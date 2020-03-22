Management Kualitas Pelayanan Taman Safari Indonesia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KUALITAS PELAYANAN TAMAN SAFARI INDONESIA Rafi Mahayana Fauzie 1942010057 Aldrian Lando Sihombing 1942010058 Mega Prasasti...
TAMAN SAFARI INDONESIA • Taman Safari Indonesia adalah tempat wisata keluarga berwawasan lingkungan yang berorientasi pada...
SEJARAH TAMAN SAFARI • Pada tahun 1980 Taman Safari Indonesia Cisarua mulai dibangun dengan memanfaatkan lahan perkebunan ...
FASILITAS TAMAN SAFARI • Tempat wisata Taman Safari Cisarua Bogor menawarkan berbagai hal menarik yang bisa digunakan untu...
Taman Safari Indonesia dilengkapi dengan berbagai fasilitas rekreasi dan atraksi seperti bus safari, danau buatan, sepeda ...
• Salah satu keunikan dari Taman Safari Indonesia ini adalah kita dapat mengendarai kendaraan kita sendiri dan menyusuri s...
Hewan yang diperbolehkan Direct Feeding Hewan yang tidak diperbolehkan Direct Feeding
AKTIVITAS LAIN DI TAMAN SAFARI INDONESIA
ISTANA PANDA • Ini adalah wahana baru, yaitu Taman Safari Panda atau resminya bernama Istana Panda. • Wahana ini dibuka pa...
BABY ZOO • Sesuai dengan namanya, tempat ini memamerkan anak-anak berbagai macam binatang. • Anak-anak dapat mencoba menun...
RUMAH HANTU • Taman Safari biasanya identik dengan berbagai satwa yang hidup bebas, bukan di kandang seperti yang biasa ki...
SAFARI WATER PARK • Tidak hanya seru untuk berjalan-jalan dan menikmati suasana hutan yang alami, kamu juga bisa menikmati...
• Jika kegiatan wisata safari dilakukan di siang hari, maka Safari Night dilakukan di malam hari. Aktivitas safari night d...
Taman Safari juga ternyata menyediakan penginapan. Ada beberapa pilihan akomodasi yaitu, 1. Safari Lodge (bentuknya sepert...
LIMA DIMENSI POKOK TANGIBLE. fasilitas yang ada ditaman safari ini dapat dikatakan lengkap dan juga menunjang kenyamanan p...
REABILITY TAMAN SAFARI di tuntut untuk mempunyai keandalan dan memberikan pelayanan terbaik untuk para pelanggannya yang d...
ASSURANCE bagian ini meliputi kemampuan karyawan atau petugas yang mampu mengetahui tentang seluk beluk taman safari ini s...
RESPONSIVENESS dimensi ini merupakan respon atau kesigapan para petugas atau karyawan dalam membantu serta penanganan yang...
EMPATHY petugas atau para karyawan diharuskan dapat menjalankan komunikasi dengan sebaik mungkin disertai dengan perhatian...
“THANK YOU”
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Management Kualitas Pelayanan Taman Safari Indonesia

49 views

Published on

Analisis management kualitas Pelayanan Taman Safari

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Management Kualitas Pelayanan Taman Safari Indonesia

