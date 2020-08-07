Application of Fluid Mechanics in Agriculture

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fluid Mechanics in Agriculture Applications Presented By: Saravana Kumaran Undergraduate Student Chemical Engineering Unde...
Pumps • Electrical energy to convert mechanical energy to hydraulic energy • Essential component in agriculture for irriga...
Types of Pump 3 Pump Centrifugal Pump End-section Pump Reciprocating Pump Submersible Pump Turbine Pump Jet Pump Booster P...
Reciprocating Pump Displacement action with the use of a piston, plunger or diaphragm to pull and delivery the fluid 4
5 Application in Agriculture It is mainly used in fertilizer injector system
Centrifugal Pump “The centrifugal pumps use the principle of centrifugal force to increase the mechanical energy of liquid...
End-Section Centrifugal Pump • Most common type of centrifugal pump • The pump and the motor are close-coupled with each o...
Submersible Pump • Installed underwater along with the motor • They need not to be primed • Energy efficient as it just pr...
Turbine Pump • The pump is submerged in water whereas the motor is attached to pump through drive shaft is mounted above t...
Jet Pump • Hybrid of a centrifugal pump which is used to lift liquid • Uses the principle of venturi-effect to lift the li...
11 Troubleshooting in Pump
12 Troubleshooting in Pump Problem Possible Solution No Water • Prime pump • Head too high • Suction lift too high • Air l...
13 High power consumption • Speed too high • Mechanical defect Pump stops frequently • Air pocket in suction pipe • Suctio...
Fittings used in Agriculture 14 Coupler Elbow End Cap
15 ValvesAdapter Reducer Tee
Fluid Flow 16 Fluid flow in pipe Head loss = 4𝑓𝑙𝑣2 2𝑔𝐷 Fluid flow in Open Channel Head loss = 4𝑓𝑙𝑣2 2𝑔DH Where, DH = 4𝐴 𝑃
Close-pipe metering devices 17 Flow Meter Insertion Meters Pilot tube Thermal meter Full-Bore Meters Venturi meter Orifice...
18 Rota meter Pitot Tube Thermal meter Close-pipe metering devices
Open Channel Flowmeters A common method of measuring flow through an open channel is to measure the height of the liquid a...
20 • They are used in cases of small discharge • Best weir to measure discharge in an open channel Discharge , Q = 8 15 2𝑔...
Sharp Crested Weir (Trapezoidal) • These weirs are trapezoidal shaped with notch side slopes of 4:1 (vertical:horizontal) ...
Broad Crested Weir • Typically sturdier than sharp-crested weirs • Used in medium to large size rivers and canals (sturdie...
Reference • https://neutrium.net/fluid_flow/flow-in-open-channels-and-partially-filled-pipes/ • https://www.agric.wa.gov.a...
Fluid Mechanics in Agriculture Drip Irrigation
Water is directly dripped near the root zone Also known as trickle irrigation or micro-irrigation or localized irrigation ...
Typical Drip Irrigation Layout Source: www.jains.com
General information required to design a Drip Irrigation System • Source of Irrigation water • Crops to be grown • Topogra...
Factors affecting Water requirement • Type of crop (crop coefficient) • Source of water • Weather data (Class A pan evapor...
Pressure variation along a pipeline 𝑃𝑑 = 𝑃𝑢 − 𝑘 ℎ1 ± 𝛥𝑧 Where, • Pd, Pu are pressure at downstream and upstream positions ...
For H1, Darcy-Weisbach, Hazen-Willams or scobey equation is used H1 = 𝑘𝐶𝐿𝑄 𝑚 𝐷2𝑚+𝑛 Where, K is friction factor that depend...
For D-W equation, K = 0 ⋅ 811 𝑓 𝑔 Where, f is friction factor from the moody diagram f for small diameter trickle tubing i...
Computing head loss due to pipe friction in a drip lateral with online emitters for the following data: • 16mm internal di...
Since NR is between 2000- 105 ,thus it is turbulent flow f= 0.32 𝑁 𝑅 −0.25 = 0.32 4406 −0.25 = 0.0393 K = 0 ⋅ 811 𝑓 𝑔 = 0 ...
Factor affects the drip system capacity • Irrigation water requirement • Daily operating hours • Irrigation interval • Wat...
Reference • Irrigation & Drainage (Agriculture), NPTEL Courses 36
Thank you
Application of Fluid Mechanics in Agriculture
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Application of Fluid Mechanics in Agriculture

50 views

Published on

A module was developed on “Application of Fluid Mechanics in Agriculture” for undergraduate students to get a practical knowledge of Fluid Mechanics. The work was guided by Dr Sachin Mandavgane. The presentation talks about the various aspects of agriculture where fluid mechanics is applicable like types of the pump and the various types of fittings used. It also differentiates between the fluid flow in a pipe with that of an open channel. In the end, it describes the application of fluid mechanics in drip irrigation and with a short numerical which calculates the head loss.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Application of Fluid Mechanics in Agriculture

