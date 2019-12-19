Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ley de simplicidad tributaria

  1. 1. LEY DE SIMPLICIDAD TRIBUTARIA SE BUSCA OBTENER CON ESTA LEY: Esta ley es una buena alternativa para apa�ar de alguna manera los problemas econ�micos que estamos atravesando todo el pa�s. Como es de conocimiento general siempre el sector vulnerable es la clase econ�mica m�s baja del pa�s y al poner estas reformas ser tocar�a el bolsillos de los que m�s tienen ya que no son ninguna de estas necesidades b�sicas de los ecuatorianos. Con este nuevo proyecto se busca recaudar 620 millones de d�lares. El presidente de la comisi�n y ponente del proyecto ante la Asamblea, Daniel Mendoza, aspira a que en el pleno se refleje el mismo apoyo que dieron los bloques al informe final. Este nuevo proyecto de ley recoge varios aspectos del que fue negado, sin embargo, incorpora unos nuevos como el impuesto a consumos especiales en planes de telefon�a celular. Remisi�n de intereses, multas y recargos derivados de cr�ditos educativos y becas.
  2. 2. Remisi�n del 100 % del capital, intereses y multas, correspondientes al copago o cualquier obligaci�n de pago o aporte derivado de los programas de vivienda de emergencia destinados a los damnificados del terremoto del 16 de abril de 2016, en las provincias de Manab� y Esmeraldas. Remisi�n de pago de intereses, intereses por mora y costas judiciales en operaciones de cr�dito para los sectores agr�cola, pecuario y pesquero que hayan contratado cr�ditos con la Corporaci�n Financiera Nacional y BanEcuador hasta por 100 mil d�lares de capital inicial. Se establece un r�gimen impositivo simplificado para las microempresas y un r�gimen de impuesto �nico para el sector agropecuario. Por �nica vez se establece la reducci�n del 10% del impuesto a la renta a pagar en el ejercicio fiscal 2019 para los contribuyentes domiciliados a septiembre de 2019 en Imbabura, Bol�var, Chimborazo, Tungurahua, Cotopa xi y Ca�ar cuya actividad econ�mica principal sea la agr�cola, ganadera, agroindustrial y/o turismo afectadas por los graves incidentes derivados de la paralizaci�n. El proyecto disminuye el n�mero de agentes de retenci�n para reducir la carga de las obligaciones tributarias de los contribuyentes, pues solo ser�n agentes de retenci�n aquellos previamente calificados por el Servicio de Rentas Internas (SRI). Eliminaci�n del Anticipo del Impuesto a la Renta, se pagar� cuando se generen utilidades. Se establece la posibilidad de deducci�n de hasta 150% por gastos en la organizaci�n y patrocinio de eventos art�sticos y culturales. Tarifa cero % IVA (impuesto al valor agregado) para insumos y maquinaria agr�cola, flores, papel peri�dico y revistas. IVA cero % a tiras reactivas para medici�n de glucosa; bombas de insulina; marcapasos; a los servicios de suministro de dominios de p�ginas web, servidores (hosting), computaci�n en la nube (cloud computing). Se establece el ICE (impuesto a consumos especiales) en telef on�a m�vil a personas naturales y �nicamente para los servicios de postpago.
  3. 3. Se disminuye el ICE a la cerveza artesanal: pasa de 2,00 a 1,50; se aumenta en 10% el ICE a la cerveza industrial y no se aumenta a las bebidas azucaradas. ICE a las fundas pl�sticas; se grava con ICE a estos bienes a raz�n de 0,10 centavos por funda solicitadas por el consumidor. La implementaci�n ser� progresiva 0,03 el primer a�o, 0,05 el segundo, 0,07 el cuarto y desde 2023 ser� de 0,10. Reducci�n de ICE para fundas recicladas, biodegradables y compostables. Se crea una contribuci�n temporal a las sociedades con ingresos gravados, en 2018, mayores a un mill�n de d�lares. Quienes perciben ingresos mayores a 100 000 d�lares: solo podr�n deducir de su Impuesto a la Renta los gastos correspondientes a enfermedades catastr�ficas, hu�rfanas o raras.

