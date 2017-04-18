Mail us:-sathyainhyd@gmail.com Call Us:-040-65538958, 65538968, 65538978. Data Science Training In Ameerpet Data Scientist...
Data Scientist Course Content • Module:1 – Descriptive & Inferential Statistics • Turning Data into Information • Data Vis...
• 3. Sampling Distributions • Central Limit Theorem • Sampling Distributions for Sample Proportion, p-hat • Sampling Distr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Data Scientist – Best software training institute

2 views

Published on

Best Data scientist Training Institute |Sathya Technologies is the Best Data scientist Training in india Offers Data scientist Training by Real time Experts

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
2
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Data Scientist – Best software training institute

  1. 1. Mail us:-sathyainhyd@gmail.com Call Us:-040-65538958, 65538968, 65538978. Data Science Training In Ameerpet Data Scientist: In this course you will get an introduction to the main tools and ideas which are required for Data Scientist/Business.Analyst/Data Analyst. The course gives an overview of the data, questions, and tools that data analysts and data scientists work with. There are two components to this course. The first is a conceptual introduction to the ideas behind turning data into actionable knowledge. The second is a practical introduction to the tools that will be used in the program like R Programming, SAS, MINITAB and EXCEL. Course.
  2. 2. Data Scientist Course Content • Module:1 – Descriptive & Inferential Statistics • Turning Data into Information • Data Visualization • Measures of Central Tendency • Measures of Variability • Measures of Shape • Covariance, Correlation • Using Software-Real Time Problems • 2. Probability Distributions • Probability Distributions: Discrete Random Variables • Mean, Expected Value • Binomial Random Variable • Poisson Random Variable • Continuous Random Variable • Normal distribution • Using Software-Real Time Problems
  3. 3. • 3. Sampling Distributions • Central Limit Theorem • Sampling Distributions for Sample Proportion, p-hat • Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean, x-bar • Using Software-Real Time Problems • 4. Confidence Intervals • Statistical Inference • Constructing confidence intervals to estimate a population Mean, Variance, Proportion • Using Software-Real Time Problems • Module:2 – Prediction Analytics • Module:3 – Applied Multivariate Analysis • Module:4 – Machine Learning • Module:5 – R Programming • Full course Content Pdf • • • Tags: Data Science training in Hyderabad Data scientist training centers in Hyderabad Data scientist certification in ameerpet Data scienceTraining institutes in Hyderabad

×