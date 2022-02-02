Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bhansali Group is in the business of Stainless Steel since 1970. With around five decades of experience, state-of-the-art infrastructure, numerous export excellence awards, and certificates, we understand this industry in and out. We are serving customers across the world.
Our products are shipped to Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, USA, Canada,etc. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company and is recognized as Star Export House by the government of India.

Bhansali component and precision

  1. 1. Bhansali Component and Precision https://www.bhansalicomponent.com/ 1
  2. 2. About us:  Bhansali Component & Fasteners is one of the most trusted and reliable manufacturers of Precision Machined Components and Turned Fasteners in Stainless Steel. Bhansali Group is in the business of Stainless Steel since 1970. With around five decades of experience, state-of-the-art infrastructure, numerous export excellence awards, and certificates, we understand this industry in and out. We are serving customers across the world. Our products are shipped to Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, USA, Canada, Finland, Norway, France, Netherland, and other European and Noth American countries. https://www.bhansalicomponent.com/ 2
  3. 3. Precision Machined Components  We are one of the most trusted manufacturers, exporters & suppliers of Precision Machined Components. We use the best quality raw materials from our own bright bar plant for Manufacturing precision machined components. We manufacture the components as per specifications of DIN, BS, EN, IS, ASTM, AMS, JIS and other international standards including any custom specifications provided by our customers.  Further, these components also provide for better corrosion resistance and can be also provided in mirror polished options. These precision machined components have impeccable design, high performance & fine finish. Highly complex components with special requirements can be manufactured using a wide variety of precision machining processes. https://www.bhansalicomponent.com/ 3
  4. 4. Turned Fasteners  Bhansali Precision Components is a manufacturer and exporter of the highest quality Turned Fasteners. We manufacture a wide range of Turned Fasteners including any kind of custom designs and specifications. We specialize in manufacturing Stainless Steel Turned & Machined Fasteners in a wide range of grades and sizes.  Highly complex components with special requirements can be manufactured using a wide variety of precision machining processes.  Manufacturer of Stainless Steel Turned Fasteners, Special Turned Fasteners, Industrial Turned Fasteners, Machined Fasteners, CNC Turned Fasteners https://www.bhansalicomponent.com/ 4
  5. 5. Sheet Metal Components  Bhansali Component & Fasteners is a manufacturer, supplier and exporter of high quality sheet metal components. We use best quality raw materials to manufacture and supply custom sheet metal parts such as plates, frames, brackets, automobile sheet metal parts, U clamp, fixtures, bus bars, sheet metal pressed components, arms, etc. in stainless steel and other materials. We manufacture sheet metal components as per specifications of DIN, BS, EN, IS, ASTM, AMS, JIS and other international standards including any custom specifications provided by our customers.  Further, these sheet metal components also provide high strength, corrosion resistance, high quality, dimensional accuracy. These sheet metal parts have impeccable design, high performance & fine finish. Sheet metal pressed components with special requirements can be manufactured with blending innovation and cutting edge technology. https://www.bhansalicomponent.com/ 5
  6. 6. Spring Manufacturers  Bhansali Component & Fasteners is one of the prominent manufacturer of Compression Springs, Tension Springs, Torsion Springs, Flat Wire Springs, Wire Form Springs & Spiral Springs in India. We have state-of-the-art spring forming machines to manufacture springs as per your requirement.  Manufacturer, Supplier & Exporter of Compression Spring, Tension Spring, Torsion Spring, Flat Wire Spring, Wire Form Spring, Spiral Spring https://www.bhansalicomponent.com/ 6
  7. 7. Contact us: Office Adddress:  hansali Component & Fasteners 107 C.P.Tank Road, Block no.14, Mumbai - 400004 (India) Factory Address  Siddharth Indl. Estate No.4, Plot no. 12, Sativali Road, Vasai East - 401208 (India) E-mail  info@bhansalicomponent.com  bpcomponents@gmail.com https://www.bhansalicomponent.com/ 7
  8. 8. Thank You https://www.bhansalicomponent.com/ 8

