Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Gambling has been illegal in India for some time, but it is expected to be legalized soon in legal for Online Satta. Satta is what Indians call the Hindi word for 'Gambling,' whereas 'Matka' is the name of a pot used to draw random numbers.