Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Digital Learning Program for Children in Kenya Preparing the Youth for Digital Age and Innovation
Audience • This abridged article looks at the achievements the Government of Kenya has attained, and while exploring some ...
Government Roadmap to Digital Literacy • The government initiated the program out of the conviction that technology has th...
E-Readiness Assessment • Before implementation, the programme assesses the readiness of each public primary school for use...
E-Ready School • An e-ready school has: • A metered connection to either the national grid or solar power • Secure and wel...
Achievements of the Digital Literacy Program • The program has shown the following can be achieved: • E-Learning can be su...
What can the Government do to improve on the program • The program model doesn’t consider internet safety as a key compone...
Policy and Regulatory Framework • The Government is still assessing effects of technology on the children in terms of matt...
Creating a Culture of Responsible Digital young Learners…… a collective responsibility • Awareness and education not only ...
Some Bottlenecks ....in Kenya • The delay in implementing the Data Protection Bill 2013 is of concern, and could be one of...
UNICEF - The Guidelines for Child Online Protection recommend that industry acts in 5 key areas: 1. Integrating child righ...
Conclusion…….Need for Child Online Protection • Despite the profound benefits of the Internet, children can also face a nu...
References 1. DigiSchools in Kenya – ICTA http://icta.go.ke/digischool/ 2. UNICEF - Guidelines for Industry on Child Onlin...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Final project CMT- digital learning program for children in Kenya

16 views

Published on

Addressing issues beyond technology

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Final project CMT- digital learning program for children in Kenya

  1. 1. Digital Learning Program for Children in Kenya Preparing the Youth for Digital Age and Innovation
  2. 2. Audience • This abridged article looks at the achievements the Government of Kenya has attained, and while exploring some of the bottlenecks and loophole which the Government still needs address collectively with the stakeholders. • Issues on content management, identity theft and inappropriate online exposure to children may be a damaging effect on the well- being of the innocent victims. • Regulatory framework on child online safety remains key is ensuring that the program remains beneficial to the young learners.
  3. 3. Government Roadmap to Digital Literacy • The government initiated the program out of the conviction that technology has the power to bring about systemic change in basic and higher education • by transforming teaching and learning through integrating technology in the learning environment.
  4. 4. E-Readiness Assessment • Before implementation, the programme assesses the readiness of each public primary school for use of ICT. The e-readiness assessment checks on specific components that inform the standard design of a model DigiSchool classroom.
  5. 5. E-Ready School • An e-ready school has: • A metered connection to either the national grid or solar power • Secure and well ventilated storage cabinets with adequate charging ports • Flat and wide desks, enough for all the students • A dust proof classroom • Ample security for the devices, with grilled doors and windows where they are stored • At least 2 teachers trained per school
  6. 6. Achievements of the Digital Literacy Program • The program has shown the following can be achieved: • E-Learning can be successfully be incorporated in the official curriculum • Technology adoption should be adopted from the initial stages of learning • Our youth are very enthusiastic about information technology and e-Learning
  7. 7. What can the Government do to improve on the program • The program model doesn’t consider internet safety as a key component in e-learning • Cyber-bullying is real and should be considered in ensuring privacy and online safety of the learners • Moderation of the content published on the devices ( this is a big concern because the learners are able to install addition programs an applications which are moderated or may be safe to younger learners
  8. 8. Policy and Regulatory Framework • The Government is still assessing effects of technology on the children in terms of matters relating to privacy and safety, more so with the advent of mlearning which has been introduced in schools. • Hence, policy regulations and law are likely to emerge to government online safety and internet use. • Governing policy is very crucial to provide operational framework
  9. 9. Creating a Culture of Responsible Digital young Learners…… a collective responsibility • Awareness and education not only to the young learners but other stakeholders (parent and guardians, school teachers , public and government officials) • Enhancing and highlighting the role of parents and guardians in children’s online protection • Development of legislation and policy that promote children’s online safety; • Developing policy framework with it effective implementation guideline on Service Providers content management and online safety
  10. 10. Some Bottlenecks ....in Kenya • The delay in implementing the Data Protection Bill 2013 is of concern, and could be one of the loopholes that might expose children to data protection breaches • Another concern is the level of digital media literacy among Kenyan parents and teachers. The majority are simply not interested in what devices can do beyond making calls and texting
  11. 11. UNICEF - The Guidelines for Child Online Protection recommend that industry acts in 5 key areas: 1. Integrating child rights considerations into all appropriate corporate policies and management processes 2. Developing processes for handling child sexual abuse content. 3. Developing safer and age appropriate online environments. 4. Educating children, parents, and teachers about children’s safety and responsible use of ICTs. 5. Promoting digital technology as a mode to further positive civic engagement.
  12. 12. Conclusion…….Need for Child Online Protection • Despite the profound benefits of the Internet, children can also face a number of risks when using ICTs. • Children can be exposed to inappropriate content for their age or to inappropriate contact, including from potential perpetrators of sexual abuse. • They can suffer reputational damage associated with publishing sensitive personal information either online or through ‘sexting’, having failed to fully comprehend the implications for themselves and others of their long-term ‘digital footprints’. • Children may be unaware of the short- and long-term consequences of engaging in risky or inappropriate behaviours that create negative repercussions for others and themselves. • They also face risks related to online privacy in terms of data collection and usage and the collection of location information.
  13. 13. References 1. DigiSchools in Kenya – ICTA http://icta.go.ke/digischool/ 2. UNICEF - Guidelines for Industry on Child Online Protection https://www.unicef.org/csr/files/COP_Guidelines_English.pdf

×