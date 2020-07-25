The 4 Keys To Success

Successfully reported this slideshow.
I HAVE A TRUTH TO TELL
GOOD PEOPLE
GOOD PEOPLE SMART PEOPLE
GOOD PEOPLE SMART PEOPLE HARDWORKING PEOPLE
GOOD PEOPLE SMART PEOPLE HARDWORKING PEOPLE
UNSUCCESSFUL
WHAT ARE THE REAL KEYS TO SUCCESS?
THIS IS
WE LIVE IN
WE LIVE IN WE DRIVE IN
WE LIVE IN WE DRIVE IN WE WORK IN
WE WILL BE BURIED IN
DON’T LIVE YOUR LIFE IN
BOX. UNBOX. REBOX. CRUSH THE BOX
99% IF YOU WANT TO FIT IN WITH THE
IF YOU WANT TO FIT IN WITH THE 99%
BOX
99% OF INFORMATION IS NOISE
99% OF INFORMATION IS NOISE 99% OF INTERACTIONS ARE FAKE
99% OF INFORMATION IS NOISE 99% OF INTERACTIONS ARE FAKE 99% OF OPPORTUNITIES ARE TRAPS
99% OF INFORMATION IS NOISE 99% OF INTERACTIONS ARE FAKE 99% OF OPPORTUNITIES ARE TRAPS 99% OF EFFORT IS WASTED
I PUT MYSELF IN A BOX
I PUT MYSELF IN A BOX TO SEARCH FOR THE 1%
I PUT MYSELF IN A BOX TO SEARCH FOR THE 1% TO SEARCH FOR THE RIGHT PATH
I PUT MYSELF IN A BOX TO SEARCH FOR THE 1% TO SEARCH FOR THE RIGHT PATH TO SEARCH FOR MY INNER SELF
I PUT MYSELF IN A BOX TO SEARCH FOR THE 1% TO SEARCH FOR THE RIGHT PATH TO SEARCH FOR MY INNER SELF TO FIND OUT WHAT I WANT
YOU CAN GET ANYTHING
YOU CAN GET ANYTHING AS LONG AS IT’S ONE THING
YOU CAN GET ANYTHING AS LONG AS IT’S ONE THING AS LONG AS YOU WANT IT MOST
CHOOSE SOLITUDE
CHOOSE SOLITUDE CHOOSE INTELLIGENCE
CHOOSE SOLITUDE CHOOSE INTELLIGENCE CHOOSE DRIVE
CHOOSE SOLITUDE CHOOSE INTELLIGENCE CHOOSE DRIVE
UNBOX
BECAUSE I AM NOT AN EXPERT
BECAUSE I AM NOT AN EXPERT I DO NOT FOLLOW RULES
BECAUSE I AM NOT AN EXPERT I DO NOT FOLLOW RULES I THINK LIKE THERE IS NO BOX
LIE TO YOURSELF CREATE OPPORTUNITIES
I CHEAT ON MYSELF
I CHEAT ON MYSELF I CHEAT ON SOCIETY
I CHEAT ON MYSELF I CHEAT ON SOCIETY I CHEAT ON MY FAMILY
I CHEAT ON MYSELF I CHEAT ON SOCIETY I CHEAT ON MY FAMILY I CHEAT ON MY FRIENDS
I SAY NO A LOT
I SAY NO A LOT I SAY NO TO STICK TO MY VISION
I SAY NO A LOT I SAY NO TO STICK TO MY VISION I SAY NO TO MYSELF TO TAKE RISK
I SAY NO A LOT I SAY NO TO STICK TO MY VISION I SAY NO TO MYSELF TO TAKE RISK I SAY NO TO OTHERS TO BE FOCUSED
NO ONE CAN HAVE IT ALL THERE IS ALWAYS A TRADE-OFF EVERYTHING HAS AN OPPORTUNITY COST
THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN SUCCESSFUL PEOPLE AND VERY SUCCESSFUL PEOPLE IS THAT VERY SUCCESSFUL PEOPLE SAY NO TO ALMOST EVERY...
