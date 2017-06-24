Mémoire Master 1 LEA Sous la direction de Mme Hughes Sarah Partouche Session de mai 2016 Université de Paris Ouest Nanterr...
Mémoire Master 1 LEA Sous la direction de Mme Hughes Sarah Partouche Session de mai 2016 Université de Paris Ouest Nanterr...
Table of contents Introduction………………………………………………………..............1 Part I: From leisure to profit making businesses ……………....
1 Introduction: The fashion industry as we know it today is run by many different actors: models, celebrities, designers, ...
2 fashion blog. What is a fashion blog? It is an online platform where a blogger regularly posts advices, fashion related ...
3 fashion its socio-cultural environment as well. Consequently we will finally study the consequences of this outbreak of ...
4 Part I: From leisure to profit making businesses This first part will deal with understanding how sharing fashion conten...
5 relationship that stimulates identification.” 13 Bloggers allow the readers to get rid of their complexes induced by bea...
6 would tell a story about wearing a certain garment, having a trip, driving a car, just having a particular experience [....
7 might as well add to the article a link to the website where the product is available to be sold, in that case, the blog...
8 depends on the attention the latter pays to the blog.37 They are also paid depending on their influence (likes, follower...
9 general44 . More precisely, it is when both the blog and the blogger become an asset for both fashion brands and custome...
10 1- Stage 1: Monetizing, building content, identification and awareness This first stage starts from the creation of the...
11 to buy a better camera and often need to get financial benefits in compensation for the time they dedicate to their blo...
12 stage consists in boosting the blogs as well as the blogger’s recognition.64 Boosting recognition will allow the blogge...
13 The blogger has to remain position driven and still be very careful while choosing the brands he/she is going to partne...
14 Bloglovin awards ...). Those awards prove that not only readers but also fashion experts acknowledge the blogger’s reco...
15 D- Is blogging a real job? Legitimacy issues One of the main issue bloggers face every day is that people argue that be...
16 each day reading other blogs to be ahead of the fashion cycle.89 Bloggers often attend a lot of PR events, meetings, pr...
17 Another video called “Bloggeuses de mode” was shot in the framework of a short program called “Filles d’aujourd’hui” ai...
18 Part II: Reshaping the fashion industry Welcoming this new actor has transformed the way the fashion industry used to w...
19 habits etc.102 It also provides an easy way for fashion brands to gauge more accurately their return on investment (ROI...
20 Yet, getting involved in a relationship with a fashion blogger does not necessarily raise significantly a brand’s turno...
21 organized in order to make brands spokespersons and fashion bloggers meet. 113 Fashion brands usually pay high prices t...
22 commented, he/she has to think about the consequences of each post. Famous fashion bloggers are not usually writing abo...
23 Australian fashion blogger says: “Travelling is good marketing strategy”. What is supposed to be a hobby, or a moment s...
24 Adapted to the fashion industry, we can argue that the outbreak of fashion blogs has disrupted some standards that the ...
25 traditional sense of promotion mix (C2C dynamic) seems to be introduced in a lot of markets nowadays and seems to be pa...
26 mentioned before, consumers now are so solicited by brand advertising and marketing strategies that they are aware they...
27 In order to counter fashion blogs expansion, fashion magazines are now available on the internet and have dedicated app...
28 Part III: From authenticity issues to social changes As fashion blogs are social media, their impact on the socio-cultu...
29 women are reading blogs, and get inspired into creating their own blog. We are now living in a time where fashion blogg...
30 process. Being authentic makes followers identify more because they feel like the blogger is like them, faces the same ...
31 out of the shower. Followers tend to forget that very few of these shots, displayed on social media, are spontaneous; m...
32 and links.169 Telling a sponsored article from a gift or a partnership is not always easy. Eleanore Bridge recently dec...
33 appearance. I was consumed by it”, “We are a brainwashed generation”175 adds Essena O’Neill. Later, she totally shut do...
34 girls have unrealistic goals because even their idols that they look up to aren’t exactly as they seem.179 I personally...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural environment?

21 views

Published on

The fashion industry as we know it today is run by many different actors: models, celebrities, designers, art directors, fashion journalists but also by an increasing number of fashion bloggers. Fashion blogs’ influence is the most striking phenomenon of our era regarding the fashion industry. And this is actually visible when we examine brands marketing budget, since in average, 42% of their advertising budget is dedicated to social networks. Moreover, this year, brands are increasing their influencer marketing budget of 59%.
So how come, what is at the beginning a hobby, was able to turn the fashion industry and its strong hierarchy and standards upside down? How come a 27 years old fashion bloggers has become able to gain almost as many followers as Barack Obama and actually earns sixteen times his income?
To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural environment?

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
21
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog, reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural environment?

  1. 1. Mémoire Master 1 LEA Sous la direction de Mme Hughes Sarah Partouche Session de mai 2016 Université de Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense A business to follow on the heels
  2. 2. Mémoire Master 1 LEA Sous la direction de Mme Hughes Sarah Partouche Session de mai 2016 Université de Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense A business to follow on the heels
  3. 3. Table of contents Introduction………………………………………………………..............1 Part I: From leisure to profit making businesses ……………......4 A- A social media that particularly fits to the fashion industry …………….....4 B- Becoming profit making businesses ………………………………........6 C- The keys to a successful blog ………….……………….………….......8 1) Stage 1: Monetizing, building content, identification and awareness................10 2) Stage 2: Boosting recognition, spreading awareness....................................11 3) Stage 3: Building strong brand image and possible repositioning....................13 D- Is blogging a real job? Legitimacy issues……...…………………..….....15 Part II: Reshaping the fashion industry ………………………......18 A- Fashion brands and bloggers: What do they get out of their relationship?....... 18 1) For fashion brands............................................................................18 2) For fashion bloggers..........................................................................20 B- Selling someone’s image. ……………………........……………….…21 C- A disruptive business model …………………………………..............23 1) Loss of the professional vs. consumer dynamic …………......................24 2) Taking over fashion magazines ………………..................................25 Part III: From authenticity issues to social changes ……………..28 A- The fashion blog generation …………………………………..……......28 B- Authenticity issues and “games changers” movements …………………....29 1) Are they selling dream? ……………………………………..........30 2) The quest towards authenticity …………………………….............32 C- Fashion blogs: Empowering women? ……………..………………….....34 D- Fashion blogs and diversity …………………………………………....36 Conclusion …………….……………………………………………...........38 Bibliography..............................................................................…...41 Appendices ………………………………………………………...45
  4. 4. 1 Introduction: The fashion industry as we know it today is run by many different actors: models, celebrities, designers, art directors, fashion journalists but also by an increasing number of fashion bloggers. Fashion blogs’ influence is the most striking phenomenon of our era regarding the fashion industry. And this is actually visible when we examine brands marketing budget, since in average, 42% of their advertising budget is dedicated to social networks.1 Moreover, this year, brands are increasing their influencer marketing budget of 59%.2 Nowadays, not only very famous brands have budgets dedicated to fashion bloggers, even small brands and creators are using this tool in order to raise their visibility and build their reputation. Blogging has become something very profitable as well. Some fashion bloggers, like Chiara Ferragni, an Italian blogger, has even reached $8 million revenue in 20153 and now employs 14 people at only 27 years old. Some fashion bloggers are invited to talk at marketing conferences; others have caught top fashion magazines’ attention like Vogue or Harper’s Bazar. They are now sitting in front rows at fashion shows, alongside long time experts in fashion like Anna Wintour4 for instance. So how come, what is at the beginning a hobby, was able to turn the fashion industry and its strong hierarchy and standards upside down? How come a 27 years old fashion bloggers has become able to gain almost as many followers as Barack Obama and actually earns sixteen times his income?5 Coco Chanel once said: “Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening.” Coco Chanel was very in advance on her time, indeed, in the 1990’s, before the fashion industry reached the internet, fashion was actually way less accessible than it is today. Fashion inspirations, advices and trends would come from fashion magazines, models, celebrities and designers, from people who were not actually very relatable for common people. Fashion could not be found everywhere. Coco Chanel was right, fashion is everywhere but the fashion industry was not fit to showing it yet. Ten years later, with the rise of participative Internet6 , Coco Chanel’s quotation seems more adapted. Indeed, the street, the ideas, the way we live and what is happening has been gathered in one unique platform accessible to everybody: the 1 Clara FERRERO, “Cuando la ‘instagramer’ mató a la bloguera”, El País, 5 frebrero, 2016. 2 Ibid. 3 Ronan TESORIERE, « VIDEO. Mode : Chiara Ferragni, la blogueuse star en une de Vogue », Le Parisien, 16 mars 2015. 4 Vogue’s art director. 5 Sophie JANINET, "Chiara Ferragni, portrait de "la blogueuse la plus influente au monde"", Les Inrocks.com, 27 Février, 2015. 6 Marie Pichereau, «Voici la reine incontestée de la blogosphère mode », Paris Match, March 19th, 2015.
  5. 5. 2 fashion blog. What is a fashion blog? It is an online platform where a blogger regularly posts advices, fashion related contents and product reviews and works as an electronic world-of- mouth7 . The fashion blog and is usually based on its founder’s life. Readers are able to comment the articles posted and discussions are often initiated through the comment section which makes this platform participative. In the framework of this dissertation, we will reduce this definition to the fashion blog as a website platform entirely built by the fashion blogger who posts written content as well as pictures. Consequently, this dissertation will not deal with fashion vlogs8 or fashion blogs available on famous social platforms (like Facebook, Snapchat, Youtube etc.) but will only deal with the bloggers’ own platform. The participative feature of fashion blogs has necessarily reshaped the fashion industry in a way because before the rise of social media, customers were not actually able to share comments about brands, or it would not even have an impact. Now, since these participative platforms are thriving and are available to be seen by any interested individual, the way the fashion industry used to work is outdated. Moreover, since fashion blogs are social media, they are linking the fashion industry’s business with its social environment. Now that the amplified customers’ voice is visible through fashion blogger’s posts, they have a lot more power which changes the fashion industry’s socio-cultural environment a lot since the voice is given to customers and not to brands anymore. To what extent is the new thriving business of fashion blog reshaping the fashion industry as well as its socio cultural environment? In order to answer this question, we shall first take a look at the way this leisure has lead to profit making business based on thorough strategies. This outbreak is unprecedented and has welcomed new actors in the fashion industry which are similar to participative fashion magazines written by customers who also link brands and other customers. Welcoming this new actor is not without consequences on the inherent industry; therefore, we shall examine how this outbreak has reshaped the fashion industry. Finally, the fashion industry carries social factors, indeed; how we dress is deeply social related. Besides, blogs are social media based on thorough identification strategies, which can have negative consequences on the industry’s social environment. Moreover, fashion bloggers are able to express their opinion and amplify customers’ one on issues inherent to the fashion industry which is most likely to impact the 7 An electronic word-of-mouth is “any positive or negative statement made by potential, actual, or former customers about a product or company, which is made available to a multitude of people and institutions via the Internet.” STOKBERGER-SAUER & HOYER, “The Influence of Fashion Blogs on Consumers” 8 A fashion vlog is a fashion blog, often available via the Youtube platform, only composed with videos.
