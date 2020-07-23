Successfully reported this slideshow.
Surprisingly Stylish Basement Renovation Ideas

16 views

Published on

When you are stuck in renovating your basement but need to decorate it into a livable space, Astaneh Construction is here to provide you the best remodelling ideas that you will love for sure. Finishing a basement is not a minor task. There are lots of things to decorate from foundation to flooring. Astaneh Construction, a basement renovation in Toronto company assures you to do all these things in budget and make your basement like a pro.

Published in: Lifestyle
Surprisingly Stylish Basement Renovation Ideas

  1. 1. Presented by Astaneh Construction SURPRISINGLY STYLISH BASEMENT RENOVATION IDEAS
  2. 2. A S T A N E H C O N S T R U C T I O N Modern Faux Fireplace is tremendously popular because they create cozy ambiance and it can be controlled by wall switch or remote Modern Faux Fireplace
  3. 3. If you are passion is to create projects and crafts as a hobby, or if you just need a creative workspace, your basement is the right place Craft Room
  4. 4. B X U A R C H I T E C T U R E C L U B | 2 0 2 0 Install A Projector Screen Built the projection screen in your basement instead of TV and feel the magic of entertainment
  5. 5. Basements are an ideal location for a home theater as the space has some natural advantages over others in your home. A S T A N E H C O N S T R U C T I O N Cinema-Themed Basement
  6. 6. Storage Space A S T A N E H C O N S T R U C T I O N A home owner can utilize the all the spaces in his/her house. A basement can add to the much-needed storage space for your home.
  7. 7. A S T A N E H C O N S T R U C T I O N Keep Your Basement Bright You can put some simple things to brighten up a dark basement.
  8. 8. A S T A N E H C O N S T R U C T I O N Construct a Bar Beneath the Stairs Create a mini bar under the stairs and welcome guest warmly
  9. 9. For more extraordinary ideas to make your basement useful as well as attractive, please contact Astaneh Construction and choose their basement renovation Toronto services. Call: 647-549-8080 Mail: hamed@astanehconstruction.com

