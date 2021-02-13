PROGRAMMING USING C# .NET - SARASWATHI RAMALINGAM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROGRAMMING USING C# LAB MANUAL SARASWATHI RAMALINGAM SRI AKILANDESWARI WOMENS COLLEGE THIRUVALLUVAR UNIVERSITY
DESIGN VIEW
DATABASE
OUTPUT
  1. 1. PROGRAMMING USING C# LAB MANUAL SARASWATHI RAMALINGAM SRI AKILANDESWARI WOMENS COLLEGE THIRUVALLUVAR UNIVERSITY
  2. 2. ADO.NET-LIBRARY MANAGEMENT[DB SQL SERVER] using System; using System.Collections.Generic; using System.ComponentModel; using System.Data; using System.Drawing; using System.Linq; using System.Text; using System.Windows.Forms; using System.Data.SqlClient; namespace ADO.NETCONNECTION { public partial class Form1 : Form { string connectionstring = @"Data Source=CLIENT1-PC;Initial Catalog=SARAS;Integrated Security=True"; public Form1() { InitializeComponent(); } private void button1_Click(object sender, EventArgs e) { SqlConnection con = new SqlConnection(connectionstring); con.Open(); SqlCommand cmd = new SqlCommand("INSERT INTO library VALUES('"+textBox1.Text+"','"+textBox2.Text+"','"+textBox3.Text+"','"+textBox4.Text+"')",con);
  3. 3. try { cmd.ExecuteNonQuery(); MessageBox.Show("BOOK ISSUED"); } catch (Exception) { MessageBox.Show("BOOK NOT ISSUED"); } finally { con.Close(); } } private void button2_Click(object sender, EventArgs e) { SqlConnection con = new SqlConnection(connectionstring); con.Open(); SqlCommand cmd = new SqlCommand("DELETE FROM library WHERE LIBRARYID='"+textBox1.Text+"'",con); try { cmd.ExecuteNonQuery(); MessageBox.Show("BOOK RETURNED"); } catch (Exception) { MessageBox.Show("BOOK NOT RETURN"); } finally { con.Close(); } }
  4. 4. private void button4_Click(object sender, EventArgs e) { SqlConnection con = new SqlConnection(connectionstring); con.Open(); SqlCommand cmd = new SqlCommand("SELECT * FROM library", con); SqlDataAdapter da = new SqlDataAdapter(cmd); DataSet ds = new DataSet(); cmd.ExecuteNonQuery(); da.Fill(ds); dataGridView1.DataSource = ds.Tables[0]; con.Close(); } private void button3_Click(object sender, EventArgs e) { SqlConnection con = new SqlConnection(connectionstring); con.Open(); SqlCommand cmd = new SqlCommand("UPDATE library SET RETURNDATE='" + textBox4.Text + "'", con); try { cmd.ExecuteNonQuery(); MessageBox.Show("DATE EXTENDED"); }
  5. 5. catch (Exception) { MessageBox.Show("DATE NOT EXTENDED"); } finally { con.Close(); } } private void button5_Click(object sender, EventArgs e) { Close(); } private void Form1_Load(object sender, EventArgs e) { } } }
  6. 6. DESIGN VIEW
  7. 7. DATABASE
  8. 8. OUTPUT