  1. 1. Fluid Mechanics in Agriculture Applications Presented By: Saravana Kumaran Undergraduate Student Chemical Engineering Under the Guidance of: Dr. Sachin A Mandavgane Associate Professor Department of Chemical Engineering VNIT Nagpur 1
  2. 2. Pumps • Electrical energy to convert mechanical energy to hydraulic energy • Essential component in agriculture for irrigation systems Parameters to be considered for pump selection: • The flow required for the irrigation system • Pressure required by the system after considering all the losses occurring due to pipe, fittings, valves, elevation and emitters • The volume and optimum abstraction rate of the water source • Source of water • Energy source to power the pump (diesel, electricity, petrol) 2
  3. 3. Types of Pump 3 Pump Centrifugal Pump End-section Pump Reciprocating Pump Submersible Pump Turbine Pump Jet Pump Booster Pump
  4. 4. Reciprocating Pump Displacement action with the use of a piston, plunger or diaphragm to pull and delivery the fluid 4
  5. 5. 5 Application in Agriculture It is mainly used in fertilizer injector system
  6. 6. Centrifugal Pump “The centrifugal pumps use the principle of centrifugal force to increase the mechanical energy of liquid and move it from suction side to discharge side ” Centrifugal pump needs to be primed before its usage 6
  7. 7. End-Section Centrifugal Pump • Most common type of centrifugal pump • The pump and the motor are close-coupled with each other and they act as single unit • Pushing the water rather than pulling it. • It can be installed with the or below the water level • Efficiency of the pump decreases when they are placed above the water surface 7 In Agriculture, it can be used as irrigation booster pump
  8. 8. Submersible Pump • Installed underwater along with the motor • They need not to be primed • Energy efficient as it just preforms the function of pushing the water • Are multi-stage pumps which can create high flow rate, high pressure or both for the liquid 8
  9. 9. Turbine Pump • The pump is submerged in water whereas the motor is attached to pump through drive shaft is mounted above the water level • Application where the size of the motor is large • Consists of multistage for giving different flow or pressure combinations 9
  10. 10. Jet Pump • Hybrid of a centrifugal pump which is used to lift liquid • Uses the principle of venturi-effect to lift the liquid • Jet pump needs to be primed before the usage • Flow rate in jet pumps are relatively low than its pressure/head developed • In agriculture, Water sources whose water level varies (like lakes, rivers, ponds) 10
  11. 11. 11 Troubleshooting in Pump
  12. 12. 12 Troubleshooting in Pump Problem Possible Solution No Water • Prime pump • Head too high • Suction lift too high • Air leak in suction pipe • Suction pipe clogged Not enough water • Prime pump • Speed too low • Head too high • Suction lift too high • Air leak in suction pipe • Wrong foot valve size • Wrong foot valve submergence Low pressure • Speed too low • Air in water • Wrong impeller diameter • Pump wear • Impeller damage
  13. 13. 13 High power consumption • Speed too high • Mechanical defect Pump stops frequently • Air pocket in suction pipe • Suction lift too high • Wear in stuffing box Troubleshooting in Pump
  14. 14. Fittings used in Agriculture 14 Coupler Elbow End Cap
  15. 15. 15 ValvesAdapter Reducer Tee
  16. 16. Fluid Flow 16 Fluid flow in pipe Head loss = 4𝑓𝑙𝑣2 2𝑔𝐷 Fluid flow in Open Channel Head loss = 4𝑓𝑙𝑣2 2𝑔DH Where, DH = 4𝐴 𝑃
  17. 17. Close-pipe metering devices 17 Flow Meter Insertion Meters Pilot tube Thermal meter Full-Bore Meters Venturi meter Orifice meter Rota meter Venturi meter Orifice meter
  18. 18. 18 Rota meter Pitot Tube Thermal meter Close-pipe metering devices
  19. 19. Open Channel Flowmeters A common method of measuring flow through an open channel is to measure the height of the liquid as it passes over an obstruction as a flume or weir in the channel. 19
  20. 20. 20 • They are used in cases of small discharge • Best weir to measure discharge in an open channel Discharge , Q = 8 15 2𝑔𝐶𝑒 𝑡𝑎𝑛 𝜃 2 𝐻 5 2 Where, Q is flow over V-notch weir (m3/s) Ce is found using graph H is the head flowing through the notch (m) θ(degrees) is the notch angle g is the acceleration of gravity(9.81 m/s²) Sharp-Crested Weir (V-Notch)
