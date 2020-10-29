Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CSK vs KKR Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing XI Pitch Report & Injury Update Match Details: The 49th match of the In...
Injury and Availability News: (Will be added when there is an update) CSK versus KKR Today's Probable Playing XIs: Chennai...
All-Rounders – Sunil Narine, Sam Curran Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Imran Tahir
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Csk vs kkr prediction fantasy cricket tips playing xi pitch report

22 views

Published on

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be the main group to be taken out the competition at this stage. However, they can even now be the gathering spoilers for different teams. This is something they will insight unexpectedly in the IPL fantasy cricket and would need to have a great time towards the back finish of the competition. They improved of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game and will hope to haul down the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with them this time around.

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Csk vs kkr prediction fantasy cricket tips playing xi pitch report

  1. 1. CSK vs KKR Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing XI Pitch Report & Injury Update Match Details: The 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. This game is planned to begin at 07:30 PM IST (06:00 PM nearby time) (02:00 PM UTC). The game will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network (Available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali). Additionally, live streaming will be accessible on Disney+ Hotstar. See: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be the main group to be taken out the competition at this stage. However, they can even now be the gathering spoilers for different teams. This is something they will insight unexpectedly in the IPL fantasy cricket and would need to have a great time towards the back finish of the competition. They improved of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game and will hope to haul down the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with them this time around. The KKR have six successes and six misfortunes in 12 games hitherto and are falling off a misfortune against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their last match. This being their penultimate game in the group stages, they would need to enroll a major success and save themselves in conflict for the end of the season games. They figured out how to overcome the Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs prior in the competition. CSK versus KKR Weather Report for Match 49: The climate will be very wonderful and the players ought to appreciate the equivalent. The skies will be clear while the moistness levels will ascend somewhat as the game advances. Pitch Condition/Report: After two or three low-scoring games, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium saw an absolute more than 200 in the last match. Batting second has as a rule been extreme here when the objectives are more than 170. The group pursuing would need to limit their adversaries to a score around 150. Normal first innings score: 173 (Thus far at this setting in this competition) Record of pursuing teams: Won – 6, Lost – 12, Tied – 3
  2. 2. Injury and Availability News: (Will be added when there is an update) CSK versus KKR Today's Probable Playing XIs: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Imran Tahir. Seat: Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, R Sai Kishore, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur. Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Prasidh Krishna, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson. Seat: Tom Banton, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrior, Manimaran Siddharth, Kuldeep Yadav. CSK versus KKR Top Picks for Today's Match: Shubman Gill, with 378 runs in 12 matches, is the main run-scorer for his group. He enrolled three half- hundreds of years in the competition. Faf du Plessis accumulated 401 runs in 12 games in this competition and has been one of the champion entertainers for CSK. Sam Curran scored 173 runs in 10 innings and represented 13 wickets in the 11 innings in fantasy leagues that he bowled. Eoin Morgan assembled 335 runs in 12 matches at a normal of 37. Ambati Rayudu scored 291 runs in 9 innings and has seemed to be in excellent touch with the bat. Nitish Rana has thought of a couple of noteworthy exhibitions in the competition. He scored 265 runs in 12 games up to this point. Captain and Vice-Captain Selection: Captain Options – Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran Vice-Captain Options – Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan Proposed Playing XI No.1 for CSK versus KKR Fantasy Cricket: Keeper – MS Dhoni Players – Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis (c), Ambati Rayudu
  3. 3. All-Rounders – Sunil Narine, Sam Curran Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Imran Tahir

×