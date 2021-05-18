Every year, SAP audits its customers’ systems and calculates the user-specific license fee based on the collected data. Many companies prefer to leave SAP users active when in doubt, however, out of concern that their day-to-day operations might be disrupted. They fear that a given user ID might still be used technically for background workflows or interface activities.



Use the SAST SUITE to analyze your SAP users, to find out about their actual usage and identify user IDs that are no longer in use. In addition to dialog users, we also focus on background and interface use. This holistic approach makes it possible to derive recommended actions and remove user IDs safely, without any negative side-effects. It’s a double win for you: with the very little effort required, a fast return on investment is practically certain.



Topics of focus:



• How to reduce your SAP license fees without affecting your day-to-day business

• Use the SAST SUITE to identify users that are no longer needed

• Step-by-step instructions for deactivating obsolete SAP users

• Best practice tips



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Für Informationen auf Deutsch, sprechen Sie uns gerne an: sast@akquinet.de

