Research proposal and assessment of outputs jan 2021. prof.s.p.singh

Preparation of Research Proposals and Assessment of the Research output Prof. Satya P. Singh, PhD UGC-BSR Faculty Fellow
Screening and Assessment of Research Proposal Research Proposal Research aptitude Presentation / Interaction
Types of Research Proposal Research proposals For Degree • Master’s or Doctoral Degree. Evaluated by experts to determine ...
Components of Research Proposal Title Sharp, focused Neither too long nor too short Indicative of the proposal: Theme, ...
 A direct idea about the proposed research to be undertaken  Prediction of any difficulties that might arise
Objectives  Focused, Clearly defined,  Few points ( 3-5) in Heading Format Experimental design and Methodology Sample c...
Expected Outcome/Importance of the Research work  Importance of the Research proposal – For proper evaluation of the wort...
RESEARCH, PUBLICATIONS AND QUALITY ASSESSMENT  WIDE VARIATION IN THE ASSESSMENT AND QUALITY JUDGMENT  DIFFRENTIAL LEVEL ...
Citation index • A citation index is an index of citations between publications, allowing the user to easily establish whi...
Major citation indexing services • ISI (now part of Thomson Scientific), which publishes the ISI citation indexes in print...
Citation analysis • Citation indexes were originally designed for information retrieval purposes, increasingly used for bi...
Cont. • The use of citation counts to rank journals was a technique used in the early part of the nineteenth century. • Ir...
Journal Impact Factor • The impact factor, is a measure reflecting the average number of citations to articles published i...
Thomson Reuters Corporation A Canada-based multinational media conglomerate The company was founded in Toronto, Ontario, C...
• Calculation of Impact Factor: • In a given year, the impact factor of a journal is the average number of citations recei...
Use & Validity of Impact factor • To compare different journals: within a certain field • Highly discipline-dependent: • C...
Editorial policies which alter the impact factor • Larger percentage of review articles by the journals: Generally cited m...
Incorrect application of IF • To evaluate the significance of an individual publication or to evaluate an individual resea...
Impact Factor Distortions • Science 17 May 2013: Vol. 340 no. 6134 p. 787 DOI: 10.1126/science.1240319 • EDITORIAL • Bruce...
The misuse of the journal impact factor Bias journals against publishing important papers in fields (such as social scienc...
No more first authors, no more last authors WORLD VIEW 25 September 2018, Nature 561, 435 (2018) doi: 10.1038/d41586-018- ...
Responses and Other measures of impact • According to European Association of Science Editors (EASE)“the journal impact fa...
H - Index • Productivity and impact of the published work of a scientist or a scholar • Applied to the productivity and im...
H-Index plot
• Comparing scientists working in the same field: citation conventions differ widely among different fields • Highly cited...
Calculating h • The h-index can be manually determined using citation databases or using automatic tools • Subscription-ba...
Advantages • Bibliometric indicators: The h-index was intended to address the main disadvantages of other, such as total n...
Criticism • Number of authors: The h-index does not account • Does not account for the typical number of citations in diff...
Limitations • Review articles generally are cited more frequently than typical research articles. • Method articles: It is...
Web of Science Scopus Google Scholar ◦Science Citation Index Expanded ◦Social Sciences Citation Index ◦Arts & Humanities C...
References • The Thomson Scientific Impact Factor. Available at http://scientific.thomson.com/free/essays/journal citation...
Financial Support DBT, UGC, DST, MoES, GSBTM, Saurashtra University, Rajkot Research Collaborations •IIT Delhi, New Delhi:...
Richard Feynman https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Feynman Richard Phillips Feynman, an American theoretical physicist,...
Thank You
Science
Jun. 13, 2021

Research proposal and assessment of outputs jan 2021. prof.s.p.singh

This is about the preparation of research proposals for PhD research and research projects. Further, it also includes the matrix and Indexes to evaluate research outputs.

