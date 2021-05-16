Successfully reported this slideshow.
Juraj Artner Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy JURAJARTNER.COM
Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy, eBook copyright 2002 by Juraj Artner, any work manipulation is strictly prohibited Atlas ...
Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy Basics Thorax Anatomic Directions and Positions Basic Structures of Thorax Basic Skeleton ...
Image - Anatomic directions, localizations and views Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 1.
Image - Basic anatomic structures of human body Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 2.
Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 3. Image - Basic anatomic structures of human body
Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 4. Image - Basic bone histology structures
Image - Skull and the brain in sagittal view (brain lateral) www.jurajartner.com 5. Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy
Image - Skull Bones in frontal view www.jurajartner.com 6. Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy
Image - Skull Bones in frontal- lateral view www.jurajartner.com 7. Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy
Image - Os frontale- facies externa www.jurajartner.com 8. Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy
Image - Os frontale- facies inferior www.jurajartner.com 9. Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy
Image - Os frontale- facies interna www.jurajartner.com 10. Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy
Image - Os parietale- facies externa www.jurajartner.com 11. Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy
Image - Os parietale- facies interna www.jurajartner.com 12. Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy
Image - Os occipitale- facies externa Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 13.
Image - Os temporale- facies externa Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 14.
Image - Os sphenoidale- aspectus anterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 15.
Image - Os lacrimale- aspectus orbitalis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 16.
Image - Os ethmoidale- aspectus lateralis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 17.
Image - Concha nasalis inferior- aspectus lateralis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 18.
Image - Os nasale- aspectus lateralis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 19.
Image - Os palatinum- aspectus anterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 20.
Image - Vomer- aspectus lateralis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 21.
Image - Os zygomaticum- facies externa Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 22.
Image - Os zygomaticum- facies interna Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 23.
Image - Maxilla- facies externa Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 24.
Image - Mandibula- aspectus lateralis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 25.
Image - Basic vertebral structures- aspectus superior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 26.
Image - Columna vertebralis- facies posterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 27.
Image - Columna vertebralis- facies posterior et lateralis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 28.
Image - Columna vertebralis- aspectus anterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 29.
Image - Columna vertebralis- aspectus posterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 30.
Image - Columna vertebralis- aspectus lateralis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 31.
Image - Atlas- facies superior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 32.
Image - Axis (Epistropheus)- facies superior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 33.
Image - Articulatio atlanto- axialis- aspectus fronto- lateralis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 34.
Image - Vertebra cervicalis- aspectus superior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 35.
Image - Vertebra thoracica- aspectus superior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 36.
Image - Vertebra thoracica- aspectus lateralis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 37.
Image - Vertebra lumbalis- aspectus superior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 38.
Image - Vertebra lumbalis- aspectus lateralis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 39.
Image - Basic structures of the thorax- aspectus fronto- lateralis {Original image from Andreas Vesalius' De Humani Corpor...
Image - Basic structures of the thorax- aspectus frontalis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 41.
Image - Clavicula- aspectus frontalis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 42.
Image - Sternum- aspectus anterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 43.
Image - Scapula- aspectus dorsalis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 44.
Image - Scapula- aspectus frontalis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 45.
Image - Costa VII- superior-lateralis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 46.
Image - pelvis basics - aspectus anterolateralis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 47.
Image - Os coxae - aspectus lateralis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 48.
Image - Os coxae - aspectus internus Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 49.
Image - Os sacrum - aspectus dorsalis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 50.
Image - Os sacrum - aspectus internus (facies pelvica) Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 51.
Image:- Os coccygis - aspectus dorsalis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 52.
Image - Humerus - aspectus anterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 53.
Image - Humerus- aspectus posterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 54.
Image - Humerus- aspectus anterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 55.
Image - Humerus- aspectus posterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 56.
Image - Ulna et Radius - aspectus anterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 57.
Image - Ulna et Radius - aspectus posterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 58.
Image - Manus - aspectus dorsalis Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 59.
Image - Femur- aspectus anterior et posterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 60.
Image - Patella- aspectus anterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 61.
Image - Tibia et Fibula- aspectus anterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 62.
Image - Tibia et Fibula- aspectus posterior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 63.
Image - Ossae pedis- aspectus inferior Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy www.jurajartner.com 64.
Atlas of Human Skeletal Anatomy eBook is based on the online version, all content copyright by J. Artner For questions or ...
Health & Medicine
65 views
May. 16, 2021

Atlas of human skeletal

ATLAS OF HUMAN SKELETAL
this image shows the skeleton of our body (the bones that forms and supports our body)

showing:
1. cranium
2. atlas vertebra
3. axis vertebra
4. clavicle
5. thoracic vertebra
6. humerus
7. pelvic bone
8. lumbar vertebra
9. cervical vertebra
10. radius bone
11. ulna bone
12. scaphoid bone
13. metacarpal bones
14. phalanges of the fingers
15. saddle joint of the thumb
16. sacral vertebrae
17. coccys vertebra
18. head of femur
19. femur bone
20. patella
21. tibia bone
22. fibula bone
23. metatarsal-phalangeal joint
24. calcaneus bone
Illustration provided by: Rolin Graphics

Atlas of human skeletal