  1. 1. KUALITAS PELAYANAN TAMAN SAFARI INDONESIA Rafi Mahayana Fauzie 1942010057 Aldrian Lando Sihombing 1942010058 Mega Prasasti Anindyasmara 1942010059
  2. 2. TAMAN SAFARI INDONESIA • Taman Safari Indonesia adalah tempat wisata keluarga berwawasan lingkungan yang berorientasi pada habitat satwa di alam bebas. • Taman Safari berlokasi di Desa Cibeureum Kecamatan Cisarua, Kabupaten Bogor, Jawa Barat atau yang lebih dikenal dengan kawasan Puncak
  3. 3. SEJARAH TAMAN SAFARI • Pada tahun 1980 Taman Safari Indonesia Cisarua mulai dibangun dengan memanfaatkan lahan perkebunan kina seluas 50 hektar yang tak lagi produktif. Enam tahun kemudian, taman ini diresmikan sebagai taman konservasi satwa liar dan taman rekreasi di Indonesia. Tak berhenti sampai di situ, pada 16 Maret 1990, taman ini dinyatakan sebagai Endangered Species Breeding Center di Indonesia. • Taman ini ditetapkan sebagai Obyek Wisata Nasional oleh Soesilo Soedarman, Menteri Pariwisata Pos dan Telekomunikasi pada masa itu dan diresmikan menjadi Pusat Penangkaran Satwa Langka di Indonesia oleh Hasyrul Harahap, Menteri Kehutanan pada masa itu, pada tanggal 16 Maret 1990.
  4. 4. FASILITAS TAMAN SAFARI • Tempat wisata Taman Safari Cisarua Bogor menawarkan berbagai hal menarik yang bisa digunakan untuk menambah pengetahuan terutama untuk anak-anak karena disana kita dapat melihat berbagai macam hewan yang bisa dilihat secara dekat lewat kendaraan yang menyusuri hutan, selain itu disana juga disuguhkan pemandangan hutan hujan tropis yang begitu indah dengan hawa sejuknya yang membuat kita betah berada disana. • Taman Safari memiliki sekitar 2500 koleksi satwa dari hampir seluruh penjuru dunia termasuk satwa langka, seperti harimau benggala, jerapah, singa, orang utan, gajah, anoa, komodo dan lain sebagainya
  5. 5. Taman Safari Indonesia dilengkapi dengan berbagai fasilitas rekreasi dan atraksi seperti bus safari, danau buatan, sepeda air, kano, kolam renang dengan seluncur ombak, kereta api mini yang melintasi perkampungan ala Afrika, taman burung, baby zoo, kincir raksasa, gajah tunggang, komedi putar, pentas sirkus, area gocart, bom bom car, rumah setan, atraksi hewan, kesenian tradisional dan sulap di panggung terbuka (Lolly Swing, Speedway, Kincir Raksasa, Crazy Plane, Mandi Bola, Foam Ball, Space Shuttle, Angsa Terbang, Cartoon Train, Sepeda Air, Flume Ride, Bom Bom Car, Gajah Terbang, Kereta Baby Zoo, Kevil Hill atau Rumah Hantu 3D, Mocco Drop Tower, Sepeda Layang dan lain sebagainya).
  6. 6. • Salah satu keunikan dari Taman Safari Indonesia ini adalah kita dapat mengendarai kendaraan kita sendiri dan menyusuri seluruh kandang terbuka yang dihuni oleh berbagai macam hewan dari macam-macam jenis. • Kita dapat memberi makan langsung (direct feeding) para hewan hewan ini dengan pisang/wortel yang sudah dijual di sebelum pintu masuk Taman Safari Indonesia dengan harga yang cukup murah yaitu Rp.10.000. untuk satu tandan pisang mas dan satu ikat wortel. • Namun saat melewati kandang terbuka hewan hewan buas kaca mobil harus tertutup dan tidak boleh direct feeding
  7. 7. Hewan yang diperbolehkan Direct Feeding Hewan yang tidak diperbolehkan Direct Feeding
  8. 8. AKTIVITAS LAIN DI TAMAN SAFARI INDONESIA
  9. 9. ISTANA PANDA • Ini adalah wahana baru, yaitu Taman Safari Panda atau resminya bernama Istana Panda. • Wahana ini dibuka pada November 2017 lalu dengan kedaangan dua ekor panda lucu dari Tiongkok bernama Cai Tao (Jantan) dan Hu Chun (betina).
  10. 10. BABY ZOO • Sesuai dengan namanya, tempat ini memamerkan anak-anak berbagai macam binatang. • Anak-anak dapat mencoba menunggang seekor kuda poni yang lucu dan mungil, berfoto dengan aneka jenis binatang dan melihat bermacam burung dalam Bird Aviary.
