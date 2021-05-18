Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cut your costs! Deactivate inactive users and reduce your sap license fees.
Agenda  Brief introduction Akquinet & USU  Which "optimization potentials" arise in relation to the SAP user?  Right Si...
With the SAST SOLUTIONS portfolio of akquinet AG, we are your world-class provider for the holistic protection of SAP ERP ...
Your IT security is our number one concern – in real time. All solutions from one source: - 6 -
You have the choice for your SAP ERP and S/4HANA systems! - 7 - SAP Security & Compliance – make or buy?! SOFTWARE SUITE C...
8 Discovery Data collection for all software products Professional Services Successful SAM is when your experts work with ...
Competence & experience in IT 44 years in customer satisfaction & price/performance No. 1 USU products used 185 countries ...
10 USU Optimization forecasts your potential costs in the S/4HANA world while revealing cost-saving potential that you can...
Change in license measurement by SAP:  Das SAP's licensing model was applied for the first time in 2017 for authorized fu...
Blocking or restricting users - what to consider? The complexity of system landscapes and data exchange has increased ID: ...
 External calls via connections as well as internal dialog or work processes require users and authorizations  The Syste...
 Authorization structures have mostly grown historically.  Users have significantly more permissions than they need for ...
Worker User 600 EUR Professional Use 3.500 EUR Functional Use 1.200 EUR Productivity Use 300 EUR 15
ECC License Amount Single-Price License Value Professional 2.526 3.200 EUR 8.083.200 EUR Limited Professional 1.324 1.200 ...
3,200€ 17 ? R/3 ECC User 3.200 € ▪ Professional ▪ Limited Professional ▪ Developer ▪ Project ▪ Logistic ▪ Worker ▪ Employe...
S/4 License Amount Single-Price License Value Professional Use 4.509 3.500 EUR 15.781.500 EUR Functional Use 2.324 1.200 E...
SAP R/3 License Amount Single-Price License Value Maintenance (22%) 9.683 ⌀ 1.209 EUR 11.701.430 EUR 2.574.315 EUR SAP S/4...
20
Procedure for analysis of user activity. Analysis methods SAP Standard: - 21 - Evaluations of existing logs such as Worklo...
Procedure for analysis of user activity. Optimized analysis methods with SAST SUITE: - 22 - ABAP + Tcode Calls  Time peri...
Optimized analysis with SAST SUITE. Seamless long-term trace / usage statistics (CCMS)  Recording of used objects + value...
• Contract Analysis • User activity • Authorization analysis • Demand analysis • Indirect usage • List of shelfware Check ...
Pre-tuning User activity Interfaces Batch processes Recommendation for action Analysis Concept Time limit inactive ...
Optimize the license costs in the user masters. Take Home Messages: - 26 - + + + + + Transparently analyze your contract a...
Keep the ball rolling with us.
DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS? WE ANSWER. FOR SURE. © Copyright AKQUINET AG. All rights reserved. This publication is protecte...
Cut your costs: Deactivate inactive users & reduce sap license fees. [Webinar]

Every year, SAP audits its customers’ systems and calculates the user-specific license fee based on the collected data. Many companies prefer to leave SAP users active when in doubt, however, out of concern that their day-to-day operations might be disrupted. They fear that a given user ID might still be used technically for background workflows or interface activities.

Use the SAST SUITE to analyze your SAP users, to find out about their actual usage and identify user IDs that are no longer in use. In addition to dialog users, we also focus on background and interface use. This holistic approach makes it possible to derive recommended actions and remove user IDs safely, without any negative side-effects. It’s a double win for you: with the very little effort required, a fast return on investment is practically certain.

Topics of focus:

• How to reduce your SAP license fees without affecting your day-to-day business
• Use the SAST SUITE to identify users that are no longer needed
• Step-by-step instructions for deactivating obsolete SAP users
• Best practice tips

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Für Informationen auf Deutsch, sprechen Sie uns gerne an: sast@akquinet.de

Cut your costs: Deactivate inactive users & reduce sap license fees. [Webinar]