  6. 6. 3 fashion its socio-cultural environment as well. Consequently we will finally study the consequences of this outbreak of fashion blogs on the fashion industry’s socio-cultural environment.
  7. 7. 4 Part I: From leisure to profit making businesses This first part will deal with understanding how sharing fashion content on social media can lead to making a profit. I will first try to understand why this type of social media suits well the fashion industry, and then I will explain how blogs are generating money. Then we will try to understand why some blogs are more successful than others and finally we will focus on the criticisms bloggers are likely to face considering their legitimacy in the fashion industry. A-A social media that particularly fits to the fashion industry Muccia Prada said once “Fashion is an instant language”. With this sentence, Muccia Prada accurately pointed out one of the most relevant answer to the following question: “Why do blogs/social media in general fit to the fashion industry?” The fashion industry is an industry in continual change. Designers are creating fashion lines twice a year and trends change faster than in any other industry.9 Consequently, fashion purchasers are very often “early adopters”10 since they usually want to purchase the latest outfits as fast as it gets trendy, before the trend changes again.11 As Vilpponen and Al’s study revealed that early adopters are more likely to get information from external sources (like social media/blogs) rather than from internal sources like members of their social environment.12 Fashion blogs are able to spread out these trends to thousands of people at the same time in different places in the world, within an extremely short period of time. Social media share live information and as fashion trends are changing so rapidly, social media are able to follow them. But live information is not their only asset. The fashion industry induces more than any industry the need for recognition and identification. Brands are looking for consumers to identify to the products they are selling, so that they want to purchase it. Identification is the whole core idea of fashion blogging. Fashion blog readers feel like the blogger is their friend, they identify to her/him and that is the reason why they follow him/her. “Teenagers have finally found people to look alike, who share the same lifestyle and the same budget, which sets a friendly 9 Kristina SEDEKE, "Effective fashion blogs and their impact on the current fashion industry", June 2012. p.15. 10 An early adopter is a person who buys a new type of product or service as soon as it is available. Cambridge Dictionary. I will add to this definition that the early adopters represent a category, a segment of the population in marketing. Therefore, in the fashion industry, an early adopter is a consumer who purchases an outfit as soon as it gets trendy. 11 STOKBERGER-SAUER & HOYER, “The Influence of Fashion Blogs on Consumers” p.2 12 Ibid., p.2
  8. 8. 5 relationship that stimulates identification.” 13 Bloggers allow the readers to get rid of their complexes induced by beauty standards promoted by fashion media, which strengthened the relationship with the blogger. “Nous sommes toutes des bloggeuses mode qui n’ont pas réussi.”14 The fashion industry is also an industry in need for creativity and the fashion blogosphere is a fertile ground for it. It is accessible and affordable; anybody can start a blog, get inspired and be creative.15 The fashion industry carries a social aspect. The fashion industry is more about social acceptance and recognition within the consumers’ social environment than any other industry, as the social environment is very sensitive to the way people look and dress. It deals with how people see you. Consequently, getting inspiration and ideas from one social influencer or another will eventually have an impact on the way the reader is seen, which influences the reader’s place in his/her social environment. In fact, bloggers are also called “social influencers” or “opinion leaders”. Stokberger-Sauer & Hoyer pointed out a really relevant point: since the fashion industry changes continually, the social failure is all the more likely to happen, and reading blogs allows the readers to be identified to the groups and trends they want to be associated with, as well as be distinguished from the ones they do not want to be associated with.16 Additionally, brands started to realize that the experience and relationships created around the product are as important as the product or service in itself, therefore advertising the product is not enough anymore, the experience and the attitudes around the product/service are the things that brands need to be advertising. Dmitri Williams, founder of Ninja Metrics, gives a relevant metaphor of a group of friends going to the spa to explain this idea: These friends are willing to spend money on expensive spa treatments together because maintaining their relationships is just as important to them as the actual services, if not more so. Many brands tend to overlook this relationship component of social influence. As a result, they fail to realize that a more subtle approach, where the product is a side note in an influencer's experience with a brand, can be more effective.17 The “more subtle approach” refers here to the tale of a blogger about his/her experience. The focus is on the experience and not on the sales. In the The Blonde Salad Harvard Case Study, Ricardo Pozzoli (co founder of The Blonde Salad blog with Chiara Ferragni) said: “Chiara 13 ECOLE SUPTEK, "Blogueuses mode, les icônes 2.0", Suptek.fr, 8 Janvier, 2015. 14 ORIANE, "Pourquoi les blogueuses de mode gagneront à la fin", Les Archivistes.net, 29 Septembre, 2011. 15 Kristina SEDEKE, "Effective fashion blogs and their impact on the current fashion industry",op.cit.p.21 16 STOKBERGER-SAUER & HOYER, “The Influence of Fashion Blogs on Consumers”, op.cit. p.4. 17 Nicole FALLON, « Turning Social Influencers into Brand Advocates », Businessnewdaily.com, October 13, 2014.
  9. 9. 6 would tell a story about wearing a certain garment, having a trip, driving a car, just having a particular experience [...] and would include a couple of companies’ website links in the text [...] It is no longer just a link, but a part of an experience that Chiara was sharing with us.”18 Fashion bloggers fit in the fashion industry because they managed a way to sell a product through the tale of an experience, which appeals more the customers than a standard advertisement. The market has become more complex so marketing strategies have become more complex as well, brands have to provide more than a logo or a product to make people buy their product. They have to make people identify to the attitudes and the lifestyle that a product induces, this is why more than in another industry, building a strong brand image is essential for a brand, it is part of its competitive advantage as well as its strategy to differentiate from the other brands in competition. Fashion blogs are now able to provide that.19 They are now able to provide a distinctive and desirable competitive advantage as well as a strong brand image through partnerships with blogs, and both big firms and small businesses are using this marketing tool. Yet, before being part of a marketing strategy, blogs are only non profitable hobbies at the beginning. Let’s try to understand the evolution of fashion blogs toward profit making businesses. B-Becoming a profit making business At the beginning all the bloggers start with neither financial means, nor recognition or identification, just a lot of time dedicated to the posts. Then, most of them aim to get recognition and grow bigger. In order to grow bigger, blogs need to be financed. In order to do so, bloggers usually start looking for affiliations.2021 This way, the blogger is whether given a fixed income per year or might as well be paid depending on the visits the blog generated on the brand’s website.22 Affiliation is usually the first step in monetizing the blog. The more followed the blog is, the more contracts a blogger gets and the more important the contracts get. The second most spread out profit making activity is the sponsored article.2324 This activity is usually dedicated to bloggers who already have a little community following them. The blogger 18 "The Blonde Salad", Harvard Case study, op.cit. p.5. 19 Kristina SEDEKE, "Effective fashion blogs and their impact on the current fashion industry", op.cit,p.56 20 An affiliation is a contract signed by the blogger and the brand so that an advertisement banner promoting the brand, figures on the blog (usually on the column on the right). 21 See appendix 1. 22 ORIANE, "Pourquoi les blogueuses de mode gagneront à la fin", op.cit 23 It is when a blogger is sent a product or an outfit in order to test it and talk about it in an article.
  10. 10. 7 might as well add to the article a link to the website where the product is available to be sold, in that case, the blogger is paid according to clicks and the purchases generated by his/her followers.2526 If this punctual collaboration goes well, the blogger might be asked to sign a long term partnership with the brand. In that case, the blogger becomes an ambassador of the brand, so he/she will be sent the products of the brand regularly so that the blogger talks regularly about these products on the blog.27 The blogger is then given a percentage of the sales generated by this partnership. The blogger can also be asked by a brand to spread out information about a contest a brand is organizing (to participate to as random draw for example) or promotion code a brand is giving to the blog’s readers.28 Brands are using the bloggers follower base in order to raise their visibility. The blogger has to post three articles about the conditions of the contest or the conditions to use the promotion code. The blogger is then paid for these three posts.29 When the blogger has gathered more followers and becomes really influential, he/she can be asked to create or design a product, or even a capsule collection for the brand.30 The blogger gets a percentage of the sales of the product he/she designed. The brand can also ask the blogger to sign a celebrity endorsement contract. The blogger becomes the brand’s muse31 . This is what happened for the Swiss fashion blogger Kristina Bazan, who became L’Oréal’s muse alongside actresses and models like Eva Longoria or Julianne Moore.32 A very influential blogger can also be paid for attending or hosting an event or even to travel.3334 Finally, most powerful bloggers are usually paid to shoot covers of magazines alongside real models.35 The number of ways to earn money out of a fashion blog makes it seem very easy to build a profitable blog. The reality is that only 1/3 of bloggers manage to live out of their blog.36 The income of an average fashion blogger has nothing to make us jealous about, mostly because their revenue and the likeliness of being offered a partnership or a contract with a brand, 24 L'OBS, "Blogueuse mode: un métier à temps plein, mais à quel prix?", L'Obs, 27 Août, 2013. 25 Ibid. 26 See appendix 2. 27 ORIANE, "Pourquoi les blogueuses de mode gagneront à la fin", op.cit 28 See appendix 3. 29 Ibid. 30 See appendix 4. 31 Ibid. 32 Jennifer WEIL, “L’Oréal Paris names blogger as new ambassador”, WWD.com, October 6th , 2015. 33 See appendix 5. 34 A lot of fashion bloggers are paid to attend fashion shows. 35 See appendix 6. 36 Brenda OTERO, « Blogueras sin final feliz”, El País, 16 diciembre, 2015.
