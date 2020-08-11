Successfully reported this slideshow.
SERIES VERBALES Prof. Sarita Antonia Toscano Condor I.E. P .“CÉSAR VALLEJO”
SERIESVERBALES ❖ Es una serie de secuencia lógica que guarda una relación determinada entre sí y están unidos por una idea...
ELCAMPO SEMÁNTICO ❖ Son aquellas palabras que comparten un sema (significados similares), quiere decir pertenecen a la mis...
CLASIFICACIÓN SEMÁNTICA 1. SINONIMIA: es la relación de semejanza que existe en la serie. Ejemplo: ❖Triste, apendo, acongo...
CLASIFICACIÓN LÓGICA 1. PARTE-TODO: Indica un par de palabras en la que una señala la parte de la otra. Ejemplo: ❖ Pólvora...
CLASIFICACIÓN LÓGICA 3. CASUALIDAD: cuando se señala causa-efecto, es decir un factor que desencadena un evento, hecho o c...
ESTRUCTURA 1. SIMPLE: Ejemplo: ❖Escribir, redactar, cotejar,… enamorar- comparar- recolectar- publicar- analizar ❖Brisa, v...
ESTRUCTURA I. COMPLEJA: Ejemplo: 1. Plutocracia, _______;democracia, pueblo;______, nobleza. a) timocracia- riqueza b) adi...
PRACTICANDO ENLÍNEA 1. Mitómano,________;cleptómano, hurto. A) robo B) humano C) fraude D) mentira E) pasión 2. Asir, coge...
6. __________, ley, afasia; habla. A) Norma B) Anomia C) Anuria D) Decreto E) Aclesia 7. Aracnofobia, arañas; _________, g...
11. Quizá, adverbio; pero, _________ A) adjetivo B) verbo C) preposición D) conjunción E) Sustantivo 12. Fúcar, magnate, _...
PRACTICANDO ENLÍNEA 1. Culpar, exculpar; dotar, negar;_____________ A) crecer, acrecer B) nacer, finar C) amable, descorté...
PRACTICANDO ENLÍNEA 5. Alondra,_________;_________, árbol; tulipán, flor. A) gaviota, pino B) paloma, golondrina C) animal...
PRACTICANDO ENLÍNEA 9. Lapicero, escribir; libro, leer; música,____________;escalpelo,____________ A) oído, operación B) p...
13. Senda,________; cavilar, _____;birlar, hurtar. A) derrotero, cogitar B) vía, robar C) onda, caminar D) venda, cotejar ...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
