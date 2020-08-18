Successfully reported this slideshow.
EVIDENCES OF ORGANIC EVOLUTION
INTRODUCTION The only thing that goes up and never down is time or age. With time and age, many things change including ne...
TYPES OF EVIDENCES FROM Morphology and anatomy Embryology Palaentology Taxonomy Physiology & Biochemistry Bio-geogra...
FROM MORPHOLOGY & ANATOMY Homologous organs and Divergent evolution Coevolution Analogous organs and Convergent evoluti...
Homologous Organs They are organs of different species having similar structure (built on same fundamental plan but may a...
Homologous Organs
Coevolution It is the mutual evolution or adaptation of two species to each other due to their relationship in food chain...
Analogous Organs They are organs of different species having different structure and embryonic origins but similar functi...
Analogous Organs
Vestigial Organs They are organs functional in ancestors but function less in present forms. Ex. In human :- Third eyeli...
Vestigial Organs in Human
FROM EMBRYOLOGY All multicellular animals are formed by a single celled zygote, comparable to unicellulars. Early stages...
EXAMPLES Development of frog tadpole :- During development, frog tadpole shows fish like characters as fish like body, gi...
EVIDENCES FROM EMBRYOLOGY
PALAENTOLOGY / FOSSILS Study of fossils is called as palaentology. Fossils are the remains of past animals or plants. T...
TYPES OF FOSSILS Petrified fossils :- These are burial of hard parts of animals. With years their organic contents are gr...
TYPES OF FOSSILS Print fossils :- These are footprints of animals on wet soil, that has gradually hardened and preserved....
AGE OF FOSSILS Uranium – Lead dating :- Gradually U238 is converted into Pb207, K47 into Ar40, Rb87 into St87. By knowing...
EVIDENCES FROM FOSSILS  Archaeopteryx – is the missing link between reptiles and birds.  Reptilian characters – long tai...
ARCHAEOPTERYX
FACTS FROM FOSSILS EVIDENCES Fossils at different rock strata – Fossils at lower or older rocks were of simple organisms ...
EVIDENCES FROM TAXONOMY Taxonomy is the study of identification, naming and classification of animals and plants. Animal...
EVIDENCES FROM PHYSIOLOGY, BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIO MOLECULES  Composition and nature of protoplasm is same from protozoa to ...
FROM BIO-GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION Some species have worldwide distributed while some have restricted. The discontinuous d...
CONNECTING LINKS Virus :- Between living and non-living. Virus are obligate parasites, non-living outside a host. Bacter...
CONNECTING LINKS Lung fish :- Between fish and amphibia. They have functional swim bladder. Prototheria :- Between repti...
EVIDENCES FROM GENETICS Sexual reproduction is possible between opposite mates of same species. Now genetics and bio-tec...
EVIDENCES FROM CAMOUFLAGE Camouflage is the adaptive resemblance of an animal to its environment to escape or perform pre...
Evidences of Organic Evolution

Evidences of evolution

Evidences of Organic Evolution

  1. 1. EVIDENCES OF ORGANIC EVOLUTION
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION The only thing that goes up and never down is time or age. With time and age, many things change including new constructions, modification as needed to be fittest, destruction of unfit ones and even extinction. All these things are under evolution. Evidences are substances that tell, the incident may have happened but they are not proofs which means the incident must have happened.
  3. 3. TYPES OF EVIDENCES FROM Morphology and anatomy Embryology Palaentology Taxonomy Physiology & Biochemistry Bio-geographical distribution Connecting links Genetics Camouflage
  4. 4. FROM MORPHOLOGY & ANATOMY Homologous organs and Divergent evolution Coevolution Analogous organs and Convergent evolution Vestigial organs
  5. 5. Homologous Organs They are organs of different species having similar structure (built on same fundamental plan but may appear different) and embryonic origins but different functions. They show divergent evolution. Divergent evolution is origin of two or more species from a common ancestor and later gradually became different species. They are more related. Ex- flipper of seal, wings of bat, wings of birds, foreleg of horse, human hand.