  11. 11. 8 depends on the attention the latter pays to the blog.37 They are also paid depending on their influence (likes, followers, fame...).38 We cannot really give an average revenue for the average blogger because it depends on so many variables. For hosting an event, Chiara Ferragni is going to ask between $30,000 and $50,00039 when Kenza Sadoun El Glaoui (owner of La Revue de Kenza, which is a French fashion blog.) is going to earn €4,000.40 Bloggers’ revenues are not always steady. For example in France, only fifty bloggers are able to live out from the revenues generated by their fashion blog.41 In order to overcome this, and the struggle to find brands to endorse, many bloggers are contracting with agencies to have more stable revenues at the beginning.42 This is what Chiara Ferragni, (owner of the most influential and profitable fashion blog in the world), did at the beginning. She contracted with an agency that links bloggers with companies to cooperate and make sure the blogger gets a commission on the brand’s sales.43 In contrast with the struggling blogs, some are really successful and have made it to the high sphere of the fashion industry. The bloggers of those platforms have become actual CEOs and are now managing several companies sometimes. For example, thanks to the revenue and the recognition she achieved with her fashion blog, Chiara Ferragni managed to build another company, a shoe line collection in 2013. Consequently, we can wonder why some bloggers are more influential and therefore more successful and wealthy than others. What makes their blog more read and their name more famous than the others? What does Chiara Ferragni’s blog has more than Kenza Sadoun El Glaoui’s one? In other words, what are the keys to build a successful blog? C- The keys to a successful blog Building a blog turned out to be pretty much like building a company. Besides finding new topics to talk about and taking pictures of their outfits, bloggers need to come up with a real strategy in order to be successful in the blogosphere. First, I tried to understand what “being successful” means in the blogosphere. Being successful for a blogger consists in becoming influential for the fashion brands, the readers, the mainstream media and the fashion industry in 37 ORIANE, "Pourquoi les blogueuses de mode gagneront à la fin", op.cit 38 Brenda OTERO, « Blogueras sin final feliz”, op.cit. 39 "The Blonde Salad", Harvard Case study, op.cit p.6 40 L'OBS, "Blogueuse mode: un métier à temps plein, mais à quel prix?", op.cit 41 Ibid. 42 ORIANE, "Pourquoi les blogueuses de mode gagneront à la fin", op.cit 43 "The Blonde Salad", Harvard Case study, op.cit p.5.
  12. 12. 9 general44 . More precisely, it is when both the blog and the blogger become an asset for both fashion brands and customers. Fashion brands are then able to use this recognition for their own profit and customers are using the blogger’s expertise to get inspired and boost their creativity in order to make fashion choices. But how does this success can be measured? Gauging someone’s influence in the digital world is not a complicated thing. First, a blogger is influential (and therefore successful) depending on the relationship he/she builds with fashion brands. Only successful blogs have the privilege to work with fashion brands because they represent an asset for them. Secondly, a successful blogger, according to Kristina Sedeke is “the one that found its engaging audience and have become visible in the cyberspace”.45 I think Sedeke’ definitions is really accurate because a successful blog is, by definition, a blog that managed to differentiate from the others the same way a company does. The number of blogs on the internet is incredible; therefore, I think that the fashion blogs that managed to be visible and get the attention of a wide audience (measured in followers/readers, comments and how often the blogger is mentioned, tagged or shared in the social media and in the press46 ) are successful blogs. Yet, it is very challenging to bring a blog out of anonymity since there are too many fashion blogs for the number of readers.47 “We are at a point in the evolution of blogging where only the strongest will survive — it’s Darwinism […] I think the biggest fight is to stay relevant and innovative”48 confirms Leandra Medine, owner of the fashion blog TheManRepeller.com. Consequently, in order to build strong relationships with fashion brands and be visible on the internet as well as in the fashion industry in general, the blogger needs to build a real strategy for the blog. Throughout my research and the years I have been following and reading fashion blogs, I have been able to notice that a fashion blog goes through different stages from its creation until its current situation. I could notice that all the blogs I was following were going through the same stages in order to gain more visibility on the Internet. This was further confirmed by articles and the case study I was able to read in the framework of this dissertation. Those three stages are actually related to the strategy implemented to build a successful blog and follow the chronology of the blog. I could notice three stages: 44 Kristina SEDEKE, "Effective fashion blogs and their impact on the current fashion industry", op.cit. p.2 45 Kristina SEDEKE, "Effective fashion blogs and their impact on the current fashion industry", op.cit. p.25. 46 Nicole FALLON, « Turning Social Influencers into Brand Advocates »,op.cit, 47 Kristina SEDEKE, "Effective fashion blogs and their impact on the current fashion industry", op.cit. p.19 48 Vikram Alexei KANSARA, “The business of blogging/The Man Repeller”, July 31,2012.
  13. 13. 10 1- Stage 1: Monetizing, building content, identification and awareness This first stage starts from the creation of the blog. The blogger does not usually think about the profitable aspect and releases written content and photographs. The photographs are usually taken by the blogger him/herself with his/her own camera. At the beginning, Chiara Ferragni49 , was taking all the pictures herself with the help of her boyfriend.50 First, in building the blog’s strategy, the blogger needs to build his/her own writing style and update the blog regularly to gain awareness and position thoroughly in order to target the right audience. The blogger needs to innovate and always find new stories to tell.51 His/her charisma can be felt through the writing contents and the photographs. This first stage makes a first selection between effective blogs and the others because many of them give up fashion blogging at this stage because not a lot of them manage to constantly produce quality content52 . Answering to the comments will also allow retaining and maintaining the first readers as well as building the blogger’s network. This is the first step in the blogs positioning strategy. 53 Then, the main goal for a blogger who has just created his/her blog is to build identification. Fashion bloggers want potential readers to identify to them and their stories, yet, they do not have a capital so they usually create their own look54 and display affordable clothes, often from their own closet or from thrift-shops. Stokberger-Sauer and Hoyer’s study revealed that the sample of fashion readers that had been questioned “preferred bloggers who wore clothes that were in their price range, that has accessible personalities [...]”55 In the Blonde Salad case study, we can find the same need for identification at this stage: “I used to mix and match Chanel bags (second hand or borrowed from her mother56 ) with Zara or H&M clothes. My followers always liked this because they could see how cool a cheap sweater can look when you wear it well. It was something they could really relate to” 57 Making people identify to the blogger is the only way to catch and maintain the audience. The more followers the blogger gets the more quality is needed to be displayed. They usually need 49 (TheBlondeSalad.com) 50 "The Blonde Salad", Harvard Case study, op.cit p.5. 51 ECOLE SUPTEK, "Blogueuses mode, les icônes 2.0",op.cit. 52 ORIANE, "Pourquoi les blogueuses de mode gagneront à la fin", op.cit. 53 According to Lizzie NIXON, lecturer in the field of marketing studies at the University of Nottingham, a positioning strategy is a strategy implemented by a company in order to differentiate from its competitors and therefore, be competitive. This positioning strategy is the result of a reflexion over the three following questions: Who are our target markets? Who are your main competitors? What is our competitive advantage? Lizzie NIXON, Introduction to Marketing A. 54 Elisa MAYOR, "Le blogging: "un phénomène de masse"", DLST Mag. 55 STOKBERGER-SAUER & HOYER, “The Influence of Fashion Blogs on Consumers”, op.cit.p.5. 56 "The Blonde Salad", Harvard Case study, op.cit p.2. 57 Ibid. p.2.
  14. 14. 11 to buy a better camera and often need to get financial benefits in compensation for the time they dedicate to their blog. The blogger needs to finance the blog but as it usually starts with advertisement banners, the revenue is not really significant at the beginning. In order to maintain the identification, the blogger needs to guarantee from the beginning a certain credibility in relation with the content and the image he/she wants to give to the readers. Stokberger-Sauer and Hoyer found that there are four main characteristics that need to be respected in order to be a “good blogger”: trustworthiness (not being influenced by the brands) expertise (quality content), authenticity (not faking a personality while writing posts in the blog) and personal relevance to the readers (being someone the readers can relate to). 58 Those four aspects are related to the credibility of the blogger, and consequently, to his/her idenfication strategy. A fashion blog’s marketing strategy is built directly on bloggers’ lifestyle, image and reputation, therefore, any authenticity or trustworthiness issue can ruin the strategy. This is the reason why this stage is really important and complex for bloggers, because they have no financial means and need to be careful with the contracts they are asked to sign because it could damage their credibility and therefore, their idenfication strategy. “You need to be able to say no, and distinguish what actions are going to be some assets to build your brand and which are going to lead to the contrary.”59 In the Blonde Salad case study, the owners mention the same issue; they selected thoroughly the brands they wanted to work with because the “stories” Chiara Ferragni would tell about these brands needed to be consistent with her personality and lifestyle. “We wanted to build value around The Blonde Salad’s brand and Chiara’s celebrity, not to be just another shop window.”60 That is also how Chiara Ferragni started to differentiate from the other bloggers; she made choices and positioned her blog right from the beginning. “We were driven by positioning, not by profit.”61 Once the blogger has many daily followers/readers, and gained enough awareness, he/she goes through the next step. 2- Stage 2: Boosting recognition, spreading awareness Daniel Saynt,62 said in the New York Times: “Fashion’s one big game of status where recognition is everything, […] Having a recognizable image seals the impression that you may be worth talking to, or talking about,[…] even if nobody actually knows who you are.”63 This 58 STOKBERGER-SAUER & HOYER, “The Influence of Fashion Blogs on Consumers”, op.cit.p.5. 59 Brenda OTERO, “Blogueras sin final feliz”, op.cit. 60 "The Blonde Salad", Harvard Case study, op.cit p.5. 61 Ibid. p.10. 62 Founder of Socialyte , an agency that negotiates contracts between influencers and brands. 63 Ruth LA FERLA, "My Look, My Ego, My Brand", New York Times, February 20, 2013.