  1. 1. Cut your costs! Deactivate inactive users and reduce your sap license fees.
  2. 2. Agenda  Brief introduction Akquinet & USU  Which "optimization potentials" arise in relation to the SAP user?  Right Sizing: Assignment of the more favorable license type based on real usage  Blocking or restricting users - What factors should be considered?  Which approaches are suitable for the analysis?  How do I clean up user masters efficiently without causing disruptions?  Take Homes Messages
  3. 3. With the SAST SOLUTIONS portfolio of akquinet AG, we are your world-class provider for the holistic protection of SAP ERP as well as S/4HANA systems - with real-time monitoring. In addition to our proprietary software suite, we offer SAP security and authorization consulting and managed services from a single source. Worldwide, more than 200 customers with 3.5 million SAP users currently rely on our vast expertise in protecting their SAP systems from cyberattacks, manipulation, espionage and data theft. Facts and figures - 5 - SAST SOLUTIONS customers worldwide 880 305 165 325 556 796 64 845 Employees Turnovers Mio. € 5,3 16,3 41,5 28,2 118 2002 2005 2008 2011 2014 2018 2019 2020 132 125 akquinet AG 71
  4. 4. Your IT security is our number one concern – in real time. All solutions from one source: - 6 -
  5. 5. You have the choice for your SAP ERP and S/4HANA systems! - 7 - SAP Security & Compliance – make or buy?! SOFTWARE SUITE CONSULTING MANAGED SERVICES SAP Security Consulting SAP Authorization Consulting SAP HANA & S/4HANA Migration SAP Threat Detection & Vulnerability Assessment SAP Cyber Security SAP Access Governance SAP User & Authorization Management
  6. 6. 8 Discovery Data collection for all software products Professional Services Successful SAM is when your experts work with our experts Optimization Control and deep optimization in the data center and the cloud License Management Compliance for all vendors AI & ANALYTICS
  7. 7. Competence & experience in IT 44 years in customer satisfaction & price/performance No. 1 USU products used 185 countries > 250 International partners > 750 Employees worldwide ~100 Million Euro revenue (2020) > 1.200 Customers worldwide 9
  8. 8. 10 USU Optimization forecasts your potential costs in the S/4HANA world while revealing cost-saving potential that you can use against your S/4HANA license purchases. S/4HANA Migration USU Optimization advanced analytics compare your actual software usage against the assigned licenses. It runs one-click simulations that consider new or different license types which are less expensive. Named User licenses Indirect Access or Digital Access? USU Optimization helps analyze your current indirect access and simulates your potential costs for document licenses. Indirect / Digital Access Measure engine licenses to ensure that each engine is accurately measured, no matter how complicated it is by linking and updating SAP's ever-changing metrics. LoB/ Engines USU Optimization gives you full transparency over all your SAP usages, including Cloud Apps. Significant savings can be achieved through identification and re- harvesting of inactive accounts. SAP Cloud
  9. 9. Change in license measurement by SAP:  Das SAP's licensing model was applied for the first time in 2017 for authorized functions (objects/transactions) instead of executed functions.  With LAW 2.0, SAP has since been measuring more and more customers also in Germany. Changed measurement result and a higher importance of authorized functions in terms of license costs. Potentials in user clean-up: The complexity of system landscapes and data exchange has increased. - 11 - Q1/2003 Q4/2017 ! Professional User: A Professional User is a defined user who executes operational roles supported by the Software. The usage rights of the Professional User include the rights granted to a Limited Professional User.
  10. 10. Blocking or restricting users - what to consider? The complexity of system landscapes and data exchange has increased ID: P261165 (Max Müller) SAP P11/100: MMUELER SAP P21/200: P261165 Max.Mueller@cusomer.de SAP P31/300: P261165 DB User: MUELLER Max.Mueller@4711.customer.sap.de - 12 -
  11. 11.  External calls via connections as well as internal dialog or work processes require users and authorizations  The System and Communication user types can be used to perform most of the interface processing  Batch processes are controlled by technical users to be scheduled Blocking or restricting users - what to consider? Even within a system there are different levels in data processing External systems and databases (also other SAP systems) SAP System Dialog RFC Batch BAPI Application Link Enabling (ALE) Remote Function Call (RFC) HTTP / HTTPS / SOAP / REST API
  12. 12.  Authorization structures have mostly grown historically.  Users have significantly more permissions than they need for their daily business.  User application processes based on existing users quickly inherit accumulations of privileges.  The safety aspect is also not to be neglected. Blocking or restricting users - what to consider? Total Authorizations Used Transactions What could have used? >> Professional User = 3,500 € What was used? >> Worker User = 600 € - 14 -
