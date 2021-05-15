Pujya Shri Narayan Mama- An Enlightened Spiritual Guide

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PUJYA SHRI NARAYAN BHAI Founder President- Pujya Shri Narayanbhai G. Thakker Shri Swaminarayan Divine Mission
The life story of Anadimuktaraj Reverend Shri Narayanbhai
Anadimukta Revered Shri Narayanbhai is the founder of the Shri Swaminarayan Divine Mission institution and its lifetime pr...
To him the spiritual principles and teachings of Lord Swaminarayan were not confined or limited to any particular sect, cu...
5 Just as a strong magnet has turns a strip of iron into magnet by mere association, it wasn’t uncommon for people to forg...
Muktaraj Shri Narayanbhai was born on Maha Vad Pancham of the Samvat year 1978 i.e. February 16 [Thursday] 1922 A.D. at 10...
This Mukta-child had his schooling at Vadhvan itself. He was a genius. Right from the beginning he displayed sophistry, sc...
He used to have hearty conversation with the idol of Ganshyam Maharaj manifested at Shri Swaminarayan temple, Vadhvana and...
Soon after arriving at Dhrangadhra, all of a sudden, Shakuba fell ill. Although it was his matriculation examination year,...
In the meantime, he was married to Pujya Leelaben. He joined M. T. B. Science College, Surat and stayed in the hostel. Dur...
After graduation, he went to Ahmedabad and obtained Diploma in Textile Chemistry. Thus, the most enlightened one completed...
Thereafter, he started working as a dyeing assistant at Calico mills with a monthly salary of Rs. 350 per month. But as ot...
As Maharaj has ordained that Narayanbhai should lead the life of a householder, Pujya Narayanbhai got married to Pujya Lee...
Pujya Leelaben is an epitome of Indian womanhood. Everyone in satsangmandal addresses her as 'masi' - mother's sister - wi...
Birth and Childhood Career and Occupation An Ideal Life Partner Shri Swaminarayan Devine Mission A Guide to Spiritual Life...
Muktaraj’s purpose behind taking voluntary retirement in the field of education was to accelerate the work for which God h...
Noble Acts carried out by this Mission: Under the Sadavrat or Free-mission, tuition fees, texts books, writing material ar...
As a result of his nearly fifty years of tireless work, a library of about 25 to 30 thousand excellent books has been buil...
Muktaraj was not only a spiritual guide, but also a talented, pragmatic and noble educator. Those who had the knowledge of...
Muktaraj was a man of foresight. He would weigh every issue, ponder over it and guide people accordingly in both religious...
His guidance was not limited to the seekers belonging to Swaminarayan Dharma only. He was always eager to help and guide o...
Muktaraj had turned 75. He must have spent four months in 'seclusion'. Then he began to show the external signs of illness...
After a brief period of seven days in bed, on Saturday, September 20, 1997 (Samvat 2053, Bhadarva Vad Pancham) at 12.25, w...
Not only Anadimukta Shri Narayanbhai inspired the lives of many aspiring seekers and spiritual seekers and awakened the li...
Spiritual
May. 15, 2021

Pujya Shri Narayan Mama- An Enlightened Spiritual Guide

The life story of Anadimuktaraj Reverend Shri Narayanbhai

Anadimukta Shri Narayanbhai inspired the lives of many aspiring seekers and spiritual seekers and awakened the light of supreme knowledge, devotion and faith in their souls through his enlightened life but at the same time, knowingly or unknowingly, by striving to uphold the spiritual values ​​of life, he glorified the whole Swaminarayan dharma.
In that sense, even if he is praised and homage is paid to him to a great extent, it is not enough. Pujya Shri Narayanbhai has enhanced the pride of Swaminarayan tradition by reviving the Spiritual breadth and open-mindedness.

Pujya Shri Narayan Mama- An Enlightened Spiritual Guide

