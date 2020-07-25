Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED HOW SOME FANTASY PLAYER WIN SO MUCH CASH REGULARLY, HERE’S HOW! By the time you are done reading th...
is and team batting second, what is the highest and lowest and average score on the ground. Which team has dominated the o...
Now you are on the other side, you have the wisdom that was possessed by the best of the players. Make full use of it and ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Have you ever wondered how some fantasy player win so much cash regularly here's how!

48 views

Published on

There are chances that you love a players and want them to perform in the particular game. But the practice of picking up favorite players in fantasy cricket could be damaging to your team. This is different game, there is no place for emotion, as I said earlier, and fantasy cricket is very practical. You need to pick only the top performers who have been consistent throughout the season of the particular event.

Now you are on the other side, you have the wisdom that was possessed by the best of the players. Make full use of it and go win big. Ta da!

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Have you ever wondered how some fantasy player win so much cash regularly here's how!

  1. 1. HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED HOW SOME FANTASY PLAYER WIN SO MUCH CASH REGULARLY, HERE’S HOW! By the time you are done reading this article you will have the answer to this question: how some online fantasy cricket players win so much cash regularly! This is coming right out the books of the frequent winners and master strategists who have broken the secret to win big. Dive right in, see you on the other side. They read… read… and read If you know any fantasy player who consistently wins big amount, go and ask them, when was the last time they made their teams without reading all the details about the match that there is to read! How will the wicket play, how record of the team batting first
  2. 2. is and team batting second, what is the highest and lowest and average score on the ground. Which team has dominated the other team, psychology plays a big role, EVERYTHING. Read the pitch report, if it is going to spin or swing or give free license for batsmen to go after the bowler. If you know all these things, you get jumpstart even before making the team. Make multiple teams This is one practice the fantasy players do in order to maximize their winning. If you think they just make one team and let everything else on god, no that is not the case. They work for in, right, left, and center. They make many teams, with different combination, based on the research they carried out on the particular game. It is an advice to enter both small and grand leagues, obviously with different teams. It is basic math, the more you play the chances you have of winning. You get it, right? Spend less on bowlers If you are a cricket fan, you must have this complain that the cricket world is unjust to bowlers. They do not get well deserved man of the match, not enough respect and so on. But this fantasy cricket is a different ball game altogether, you do not need to feel bad for downplaying the bowlers. The bowlers fetch relatively lower point in comparison to all-rounder’s and batsmen. Take the low-credited bowlers who have proving their mettle by picking up wickets. The dark horses who do not concede runs and not of any use to you. Make changes after toss A lot of players make the mistake of not changing their teams after the toss when teams are announced. By not doing these changes you are essentially doing a fantasy suicide, because even if one of your player is not playing, no one can make you win. The regular winners never make this mistake. They are always making changes during the time of toss, which gives them a much deserved edge for the efforts they put. There is a 15 minute window between toss and game, make sure you make full use of it. Form over favorites There are chances that you love a players and want them to perform in the particular game. But the practice of picking up favorite players in fantasy cricket could be damaging to your team. This is different game, there is no place for emotion, as I said earlier, and fantasy cricket is very practical. You need to pick only the top performers who have been consistent throughout the season of the particular event.
  3. 3. Now you are on the other side, you have the wisdom that was possessed by the best of the players. Make full use of it and go win big. Ta da!

×