.  AWD is also called “intermittent irrigation‟ or “controlled irrigation‟  Alternate flooding  Compared with the traditional continuous flooding system.  AWD using lowland rice cultivars can reduce water input by 15-30% without yield loss KEY POINTS OF AWD Transplant young seedlings into puddled soil Install a PVC pipe with holes Start AWD at 10 DAT and allow the field to dry out Re-flood the field to a standing water layer of 5 cm when the groundwater is 15-20 cm below the soil surface  Keep a standing water layer of 5 cm for 1week at flowering Continue AWD cycles after flowering until harvest Scope for 10, 20, 25 and 30 cm with different genotypes and different location Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) 18
  19. 19. FIRB Zero Tillage Methods of CA in Wheat 19
  20. 20. SWI Crop residue management 20
  21. 21. Table 1. Effect of different CA practices on different soil properties Management practices Effect on soil physical properties References Minimum tillage along with residue retention Improve soil biological activity, form more stable aggregates Kassam and friedrich (2009) Permanent soil cover Protect the soil from the harmful impact of rainfall and sunshine, increase microbial population Ghoshet al. (2010) Crop rotation with legume Minimizing pest instance, enhance biological nitrogen fixation and microbial diversity. Dumanski et al. (2006) Zero tillage (ZT) Higher bulk density Gantzer& Blake (1978) Zero tillage (ZT) with residue retention Reduce bulk density Bautista et al. (1996) Zero tillage (ZT) Improve hydraulic cinductivity Mcgarryet al. (2000) No tillage Improved pore size distribution, increase pore diameters, pore continuity and numbers of macropore Cameiraet al. (2003) Zero tillage Increase soil organic carbon in surface layer of soil Chakrabarti et al. (2014) Plant residues with a low C: N ratio Induce relatively high N2O emissions Huang et al. 2004 Zero tillage Reduce N2O gas emission Drury et al. 2006 (2012) Soil amendments like straw mulch, superabsorbent polymer (SAP) and organic fertilizers Improve soil structure and porosity Yang et al. (2018) 21
  22. 22. Table 2. Grain, straw yield and harvest index as influenced by planting methods and integrated nutrient management of rice Treatment Grain yield (q/ha) Straw yield (q/ha) Harvest index (%) Transplanting 42.36 65.22 39.38 SRI 46.70 70.80 39.76 Drum seeded 37.60 58.30 39.24 Direct seeded 35.78 55.63 39.16 SEm± 1.10 1.56 - C.D. (P=0.05) 2.5 3.67 - Integrated Nutrient Management 100% NPK 41.50 63.05 39.69 75% NPK +25%FYM 41.80 64.57 39.28 50% NPK+50%FYM 38.53 59.84 39.19 SEm± 0.62 1.04 - C.D. (P=0.05) 1.30 2.18 - Source: Tomar et al (2018) 22
  23. 23. Table 3. Effect of various crop establishment method and Integrated Nutrient Management on growth attributes of rice Treatments Plant height at harvest (cm) Leaf area index at 60 DAT Effective tillers m2 Dry matter production(g/hill) at harvesting (A) Main Plot : Crop Establishment Method Farmer’s practice 90.7 3.4 214.5 32.44 Wetland transplanting 91.9 3.5 215.1 33.41 SRI 94.5 4.4 219.8 35.41 SEm± 0.71 0.11 0.70 0.50 CD (P=0.05) 2.78 0.42 2.74 1.96 100% RDF 91.3 3.7 214.4 32.03 100% RDF + Zinc 91.8 3.6 215.8 33.43 100% RDF + Vermicompost 91.8 3.6 216.0 33.83 100% RDF + Zinc + Vermicompost 94.2 4.1 219.2 35.51 100% RDF + FYM 92.9 3.8 216.7 33.52 SEm± 0.42 0.11 0.63 0.45 CD (P=0.05) 1.22 0.33 1.83 1.30 Source: R.K chandankute et al (2015), BHU 23