  11. 11. RUMAH HANTU • Taman Safari biasanya identik dengan berbagai satwa yang hidup bebas, bukan di kandang seperti yang biasa kita lihat di kebun binatang. Namun, Taman Safari Bogor, yang berlokasi di Cisarua ini juga menyuguhkan hiburan lain yang tak melulu tentang binatang- binatang lucu. Salah satunya adalah wahana Rumah Hantu. • Serunya dan yang membuat wahana rumah hantu di sini berbeda dengan yang lain adalah konsep 3 Dimensi-nya. Pengunjung akan naik kereta sembari berkeliling dengan memakan kacamata 3D.
  12. 12. SAFARI WATER PARK • Tidak hanya seru untuk berjalan-jalan dan menikmati suasana hutan yang alami, kamu juga bisa menikmati serunya berenang dan bermain air di Safari Water Park. • Di kolam renang ini uniknya terdapat sebuah sekat yang memisahkan kolam renang dengan kolam buaya sehingga kamu bisa merasakan sensasi seakan-akan berenang bersama buaya.
  13. 13. • Jika kegiatan wisata safari dilakukan di siang hari, maka Safari Night dilakukan di malam hari. Aktivitas safari night dimulai sekitar pukul 7 malam di akhir pekan. • Dalam trip singkat ini, kamu bisa menjumpai kehidupan malam dari para binatang buas, termasuk juga para hewan nocturnal. • Selain yang sudah disebutkan di atas masih banyak kegiatan menarik yang lainnya, seperti melihat koleksi penguin, mengunjungi Air Terjun Jaksa hingga Safari Trek. SAFARI NIGHT
  14. 14. Taman Safari juga ternyata menyediakan penginapan. Ada beberapa pilihan akomodasi yaitu, 1. Safari Lodge (bentuknya seperti hotel biasa) 2. Taman Safari Caravan 3. Rumah Pohon Taman Safari 4. Bungalow 5. Villa Hijau Rumah Pohon Taman Safari
  15. 15. LIMA DIMENSI POKOK TANGIBLE. fasilitas yang ada ditaman safari ini dapat dikatakan lengkap dan juga menunjang kenyamanan para pengunjung yang datang,serta bisa kita lihat langsung disini tersedia beberapa fasilitas seperti: toilet,restorant,musola,foodtruck,parkir mobil yang luas,atm center,kereta wisata dan juga shuttle bus yang menghubungkan dari dan ke taman safari ini,seperti contohnya tersedia shuttle bus dari blokm jakarta menuju taman safari bogor ini, hal ini sangat mempermudah bagi para wisatawan yang ingin datang ke taman safari ini.
  16. 16. REABILITY TAMAN SAFARI di tuntut untuk mempunyai keandalan dan memberikan pelayanan terbaik untuk para pelanggannya yang datang ke taman safari ini,seperti contohnya: 1. memberikan pelayanan terbaik pada saat pembelian tiket di pintu masuk utama. 2.menjaga ketertiban para pengunjung dan senantiasa menjaga kebersihan taman safari. 3.memberikan keragaman tempat wisata yang ada didalam taman safari ini,seperti istana panda.
  17. 17. ASSURANCE bagian ini meliputi kemampuan karyawan atau petugas yang mampu mengetahui tentang seluk beluk taman safari ini secara cepat dan tepat. hal ini bisa terwujud dengan adanya para petugas keamanan atau security yang senantiasa bertanggung jawab serta menjaga keamanan dilokasi setempat.
  18. 18. RESPONSIVENESS dimensi ini merupakan respon atau kesigapan para petugas atau karyawan dalam membantu serta penanganan yang cepat dan tanggap. hal ini dapat ditunjukan dengan cepat tanggap melayani keluhan para pengunjung yang ingin menanyakan suatu hal atau satu tempat yang ada di taman safari.
  19. 19. EMPATHY petugas atau para karyawan diharuskan dapat menjalankan komunikasi dengan sebaik mungkin disertai dengan perhatian kepada para pengunjung ,hal ini di tunjukan oleh taman safari dengan memberikan bantuan setulus hati kepada pengunjung yang membutuhkannya atau bahkan memberikan potongan harga atau promo kepada para pengunjung
  20. 20. “THANK YOU”

×