MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO Y CORRECTIVO
SE VERAN: •Tipos de mantenimiento y clasificación. •Criterios para el mantenimiento y medidas de seguridad. •Materiales, h...
TIPOS DE MANTENIMIENTO Y CLASIFICACIÓN. • Existen tres tipos distintos de mantenimiento informático de acuerdo al carácter...
MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO Esta aplica una serie de procedimientos y técnicas que ayudan a minimizar el riesgo de fallos de ...
MANTENIMIENTO CORRECTIVO • Se trata de la reparación o reemplazo del componente del sistema que no funcione. Como resulta ...
CRITERIOS PARA EL MANTENIMIENTO Y MEDIDAS DE SEGURIDAD • 1. Actualiza tu sistema operativo • ¿Cuándo actualizaste tu siste...
MATERIALES, HERRAMIENTAS Y AREAS DE TRABAJO PARA LA REALIZACION DE LOS MANTENIMIENTOS • Destornilladores: Son útiles cuand...
• Cuaderno y lápiz: Si no somos expertos en esto, o no tenemos buena memoria se recomienda que antes de desarmar cualquier...
• Hisopos: Se utilizan para limpiar componentes muy sensibles, como por ejemplo, unidades de almacenamiento. • Paños de al...
REVICION FÍSICA DEL EQUIPO DE COMPUTO Es el procedimiento que va desde revisar la parte superficial de los dispositivos de...
LIMPIEZA INTERNA Y EXTERNA DE US COMPONENTES Y PERIFERICOS. • Limpieza del exterior: Antes de nada, es necesario apagar y ...
•Limpieza “interior” • Borrar archivos en Windows: Windows 10 cuenta con un administrador de discos para optimizar el alma...
RED ALAMBRICA E INALAMBRICA
DIFERENCIAS ENTRE LA CONEXIÓN ALÁMBRICA Y LA INALÁMBRICA. • La conexión alámbrica es aquella en la que los sistemas se bas...
• Local Area Network (LAN): Si una red está formada por más de un ordenador, esta recibe el nombre de Local Area Network (...
• Metropolitan Area Network (MAN): La Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) o red de área metropolitana es una red de telecomuni...
• Global Area Network (GAN): Una red global como Internet recibe el nombre de Global Area Network (GAN), sin embargo no es...
• Trabajo realizado por • Sarahi Hernández Lara. • Grupo:402
Jun. 11, 2021

  18. 18. • Trabajo realizado por • Sarahi Hernández Lara. • Grupo:402