  21. 21. Sharp Crested Weir (Trapezoidal) • These weirs are trapezoidal shaped with notch side slopes of 4:1 (vertical:horizontal) • These weirs are commonly used for irrigation • Used when discharge is too great for a rectangular weir • Discharge, Q = 3.367𝐿𝐻3∕2 21
  22. 22. Broad Crested Weir • Typically sturdier than sharp-crested weirs • Used in medium to large size rivers and canals (sturdier) • Used as a flow measurement and water level regulator • Necessary for flow to be in subcritical range—ensures smooth water surface • Flow over a broad-crested weir is highly dependent on the weir’s geometry. • Discharge, Q = C L Hn Where: Q = Volumetric flow rate C = Constant for the specific weir structure L = Width of the weir H = Height of water head upstream in relation to the weir’s crest n = structure variant (usually 3/2 for a horizontal weir) 22
  23. 23. Reference • https://neutrium.net/fluid_flow/flow-in-open-channels-and-partially-filled-pipes/ • https://www.agric.wa.gov.au/water-management/pump-selection-irrigated-agriculture?page=0%2C0 • https://www.irrigationtutorials.com/pumps-page-2-types-of-water-pumps/ • https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/agriculture/irrigation/irrigation/systems/selecting • https://www.engineeringtoolbox.com/flow-meters-d_493.html • https://www.slideshare.net/SalmanBaig6/fluid-flow-sb • https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/what-is-a-pitot-tube/ 23
  24. 24. Fluid Mechanics in Agriculture Drip Irrigation
  25. 25. Water is directly dripped near the root zone Also known as trickle irrigation or micro-irrigation or localized irrigation More effiecient, conserves water, avoids runoff More initial investment
  26. 26. Typical Drip Irrigation Layout Source: www.jains.com
  27. 27. General information required to design a Drip Irrigation System • Source of Irrigation water • Crops to be grown • Topographic conditions • Texture of soil • Climatic data
  28. 28. Factors affecting Water requirement • Type of crop (crop coefficient) • Source of water • Weather data (Class A pan evaporation data) • Soil type • Area under cultivation
  29. 29. Pressure variation along a pipeline 𝑃𝑑 = 𝑃𝑢 − 𝑘 ℎ1 ± 𝛥𝑧 Where, • Pd, Pu are pressure at downstream and upstream positions (Kpa) • h1 is the energy loss in pipe (m) • 𝛥z is elevation difference (m) (positive for uphill) • K= 9.81 H1 = FH1 + M1 Where, • F is constant; it is a f(number of outlets and method used to estimate H1) • H1 is friction loss (m) • M1 is minor losses through fittings
  30. 30. For H1, Darcy-Weisbach, Hazen-Willams or scobey equation is used H1 = 𝑘𝐶𝐿𝑄 𝑚 𝐷2𝑚+𝑛 Where, K is friction factor that depends on pipe material L is length of pipe (m) Q is discharge (l/min) D is diameter of pipe (mm) C, m and n are constants For drip, D-W equation is preferred. For D-W, C= 277778; m=2.0; and n=1.0
  31. 31. For D-W equation, K = 0 ⋅ 811 𝑓 𝑔 Where, f is friction factor from the moody diagram f for small diameter trickle tubing is also related to the Reynolds number Knowing the Reynolds number (NR),
  32. 32. Computing head loss due to pipe friction in a drip lateral with online emitters for the following data: • 16mm internal diameter lateral • 200m long lateral with standard online emitters spaced 1m • Design discharge of each emitter is 1 lph • Water temperature is 20oC Total discharge = (1 l/hr) (200) (1hr/60min) = 3.33 l/min V= Q/A = 3.33 𝑙/𝑚𝑖𝑛 𝜋 4 16 2 = 27.6 cm/sec NR= 𝜌𝐷𝑣 𝜇 = 4406
  33. 33. Since NR is between 2000- 105 ,thus it is turbulent flow f= 0.32 𝑁 𝑅 −0.25 = 0.32 4406 −0.25 = 0.0393 K = 0 ⋅ 811 𝑓 𝑔 = 0 ⋅ 811 0.0393 9.81 = 3.25 x 10-3 L= 200m = (no. of emitter) CL From figure, CL = 0.36ft = 0.11m L= 200 + 200(0.11) = 222m H1 = 𝑘𝐶𝐿𝑄 𝑚 𝐷2𝑚+𝑛 = 3.25×10−3 ×277778×222× 3.33 2 162×2+1 = 2.12m Now, F= 0.33 h1= FH1 + M1 = (0.33 x 2.12) +0 = 0.70m
  34. 34. Factor affects the drip system capacity • Irrigation water requirement • Daily operating hours • Irrigation interval • Water application • Efficiency
  35. 35. Reference • Irrigation & Drainage (Agriculture), NPTEL Courses 36
  36. 36. Thank you

×