  15. 15. 12 stage consists in boosting the blogs as well as the blogger’s recognition.64 Boosting recognition will allow the blogger to boost awareness as well. Boosting recognition and awareness often goes through the relationships built with brands. For example, Chiara Ferragni has managed to boost her recognition by attending fashion weeks’ runaway shows and build an “international exposure”.65 At the beginning she was financing her own travels and stays to attend the shows in order to build a recognizable image in the fashion industry and boost awareness around her and her blog.66 The more she attended fashion shows the more views and followers she got, because it was the first time the readers were able to see behind the scenes pictures of such events. “We started building our international exposure right from the beginning. To that end we were actively seeking invitations to the fashion weeks of New York, Paris, London, Stockholm, and we were paying for all the expenses ourselves.”67 Building long term relationships with brands, attending and hosting events are the keys to boost recognition and build a network. Chiara Ferragni started to be recognized in the fashion industry during this stage. The complexity of this stage lies in the fact that the more the bloggers get famous, the more there is a disconnect between their initial image and their current one. They are growing and get offered fancy clothes, trips and stays by fashion brands in order to establish strong relationships with them. There is a systematic repositioning during this stage due to their new situation, revenues and style. Their situation changes, therefore, their lifestyle and outfits change as well. The difficulty is to retain their initial readers while gaining others. The complexity lies in the fact that the blogger needs to retain his/her initial readers by maintaining the identification strategy68 even if he/she is repositioning and growing bigger. In order to do so, the blogger needs to make the readers feel like she/he is still the same down-to-earth and sincere person the readers used to follow him/her for. They need to show a certain authenticity. Some bloggers manage to convey this feeling through their writing content. An article of the Oxford University Press points out that very often, bloggers feign similarity and use self deprecation to make their readers feel like they are like everybody else, in order to maintain identification.69 A really relevant example of an article from Audrey Leighton’s blog, Frassy, is given.70 64 Since the blog is about the blogger’s lifestyle, both images and reputations are intertwined. 65 “The Blonde Salad”, Harvard Case study, op.cit p.4. 66 Ibid.p.5. 67 Ibid.p.4. 68 That will be effective for the new readers too. 69 Edward F MCQUARRIE, Jessica MILLER, J. Barbara PHILLIPS, "The Megaphone Effect: Taste and Audience in Fashion Blogging", Journal of Consumer Research, Oxford University Press, June 2013.p.151. 70 See appendix 7.
  16. 16. 13 The blogger has to remain position driven and still be very careful while choosing the brands he/she is going to partner with. Attending events, hosting them, meeting people and signing partnerships are usually the main topics shared on the blog at this stage. A blogger’s popularity helps him/her find content. During this stage the blogger builds his/her expertise. Since the creation of the blog, the blogger has achieved expertise and boosting his/her recognition also boosts the credibility of the blogger in talking about fashion topics. At this stage monetizing and financing the blog are still an issue since the blog is growing; the quality requirements are getting higher. As it repositioned in lifestyle, the quality of the blog has to follow. Usually at the end of this stage, the blogger needs to hire a professional photographer and a personal make-up artist to follow him/her everywhere he/she goes. Ferragni even hired a digital strategy agency to create a mobile version of her blog in order to make it more accessible and easier to read her daily posts. It also allows her followers to order directly from their phones, outfits Chiara would display on her blog, at a time when fashion brands want to increase their digital sales.71 3- Stage 3: Building strong brand image and possible repositioning At this stage, the blogger is very influential, and has raised awareness on the blog and the bloggers’ personality. Brands usually consider them as muses. The blogger has managed to build a brand image and having him/her as a muse is a marketing asset. The blogger is becoming a celebrity and usually uses it build his/her strong brand image. The blog is no longer a platform where people can comment and share but more a facade, like a sophisticated magazine. Tables have turned, the blogger is no longer begging for brands to get involved in a partnership with them but the other way around. Bloggers are no longer paying for their trips, they are invited to all the major events and stay at luxurious hotels freely. Actually, bloggers are usually paid to attend major events now. The blogger as well as the blog become a brand, a major marketing tool for brands since the audience has usually soared since stage 2. At this stage, the blogger has usually hired a team to manage the blog’s partnerships, comments and revenues, but also to manage the blogger’s image and reputation. For example Ferragni has hired an accountant, a project manager and even a PR professional to maintain a perfect strategy in relation with her image72 . The audience is usually that wide that they have to have their blog translated in several languages. Bloggers are usually rewarded for their efforts and success by being nominated by organisations that reward bloggers (Golden Blog awards, 71 “The Blonde Salad”, Harvard Case study, op.cit p.4. 72 “The Blonde Salad”, Harvard Case study, op.cit p.6.
  17. 17. 14 Bloglovin awards ...). Those awards prove that not only readers but also fashion experts acknowledge the blogger’s recognition, expertise, fame and influence in the fashion industry. At this stage, it is all about the brand image and the after-blog. They usually start other companies besides the blog. Their blog has given them experience in the fashion industry but also recognition, which is a very important asset in starting a company. For instance, Ferragni has started her own shoe line collection in 2013 that generated, only one year later, $4 million annual revenue73 . In her case study, it is very clear that she faces the same issues as the CEO of any company: “How to ensure a long term growth for her companies? Which was the best strategy for The Blonde Salad? What would be the best way to manage and monetize The Blonde Salad and the Chiara Ferragni Collection brands?”74 She also needs to innovate constantly because a lot of bloggers want her recognition, fame and her “visually conspicuous self-marketing”.75 At this stage, some blogger might also be solicited by universities to come and talk about their experience and even give lectures like Kristina Bazan who gave a lecture at Oxford University76 or Chiara Ferragni who was interviewed at Harvard University because her blog was being the subject of the first blog case study in the world77 . This stage also deals with repositioning a lot because bloggers have to anticipate what will be the next growing platforms, the next trend, not to be outdistanced by the next bloggers.78 Going through all these stages, the appearance of the blogger as well as the blog in itself might change a lot because the blogger’s life, the audience and the people who identify to the blogger change accordingly.79 The quality of the photos, the lay-out, the lifestyle, the tastes, the brands the blogger wears, everything changes from stage 1 to stage 2. Presented like this, being a blogger seems to be a dream job. Yet, bloggers receive many criticisms and face many issues that can affect their strategy, their image and also their whole legitimacy in the fashion industry. 73 Ibid.p.8. 74 Ibid.p.1. 75 Ruth LA FERLA, "My Look, My Ego, My Brand", op.cit. 76 Kristina Bazan’s post on her blog Kayture.com about speaking at Oxford University. 77 Chiara Ferragni’s post on her blog Theblondesalade.com about being the subject of a case study. 78 When talking about “next bloggers”, we cannot really talk about “younger bloggers” since Chiara Ferragni has reached stage 3 at 25 years old and Kristina Bazan from Kayture blog is only 22 years old and has definitely reached this stage. The age is not synonymous of success in the blogosphere. 79 See appendix 8.
  18. 18. 15 D- Is blogging a real job? Legitimacy issues One of the main issue bloggers face every day is that people argue that being a blogger is not a real job. Some argue that anyone is able to post picture of one’s outfit, build a blog and get famous overnight so they do not deserve the fame and the money they get. The reality is that they actually work more hours than the average worker. Many bloggers say that this is actually a 24/7 job80 . French fashion blogger Kenza Sadoun El Glaoui has even declared that she cannot allow herself any break, even during the holidays.81 A recent study, published in the journal Social Media + Society focused on bloggers’ daily life82 and revealed that their daily life does not exactly looks like what they are actually showing on their fashion blogs. There is a disconnect between what they want to show and their real life. As we previously talked about it, bloggers need to deal with many variables in order to be successful: “They have to appear authentic but also remain on brand, stay creative while tracking metrics, and satisfy both their readers and the retail brands that bankroll them.”83 In order to do so, many blogger are used to working up to hundred hours per week84 . The bloggers we interviewed unanimously described their work as more than a typical full-time job; many estimated they devoted more than 80 hours a week to their blogs and related activities. Others shared how they were up into the wee hours responding to commenters, crafting posts, and editing images to fit the technical and strategic requirements of various platforms.85 Eleonore Bridge, a French fashion blogger, corroborated this idea and declared that it can take her five hours of work only to post an article about her outfit of the day, including the shooting, selecting the photos, editing them and writing the article.86 Lisa Gachet, another French fashion blogger dedicates four to five hours of her free time per day to run her blog, besides her job of designer.87 It proved to be very complicated to combine fashion blogging and a full-time job. Anne-Laure, owner of the French fashion blog Adenorah.com negotiated with her employer an adjusted timetable in order to have time to run her blog.88 Anne-Laure is lucky but not every employer allows this favour to their employees. The blogger also spends a huge amount of time 80 L'OBS, "Blogueuse mode: un métier à temps plein, mais à quel prix?", op.cit 81 Ibid. 82 Melissa BOUNOUA "Etre blogueuse, ce travail (parfois ingrat) à plein temps", Slate.fr, 29 Septembre, 2015. 83 Brook Erin DUFFY, Emily HUND, “The Invisible Labor of Fashion Blogging”, TheAtlantic.com, September 25, 2015. 84 Ibid. 85 Ibid. 86 L'OBS, "Blogueuse mode: un métier à temps plein, mais à quel prix?", op.cit. 87 Ibid. 88 Ombeline DE LOUVIGNY, "Adenorah, une blogueuse mode à suivre de près", Business O Feminin.com, 16 Janvier, 2014.