CHOOSE YOURSELF
CHOOSE YOURSELF CHOOSE YOUR DREAM
CHOOSE YOURSELF CHOOSE YOUR DREAM CHEAT ON EVERYTHING
CHEAT ON YOURSELF AND OTHERS TURN YOUR DREAM INTO REALITY
REBOX
IF YOU REBOX YOURSELF IN AN OBJECT IT WILL LAST UNTIL IT IS USED UP
IF YOU REBOX YOURSELF IN MONEY IT WILL LAST UNTIL YOU SPEND IT ALL
IF YOU REBOX YOURSELF IN POWER ONE DAY YOU WILL LOSE IT
IF YOU REBOX YOURSELF IN FAME ONE DAY IT WILL FADE
BUT…
IF YOU REBOX YOURSELF
IF YOU REBOX YOURSELF IN A PRODUCT
IF YOU REBOX YOURSELF IN A PRODUCT IT WILL BE THERE UNTIL YOU DIE
AT ANY PRICE REBOX YOURSELF IN A PRODUCT
S = L + [RV x (MV + CV)] <=> Success = Luck + Perceived Value/Market Value <=> Success = Luck + [Real Value x (The Marketi...
CREATE A PRODUCT
CREATE A PRODUCT OUT OF WHATEVER FULFFILLS YOUR PASSION/STRENGTH
CREATE A PRODUCT OUT OF WHATEVER FULFFILLS YOUR PASSION/STRENGTH SOLVES PEOPLE’S PROBLEMS
CREATE A PRODUCT OUT OF WHATEVER FULFFILLS YOUR PASSION/STRENGTH SOLVES PEOPLE’S PROBLEMS MAKES A LIVING
CRUSH THE BOX
A STORY…
HE STOLE A CONCEPT
HE STOLE A CONCEPT HE KILLED MANY IDEAS
HE STOLE A CONCEPT HE KILLED MANY IDEAS HE CHEATED ON OTHERS TO FOCUS
HE STOLE A CONCEPT HE KILLED MANY IDEAS HE CHEATED ON OTHERS TO FOCUS HE LIED TO HIMSELF IT WOULD SUCCEED
THERE IS NO NEW IDEA
THERE IS NO NEW IDEA THERE IS NO BAD IDEA
THERE IS NO NEW IDEA THERE IS NO BAD IDEA THERE IS NO GOOD IDEA
EVERY IDEA CAN BE GREAT…
IF IT IS AT THE RIGHT TIME
IF IT IS AT THE RIGHT TIME PLACE
IF IT IS AT THE RIGHT TIME PEOPLE PLACE
LIE. CHEAT. KILL. STEAL. CRUSH THE BOX
SUCCESS IS NOT ABOUT MONEY
SUCCESS IS NOT ABOUT MONEY SUCCESS IS NOT ABOUT POWER
SUCCESS IS NOT ABOUT MONEY SUCCESS IS NOT ABOUT POWER SUCCESS IS NOT ABOUT FAME
SUCCESS IS THE FREEDOM TO CHOOSE
WE LIVE IN
WE LIVE IN WE DRIVE IN
WE LIVE IN WE DRIVE IN WE WORK IN
WE WILL BE BURIED IN
DON’T LIVE YOUR LIFE IN
BOX. UNBOX. REBOX. CRUSH THE BOX
THINK FOR YOURSELF NOT OF YOURSELF
THINK OF OTHERS NOT FOR OTHERS
IF YOU WANT TO FIT IN WITH THE 99%
IF YOU WANT TO FIT IN WITH THE 99%
To know what drives this principle, read this.
The 4 Keys To Success
The 4 Keys To Success
Think for yourself, not of yourself.
Think of others, not for others.

To know what drives this principle, read this: https://bit.ly/3jnp0PN

  96. 96. To know what drives this principle, read this.

