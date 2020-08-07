A module was developed on “Application of Fluid Mechanics in Agriculture” for undergraduate students to get a practical knowledge of Fluid Mechanics. The work was guided by Dr Sachin Mandavgane. The presentation talks about the various aspects of agriculture where fluid mechanics is applicable like types of the pump and the various types of fittings used. It also differentiates between the fluid flow in a pipe with that of an open channel. In the end, it describes the application of fluid mechanics in drip irrigation and with a short numerical which calculates the head loss.