  19. 19. 16 each day reading other blogs to be ahead of the fashion cycle.89 Bloggers often attend a lot of PR events, meetings, product launches they do not share on the blog. Some bloggers can reach twenty events per week, sometimes attending several events in one night.90 It is a complex situation because the fashion blog is supposed to reflect the blogger’s lifestyle and the bloggers’ posts are often very settled so it is hard for the readers and the public opinion in general to understand that the fashion blogger is actually working since all the work happens behind the scene91 . The bloggers’ job is precisely to make it seem like it is easy to live this life, and, in the line of this idea, they usually describe their work as a passion which makes their investment in time, energy and money unappreciable. “Bloggers look like they have fulfilling careers, financial success, flexible schedules, and fun lives. But these creative mavens are ostensibly also regular women. As such their digital images of perfection make it seem accessible to everyone: just a lot of passion and a few social media accounts away.”92 Many bloggers state that the tricky aspect of being a blogger is that a fashion blogger always needs to be connected. “One of the biggest cons [of blogging] is that you always have to be on.” Vacations, unlike for those in other professions, aren’t a time to disengage and reset—they just offer another tempting opportunity to build your brand and gain followers.”93 Some people argue that bloggers cannot be seen as professionals in the fashion industry. We can argue that since 2006, fashion bloggers have been invited to runway shows at fashion weeks and then gradually moved to the front rows alongside fashion professionals like Anne Wintour (Vogue’s art director).94 In fact, fashion bloggers gradually outnumbered fashion professionals who were massively invited to runway shows before fashion bloggers entered the scene. Therefore, we can argue that bloggers are not only professionals but also outshone other traditional fashion workers. Besides, bloggers are made fun of a lot because of the ridicule aspect of taking pictures of themselves, the narcissistic nature of a fashion blog or because the topics they deal with is pointless to a lot of people. A lot of very amusing videos are being shot about the ridicule of their daily life. A parodic video was posted on the video sharing platform, Youtube, called “Instagram Husbands”.95 This hilarious video represents several boys bored with the whims of their fashion blogger girlfriends, who trick them into taking pictures of them all the time. 89 Kristina SEDEKE, "Effective fashion blogs and their impact on the current fashion industry", op.cit,p.22. 90 Brook Erin DUFFY & Emily HUND, “The Invisible Labor of Fashion Blogging”, op.cit 91 Ibid. 92 Ibid. 93 Ibid. 94 Kristina SEDEKE, "Effective fashion blogs and their impact on the current fashion industry", op.cit,p.22. 95 “Instagram Husband” video [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFzKi-o4rHw]
  20. 20. 17 Another video called “Bloggeuses de mode” was shot in the framework of a short program called “Filles d’aujourd’hui” aired on Canal +, the French TV channel.9697 The video focuses on the superficial character of fashion bloggers. I believe that these videos are hilarious and allow people (fashion bloggers included) to take a step back from their environment. I also think that it allows women (and young girls in particular) not to take this world to seriously and not identify too much to those bloggers. I also think that the narcissistic aspect of a fashion blog is inherent to our current culture98 and that this aspect is inevitable. In my opinion, the topics bloggers are dealing with might be seen as pointless compared to more serious topics that are dealt with everyday in the social media but I also think that, in the framework of the fashion industry, fashion bloggers bring something else, a more personal approach to the products used and certain personal creativity that was not necessarily present before the outbreak of fashion blogs. I also believe that, even if there is a risk that young girls identify too much to those fashion bloggers, the latter are able to change the fashion industry in a more representative industry, but we will come back on that topic later99 . Even if fashion blogging does not seem as easy, this new platform seems to be thriving in the fashion industry. Welcoming this new actor in the fashion industry is not without influencing and transforming the fashion industry as a whole. 96 Mathilde LAURELLI, « Video : Filles d’aujourd’hui, caricature la bloggeuse de mode », LExpress.fr, 9 Septembre 2015. 97 This video is a caricature of a fashion blogger in which the actress plays the role of Jessica, a French fashion blogger, owner of the blog called “Bling Bling Blog Blog”. 98 (with the rise of “selfies” etc...) 99 Cf part III, pp 37-40.
  21. 21. 18 Part II: Reshaping the fashion industry Welcoming this new actor has transformed the way the fashion industry used to work but also what the industry used to sell. First, let’s see what exactly do fashion brands and bloggers get out of their relationship and what has changed since the time when blog did not exist. Secondly, we will examine the shift toward selling someone’s image. Finally we will observe how fashion blog disrupted the former dynamic and fashion magazines as well. A-Fashion brands and bloggers: What do they get out of their relationship? In this relationship, both fashion brands and fashion bloggers are getting something out of it; let’s observe first what advantages fashion brands get when they engage in a relationship with a blogger. 1) For fashion brands Before the outbreak of fashion blogs, brands used to send products freely to celebrities, hoping they would be photographed with the products. The advantage of being into a partnership with fashion bloggers is that they share a particular bond with their readers, who are, for the brands, potential customers.100 Research has proved that people are more receptive to the feels and recommendations from people from their own social circles than from brands because they feel like their message is affiliated and therefore, not trustworthy.101 Bloggers provide a really unique position because nowadays, consumers are surrounded by advertisements and are constantly solicited, consequently, they know they can be manipulated but the blogger seems like the consumers’ friend. He/she is supposed to provide unaffiliated and therefore trustworthy information. Engaging into a partnership with a fashion blogger allows the brand to turn the blogger into a brand advocate and therefore, target the blogger’s readership more naturally. Focusing on a blogger’s readership also makes the segment targeted clearer than before for the brand since those potential customers share their opinion and feels on the blog. Blogs provide valuable data for brands’ marketing strategy since brands are now able to know how much time the consumer spends on which page of which blog, track down what links are visited, shopping 100 ORIANE, "Pourquoi les blogueuses de mode gagneront à la fin", op.cit. 101 Nicole FALLON, “Turning Social Influencers into Brand Advocates” op.cit.
  22. 22. 19 habits etc.102 It also provides an easy way for fashion brands to gauge more accurately their return on investment (ROI) through those gathered data.103 In other words, partnering with a blogger not only provides to brands precious data in order to position, but also a precise target market104 that brands are willing to focus on, through the voice of a blogger who has a powerful influence on these potential customers. Bloggers are simply trustworthy amplifiers of the brand’s voice105 , consequently, they are able to raise awareness around the brand. This is a step ahead for small brands because before the outbreak of blogs, their voice could not be amplified to customers through celebrities, only famous brands were able to use celebrities’ fame. Now, even small brands and start-ups are able to partner with bloggers and raise awareness around their brand. There are actually proves that partnering with fashion bloggers enhances the awareness and therefore raises the sales and the renown of brands. Megan Scherltler, Tessa Kreunen and Anna Brinkmann106 found a coincidence between an increase in number of successful fashion blogs in Norway and Sweden and the soaring global interest in Scandinavian fashion brands like H&M, Acne Studio and Cheap Monday. The rise of successful fashion blogs influenced brands’ awareness and recognition. It is all the more important today because recognition and awareness are more complex to achieve for brands. The population is so heterogeneous that mass marketing is less and less effective. Therefore, blogs allow fashion brands to target local markets and very diverse lifestyles.107 There are so many different cultures and habits in fashion that globalized marketing strategies do not work anymore. Fashion brands need to target more thoroughly in order to raise identification and awareness. Fashion bloggers provide to brands a tailored marketing and communication strategy to target the segment they want. In other words, when the fashion brand chooses its muse or partners, it actually chooses a target market because the readers of a blog share similar interests, and therefore, constitutes a segment that the brand wants to target. Kristina Sedeke108 also argues that this offers a comparative advantage that allows fashion brands to differentiate from their competitors. This seems accurate since differentiation starts from the positioning strategy. 102 Kristina SEDEKE, "Effective fashion blogs and their impact on the current fashion industry”. op.cit.p.4. 103 Nicole FALLON, « Turning Social Influencers into Brand Advocates », op.cit 104 the blogger’s readership 105 Tereza BILKOVA, “Fashion Bloggers, the Perfect Example of Influencer Marketing Potential”, Thismoment.com, February 12, 2015. 106 Megan SCHERLTLER, Tessa KREUNEN, Anna BRINKMANN, "Defining the role of fashion blogs : Have blogs redefined consumers' relationship with fashion brands or do they simply offer a new marketing tool for retailers?". p.6. 107 Kristina SEDEKE, "Effective fashion blogs and their impact on the current fashion industry”. op.cit.p.1. 108 Ibid. p.1.
  23. 23. 20 Yet, getting involved in a relationship with a fashion blogger does not necessarily raise significantly a brand’s turnover. Severine Grégoire, founder of the French online fashion retailer Monshowroom.com, said that partnerships only represent 2% of Monshowroom’s turnover. “This partnership especially benefits to the image and help with the brand’s communication.”109 In fact, fashion blogs are a huge asset for brands’ public relation strategy. The blogger writes about the brand, how she/he uses its product in everyday life and this induces automatically a brand culture.110111 When a brand chooses a blogger to build a partnership, it usually chooses a blogger who shares the same vision and induces the image and the attitudes that the brand wants to be associated with. In a press release in which L’Oréal revealed that fashion blogger, Kristina Bazan is going to be their next muse, Yann Joffredo, vice president of global cosmetics at L’Oréal Paris said the following sentence about Kristina: “She designs her own beauty and has this incredible ability to openly share and inspire women all around the world. That’s the type of message L’Oréal Paris always stands for.”112 Kristina Bazan was chosen because she shares values with L’Oréal and induces certain attitudes in her readership that correspond to L’Oréal’s expectations. Finally, social media and blogs in general are not only used as communication devices. Fashion blogs are often used by brands as market places or as retailers. Bloggers provide to fashion brands online platforms in order to sell their product to a specific target market. Even if fashion brands are the major winners in theses relationship, fashion bloggers also get a lot of advantages out of it. 2) For fashion bloggers As a blog usually becomes a brand or a seal of approval, the advantages of those partnerships are practically the same for the fashion blogger. Collaborating with brand raises awareness and visibility around the blog and also helps the blogger to position it. Collaborating with brands gives the blogger experience and expertise; therefore, future brands are keener on collaborating with the blogger and the latter is then able to build his/her network. Some meetings are actually 109 L'OBS, "Blogueuse mode: un métier à temps plein, mais à quel prix?", op.cit. 110 Megan SCHERLTLER, Tessa KREUNEN, Anna BRINKMANN, op.cit.p.11. 111 According to Lucas MARSI, lecturer in Marketing at the University of Nanterre Paris Ouest La Défense, the brand culture is a system of values, principles and behaviours that gather the members of a company. It deals with how the company perceives life inside the company, but also the relationship with its environment. It is the way the company thinks and it is part a social strategy aiming to create and maintain a good reputation and a good brand image. Lucas MARSI, Les Stratégies des Multinationales - Eléments pour une Approche Critique de la Société Néolibérale. p.51. 112 Jennifer WEIL, “L’Oréal Paris names blogger as new ambassador”, op.cit
