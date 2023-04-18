DATA WAREHOUSE CONCEPT.pdf

Check these out next
A data warehouse is a focal vault of data that can be dissected to settle on additional educated choices. Information streams into an data warehouse from value-based frameworks, social data sets, and different sources, commonly on a customary rhythm. Business investigators, information engineers, information researchers, and leaders access the information through business insight (BI) apparatuses, SQL clients, and other examination applications
A data warehouse is a focal vault of data that can be dissected to settle on additional educated choices. Information streams into an data warehouse from value-based frameworks, social data sets, and different sources, commonly on a customary rhythm. Business investigators, information engineers, information researchers, and leaders access the information through business insight (BI) apparatuses, SQL clients, and other examination applications