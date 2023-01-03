Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 03, 2023
In-Situ Sterilizable Fermenter & Bioreactor Lab Scale.pdf

Jan. 03, 2023
In-Situ Sterilizable Fermenter & Bioreactor | Lab Scale
🔸Model No : Fermex BioFMX
🔸Capacity : 5L to 40L
🔸Industry : Pharmaceutical & Biotech Industry, University, Research Institutes
Visit now for more info: https://www.fermex.in/

In-Situ Sterilizable Fermenter & Bioreactor | Lab Scale
🔸Model No : Fermex BioFMX
🔸Capacity : 5L to 40L
🔸Industry : Pharmaceutical & Biotech Industry, University, Research Institutes
Visit now for more info: https://www.fermex.in/

Engineering
In-Situ Sterilizable Fermenter & Bioreactor Lab Scale.pdf

  1. 1. FERMENTER & BIOREACTOR Welcome to FERMEX
  2. 2. PRODUCT Model No : Fermex BioFMX Capacity : 5L to 40L Industry : Pharmaceutical & Biotech Industry, University, Research Institutes
  3. 3. IN-SITU STERILIZABLE FERMENTER & BIOREACTOR | LAB SCALE BioFMX series is a range of In-situ fermenters for lab scale. They are available in standalone, twin, and parallel models. Fermex In-situ fermenters and bioreactors are made up of high-quality SS316L material which is non-corrosive and non- toxic and provides the best sterile environment for microbial culture growth. BioFMX range starts from 5L to 40L and is available in various Automation modes (Basic, Semi, and Fully Automatic). Fermex is the best quality Bioreactors manufacturer in India, thus our Bioreactors are an asset for any research labs, universities, biotechnology, and biopharma industries.
  4. 4. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS: Type: Sterilization in Place (SIP) and Cleaning in Place (CIP) Design Code: ASME BPE-2019 Temperature: 0 to 150 °C pH: 2 to 14 DO2: 0-100% MOC: SS 316L Automation Grade: Manual, Semi Automatic& Fully Automatic Surface Finish: Inner surface 420 grit mirror- finished Ra 0.25 to 0.5μm and External 120 to 180 grit matt finish
  5. 5. 07 FEATURES: Bottom or top driven agitator (Single/Double mechanical seal or Magnetic drive) with Rushton Turbine impellers. Automated control of process parameters like Aeration, Temperature, Foaming, Pressure, pH, DO, etc. Automatic aeration control through MFC for multiple gases also. Feed addition through precise flow controlled peristaltic pumps for accuracy of feeding. Specially designed Zero dead leg sampling valves and harvest valves.
  6. 6. FEATURES: PLC-based panels are provided with a color touch screen HMI to provide the operator with monitoring and control of various parameters. Mobile App/web server is provided for data monitoring purposes. Alarms SMS alert on mobile is provided. Reserve data logging with SCADA software is also provided so that no important data of the batch is lost out. All wet parts are made of SS316/316L and non-wet parts are made of SS304.
  7. 7. THANK YOU # 149, JLPL Industrial Area, Sector-82, Mohali-140308,Punjab, INDIA www.Fermex.com +91 1722972149, +91 8181818529