Research proposal and assessment of outputs jan 2021. prof.s.p.singh

  1. 1. Preparation of Research Proposals and Assessment of the Research output Prof. Satya P. Singh, PhD UGC-BSR Faculty Fellow (Professor-Emeritus) UGC-CAS Department of Biosciences Saurashtra University RAJKOT-360 005. Gujarat, INDIA Head, Department of Biosciences, Saurashtra University (2003-2020) Coordinator, UGC-CAS Program, Saurashtra University (2013-2018) Coordinator, DST-FIST Program (2007-2012) Coordinator/PI, DBT-Multi Institutional Project (2007-2012) PI, MoES-Multi Institutional Net Working Project (2014-2018) Coordinator, M.Sc. Biotechnology, Saurashtra University (2004-2017) Coordinator, UGC DSA-Phase-3 and UGC COCIST (2003-2006) Email: satyapsingh@yahoo.com satyapsingh125@gmail.com spsingh@sauuni.ac.in SU Website URL: saurashtrauniversity.edu/university/academic-departments/department-of- biosciences/staff/dr-satya-prakash-singh/ ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Satya_Singh5 GoogleScholar: https://scholar.google.com/citations?hl=en&user=jiAzOcgAAAAJ UGC: https://vidwan.inflibnet.ac.in//profile/68903/Njg5MDM%3D
  2. 2. Screening and Assessment of Research Proposal Research Proposal Research aptitude Presentation / Interaction
  3. 3. Types of Research Proposal Research proposals For Degree • Master’s or Doctoral Degree. Evaluated by experts to determine its significance For Financial assistance/Fellowships • Government/ private agencies For Grants by Government • UGC, CSIR, DBT, NCERT and the ICSSR
  4. 4. Components of Research Proposal Title Sharp, focused Neither too long nor too short Indicative of the proposal: Theme, Dimension, Spectrum Can be in question form !!! Hypothesis Hypothesis or a set of few appropriate hypotheses, For example------- Interaction of the biotic and Abiotic factors Search for a biological activity/Molecule A sharp & Focused question !! Simple exploration of the existence of the organisms Introduction/Background of the Work Relevance & Significance of the work National & International status ----------Continue
  5. 5.  A direct idea about the proposed research to be undertaken  Prediction of any difficulties that might arise
  6. 6. Objectives  Focused, Clearly defined,  Few points ( 3-5) in Heading Format Experimental design and Methodology Sample collection, periodicity of the collection, methods of collection Transportation to the lab Processing and analysis of the sample Methods of the analysis and Statistical tools Correlating In-vivo and in-vitro analysis Correlating field studies and laboratory analysis
  7. 7. Expected Outcome/Importance of the Research work  Importance of the Research proposal – For proper evaluation of the worth/value/ feasibility  What may be found? –  How the outcome would enhance/add to the existing knowledge in the area? Description/Statement of the Ethical issue Research Proposal Writing – Future tense is used. – Abstract - optional Bibliography
  8. 8. RESEARCH, PUBLICATIONS AND QUALITY ASSESSMENT  WIDE VARIATION IN THE ASSESSMENT AND QUALITY JUDGMENT  DIFFRENTIAL LEVEL OF RESEARCH OUTPUT- Reflected by number/frequency/quality of the publication  LACK OF INTEREST  DIFFERNCES IN OVER ALL OBJECTIVES  TYPES OF PUBLICATIONS  TYPES AND QUALITY OF THE JOURNALS
  9. 9. Citation index • A citation index is an index of citations between publications, allowing the user to easily establish which later documents cite which earlier documents. • First as legal citation- Shephard citation-1873 • In 1960, Eugene Grafield’s institute for Institute of Scientific Information (ISI) introduced the first citation index for papers for academic journals. • Starting with Science Citation Index (SCI) and later expanding to produce the Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI). • The first citation was done by CiteSeer in 1997.Other sources for such data include Google Scholar. • Science ► Social Sciences ► Humanities • Retrieval Informations ► Research Evaluation ► Basis for IF
  10. 10. Major citation indexing services • ISI (now part of Thomson Scientific), which publishes the ISI citation indexes in print and compact disc. • Elsevier, which publishes Scopus . • They differ widely in cost: the ISI databases and Scopus are Subscription databases, the others are freely available online.
  11. 11. Citation analysis • Citation indexes were originally designed for information retrieval purposes, increasingly used for bibliometric and other studies involving research evaluation. • Citation is the basis of the popular journal impact factor. • Large body of literature on citation analysis sometimes called as scientometrics or more specifically bibliometrices. • Free citation tools are CiteBase, CiteSeerX, Google Scholar and Windows Live Academic.
