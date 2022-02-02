Successfully reported this slideshow.
Leading Manufacturer & Exporter of Precision Machined Components from India.

Feb. 02, 2022
"Bhansali Precision" is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of Precision Machined Components from India. We can manufacture the components as per the customer drawing and specification.
Our state of art manufacturing facility is equipped with latest machineries and measuring equipments in Mumbai, India is professionally managed by a team of highly experienced engineers and operating personnel who continuously strive for operational excellence by following a strict quality policy.

  Bhansali Precision
  About us:  Bhansali Precision" is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of Precision Machined Components from India. We can manufacture the components as per the customer drawing and specification. Our state of art manufacturing facility is equipped with latest machineries and measuring equipments in Mumbai, India is professionally managed by a team of highly experienced engineers and operating personnel who continuously strive for operational excellence by following a strict quality policy.  Bhansali Component & Fasteners is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified company and is recognized as Star Export House by the government of India.
  Precision Machined Components  We are one of the most trusted manufacturers, exporters & suppliers of Precision Machined Components. We use the best quality raw materials from our own bright bar plant for Manufacturing precision machined components.  We manufacture the components as per specifications of DIN, BS, EN, IS, ASTM, AMS, JIS and other international standards including any custom specifications provided by our customers.  Further, these components also provide for better corrosion resistance and can be also provided in mirror polished options. These precision machined components have impeccable design, high performance & fine finish. Highly complex components with special requirements can be manufactured using a wide variety of precision machining processes.
  CNC TURNED COMPONENTS  Bhansali Precision is India's trusted manufacturer, supplier and exporter of CNC Turned Components. We manufacture cnc turned parts with high quality raw materials and are tested by our skilled engineers before delivering to our customers worldwide. We manufacture cnc turned components in compliance with national & international standards like ASTM, AMS, DIN, BS, En, IS, JIS, etc. These precision turned cnc components are available in various sizes, thicknesses, materials, grades and specifications as per customer requirements.  We also manufacture highly complex cnc turned components as requested by our customers by using various types of precision machining process. We export CNC Turned Components across the best prices and quality and delivery on time. Our CNC Turned Components have elegant surface finish, corrosion resistant, durable, and have good strength.
  BRIGHT BARS:  Bhansali Precision is a recognized manufacturer, supplier and exporter of Bright Bars. We manufacture bright bars with high quality raw materials and are tested by our quality control inspectors before delivering to our customers worldwide. We manufacture bright bars in compliance with national & international standards like ASTM, AMS, DIN, BS, En, IS, JIS, etc. These bright bars are available in a wide range of sizes, grades, shapes like round, hex, square and specifications.  Our bright bars are demanded by our customers across the globe due to high quality, best price and delivery on time. Our bright bars are corrosion resistant, durable and have excellent strength.
  HONED TUBES  Bhansali Precision is an acclaimed manufacturer, supplier and exporter of Honed Tubes. We manufacture honed tubes with superior quality raw materials and are tested by our quality control inspectors before delivering to our customers worldwide. Honed tubes are mainly used for hydraulic cylinder tube and pneumatic cylinder tubing. We manufacture honed tubes in compliance with national & international standards like ASTM, AMS, DIN, BS, En, IS, JIS, etc. These honed tubes are available in a wide range of sizes, materials, grades and specifications as per customer requirements.  Our Honed tubes are demanded by our clients across the globe due to high quality, best prices and delivery on time. Our honed tubes have high precision tolerance, corrosion resistant and easy to install.
  HYDRAULIC CYLINDER TUBES:  Bhansali Precision is India's leading manufacturer, supplier and exporter of Hydraulic Cylinder Tubes. We manufacture hydraulic cylinder tubes with best quality raw materials and are tested by our quality control inspectors before delivering to our clients across the globe. These tubing are used for hydraulic cylinder applications without further processing. We manufacture hydraulic cylinder tubes in compliance with national & international standards like ASTM, AMS, DIN, BS, En, IS, JIS, etc. These honed pipes are available in various sizes, thicknesses, materials, grades and specifications as per customer requirements.  We maintain a huge stock of hydraulic cylinder tubes as they are demanded by our clients across the globe due to high quality, prices and timely delivery. Our honed pipes are corrosion resistant, durable, and have high tensile strength.  Our hydraulic cylinder tubes are used in hydraulic cylinder applications, agriculture, construction,etc.
  Reach out to us:  Factory Address: Plot No 8/9, Richard Industrial Area, Manecha Pada Road, Vasai East-401 208.  CORPORATE OFFICE: 142/150, Madhav Bhavan, Nanubhai Desai Road, Ground Floor, Khetwadi - Mumbai 400 004.  QUICK CONTACT Email: sales@bhansaliprecision.com
  Thank you

