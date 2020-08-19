Successfully reported this slideshow.
A SEMINAR ON [PROGRAMABLE LOGIC CONTROLLER] Submitted for partial fulfillment of the award of BACHELOR OF TECHNOLOGY Degre...
PROGRAMMABLE LOGIC CONTROLLER
Contents • What Is PLC? • Architecture Of PLC • Advantage and Disadvantage of PLC • Working Of PLC • PLC Input / Output Mo...
PLC(Programmable Logic Controller) • It ismicroprocessor basedsolidstate/industrial computer that performdiscreteor sequen...
Architecture of aPLC • BLOCKDIAGRAM INPUT DEVICES PLC OUTPUT DEVICES POWER SUPPY MEMORY INTERFACE (24VDC, 120VAC) (Toggle ...
Applications :  Machine controls, Packaging, Palletizing, Material handling, similar Sequential task as well as Process c...
Advantage of PLC Over Relay Style RELAY PLC 1-Hard wiring 1-Less wiring 2-Changes difficult 2-Easy modification 3-More pow...
Working • Source mode: +vesupply is given to the PLC. • Sink mode: -ve supply is given to the PLC. • The sink and source m...
PLC : Input module  These modules act as interface between real-time status of process variable and the CPU.  Analog inp...
120 V acL1 L2 L2 L1 1 2 3 4 PB input field device Input module terminal board Input status indicator PLC : Input module
 These modules act as link between the CPU and the output devices in the field.  Analog output module : Typical output f...
120 V acL1 L2 L2 L1 1 2 3 4 Output status indicator Output field device Module blown Fuse indicator Output module PLC : Ou...
PLC Cycle  Sense the Input  Process the Logic  Give Output Outputs Machine OR Process Programmable controller Inputs
PLC Signal Flow Programming Terminal O:0/7 O:0/7 O:1/5 Output Devices Output ModulesProcessor MemoryInput Module Input Dev...
PLC Architecture Evolution • Mid - 1970s : Discrete Machine Control Programming Terminal PLC I/O Connection is Point to Po...
• Early - to - Mid 1980 : Discrete and Process Control PLC Architecture Evolution Reasonable Computer Running PLC Programm...
PLC Architecture Evolution  Late 1980’s to early 1990’s : Discrete and Process Control PC running PLC Programming Softwar...
Today : Distributed I/O Modules Distributed I/O modules PLC Distributed I/O scanner Data Communication Bus PLC Architectur...
ABB Programmable Logic Controller
PLC Programming Standards  Ladder Diagram  Statement List  Instruction List  Function Block Diagram  Sequential Funct...
Ladder Diagram • Ladder diagram, better known as ladder logic, is a programming language used to program PLCs (programmabl...
Basic symbols Used In Ladder Programing :
PLC TIMER/COUNTER FUNCTION
Examples Set And Reset Output Holding Circuit
Logic Gates Using Ladder Programing
THANKYOU !!!
  1. 1. A SEMINAR ON [PROGRAMABLE LOGIC CONTROLLER] Submitted for partial fulfillment of the award of BACHELOR OF TECHNOLOGY Degree In ELECTRONICS & COMMUNICATION ENGINEERING By SATYAM SHIVANSH (1614331083) ECE Department, IMS Engineering College, Ghaziabad Dr. A.P.J. ABDUL KALAM TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW September 2019
  3. 3. Contents • What Is PLC? • Architecture Of PLC • Advantage and Disadvantage of PLC • Working Of PLC • PLC Input / Output Module • PLC Cycle And Signal Flow • PLC Architecture Evolution • PLC Programing Standards • Ladder Diagram • Basic Symbol Used In Ladder Programing • PLC Timer And Counter Function • Examples
  4. 4. PLC(Programmable Logic Controller) • It ismicroprocessor basedsolidstate/industrial computer that performdiscreteor sequentiallogic. • It wasdevelopedto replacemechanical relays,timers, counters. • TheearlyPLC’swereusedto reducethe changeover time, wiring/re-wiring. • ThePLCprogramming proceduresreplacedthe rewiring apanel full of wires,relays,timers, countersetc.