  6. 6. Homologous Organs
  7. 7. Coevolution It is the mutual evolution or adaptation of two species to each other due to their relationship in food chain, habitat or other. e. g. Sphinx moth (Xanthopan morganii praedicta) and Orchid flower (Angraecum sesquipedale). Darwin observed 11 inch long nectar receptacle of this Medagascar Orchid and predicted, there must be an insect with 11 inch long proboscis in Medagascar. He never visited Medagascar before. 40 years later two enthomologists discovered Sphinx.
  8. 8. Analogous Organs They are organs of different species having different structure and embryonic origins but similar functions. They show convergent evolution. Convergent evolution means origin of different species from different ancestors and adapted for similar mode of life. It is also called as parallel evolution. Ex- wings of insects, butterfly, birds & bat.
  9. 9. Analogous Organs
  10. 10. Vestigial Organs They are organs functional in ancestors but function less in present forms. Ex. In human :- Third eyelid, muscles of ear pinna, body hair, appendix, coccyx, wisdom teeth, of human beings. Ex. in other animals :- rudimentary pelvic girdles in python and boas snake, rudimentary external ear in whale. Ex. In plants :- scale leaves of Ruscus and Asparagus.
  11. 11. Vestigial Organs in Human
  12. 12. FROM EMBRYOLOGY All multicellular animals are formed by a single celled zygote, comparable to unicellulars. Early stages of developments up to origin of three germ layers are strikingly similar in all metazoans (multicellulars). Division of zygote by cleavage can be compared to porifera. Double layered gastrula is similar to coelenterates. (Diploblastic animals). Origin of three germ layers are similar to Platyhelminthes. (triploblastic animals).
  13. 13. EXAMPLES Development of frog tadpole :- During development, frog tadpole shows fish like characters as fish like body, gills, tail with tail fins, lateral line system, it means frog evolved from fish like ancestor.
  14. 14. EVIDENCES FROM EMBRYOLOGY
  15. 15. PALAENTOLOGY / FOSSILS Study of fossils is called as palaentology. Fossils are the remains of past animals or plants. They provide direct evidence for evolution being the geological records. Fossils are formed by natural events. Mainly hard parts of animals and plants are preserved by natural events in rocks or softer sediments. With years, gradual chemical changes occur in both rocks and preserved parts. Fossils are recovered on excavation of such rocks.
  16. 16. TYPES OF FOSSILS Petrified fossils :- These are burial of hard parts of animals. With years their organic contents are gradually replaced by silica, lime and minerals. Mould fossils :- It is the preservation of only impression of external structure and no original parts of an animal in wet soil, that has gradually hardened. Unaltered fossils :- Original hard parts or complete animal may be found in ice, amber etc.. Cast fossils :- Sometimes the animal is burried, gradually it is destroyed leaving a cast. This cast is filled by different minerals giving impression of external structure of animal.
  17. 17. TYPES OF FOSSILS Print fossils :- These are footprints of animals on wet soil, that has gradually hardened and preserved. Coprolite :- These are the remain of faeces and body parts of animals, giving idea on its feeding. AGE OF FOSSILS Radio – carbon dating :- It was given by E. F. Libby (1949). Gradually C14 is converted into C12. Its half life is 5568 years. By this fossils of about 40,000 to 50,000 years age can be calculated.
  18. 18. AGE OF FOSSILS Uranium – Lead dating :- Gradually U238 is converted into Pb207, K47 into Ar40, Rb87 into St87. By knowing their half lives fossil age can be calculated. Electron Spin Resonance (ESR) and Fossil DNA Method :- It was discovered by RINK (1997 – 98). It is done by measuring trapped electric charges accumulated in crystalline materials due to low level of radioactivities at sites of fossils.
