Pujya Shri Narayan Mama- An Enlightened Spiritual Guide

The life story of Anadimuktaraj Reverend Shri Narayanbhai



Anadimukta Shri Narayanbhai inspired the lives of many aspiring seekers and spiritual seekers and awakened the light of supreme knowledge, devotion and faith in their souls through his enlightened life but at the same time, knowingly or unknowingly, by striving to uphold the spiritual values ​​of life, he glorified the whole Swaminarayan dharma.

In that sense, even if he is praised and homage is paid to him to a great extent, it is not enough. Pujya Shri Narayanbhai has enhanced the pride of Swaminarayan tradition by reviving the Spiritual breadth and open-mindedness.