  5. 5. Architecture of aPLC • BLOCKDIAGRAM INPUT DEVICES PLC OUTPUT DEVICES POWER SUPPY MEMORY INTERFACE (24VDC, 120VAC) (Toggle or Push buttons, proximity or pressure sensors) (Displays& Monitors) (External memory module) (SCADAorHMI)
  6. 6. Applications :  Machine controls, Packaging, Palletizing, Material handling, similar Sequential task as well as Process control Advantages of PLC :  They are fast and designed for the rugged industrial environment.  They are attractive on Cost-Per-Point Basis.  These Devices are less Proprietary ( E.g.. Using Open Bus Interface.)  These Systems are upgraded to add more Intelligence and Capabilities with dedicated PID and Ethernet Modules. Disadvantages of PLC :  PLC were Designed for Relay Logic Ladder and have Difficulty with some Smart Devices.  To maximize PLC performance and Flexibility, a number of Optional Modules must be added Programmable Logic Controllers
  7. 7. Advantage of PLC Over Relay Style RELAY PLC 1-Hard wiring 1-Less wiring 2-Changes difficult 2-Easy modification 3-More power 3-Low power 4-More maintenance 4-Solid state reliability 5-Difficult to expand 5-Ease of expansion
  8. 8. Working • Source mode: +vesupply is given to the PLC. • Sink mode: -ve supply is given to the PLC. • The sink and source modes mainly define the way in which the I/O is connected to the I/O of the PLC.
  9. 9. PLC : Input module  These modules act as interface between real-time status of process variable and the CPU.  Analog input module : Typical input to these modules is 4-20 mA, 0-10 V Ex : Pressure, Flow, Level Tx, RTD (Ohm), Thermocouple (mV)  Digital input module : Typical input to these modules is 24 V DC, 115 V AC, 230 V AC Ex. : Switches, Pushbuttons, Relays, pump valve on off status
  10. 10. 120 V acL1 L2 L2 L1 1 2 3 4 PB input field device Input module terminal board Input status indicator PLC : Input module
  11. 11.  These modules act as link between the CPU and the output devices in the field.  Analog output module : Typical output from these modules is 4-20 mA, 0-10 V Ex : Control Valve, Speed, Vibration  Digital output module : Typical output from these modules is 24 V DC, 115 V AC, 230 V AC Ex. : Solenoid Valves, lamps, Actuators, dampers, Pump valve on off control PLC : Output module
  12. 12. 120 V acL1 L2 L2 L1 1 2 3 4 Output status indicator Output field device Module blown Fuse indicator Output module PLC : Output module
  13. 13. PLC Cycle  Sense the Input  Process the Logic  Give Output Outputs Machine OR Process Programmable controller Inputs
  14. 14. PLC Signal Flow Programming Terminal O:0/7 O:0/7 O:1/5 Output Devices Output ModulesProcessor MemoryInput Module Input Devices Ladder Program O:0/7 O:1/5 I:0/6 I:1/4 O:1/5 I:0/6 I:1/4 I:0/6 I:1/4 DataInput Image Table Output Image Table
  15. 15. PLC Architecture Evolution • Mid - 1970s : Discrete Machine Control Programming Terminal PLC I/O Connection is Point to Point Programming Language : - Relay ladder logic - Flexibility in altering Control system operation Connection is Point to Point
  16. 16. • Early - to - Mid 1980 : Discrete and Process Control PLC Architecture Evolution Reasonable Computer Running PLC Programming Software PLC I/O Programming Language : - Ladder Program - PID - Data Storage MS - DOS
  17. 17. PLC Architecture Evolution  Late 1980’s to early 1990’s : Discrete and Process Control PC running PLC Programming Software PLC I/O Connection in networked allowing Multiple PLC PLC became a part of the developing enterprise resource system Windows PLC
  18. 18. Today : Distributed I/O Modules Distributed I/O modules PLC Distributed I/O scanner Data Communication Bus PLC Architecture Evolution
  19. 19. ABB Programmable Logic Controller
  20. 20. PLC Programming Standards  Ladder Diagram  Statement List  Instruction List  Function Block Diagram  Sequential Function Chart  Structured Text
  21. 21. Ladder Diagram • Ladder diagram, better known as ladder logic, is a programming language used to program PLCs (programmable logic controllers ). ... Contacts are placed in series to represent AND logic and in parallel when using OR logic. As with real relays, there are normally open contacts and normally closed contacts
  22. 22. Basic symbols Used In Ladder Programing :
  23. 23. PLC TIMER/COUNTER FUNCTION
  24. 24. Examples Set And Reset Output Holding Circuit
  25. 25. Logic Gates Using Ladder Programing
  26. 26. THANKYOU !!!