  19. 19. EVIDENCES FROM FOSSILS  Archaeopteryx – is the missing link between reptiles and birds.  Reptilian characters – long tail, scales, clawed digits in wings, teeth in beak.  Birds characters – Wings, feathers, beak.  Latimarea – Connecting link between cartilaginous and boney fish.  Paripatus – Connecting link between annelid and arthropoda.  Prototheria – Connecting link between reptiles and mammals.  Euglena – Connecting link between plant and animal.  Evolution of horse – eohippus, orohippus, mesohippus, miohippus, merychippus, pliohippus, equus.  Evolution of Man – various stages described later.
  20. 20. ARCHAEOPTERYX
  21. 21. FACTS FROM FOSSILS EVIDENCES Fossils at different rock strata – Fossils at lower or older rocks were of simple organisms and that on upper or newer rocks are of complex organisms. So complex organisms evolved from simple ones. Earlier unicellular protozoans were formed and later multicellular organisms evolved. Some connecting links, some missing links and some transitional stages represents probable evolution of one species from other. From fossils, various stages of evolution of an animal or plant species can be known as in case of horse, man, elephant etc..
  22. 22. EVIDENCES FROM TAXONOMY Taxonomy is the study of identification, naming and classification of animals and plants. Animals are classified on the basis of structural similarities and phylogeny (evolutionary hostory). Grouping of animals into various taxa on some similarities reveals their common ancestry.
  23. 23. EVIDENCES FROM PHYSIOLOGY, BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIO MOLECULES  Composition and nature of protoplasm is same from protozoa to mammals.  Enzymes are same in all animals.  Adenosine tri phosphate (ATP) is energy currency in almost all animals.  Genetic material is nucleic acid (DNA / RNA) in all animals and it has same basic structures.  Serum precipitation test (M. F. Nattle) reveals, antiserum of blood of human precipitate more with serum of apes, lesser with monkeys and much lesser with rabbit, dogs etc. It shows closeness of more precipitation groups.
  24. 24. FROM BIO-GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION Some species have worldwide distributed while some have restricted. The discontinuous distribution of animals is due to evolution. Lung fish – found in South America, Australia, Africa but not in intermediate regions. (it may had worldwide distribution in past but extinct in intermediate regions in course of time). Madagascar is only 260 miles from Africa but have markedly different flora & fauna (Once Madagascar may be a part of Africa having uniform distribution but later cut off by extension of sea, long isolation may developed into different forms).
  25. 25. CONNECTING LINKS Virus :- Between living and non-living. Virus are obligate parasites, non-living outside a host. Bacteriophages :- These are viruses infecting bacteria. They link virus and bacteria. Euglena :- Between plants and animals. It is autotrophic in light and heterotrophic in dark. Proterospongia :- Between protozoa and porifera. These are colonial protozoa with collar cells. Neopilina :- Between annelida and mollusca. Peripatus :- Between annelida and arthropoda. Balanoglossus :- Between non-chordates and chordates.
  26. 26. CONNECTING LINKS Lung fish :- Between fish and amphibia. They have functional swim bladder. Prototheria :- Between reptiles and mammals. MISSING LINKS Archaeopteryx :- Between reptiles & birds. Seymouria :- Between amphibia and reptiles. Connecting link :- It is a past animal still living. Missing link :- It is a past animal not existing today, only its fossil records are present.
  27. 27. EVIDENCES FROM GENETICS Sexual reproduction is possible between opposite mates of same species. Now genetics and bio-technology made it possible to produce hybrids between variously related species. Example :- Mule – Hybrid of a male donkey ( called Jack ) & a female horse ( called mare ), they are sterile. Hinny – Hybrid of a male horse and a female donkey.
  28. 28. EVIDENCES FROM CAMOUFLAGE Camouflage is the adaptive resemblance of an animal to its environment to escape or perform predation or maintain food chain. It may be due to gene mutation gradually led to evolution. Butterflies, Moths and Caterpillars – Closely resembles the leaves, branches and plants in which they live. Preying Mantis – Resembles branch of plant. Scale insect – Look like leaf. Octopus, Salamander, Chamelion - Can change appearance as per need.