  24. 24. Table 4. Effect of various crop establishment method and integrated nutrient management on yield attributes and yield of rice Treatments Panicle length Panicle weight(g) 1000 grain weight(g) Grain yield (t ha-1) Straw yield (t ha-1) Harvest Index(%) (A) Main Plot : Crop Establishment Method Farmer’s practice 22.94 2.96 18.02 37.76 69.13 34.21 Wetland transplanting 23.88 3.15 20.76 40.22 70.30 35.67 SRI SEm± 0.23 0.07 0.64 0.87 0.58 0.51 CD (P=0.05) 0.92 0.29 2.50 3.41 1.97 2.00 (B) Sub plot : Integrated Nutrient Management 100% RDF 22.81 3.11 18.74 37.08 69.12 35.10 100% RDF + Zinc 23.29 3.12 19.63 39.83 70.12 35.28 NPK + Vermicompost 23.70 3.12 19.54 39.86 70.50 35.14 100% RDF + Zinc + Vermicompost 24.67 3.48 22.27 43.61 73.15 37.60 100% RDF + FYM 23.93 3.14 21.42 40.85 71.08 36.29 SEm± 0.30 0.90 0.57 0.91 0.71 0.50 Source: R.K chandankute et al(2015), BHU 24
  25. 25. Table 5. Effect of crop-establishment methods, integrated nitrogen management on growth attributes of rice (pooled data of 2 years) Treatment Plant height (cm) at harvesting Tillers/hill at harvesting Leaf-area index at 90 DAT Dry-matter (g/hill) at harvesting Crop-establishment methods Normal transplanting 118.6 15.2 4.8 62.8 SRI 123.5 18.5 5.3 69.4 SEm± 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.7 CD (P=0.05) 2.6 0.6 0.2 2.0 Integrated Nitrogen Management 100% RDN 124.2 17.5 5.1 71.0 125 % RDN 128.3 19.7 5.3 73.3 50% RDN + 50% N through FYM 119.5 16.7 4.9 69.3 50% RDN + 50% N through FYM + Azospirillum 129.1 20.0 5.4 74.5 100% RDN through FYM 113.6 15.3 4.9 62.6 No fertilizer (control) 111.7 11.9 4.8 46.1 SEm± 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.7 CD (P=0.05) 2.8 0.5 0.1 2.0 Source:- Jat et al. (2015), B.H.U 25
  26. 26. Table 6. Effect of rice establishment methods, tillage and rice straw as mulch on grain yield, straw yield and thousand grain weight Treatments Grain yield (t ha-1) Straw yield (t ha-1) Harvest index Rice establishment systems DSR-ZT 4.84 6.23 0.44 DSR-CT 4.84 6.21 0.44 DTR 4.88 6.37 0.43 PTR 4.77 6.48 0.43 LSD (0.05) NS NS NS Tillage and rice straw management practices CT 4.77 6.68 0.42 ZTW-R 4.47 5.32 0.46 ZTW+R 5.26 6.97 0.43 LSD (0.05) 0.19 0.25 0.01 Interaction LSD (0.05) NS 0.51 0.02 Source - Sushil kumar kharia et al (2017) , PAU, ludhiana ZT-DSR - Zero till direct seeded rice ; CT-DSR - Conventional till direct seeded rice ; ZT- DTR - Zero till mechanically transplanted rice and PTR - Puddled transplanted rice, CTW-R - Conventional till wheat without residues; ZT - Wheat without residues, ZTW-R and ZT wheat with residues retained as surface mulch using Happy Seeder, ZTW+R 26
  27. 27. Table 7. Effect of crop-establishment methods, hybrids and integrated nitrogen management on yield, crop productivity, returns/day and economics of rice Treatment Grain yield (t/ha) Straw yield (t/ha) Crop productivity (kg grain/ha/day) Returns/ day ( /ha/day) Net returns (× 103 /ha) Output: input ratio (A) Crop-establishment method Normal transplanting 5.69 7.70 49.1 430.0 49.87 2.27 SRI 6.53 8.71 56.3 570.2 66.13 2.86 SEm± 0.06 0.06 0.5 6.9 - 0.02 CD (P=0.05) 0.18 0.19 1.5 21.2 - 0.06 (B) Integrated Nitrogen management 100% RDN 6.49 8.66 55.9 569.3 66.02 2.87 125 % RDN 6.60 8.77 56.9 578.9 67.13 2.88 50% RDN + 50% N through FYM 6.41 8.50 55.2 516.7 59.93 2.50 50% RDN + 50% N through FYM + Azospirillum 100% RDN through FYM 5.91 7.92 50.9 397.1 46.06 1.99 No fertilizer (control) 4.33 6.23 37.4 351.9 40.82 2.44 SEm± 0.06 0.07 0.5 7.0 - 0.02 CD (P=0.05) 0.17 0.19 1.5 19.7 - 0.06 Source:- Jat et al. (2015), B.H.U 27
  28. 28. Table 8. Yield of different tillage practices with five nutrient-residue combination Tillage Yield (Kg/ha) Zero tillage (ZT) 2,319.00 Reduced tillage (RT) 2,262.42 Conventional tillage (CT) 1,591.52 CD (0.05) 82.284 SE (m) 21.075 Nutrient Residue Combination Yield (Kg/ha) 0% residue + 100% N.P.K 1,767.16 50% residue + 100% N.P.K 2,541.76 50% residue + 75% N.P.K 2,293.84 100% residue + 75% N.P.K 2,115.59 100% residue + 50% N.P.K 1,569.88 CD (0.05) 168.568 SE (m) 23.486 Source – Sahely kanthal et al (2019) , West Bengal 28
