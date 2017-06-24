The fashion industry as we know it today is run by many different actors: models, celebrities, designers, art directors, fashion journalists but also by an increasing number of fashion bloggers. Fashion blogs’ influence is the most striking phenomenon of our era regarding the fashion industry. And this is actually visible when we examine brands marketing budget, since in average, 42% of their advertising budget is dedicated to social networks. Moreover, this year, brands are increasing their influencer marketing budget of 59%.

So how come, what is at the beginning a hobby, was able to turn the fashion industry and its strong hierarchy and standards upside down? How come a 27 years old fashion bloggers has become able to gain almost as many followers as Barack Obama and actually earns sixteen times his income?

To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural environment?