  13. 13. Worker User 600 EUR Professional Use 3.500 EUR Functional Use 1.200 EUR Productivity Use 300 EUR 15
  14. 14. ECC License Amount Single-Price License Value Professional 2.526 3.200 EUR 8.083.200 EUR Limited Professional 1.324 1.200 EUR 1.588.800 EUR Worker 765 600 EUR 459.000 EUR Employee 984 400 EUR 393.600 EUR Employee Self-Service 1.825 120 EUR 219.000 EUR Production Planning (PP) 1.286 480 EUR 617.280 EUR Account Control 973 350 EUR 340.550 EUR 9.683 ⌀ 1.209 EUR 11.701.430 EUR 16
  15. 15. 3,200€ 17 ? R/3 ECC User 3.200 € ▪ Professional ▪ Limited Professional ▪ Developer ▪ Project ▪ Logistic ▪ Worker ▪ Employee ▪ ESS ▪ Special ▪ … 6.000 € 600 € 125 € S/4HANA Enterprise Management 3.500 € ▪ Professional Use ▪ Functional Use ▪ Productivity Use ▪ Developer Use 300 € 6.000 € 1.200 €
  16. 16. S/4 License Amount Single-Price License Value Professional Use 4.509 3.500 EUR 15.781.500 EUR Functional Use 2.324 1.200 EUR 2.788.800 EUR Productivity Use 2.498 300 EUR 749.400 EUR 9.331 ⌀ 2.071 EUR 19.319.700 EUR 18
  17. 17. SAP R/3 License Amount Single-Price License Value Maintenance (22%) 9.683 ⌀ 1.209 EUR 11.701.430 EUR 2.574.315 EUR SAP S/4HANA Amount Single Price License Value Maintenance (22%) Professional Use 4.509 3.500 EUR 15.781.500 EUR 3.471.930 EUR Functional Use 2.324 1.200 EUR 2.788.800 EUR 613.536 EUR Productivity Use 2.498 300 EUR 749.400 EUR 164.868 EUR 9.331 ⌀ 2.071 EUR 19.319.700 EUR 4.250.334 EUR 19
  18. 18. 20
  19. 19. Procedure for analysis of user activity. Analysis methods SAP Standard: - 21 - Evaluations of existing logs such as Workload Monitor or Security Audit Log are available for the Further processing of data not optimized
  20. 20. Procedure for analysis of user activity. Optimized analysis methods with SAST SUITE: - 22 - ABAP + Tcode Calls  Time period can be narrowed down  User apparent  Frequency apparent Batch processing  Batch programs in def. period  User apparent  Frequency apparent RFC / HTTP / BAPI usage  Interface usage  User to interface  Called RFC blocks  Called system Tracing  User authorization trace  All users in long term race  Object usage in detail to user
  21. 21. Optimized analysis with SAST SUITE. Seamless long-term trace / usage statistics (CCMS)  Recording of used objects + values over a long period of time  Recording of used transactions, RFC modules, ABAPs  Structured display optimized for analysis and further processing  Roles can be created at the push of a button for individual users or user groups  Precisely fitting rolls (minimum cutting) The fastest way to minimal permissions! - 23 - ✓
  22. 22. • Contract Analysis • User activity • Authorization analysis • Demand analysis • Indirect usage • List of shelfware Check Up • Concept • Inactive or duplicate users • Righsizing the license • Digital Access Analysis • Indirect Access Analysis • Simulations Clean Up • Authorization concept that takes license metrics into account • Contract negotiation consulting • Decision Contract/ Product Conversion Tune Up Size Up 24
  23. 23. Pre-tuning User activity Interfaces Batch processes Recommendation for action Analysis Concept Time limit inactive users Roll processing Clean Up Set up fallback scenario Changeover Hyper Care Phase Safe GoLive Effiziente Methodik zur berechtigungsseitigen Bereinigung - 25 -
  24. 24. Optimize the license costs in the user masters. Take Home Messages: - 26 - + + + + + Transparently analyze your contract and usage situation in ECC. Simulate your future need for license e.g., for SAP S/4HANA. Optimization of user-based licenses with efficient approach and use of modern analysis methods. Minimization of authorizations through automated role creation on a trace basis. For contract negotiation you will receive a complete shelfware list for exchange. Complete analysis and recommended action for optimizing user licenses for a system available in a short period of time. +
  25. 25. Keep the ball rolling with us.
  26. 26. DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS? WE ANSWER. FOR SURE. © Copyright AKQUINET AG. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright. All rights, in particular the right of reproduction, distribution, and translation, are reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced in any form (photocopy, microfilm or other process) or processed, copied, or distributed using electronic systems without the prior written agreement of AKQUINET AG. Some of the names mentioned in this publication are registered trademarks of the respective provider and as such are subject to legal provisions. The information in this publication has been compiled with the greatest care. However, no guarantee can be given for its applicability, correctness, and completeness. AKQUINET AG shall assume no liability for losses arising from use of the information. STEFFEN MALTIG Head of SAST CONSULTING Tel: +49 40 88173-109 Email: mail@sast-solutions.de Web: sast-solutions.com