  29. 29. Table 9. Effect of tillage and nutrient management practices on plant population at 25 days after sowing of wheat crop during 2014-2016 Treatment 2014-15 2015-16 Tillage Practices Plant Population m-2 ZT 92.3 93.47 CT 93.1 94.26 S.Em (±) 0.51 0.50 CD (P=0.05) NS NS Nutrient management N1= 150kg N (after irrigation) 92.06 92.41 N2= 150 kg N (before irrigation) 91.16 92.10 N3= 125kg N (Nutrient expert) 92.70 93.07 N4= SSNM & Green seeker 93.33 94.99 N5= 225kg N 94.21 95.90 N6= 150kg N. (SPAD based) 92.93 94.97 S.Em (±) 1.16 1.05 CD (P=0.05) NS NS Interaction NS NS Source: Pratap et al (2020), Sabour Bihar ZT=Zero Tillage; CT=Conventional Tillage; DAS= Days After Sowing; S.Em (±) = Standard error of mean; C= Critical difference 29
  30. 30. Table 10. Performance of wheat varieties under CA and CT in rice-wheat system Treatments Plant height(cm) Ear head length(cm) Tillers/m2 Biological yield, (q/ha) Yield, q/ha 1000-grains weight,( g) Tillage and residue management CT 105.1 10.9 402.1 155.0 59.08 42.5 ZT+R (CA) 104.9 11.5 404.6 155.4 58.64 42.2 LSD at 5 NS 0.2 NS NS NS NS *CT=Conventional tillage; **R= Residue retention; CA= Conservation agriculture, ZT= Zero tillage Source:- R.S Chokkar et al. (2018) IIWBR,Karnal 30
  31. 31. Table 11. Effect of rice establishment methods, tillage and rice straw as mulch on yield attributing characters of wheat crop Treatments Effective tiller Non-effective tiller Spike length (cm) Grain weight spike-1 (gram) Rice establishment systems DSR-ZT 76.1 6.56 10.5 2.08 DSR-CT 69.7 6.61 10.8 1.97 DTR 77.4 7.33 10.7 2.04 PTR 81.3 8.61 11.0 2.01 LSD (0.05) NS NS NS NS Tillage and rice straw management practices CT 79.8 7.67 10.5 2.01 ZTW-R 74.9 7.54 10.9 1.90 ZTW+R 73.7 6.63 10.8 2.16 LSD (0.05) NS NS 0.3 0.08 Interaction LSD (0.05) NS NS NS NS ZT-DSR - (zero till direct seeded rice, ; CT-DSR - (conventional till direct seeded rice) ; ZT- DTR -(zero till mechanically transplanted rice), and PTR - (puddled transplanted rice), CTW-R - (conventional till wheat without residues; ZT -(wheat without residues), ZTW-R, and ZT wheat with residues retained as surface mulch using Happy Seeder, ZTW+R) Source - Sushil kumar kharia et al (2017) , PAU 31
  32. 32. Table 12. Influence on net returns in rice and wheat with integrated nutrient management over inorganic alone, organic alone, and control treatments in percent. Nutrient management practices Crops Rice Wheat INM vs. IORA 2.93 (−9.48 to 3.93) 9.34 (4.28 to 15.07)* INM vs. ORA −0.27 (−3.78 to 3.37) 0.13 (−3.85 to 4.27) INM vs. CO 121 (101 to 142)* 127 (97 to 156)* Mean values are given with 95% CI in parentheses. In bracket the values represent the ranges of percent net return for compared nutrient management practices. * Indicates percent net returns significant at p < 0.05. Where INM stands for integrated nutrient management, IORA for inorganic alone, ORA for organic alone, and CO for control (No fertilizer applied). CI used for confidence interval. Source - Sheetal sharma et al (2019) , IRRI office NASC complex, Delhi 32
  33. 33. Fig. 1. Effect of different nutrient residues and tillage system on wheat yield Source - Sahely kanthal et al (2019) , West Bengal Conventional Tillage Zero Tillage Reduced Tillage 33
