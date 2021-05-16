ATLAS OF HUMAN SKELETAL

this image shows the skeleton of our body (the bones that forms and supports our body)



showing:

1. cranium

2. atlas vertebra

3. axis vertebra

4. clavicle

5. thoracic vertebra

6. humerus

7. pelvic bone

8. lumbar vertebra

9. cervical vertebra

10. radius bone

11. ulna bone

12. scaphoid bone

13. metacarpal bones

14. phalanges of the fingers

15. saddle joint of the thumb

16. sacral vertebrae

17. coccys vertebra

18. head of femur

19. femur bone

20. patella

21. tibia bone

22. fibula bone

23. metatarsal-phalangeal joint

24. calcaneus bone

Illustration provided by: Rolin Graphics