  12. 12. Cont. • The use of citation counts to rank journals was a technique used in the early part of the nineteenth century. • Irving Sher showed the correlation between citation frequency and eminence in demonstrating that Noble prize winners Published 5 times the average numbers of papers Citation 30-50 times
  13. 13. Journal Impact Factor • The impact factor, is a measure reflecting the average number of citations to articles published in science and social science journals. • Journals with higher impact factors ► More Important than those with lower ones. • The impact factor was devised by Eugene Garfield, the founder of the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI), now part of Thomson Reuters.
  14. 14. Thomson Reuters Corporation A Canada-based multinational media conglomerate The company was founded in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Thomson Reuters was created by the Thomson Corporation's purchase of the British company Reuters Group in April 2008[8] and is majority owned by The Woodbridge Company, a holding company for the Thomson family.[9]
  15. 15. • Calculation of Impact Factor: • In a given year, the impact factor of a journal is the average number of citations received per paper published in that journal during the two preceding years. • For example, if a journal has an impact factor of 3 in 2008, then its papers published in 2006 and 2007 received 3 citations each on average. The 2008 impact factor of a journal would be calculated as follows: • A = the number of times articles published in 2006 and 2007 were cited by indexed journals during 2008 B = the total number of "citable items" published by that journal in 2006 and 2007. 2008 impact factor = A/B
  16. 16. Use & Validity of Impact factor • To compare different journals: within a certain field • Highly discipline-dependent: • Could not be reproduced in an independent audit • It refers to the average number of citations per paper • Not a normal distribution • Self-citation: The frequency of author’s own work • Journals Self-citation is common- High overlaps in readerships and authors
  17. 17. Editorial policies which alter the impact factor • Larger percentage of review articles by the journals: Generally cited more than research reports • Review Journals: Highest impact factors in their respective fields. • Methods in the same Journals: Would enhance IF in their respective fields. • “Citable items”: Journals may change the fraction • The impact factor of the journal Acta Crystallographica Section A rose from 2.051 in 2008 to 49.926 in 2009, more than Nature (31.434) and Science (28.103). – Crystal structure determination • Word- Phrase-software being frequently used
  18. 18. Incorrect application of IF • To evaluate the significance of an individual publication or to evaluate an individual researcher, may be incorrectly applied • A small number of publications are cited much more than the majority - for example, about 90% of Nature's 2004 impact factor was based on only 25% of its publications, • Underestimation of the MOST-CITED Articles and Exaggeration of the citations of the majority of the articles • Assess the quality of the content of individual articles, not the reputation of the journal. • Indivisul Articles vs Journals Reputation
  19. 19. Impact Factor Distortions • Science 17 May 2013: Vol. 340 no. 6134 p. 787 DOI: 10.1126/science.1240319 • EDITORIAL • Bruce Alberts • Bruce Alberts is Editor-in-Chief of Science. • San Francisco declaration on research Assessment (DORA) • "journal impact factor" in judging an individual scientist's work. The Declaration states that the impact factor must not be used as "a surrogate measure of the quality of individual research articles, To assess an individual scientist's contributions, or in hiring, promotion, or funding decisions."
  20. 20. The misuse of the journal impact factor Bias journals against publishing important papers in fields (such as social sciences and ecology) that are much less cited than others (such as biomedicine). It takes years to create a new approach in a new experimental context, during which no publications should be expected. Such metrics further block innovation because they encourage scientists to work in areas of science that are already highly populated, as it is only in these fields that large numbers of scientists can be expected to reference one's work, no matter how outstanding
  21. 21. No more first authors, no more last authors WORLD VIEW 25 September 2018, Nature 561, 435 (2018) doi: 10.1038/d41586-018- 06779-2 Gretchen L. Kiser To Promote transdisciplinary research, we must ditch the ordered listing of authors that stalls collaborative science To acknowledge the products of research in more-innovative ways, the value of ‘team-ness’ might grow in academic culture and the cutting edge will get sharper. No need to cajole anyone to participate in team-building activities
  22. 22. Responses and Other measures of impact • According to European Association of Science Editors (EASE)“the journal impact factors are used only - and cautiously – For measuring and comparing the influence of the entire journals, Not for the assessment of single papers, and certainly not for the assessment of researchers or research programmes • Cited half-life: the median age of the articles that were cited in Journal Citation Reports each year. • Aggregate impact factor for a subject category: it is calculated taking into account the number of citations to all journals in the subject category and the number of articles from all the journals in the subject category.