  24. 24. 21 organized in order to make brands spokespersons and fashion bloggers meet. 113 Fashion brands usually pay high prices to have bloggers attend their events or even partner with them, which allows the blogger to monetize and finance his/her blog.114 Most readers are looking for behind the scene information which was impossible to get before the outbreak of blogs because celebrities would only reveal the glamour and the façade throughout photographers’ pictures. The reader is now able to see what is really happening during fashion events throughout the eyes of the blogger which make them keep on following the latter. The blogger’s renown also depends on the collaboration with brands. The more a blogger is collaborating with luxurious brands, the more recognition he/she gets because readers think that if the blogger is worth to work with such fancy brands, then he/she is worth to be followed. It helps the blogger building her/his reputation and brand name. At the end of the day, brands and bloggers are getting nearly the same advantages except that for one it can be measured in sales, brand culture and reputation and for the other one, it can be gauged in followers, readers, and recognition. This raises the main novelty of the phenomenon of fashion blogs: the fact that this is a company based on the blogger’s image. B-Selling someone’s image The blog being based on the blogger’s lifestyle reflects the blogger’s whole life to which readers identify and often idolize. The blogger’s life and his/her business activities are closely intertwined. Their lives are followed by thousands of followers who are able to like, dislike, comment on everything the blogger shows on social media, which can be quite complicated sometimes. Fame and reputation being based on someone’s life is not new, celebrities have been doing this for a long time. But fashion blogging deals with running a business on your own, trying to be financed, not being mislead by brands, having a job besides, keeping a neat image while pursuing your life, maintaining followers and identification and remaining position driven all the way through the blog’s life. It is something complex and new. Having a business lead and based on your life can bring out some issues. Usually, fashion bloggers are obsessed with the way they are seen and perceived in social media. The fact that readers and followers are able to comment can be a good thing because people are encouraging the blogger, but another big part are using the anonymity of the Internet to post hateful comments and often judge bloggers which stresses out the most sensitive of them. Any aspect of the blogger’s life is 113 Annaïs, "Comment la blogueuse mode française est-elle influente en 2013?", Boncheapbongenre.com, 24 juin 2013 114 Cf. part I, p.4
  25. 25. 22 commented, he/she has to think about the consequences of each post. Famous fashion bloggers are not usually writing about sensitive issues because they are afraid to take a side and loose followers. In the quest for authenticity and identification, the blogger’s life becomes hardly undistinguishable with the company to the readers. “You are your brand, so you have to market yourself and be professional at any time […]”115 . The tiny change is the blogger’s body shape, for instance, becomes a major topic of discussion. This happened to Sazan Hendrix, an American fashion blogger.116 But besides being really careful with what they are posting, there are things and events in life that the blogger cannot control and that affect his/her readership. Events from personal life for instance can create chaos in the fashion blogger’s readership. That is what happened to Chiara Ferragni or Betty Autier, when they both broke up with their respective boyfriend. At first, none of them posted anything, readers started to wonder why their boyfriend were absent of the pictures and started inventing theories. Then both Ferragni and Autier posted an article on their blog to explain the situation and it created chaos in the readership of both blogs, especially in Chiara Ferragni’s one since the blog was co-founded by her boyfriend at the time.117 These kind of event are usually shared by the blogger because they feel like they owe it to the readers or simply because they feel like they need to explain why the following posts are going to be different or maybe just in the framework of their strategy. But many also hesitate to post really personal posts. In the first episode of the show “Fashion blogger”,118 Kate Waterhouse, an Australian fashion blogger, wonders if she has to put pictures of her 2 year old little girl on social media. This is the kind of question bloggers wonder on daily basis; do they need to draw a definite line private life and blogging? If so, would not it affect the blog’s strategy? Bloggers might also have a hard time drawing the line between the blogging time and the real life. Ed Burstell119 , said “These people are creating alter egos, […] more like avatars, really, second selves fashioned purely for public consumption.”120 I think Burstell’s metaphor is quite relevant and I also believe that bloggers might sometimes get carried away by these alter egos, forgetting to enjoy life or even forgetting what real life is. This idea is rvery visible when we analyze fashion blogger’s vocabulary. In Ferragni’s case strudy, Ricardo Pozzoli says a striking sentence: “We could not sell Chiara as a show girl”. The Blonde Salad is actually “selling” Chiara Ferragni. Following the same idea, in the show Fashion blogger, Sara Donaldson, an 115 Ibid. 116 See appendix 9. 117 See appendix 10. 118 Fashion blogger season 1 episode 1[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9jPzkyOFSU ] 119 Managing director of the fashion emporium Liberty of London. 120 Ruth LA FERLA, "My Look, My Ego, My Brand", op.cit.
  26. 26. 23 Australian fashion blogger says: “Travelling is good marketing strategy”. What is supposed to be a hobby, or a moment spent between friends or in family becomes a marketing strategy. This idea is actually really visible in this show: what is supposed to be a drink taken between friends turns out to be an hour spent taking the perfect picture of their drinks and the place, editing it, posting it, and then thirty minutes actually spent enjoying the drink and the time with the friends around the table. An anonymous fashion blogger, who was interviewed in the framework of the study published on Social Media + Society mentioned earlier121 , says that anything that was considered by others as a free time, like vacations, nights out etc. would only be another pretext to post an article on her blog. “I was ignoring my husband […], aside from asking him to take pictures.”122 So after spending years on the spotlights, being very careful with everything, some bloggers are slowly separating their businesses from themselves. Chiara Ferragni decided with her team to reposition the blog as a fashion magazine, her face was all over the blog before, now she is still very present but her face is not anymore on the welcome page, the posts are less personal, it is exclusively about fashion shows, fashion trends and lifestyle. She is gradually stepping back from the blog. Yet, she is able to do this only because her recognition has reached the top. The recent outbreak of fashion blogs has changed the standards in a sense that now, a person can be marketed. But the major transformation carried out with the birth of the fashion blogosphere is certainly that it is disrupting business models that we have known for a long time. C-A disruptive business model The outbreak of fashion blogs not only introduced a new type of business (a company based on the founder’s image) in the fashion industry but has also started disrupting the standards the fashion industry used to grow with. The disruption is a concept introduced by Nikolaï Kondratiev and followed by Joseph Schumpeter; who used to call it “Creative destruction”.123 According to Kondratiev, the economy deals with technological cycles.124 When a technology is at the end of its life, a new embryo technology comes and disrupts the previous order.125 121 Cf part I, p.13. 122 Brook Erin DUFFY & Emily HUND, “The Invisible Labor of Fashion Blogging op.cit. 123 Mrs Pauwels’ lecture : Modèle économique Américain. 124 Ibid. 125 Mrs Pauwels, lecturer at the University of Nanterre Paris Ouest la Défense takes the really accurate example of the transportation service company Uber to understand the process of disruption. Mrs Pauwels explains that Uber, disorganizes the taxi business. It is a new way of transporting people, because it brings to the traditional transportation service a series of innovations (works through an app, the consumer is debited directly from his/her
  27. 27. 24 Adapted to the fashion industry, we can argue that the outbreak of fashion blogs has disrupted some standards that the fashion industry was lying on for a very long time. The first disrupted standard I am going to deal with is the professional vs. consumer promotion mix. We will then try to understand why we can argue that fashion blogs are also disrupting fashion magazines. 1) Loss of the professional vs. consumer dynamic The dynamic, in the fashion industry had always been the following one: brands, used to target the segment of potential customers they want and solicit them through advertising, mailing, loyalty cards etc. Brands were able to get information about customers’ habits through these loyalty cards and through polls and enquiries. Even if customers have been at the core of marketing techniques and communication strategy since the 20th century, they remained passive in the process. It is only at the beginning of the 21st century and the emergence of social media that consumers were able to comment on products. Fashion blogs enabled consumers126 to give their opinion about brands and its products; compare them with other similar ones, all that being available to read for anybody. Real discussions and actual product review are now possible through fashion blogs which is an incredible source of data for fashion brands. Social media have made the market global and much more complex than it was since consumers come from every part of the world and are no longer passive to adverts but active now.127 So the professional vs. customer dynamic –that is to say fashion brands vs customers dynamic - has been disrupted by fashion blogs, but has also created new dynamics that are closely intertwined. The emergence of fashion blogs in the fashion industry did not evicted the B2C128 dynamic. Obviously, brands are still addressing to customers directly, but it did give birth to a conspicuous and interchangeable dynamic that has made the market a lot more complex, and therefore the marketing strategies more complex as well. The blog is now like an intermediary between brands and customers, and, as they have become real companies that partner with brands and as the boundary between retailer and blogger is more and more blurry,129 their relationship can be given the name of a B2B dynamic130 . Because, bloggers are customers who share about a product to other customers on their blogs, this relationship fall under the C2C131 dynamic in the same way that Air BNB, the accommodation provider, or Uber did. This non bank account, the consumer finds a driver more easily, the journey can be tracked through the app etc.) that are creating a new cycle and slowly getting rid of the previous one. 126 Fashion bloggers are included in the notion of customers since they are customers who comment about products for other customers. 127 Kristina SEDEKE, "Effective fashion blogs and their impact on the current fashion industry",op.cit.8-9 128 Business to consumer dynamic. 129 Megan SCHERLTLER, Tessa KREUNEN, Anna BRINKMANN, op.cit.17. 130 Business to business dynamic. 131 Customer to customer dynamic.