  34. 34. Table 13. Grain yield(t/ha) of rice and wheat and soil studies as influenced by various treatments Source - S.P Singh et al (2002) , G.B pantaagar S.No Treatments 1998-1999 1999-2000 Soil studies after rice Rabi kharif Rice wheat Rice wheat Total N(%) Av P(kg/ha) Av K(kg/ha) 1 Control Control 2.8 2.0 2.0 1.7 0.102 18.4 160.4 2 50% R N as urea 50% R N as urea 3.5 3.0 3.1 2.8 0.108 20.4 171.4 3 75% R N as urea 75% R N as urea 3.9 3.3 3.7 3.5 0.114 20.8 172.3 4 100% R N as urea 100% R N as urea 4.8 4.2 4.5 4.4 0.125 21.8 175.7 5 T2 + 50 % N through FYM 100% R N as urea 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.4 0.132 22.0 188.3 6 T3+ 25 % N through wheat straw 75% R N as urea 4.7 3.3 4.7 4.1 0.127 22.9 185.4 7 T2 + 50 % N through wheat straw 100% R N as urea 4.3 4.2 4.1 4.2 0.138 21.1 180.4 8 T3+25% N through wheat straw 75% R N as urea 4.4 3.1 4.2 4.0 0.134 23.0 181.4 9 T2+50% N through greengram straw 100% R N as urea 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.5 0.134 25.9 199.3 10 T3+ 25% N through green gram straw 75% R N as urea 4.8 3.5 4.6 4.1 0.131 23.5 185.4 CD (P=0.05) 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.005 0.7 13.9 Note:- Recommended dose of N for rice as well as wheat is 120 kg/ha, R=recommended 34
  35. 35. Table 14. Effect of different Rice planting methods and INM on yield of rice and wheat Source - Rajiv Kumar et al. (2015), G.B pantaagar Treatments Rice(q/ha) Wheat (q/ha) 2006-07 2007-08 Mean 2006-07 2007-08 Mean TP rice DSR Rice TP Rice DSR Rice TP rice DSR Rice TP rice DSR Rice Rec. NPK 55.3 43.2 62.2 41.4 50.52 49.5 50.3 54.5 55.6 52.40 Rec NPK+FYM 55.1 44.3 63.7 40.8 50.97 50.2 50.5 54.9 56.4 53.00 Rec NPK+Residual GM 56.9 44.8 64.4 45.4 52.87 50.8 50.9 55.7 56.8 53.55 Rec. NPK + FeS04 55.6 42.2 63.2 43.0 51.00 50.6 50.7 56.4 55.4 53.30 Rec. NPK + FYM + FeS04 56.0 45.5 64.4 43.7 52.40 50.2 50.8 56.9 56.1 53.50 Rec. NPK + residual GM + FeS04 58.4 45.1 65.3 5.03 54.77 51.6 52.4 57.6 57.5 54.77 Mean 56.2 44.2 63.9 44.1 50.5 50.9 56.0 56.3 SEm= Main Plot =0.21Sub Plot =0.72 Main Plot =0.25Sub Plot =0.72 Main Plot =0.64Sub Plot =0.44 Main Plot =0.69Sub Plot =0.10 CD (P=0.05) Main Plot =1.22Sub Plot =2.14 Main Plot =3.59Sub Plot =2.91 Main Plot =3.83Sub Plot =1.30 Main Plot =NSSub Plot =NS 35
  36. 36. Table 15. Eﬀect of CA based technologies on yield gain, water saving and increase in water productivity (WPI) over conventional practice in IGP of South Asia Technologies Cropping System Yield Gain (%) Water Saving (%) Increase in WPI (%) References Laser land levelling (LLL) Rice–wheat 12–15 15–20 25–30 Jat et al., () and Kakraliya et al. () LLL + ZT + Mulch + Site speciﬁc nutrient management (SSNM) Rice– wheat 7–9 17–30 21–38 Kakraliya et al. (2018) Gathala et al. (2013), Kakraliya et al. (2018) ZT + Mulch Maize 8.4 72 281 Kumar et al., 2018 ZT + Mulch Wheat 15 – – Aryal et al. (2016) Permanent beds (PBs)+Mulch Maize- wheat 38 83–85 270 Choudhary et al. (2018a DSR + Mulch Rice 5–15 15–30 20–42 Gathala et al. (2013) PBs + Mulch Maize- wheat 28–31 27–31 – Jat et al. (2018c) SSNM Maize- wheat 13.4 – – Jat et al. (2018c) Legumes inclusion (Mungbean) Rice-wheat 10–18 – – Jat et al. (2018a), Gathala et al. (2013) Source - H.S jatl et al (2019) , CSSRI 36
  37. 37. • The role and importance of an integrated nutrient management system as a management strategy can bring sustainability to the rice–wheat cropping system. • The meta-analysis data points of rice and wheat during the period of 1989– 2016 revealed that INM treatment over inorganic alone, organic alone, and control treatments was positive on grain yield, both crop-wise as well as texture-wise. • Net returns through INM were increased by 121% and 127% in rice and wheat, respectively, compared to control. • Conservation Agriculture for rice can be best done by SRI followed by transplanting as shown bythe results given in table. • In Wheat, zero tillage and residue management gives high yield with minimum cost. Summary 37
  38. 38. • To conclude, the findings of the present review suggested that INM with CA can be one of the viable nutrient management options in India, particularly for the rice– wheat cropping system. 38
  39. 39. 39

×