  23. 23. H - Index • Productivity and impact of the published work of a scientist or a scholar • Applied to the productivity and impact of a group of scientists, such as a department or university or country. • The index was suggested by Jorge E. Hirsch, and is sometimes called the Hirsch index or Hirsch number.
  24. 24. H-Index plot
  25. 25. • Comparing scientists working in the same field: citation conventions differ widely among different fields • Highly cited articles contribute to the h-index: its determination is a relatively simpler process • The h-index grows as citations accumulate and thus it depends on the 'academic age' of a researcher. • Hirsch suggested that, for physicists, a value for h of about: 10–12 for tenure decisions at major research universities. A val 18 -a full professorship 15–20- a fellowship in the American Physical Society, and 45- Membership in the United States National Academy of
  26. 26. Calculating h • The h-index can be manually determined using citation databases or using automatic tools • Subscription-based databases such as Scopus and the Web of Knowledge provide automated calculators. • H index means h, it means that h of his Np papers have at least h citations each • In addition, specific databases, such as the Stanford Physics Information Retrieval System (SPIRES) can automatically calculate h-index for researchers working in High Energy Physics.
  27. 27. Advantages • Bibliometric indicators: The h-index was intended to address the main disadvantages of other, such as total number of papers or total number of citations. • Quality and sustainability of the scientific output: simultaneously • Much less affected by the methodological papers- proposing successful new techniques, methods or approximations, which can be extremely highly cited.
  28. 28. Criticism • Number of authors: The h-index does not account • Does not account for the typical number of citations in different fields: Different fields, or journals, traditionally use different numbers of citations • Bounded by the total number of publications: citations made in a negative context and citations made to fraudulent or retracted work • Researcher in the same stage of their careers: The index intended as a tool to evaluate researchers in the same stage of their careers
  29. 29. Limitations • Review articles generally are cited more frequently than typical research articles. • Method articles: It is widely believed that methods articles attract more citations than other types of articles • Journal self-citation. • It does not distinguish between letters, reviews, or original research. • The coverage is very uneven.
  30. 30. Web of Science Scopus Google Scholar ◦Science Citation Index Expanded ◦Social Sciences Citation Index ◦Arts & Humanities Citation Index ◦Index Chemicus (chemical structures) ◦Current Chemical Reactions (synthetic method) Social sciences Life sciences Health sciences Physical sciences Articles from some of CrossRef’s partipating publishers and others that have made content available to Google Scholar More medicine and scientific resources than humanities and social science Preprints, e-prints, university publications Books from OCLC’s Open WorldCat 6,650 journals since 1900 1,950 (+3,300) journals since 1956 1,160 journals (+6,800) 15, 000 peer reviewed academic journals 1,200 Open Access journals 500 conference proceedings Over 600 trade publications book chapters and 200 book series 386 million web sources (author homepages, university sites, Open Archives Initiative) 22 million patents Includes citation analysis for journals and authors from 1996 and on Citations extracted from crawled articles using “special algorithms” GS also includes non scholarly material as well as books Google Scholar has a wider coverage of Open Access (OA) web documents and non-journal documents more useful for citation tracking across full text documents
  31. 31. References • The Thomson Scientific Impact Factor. Available at http://scientific.thomson.com/free/essays/journal citation reports/ • Journal self-citation in the Journal Citation Reports® – Science Edition (2002): A Citation Study from The Thomson Corporation. • Impact Factor. Available on http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/
  32. 32. Financial Support DBT, UGC, DST, MoES, GSBTM, Saurashtra University, Rajkot Research Collaborations •IIT Delhi, New Delhi: Prof. S. K.Khare •DUSC, New Delhi: Prof. Sanjay Kapoor •NFRI, Tsukuba, Japan: Dr. Kiyoshi Hayashi ( Now at Toyo University, Japan) •Griffith University, Australia •JNTU Hyderabad, Prof. Ch. Sasikala •Central University of Hyderabad, Prof. Ch. Rama Rao
  33. 33. Richard Feynman https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Feynman Richard Phillips Feynman, an American theoretical physicist, known for his work in the path integral formulation of quantum mechanics,
  34. 34. Thank You