  28. 28. 25 traditional sense of promotion mix (C2C dynamic) seems to be introduced in a lot of markets nowadays and seems to be part of the next technological cycle peak. In other words, the fact that fashion bloggers are professionals as well as clients and that customers can participate in the content created by brands has disrupted the traditional promotion mix and the way brands were addressing to customers. Every relationship has become more complicated to label so that consumers are attracted more naturally by brands. Fashion magazines have been the most affected by the emergence of fashion blogs. 2) Taking over fashion magazines As I mentioned before, fashion bloggers share a special bond with their readership, which represents as many potential consumers for fashion brands. This represents a significant market which is actually pretty similar to the fashion magazines one.132 These two media are actually very similar. They both use advertisement, and they both choose a positioning according to the segment they want to target. Blogs actually represent a new form of online journalism; the main difference is that a blog is interactive and based on one individual’s lifestyle.133 The internet and the emergence of social media and blogs in particular have actually put fashion magazines into trouble. A comparison has been made between the number of visits in various fashion blogs and the number of readers of specific fashion magazines in France.134 In France, the fashion magazine Marie-Claire gathers 400 376 weekly readers and Elle gathers 352 980 weekly readers while LaRevuedeKenza.com135 , has 70 000 visits per week136 and LeBlogdeBetty.com, run by Betty Autier, attracts more that 100 000 visitors per week.137 Until now, magazines have been the only reference in the fashion industry. Fashion magazines were the only one to have access to fashion shows and events and who actually write about it. They were the only way for people like us to keep in touch with the latest trends, while giving us tips and advices. This was the only platform in which people were able to find inspiration and creativity. Nowadays, even if they have an online offer, fashion magazines are badly threatened by fashion bloggers. With the outbreak of social media, the market seems to have new requirements and needs that magazines are not able to answer anymore. The market has turned more complex, but especially keener on live time information and unaffiliated advices. As I 132 L'OBS, "Blogueuse mode: un métier à temps plein, mais à quel prix?",op.cit. 133 Kristina SEDEKE, "Effective fashion blogs and their impact on the current fashion industry",op.cit.p.1. 134 ECOLE SUPTEK, "Blogueuses mode, les icônes 2.0",op.cit. 135 Fashion blog run by the French blogger Kenza Sadoun El Glaoui 136 ECOLE SUPTEK, "Blogueuses mode, les icônes 2.0",op.cit. 137 ORIANE, "Pourquoi les blogueuses de mode gagneront à la fin",op.cit
  29. 29. 26 mentioned before, consumers now are so solicited by brand advertising and marketing strategies that they are aware they are manipulated by brands. A magazine, in consumer’s mind represents an affiliated source because magazines have always displayed advertisings and have always been in partnership with brands. Outside of covering the same topics than fashion magazines, fashion bloggers offer something to customers that fashion magazines are not able to give them. First, fashion bloggers “trigger conversations and are credible because they are “one of us””. They aren’t top models, but girl/boy-next-door types that are trustworth”138 highlights Tereza Bilkova. "C’est la bonne copine qui parle à 20.000 personnes par jour"139 adds Elodie Jaquemond, blogger agent. In other words, fashion magazines suffer from a lack of authenticity140 and natural approach that fashion bloggers are able to provide. This makes fashion bloggers more influential than fashion magazines, consequently, brands are dedicating more money to fashion bloggers than magazines. They have now a budget exclusively dedicated to fashion bloggers.141 Besides, consumers are more and more attracted by specificities and less and less affected by mass marketing. Even if each magazine has a different positioning on the market, (and therefore a different target market), they are not reflective of local markets and do not represent local habits. Whereas concerning fashion bloggers, there are as many of them as fashion habits (in relation with cultural and social differences) in the world. In other words, the fashion blog offer is so wide and numerous that they cover more specific segments142 and therefore people relate more to them than to magazines that would not risk talking about local habits and specific hair care advice, that most readers would not relate to.143 Additionally, fashion blogs offer the possibility to interact, what fashion magazine does not.144 This characteristic has become essential in our current world. Moreover, fashion blogs are available in any online platforms and on every technological support (tablets, smartphones etc) which is not only more practical but also more accessible since fashion bloggers usually have an account on each social media. The reader is now able to read the fashion blogger’s blog and then go through the pictures and the posts he/she would have posted on the other social media like Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, or Pinterest. 138 Tereza BILKOVA, “Fashion Bloggers, the Perfect Example of Influencer Marketing Potential”, op.cit. 139 L'OBS, "Blogueuse mode: un métier à temps plein, mais à quel prix?",op.cit. 140 Needed by consumers to get rid of the idea that they are manipulated by brands 141 Clara FERRERO, “Cuando la ‘instagramer’ mató a la bloguera”, op.cit. 142 Annaïs, "Comment la blogueuse mode française est-elle influente en 2013?",op.cit. 143 Cf part III, D 144 ECOLE SUPTEK, "Blogueuses mode, les icônes 2.0",op.cit.
  30. 30. 27 In order to counter fashion blogs expansion, fashion magazines are now available on the internet and have dedicated applications. They also use blogger’s popularity145 by displaying them and their outfits at runaway shows on their papers. Some fashion magazines have even hired fashion bloggers’ “to bring life” to their online blogs. 146 Fashion bloggers are obviously disrupting the fashion magazine industry the same way Uber is doing with the taxi industry. Fashion blogs147 have simply rushed into a marketing void.148 Half journalists, half celebrity and entrepreneurs, fashion bloggers just transformed and reshaped the fashion industry. Being a social media and a company, fashion blog are dealing with business and social at the same time. In nearly 7 years of success, fashion bloggers have become real role models and are inspiring a lot of people for the better and the worst. The next part is going to deal with the impact of the outbreak of fashion blogs on the fashion industry’s socio-cultural environment. 145 Annaïs, "Comment la blogueuse mode française est-elle influente en 2013?",op.cit. 146 Tereza BILKOVA, “Fashion Bloggers, the Perfect Example of Influencer Marketing Potential”,op.cit. 147 As well as Uber and other disruptive companies 148 ORIANE, "Pourquoi les blogueuses de mode gagneront à la fin",op.cit.
  31. 31. 28 Part III: From authenticity issues to social changes As fashion blogs are social media, their impact on the socio-cultural environment is undeniable, all the more since they are promoting their own way of life. This is probably the most striking point when it comes to fashion blogs: it is creating social movements and changes. But is it for the best? A-The fashion blog generation According to Creatage.com, an ad agency, in 2012, 56% of social network users are women.149 Women are actually at the core of fashion blogs readership but not every woman. It turns out that 83% of women between 18 and 29 years old are involved in social networks, the second biggest group concerns women between 30 and 49 years old, 70% of them are involved in social networking.150 These numbers are not surprising since the outbreak of fashion blogs is happening in a society where most of social media users are born or at least grew up with the internet. Indeed generation Y151 also called, “digital natives”, is the first generation that has grown up with computers. We grew up connected, and therefore, the following numbers are not actually surprising. According to Mashable.com, 53.3% of the whole blogging population is between 21 and 35 years old, 20.2% are under 20 and 19.4% are between 36 and 50 years old.152 As the phenomenon of fashion blog is quite recent, not so many researches have been made in this area, besides, very few researches have distinguished fashion blog readers from all social network users, moreover, researches do no usually make a difference between all bloggers and fashion bloggers in particular, therefore precise statistics in relation with fashion blog readership are quite hard to find. Yet, it is obvious that fashion blog readership is quite young and attracts younger and younger readers who are born with the Internet. Regarding Instagram Fashion bloggers for instance, research has shown that, Instagram inspires decisions in at least one fashion category for 42% of women ages 18-29 and that millennials are twice as likely to watch videos online to do their fashion research.153 People under 30 are more likely to get inspiration from fashion bloggers. Bloggers as well as readers are young which creates a new blogger generation. It actually constitutes a real social phenomenon as younger and younger 149 Irina Becker, “Ways of marketing to women online”, Creatage.com, April 28th , 2012. 150 Ibid. 151 Which represents my generation 152 EHRLICH Brenda,« Look who’s blogging », Mashable.com, June 4th , 2010. 153 Danielle STORMS, “10 Social Media Stats Affecting the Fashion Industry”, Socialmedialink.com, October 28, 2014
  32. 32. 29 women are reading blogs, and get inspired into creating their own blog. We are now living in a time where fashion bloggers have proved they can earn a lot of money in a society where succeeding has become very hard and where the economic downturn has not always been at its best.154 Many women are either, dropping their current careers and transforming themselves into bloggers or, for the youngest, they actually grew up identifying to fashion bloggers and have always wanted to look like them and live the same life, therefore they are becoming bloggers and making their dream come true. The point is that this dream turns out to be shared by a lot of young woman who have started to follow blogs since their teenage years and now think “Why not me?”155 . The process of identification to fashion bloggers has worked so well that young readers do not only want to have the same outfit than them, but also want to achieve the same life, and have the same job. This is not surprising since fashion bloggers usually show the bright side of their jobs and hide the hours of work and the difficulty to be paid and succeed in the blogosphere. The phenomenon is actually talked about in the media that call it the “phenomenon of teenage blogger”.156 Blogging is an activity that is universalizing, one can build a blog on any platform, in fact, nowadays, any social media user is a potential blogger. Even brands are creating their own fashion blogs in order to interact directly with customers.157 The aim for the brands is to build recognition and identification as well as an individual fashion blogger, except that the content is not based on someone’s lifestyle but rather on a brands’ culture, so that customers feel part of the brand. According to Social Media Link, “64% of social shoppers turn to message boards or blogs for inspiration before making a fashion-related purchase decision”.158 Fashion blogs have become ubiquitous in young women’s social life and not only transformed the way they relate to fashion, but also inspired a lot of young women to start their own business. Yet, it seems that launching a blog is not as easy as young bloggers induce from following their idols. Actually, fashion bloggers are usually accused of only showing the bright side of things in order to make people idolize them and their lifestyle. The next part is going to deal with this issue of authenticity. B-Authenticity issues and “Game changers” movements As I mentioned before, identification is really important for a fashion blogger in order to acquire and maintain his/her followers and the image of authenticity plays a big part in this 154 Brook Erin DUFFY & Emily HUND, “The Invisible Labor of Fashion Blogging”,op.cit. 155 ORIANE, "Pourquoi les blogueuses de mode gagneront à la fin",op.cit. 156 Documentary on FranceTV info « Le phénomène des ado blogueuses ». 06/06/2015 157 Megan SCHERLTLER, Tessa KREUNEN, Anna BRINKMANN, op.cit. p.13. 158 Danielle STORMS, “10 Social Media Stats Affecting the Fashion Industry”, op.cit
  33. 33. 30 process. Being authentic makes followers identify more because they feel like the blogger is like them, faces the same issues, is not taking his/her situation too seriously. But the problem is that most of the bloggers struggle between on the one hand, the need for quality photos, nice artistic and fancy shooting and on the other hand, authenticity. “Fashion blogging has turned into a big business, where bloggers try to represent themselves as perfect brand-sellers, which makes some of them fake their appearances for reaching success.”159 1) Are they selling dream? Fashion bloggers are more and more accused of showing only the bright side of their situation. They do no usually talk or post pictures of them struggling with taking pictures or writing articles or any problem they face actually. As younger and younger women are identifying to them, followers tend to be unaware that the life fashion bloggers are showing is not real in the sense that their pictures do not reflect their everyday life or even their real appearance sometimes. Most young woman who follow fashion bloggers do not understand that the latter do face difficulties in their lives and do not always look like in their photos in real life and tend to compare their own life with the blogger’s one and feel insecure. Some even fall into depression.160 “It’s not a new view that social media creates a self-obsessed culture, where people around the world are comparing themselves to one another, often with the result being a hatred toward one’s own body or way of life”161 says accurately Courtney Dobrzykowski, fashion writer for Fashionisers.com. The identification process seems to go too far, as the line between real life and the lives they display on social media are completely different from one another. More and more young women also want to look like the fashion bloggers they follow and have the same situation because this identification process goes too far. Nowadays, almost every second girl dreams of becoming a personal style blogger and owning a super-successful website, where she’ll only post her photos illustrating her cool looks composed of luxurious and expensive designer clothing, while earning millions of dollars annually. This bubbly, perfect and dream-like world is actually full of dissimulation, and you should really think twice before dreaming of taking this path162 warns Armine K, founder of Fashionisers.com. It is all the more complicated to understand this since fashion bloggers are posting pictures of them in every situation (waking up, going to sleep, getting out of the shower etc.) and young readers are usually thinking that they do not look like this when they wake up, go to sleep or get 159 Armine K, “Fashion Blogger Admits To Photoshopping Her Body To Look Perfect”, Fashionisers.com, August 21st , 2014 160 Ibid 161 Courtney DOBRZYKOWSKI, “Instagram Star Essena O’Neill Goes Viral Quitting Social Media”, Fashionisers.com, November 4th , 2015. 162 Armine K, “Fashion Blogger Admits To Photoshopping Her Body To Look Perfect”. Op.cit.
