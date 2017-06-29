Tipos de software que existen: de sistema, de programación y de aplicación. El término software (​partes suaves o blandas ...
Software de programación​: ​es un conjunto de herramientas que permiten el desarrollo de aplicaciones de software, está di...
Software de Sistema​ o ​Software de Base:​ al conjunto de programas que sirven para interactuar con el sistema, confiriend...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tiposde software

52 views

Published on

Software

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
52
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tiposde software

  1. 1. Tipos de software que existen: de sistema, de programación y de aplicación. El término software (​partes suaves o blandas en castellano​) hace alusión a la sumatoria de reglas, programas, datos, documentación e instrucciones que permiten la ejecución de múltiples tareas en un ordenador. Es la parte lógica e intangible de un dispositivo, y actúa como nexo entre el usuario y el hardware (partes duras), es decir, la parte tangible de la computadora. Existen tres tipos de software: Software de Aplicación: ​es aquel que hace que el computador coopere con el  usuario en la realización de tareas típicamente humanas, tales como gestionar una contabilidad o escribir un texto.  Sus programas deben ser independientes del hardware específico que se utilice y deben ser transportados sin grandes problemas de adaptación a otras computadoras y otros entornos operativos. Dentro de los programas de aplicación, puede ser útil una distinción entre aplicaciones verticales, de finalidad específica para un tipo muy delimitado de usuarios (médicos, abogados, arquitectos…), y aplicaciones horizontales, de utilidad para una amplísima gama de usuarios de cualquier tipo. Algunos ejemplos de software aplicaciones son: > Procesadores de texto. (Bloc de Notas) > Editores. (PhotoShop para el Diseño Gráfico) > Hojas de Cálculo. (MS Excel) > Sistemas gestores de bases de datos. (MySQL) > Programas de comunicaciones. (MSN Messenger) > Paquetes integrados. (Ofimática: Word, Excel, PowerPoint…) > Programas de diseño asistido por computador. (AutoCAD)
  2. 2. Software de programación​: ​es un conjunto de herramientas que permiten el desarrollo de aplicaciones de software, está dirigido a los programadores o desarrolladores de software, los cuales utilizan estas herramientas para crear, depurar y mantener sistemas. El software de programación es una subcategoría del software del sistema, pero por su demanda cada vez mayor se trata como una categoría separada, al nivel del software de aplicación y el software sistema. Existe una amplia gama de software de programación, entre los tipos más importantes están: 1. Compiladores son aplicaciones que traducen el código fuente a lenguaje de máquina, para que el equipo pueda entender las instrucciones recibidas. Los compiladores generan objetos que se combinan y se convierten en programas ejecutables. 2. Depuradores utilizados para monitorear línea a línea la ejecución de un programa. El código fuente del programa es compilado y ejecutado parcialmente, lo que permite al programador hacer seguimiento a las instrucciones que se ejecutan en un momento dado. Permitiendo además controlar, cambiar o asignar valores a variables del programa. 3. Intérpretes permiten ejecutar programas. Los intérpretes ejecutan el código fuente o el código precompilado a un lenguaje intermedio antes de la ejecución. Como ejemplo se pueden tomar compiladores, programas de diseño asistido por computador, paquetes integrados, ​editores de texto​, enlazadores, depuradores, intérpretes, entre otros.
  3. 3. Software de Sistema​ o ​Software de Base:​ al conjunto de programas que sirven para interactuar con el sistema, confiriendo control sobre el hardware, además de dar soporte a otros programas. Este sistema está compuesto por una serie de programas que tienen como objetivo administrar los recursos del hardware y, al mismo tiempo, le otorgan al usuario una interfaz. El sistema operativo permite facilitar la utilización del ordenador a sus usuarios ya que es el que le da la posibilidad de asignar y administrar los recursos del sistema, como ejemplo de esta clase de software se puede mencionar a Windows, Linux y Mac OS X, entre otros. Además de los sistemas operativos, dentro del software de sistema se ubican las herramientas de diagnóstico, los servidores, las utilidades, los controladores de dispositivos y las herramientas de corrección y optimización, etcétera. NOMBRE​: SARAHI CAMPUZANO MARCELO ​GRUPO​:202.

×