  34. 34. 31 out of the shower. Followers tend to forget that very few of these shots, displayed on social media, are spontaneous; most of them are the result of hours of work in order to seem effortlessly perfect, which confuses even more young followers. “Their shots are often cannily staged to ensure a particular aesthetic—one that obscures the staging itself”163 recalls Jessie Holeva of Trend Hungry. The identification process works too well and bloggers have become so good at hiding their flaws and struggles that young women forget (or just do not know) that photos can be edited, that from a certain angle one can look slimmer.164 Actually, I have been following fashion bloggers for more than five years now and I did not realize myself, before theses researches, how far fashion bloggers are going in order to hide their flaws. We actually tend to be blind about it simply because the fashion blogger looks more like the readers and seems more authentic than models in magazines. As the relationship between bloggers and readers has become so much more complex, since readers get more emotionally involved, the consequences on the readers’ social lives and self-acceptance might be worse than the one fashion models produce on them. In other words, nowadays, fashion blogs might raise more complexes and insecurity in their readership minds than fashion magazines do. While some people understand now that models in magazines are not representative of most of the population’s figure and shape, some people are trying to make people realize that fashion bloggers are neither reflecting nor representing everybody’s life and figure, despite the fact that there are so many different types of shapes in the blogosphere than in modeling industry.165 Bloggers also face authenticity issues regarding their paid posts. The fashion blogosphere witnesses a ruthless competition: “now [brands are] so overpopulated with floods of emails from wannabe bloggers that they’re ... reevaluating all [their] relationships.”166 Because of the growing competition in this sector, brands are more and more sending products without actually paying the bloggers to endorse them.167 Therefore, some bloggers are sometimes endorsing products that they do not necessarily believe in, in order to have an income.168 The problem is that if his/her readers realise that, the blogger’s reputation and brand image might be damaged as well as his/her identification strategy. Besides that, some bloggers are blamed by their readers to be sold by fashion brands because they are posting too much sponsored articles 163 Brook Erin DUFFY & Emily HUND, “The Invisible Labor of Fashion Blogging”, op.cit. 164 Siel, “Fake it till you make it: The blogging world“, Mademoisielle.com, August 17th, 2014. 165 Being a fashion blogger does not require fulfilling beauty standards contrary to the modeling industry. Yet, in order to build a very successful blog in our current society, fulfilling beauty standards might be required. But it is another issue. 166 Brook Erin DUFFY & Emily HUND, “The Invisible Labor of Fashion Blogging”, op.cit 167 Ibid. 168 Ibid.
  35. 35. 32 and links.169 Telling a sponsored article from a gift or a partnership is not always easy. Eleanore Bridge recently decided to put an asterisk when the post deals with a product which has been gifted to her, so that people know she did not receive money for the post.170 Following this quest for authenticity in the social media, many individuals (fashion bloggers, blog readers, celebrities and even journalists) are creating social movements to make people, and in particular young women identifying too much to fashion bloggers, realize that most famous fashion bloggers are not representing the real life and make people feel less insecure about their life and appearance. 2) The quest towards authenticity The first person who popularized this idea was an Australian fashion blogger called Essena O’Neill. She is not the one that initiated the so called “honest” movement but she is the one that popularized it. Essena O’Neill, 19 years old, worked as a fashion blogger and had over 600 000 followers171 and her lifestyle was really appreciated by young women. Without any warnings, Essena O’Neill started to recaption many of her photos explaining how she is unhappy and how social media “is not real life”.172173 In the posts she edited, she explains her real intention behind the photos she was taking and uploading on her social media. She explains behind the scenes situation while taking these pictures to emphasize in the ridicule aspect of putting so much effort to look good and look like having a great exiting life on social media whereas the reality is totally different. Essena O’Neil actually explained later on her blog “Let’s Be Game Changers”174 that her life on social media has not always been representative of her real life, that she was actually miserable and very depressed and lonely. This blog showed videos of her crying and explaining how social media is fake and how she has been dreaming of this life since she was 13 years old, how she starved herself to look good on pictures and how she was dependant on the feedback she could have on her pictures (comments, likes, shared posts, followers etc.). O’Neill is actually a collateral damage of this complex environment as well as this fashion blogger generation we talked about earlier. “To be honest, I have spent the most part of my life being addicted to social media, social approval, social status and my physical 169 L'OBS, "Blogueuse mode: un métier à temps plein, mais à quel prix?", op.cit. 170 Ibid. 171 Heather SAUL, “Essena O'Neill: Instagram and YouTube stars rush to prove their posts aren't fake”, The Independant, November 5th , 2015. 172 Ibid. 173 See appendix 12. 174 Essena O’Neill’s blog http://essenaoneill.com/
  36. 36. 33 appearance. I was consumed by it”, “We are a brainwashed generation”175 adds Essena O’Neill. Later, she totally shut down her instagram and Youtube accounts, abandoning the totality of her follower base. Her profiles were redirecting to this blog where she has been uploading articles about serious matter that she feels concerned with (Veganism, mental and physical health, climate change…). Later she even raised funds through this new blog in order to help her in her quest for authenticity. The issue with this environment is that we never know when something is true or not, we do not know if O’Neill’s epiphany was actually true or was just another way to make money or raise her fan base. O’Neill has not reopened any of her social media accounts yet and has lost all her follower base which makes me think for now that her epiphany might have been true after all. Essena O’Neill’s case is actually quite extreme and dramatic in a way but many fashion blogger and models followed her lead. Nobody went as far as O’Neill but it seems like the trend towards authenticity is taking hold in the fashion blogosphere. Some fashion bloggers come clean on their own blogs about the use of Photoshop for instance. This is the case of Dana Suchow, owner of Dothehotpants.com, who opened up on her blog about using Photoshop to edited photos and appear slimmer on her fashion blog.176 Another very striking example, Stina Sanders, a wonderful fashion blogger started posting more honest pictures of herself, makeup free and in everyday life situation, during a week in the framework of an experiment in collaboration with The Daily Mail. At the end of the experiment, she lost five thousands followers.177 This experiment is a concrete proof that social media can have a negative effect by creating a “drive to be perfect”. “I know how fake social media is and how a simple photo can portray someone in a completely different light. Unfortunately having the model stigma attached to me hasn’t been easy, so I wanted to reveal what life is really is behind the mask. My life isn’t as pretty as it seems - I suffer from anxiety and have a disabled sibling. No one’s life is perfect”178 says Sanders. Actually, Sanders said one thing in this interview that perfectly sums up the issue and how I personally feel about it: It’s only human nature to compare yourself to others, but this is why social media can be poisonous, especially to young girls. I’m in the modeling industry and have seen even the most beautiful women with cellulite and acne. It doesn’t stress me out but it does concern me that 175 Maria R. LÓPEZ, “La estrella de Instagram revela sus engaños”, El País, November 4th, 2015. 176 Dana SUCHOW, “Photos I wish I didn’t Photoshop”, Dothehotpants.com, 2014 177 Heather SAUL, “Stina Sanders' Instagram lost thousands of followers after she shared realistic images for a week”, The Independent, November 20th , 2015. 178 Ibid.
  37. 37. 34 girls have unrealistic goals because even their idols that they look up to aren’t exactly as they seem.179 I personally think that these movements towards authenticity are ridding women from their complexes (whether they are physical, mental or social) and are really beneficial for the fashion industry and for the blogosphere that tends to be blamed for the same flaws than fashion magazines and models. These movements are not only making people realize this but also have an impact on fashion brands culture and on the society in general. For example, the fashion blogger Kelly Mau used her visibility on social media to denounce a very controversial campaign launched by the fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch. Mike Jeffries, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, announced in 2014 that the brand will introduce the size “triple 0”. 180 Following this announcement, Kelly Mau, a fashion blogger, published a post on her blog explaining, with a lot of humour, how outrageous this decision is.181 Kelly Mau’s post was actually seen and commented a lot and raised the controversy over Abercrombie & Fitch which had to revise its decision. This example shows not only that some fashion bloggers are willing to change the situation but also that they have the leverage and this influence to counterbalance these decisions. Honest movements towards authenticity are multiplying in social media and are becoming more popular in the blogosphere. The blogosphere is a world where you can dream, get inspired, and in my opinion they are great communication tools but they are also poisonous. I find very refreshing and healthy that fashion bloggers, who are idolized and followed by many people, are throwing their flaws out there to improve self acceptance in their follower base as long as long as it does not become another marketing tool. They have now the influence and the leverage to make things change and improve society and it gives hope for the fashion industry that is such a complicated sector to deal with regarding social approval, self acceptance but also socio-cultural changes like the place of women in this environment. C-Fashion blogs: Empowering women? In the fashion blogosphere, women are overrepresented, which is not the case in many other industries. When we take a look Fashionista’s ranking of the 20 most influential fashion bloggers in 2016, only one male fashion blogger is actually mentioned, the 19 others are 179 Ibid. 180 Blandine LE CAIN, « Abercrombie & Fitch, de scandale en scandale », Le Figaro, 2 juillet, 2014. 181 “Girls, this is exactly what we all have waited for so long: Size triple Zero 000. – It will give us a reason to eat even less, to work out even more, to get even more self-conscious at an even younger age. Hallelujah!” Kelly Mau, “ABERCROMBIE & FITCH INTRODUCES SIZE 000 – A TRIPLE ZERO MADNESS?”, Kelly-mau.com, June 30th , 2014.

×